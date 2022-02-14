(FoodandWine.com) Valentine's Day is one week away, and whether you're in a relationship or you'll be celebrating your singledom next Monday, KFC has the perfect gift for you. The Louisville, Kentucky-based chicken giant has partnered with squishy toy company Pillow Pets to release an oversized plush version of its own chicken sandwich.
The almost-three-foot-wide KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler "features a realistic looking double-breaded, Extra Crispy chicken breast filet, buttery brioche bun, thick pickles, and the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo," according to the brand. Honestly, it looks so disturbingly lifelike that you half-expect your hands to smell like 11 herbs and spices after giving it a squeeze.
The pillow retails for $99, and you can pre-order your own on the Pillow Pets website. According to the website, the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snugglers ship out no later than March 15. So, unfortunately, you'll have to give your Valentine a picture of this big cuddly sandwich — or, better yet, an actual chicken sandwich — and tell them that it'll be on its way soon.
"We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year," Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement. "Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!"
KFC released that chicken sandwich — which it called its "best chicken sandwich ever" — last January, after a successful test-run at some of its locations in Florida. "We nearly doubled our sales expectations in the test locations so we knew that we had a winner," a KFC spokesperson said at the time.
"Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win." (Hey, remember during the summer of 2019 when Popeyes then-new menu item started the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" and that seemed like the wildest thing that would ever happen? Remember?)
Speaking of things that look like chicken, last month KFC debuted its first-ever plant-based menu item, launching its Beyond Fried Chicken throughout the United States. The limited-time nuggets will be served in six- or 12-piece orders and, as of this writing, they are still available as a combo meal that comes with fries and a medium drink.
And, hey, if you want to pretend that the KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler features a plant-based filet, nobody's stopping you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RYE, N.H. (AP) — A small boat launched in October 2020 by some New Hampshire middle school students and containing photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later — by a sixth grader in Norway.
The 6-foot-long (1.8-meter) Rye Riptides, decorated with artwork from the kids and equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of the journey, was found Feb. 1 in Smøla, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway, the Portsmouth Herald reported Monday.
It had lost its hull and keel on its 8,300-mile journey and was covered in gooseneck barnacles, but the deck and cargo hold were still intact. The student who found it, Karel Nuncic, took the boat to his school, and he and his classmates eagerly opened it last week. The school in Norway plans a call with the Rye Junior High students soon.
“When you’re sending it out, you have no idea where it’s going to end up, how it’s going to get there, if it ends up (anywhere) at all,” said Cassie Stymiest, executive director of Educational Passages, a Maine nonprofit that began working with the school on the project in 2018. “But these kids, they put their hopes and dreams and wishes into it, and I tend to think sometimes that helps.”
The students set the boat out in the Atlantic Ocean and followed its path. They dealt with the retirement of their teacher, Shelia Adams, and long periods when its GPS went quiet.
The boat came back online during hurricane season, registering plot points in August and September around the same latitude as Ireland. Then it vanished again. On Jan. 30, they learned the boat had appeared to hit land just west of a small island in Norway.
“I was surprised the boat actually made it somewhere,” seventh grader Molly Flynn said. “I thought it was going to get stuck in some middle spot (on the map) and it actually made it, and it was really, really cool and surprising.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) Hundreds of protesters descended upon New Zealand's parliament building to fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates – and they were met with the smooth sounds of Barry Manilow.
Police blasted a 15-minute loop of Manilow's upbeat pop songs, as well as the Macarena and other music, to try and disperse the protesters, according to BBC News.
The tactic was the brain child of Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard, who decided to blast music after using sprinklers to discourage the protesters didn't work, BBC News reports.
When sprinklers were turned on, the protesters dug trenches and create makeshift drainpipes to avoid the flowing water, according to the Associated Press.
The protesters, who call themselves the "Convoy for Freedom," converged on the building last week, blocking streets in the nation's capital, Wellington. The demonstration and name is inspired by the "freedom convoy" that clogged the streets of Ottawa, Canada last week, as truckers partially blocked a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in protest over vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.
The New Zealand crowd had dwindled to about a dozen Wednesday, but were back in full force over the weekend, BBC News reports.
After resorting to Manilow hits like "Mandy" and "Could It Be Magic," Mallard took to Twitter to suggest another song. "What do people think of this ???" he wrote. "My Heart Will Go On - Recorded By Candlelight by Matt Mulholland."
Singer James Blunt heard about the unique strategy and offered his own music. "Give me a shout if this doesn't work," he tweeted to the New Zealand police.
In what appears to be a burn, Mallard replied: "James Blunt we will take up your very kind offer. My only doubt is whether it is fair to our @nzpolice officers but I think they will be able to cope," he tweeted.
While Mallard dissed Blunt on Twitter, the singer's hit song, "You're Beautiful" was added to the playlist on Sunday, AFP news agency reports. Still, protesters from around the country converged outside of the parliament building on Monday.
Using loud, annoying music has been used to discourage people in several situations. The tactic is reminiscent of the blaring music once used by American interrogators to torment prisoners in the war on terror in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay.
In 2019, officials in Florida's West Palm Beach blasted "Baby Shark" to keep homeless people from laying around the city's Lake Pavilion. Nearby Lake Worth once tried using classical music to drive homeless people away from the city's Cultural Plaza — but they ended up liking the songs.
Thanks to strict regulations, New Zealand has only reported 21,575 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins. Lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic and later vaccine mandates have helped keep their cases low. About 80% of the country is vaccinated, but the vaccine mandate and other restrictions are fueling resentment and protests – even though vaccines are proven save and effective, according to the CDC.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A large python found slithering in a public trash can outside an Australian barbershop was rescued by an amateur reptile enthusiast and turned over to authorities.
Benny Eisman, an amateur animal rescuer dubbed the Accidental Herpetologist, rescued the diamond python after members of the public spotted it in a public trash can outside a barbershop in the Paddington area of Sydney, New South Wales.
Eisman said diamond pythons are native to Australia, but it was unusual to see one inside the city. He said the snake most likely is an abandoned pet.
The snake was turned over to Sydney Wildlife Rescue, which said the reptile would be treated by a veterinarian for minor injuries.
Police said an investigation has been opened into how the snake ended up in the bin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend.
The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.
After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.
Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams' victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.
The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams' second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — The mayor who suggested that allowing ice fishing shanties on a lake could lead to prostitution resigned Monday after days of being mocked and drawing national attention to the city.
Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert said in his resignation letter that his comments at a City Council meeting had been misinterpreted.
"My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood," Shubert said.
During the discussion about whether to permit people to fish on the frozen city lake last week, Shubert said he wanted to raise some "data points."
"Does someone come back next year and say, 'I want an ice shanty on Hudson Springs Park for x amount of time?'" Shubert said. "And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem — prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and the police department involved."
Shubert later said his comment about ice shanties and prostitution stemmed from his experience as a television news reporter covering law enforcement agencies that have arrested people for prostitution in shanties. He said he was concerned about the potential for unintended consequences.
In his resignation letter, Shubert said he felt he had completed his work as mayor and that he was nearing retirement.
"Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote," he said.
It was the second time he had brought national attention to the city southeast of Cleveland.
Last year, he called for Hudson school board members to resign over the use of a book of writing prompts for a college-level class at the high school that he called child pornography.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian man had extra reason to celebrate on his birthday when a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a gift earned him a jackpot of more than $185,000.
The Noosa, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he received the Live the Life scratch-off ticket as a birthday present.
"I received this as a gift from my family for my birthday," he said. "I actually scratched it on my birthday on the weekend. I did it first thing in the morning."
The man said he was stunned when he say he had won a jackpot of $185,546.40.
"I thought it was too good to be true," he recalled. "I showed a few friends and some family, and they weren't sure about it either. They thought it might be a novelty ticket or we'd just confused ourselves thinking we'd won something good."
The player said reality didn't set in until he took the ticket to a lottery office and the prize was confirmed.
"I was blown away! It's made turning another year older a hell of a lot easier," he said. "It was a very pleasant surprise. I'm not sure how my family is going to top this birthday next year!"
The man said he and his family are still considering how to spend the winnings.
"We're thinking we might use it to enjoy our retirement and travel around Australia," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Power company workers in Vermont came to the rescue of a panicked parrot that flew 60 feet up a tree and was too afraid of flying to come back down.
Massachusetts resident Thea Everest said she brought her macaw, Kaiba, along to visit her father in Battleboro, but before they went inside the house the parrot became spooked.
"Normally, I'll put him down right before we go inside so he can use the bathroom," Everest told WCAX-TV. "And a bird flew by like right next to him and he got spooked."
Kaiba ended up flying to a tree branch about 60 feet off the ground, where he remained.
Everest said Kaiba's previous owners had kept his wings clipped, so he has only recently been learning how to fly.
"Being in that tree, I think he was stuck and scared," Everest said.
Everest sought help on a local bird spotting group on Facebook, and someone suggested she contact Green Mountain Power to get assistance from lineworkers with a bucket truck.
"I was like, 'Hey, I know this is a weird call,' and they're like, 'It's OK, we like the weird ones,'" Everest said. "I was like, 'Amazing, I'm excited.' I was freaking out. I'd been nervous the whole day."
Lineworkers Chris Gouger and Nick Bills were dispatched to the scene with a bucket truck to rescue Kaiba. The workers said the bucket truck took them just barely high enough to reach the bird.
The workers said it was a highly unusual call.
"This was the first that was actually a bird up in a tree," Bills said.
Everest thanked the power company in a Facebook post.
"Huge shout out to Green Mountain Power company for rescuing my macaw, Kaiba, today in the freezing Brattleboro Vermont! You have amazing workers and the best rescuers I could've asked for," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A domestic flight in Malaysia made an emergency landing for fumigation when passengers on board the plane spotted a snake on the loose.
AirAsia confirmed a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau was diverted to Kuching when the pilot was alerted to the presence of a loose snake in the passenger compartment.
"This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time," Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia's chief safety officer, said in a statement provided to the Malay Mail.
A video posted to TikTok purports to show the snake slithering through a light fixture in the overheard compartment of the plane.
The airline said staff searched the plane for the snake after landing in Kuching, but it was unclear whether the serpent was ever located.
No injuries were reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A British man who lost his dentures in a public recycling bin in Spain was stunned when his false teeth showed up in the mail 11 years later.
Paul Bishop, 63, of Stalybridge, England, said he was out celebrating a friend's 50th birthday in Benidorm, Spain, 11 years ago when he had a bit too much to drink and found himself with the urgent need to vomit.
"As we were leaving, I noticed this big green bottle bin so sloshed it all out," Bishop told the Manchester Evening News.
Bishop said he didn't realize until arriving at the next bar that his top dentures were missing. He and his friends went back to search the bin, but had no success.
"We went back but there were hundreds of bottles in there," he recalled.
Bishop said he was shocked to receive a package this week from Spanish authorities. The package contained Bishop's missing dentures, along with a letter explaining that they had been in storage for "many years" before being sent for a DNA test to find their owner.
"I didn't know I was even on a DNA database but I did a voluntary swab years ago so it must have been from that," Bishop told Sky News. "From there they have got in touch with the British embassy and found my address. I've changed address three times since that holiday. I'm amazed they've taken the time to find me and post them back."
Bishop said the false teeth no longer fit in his mouth, but he is considering putting them on display at the Ridge Hill Lane Working Men's Club in Stalybridge, where he works as the general manager.