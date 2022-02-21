SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank strikes again.
The 500-pound black bear has damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe, and last week broke into yet another home in an endless quest for a quick meal.
Known by residents as Hank the Tank, the giant bear has eluded capture for more than seven months, according to Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Tira told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door. It’s pretty frightening.”
The bear is responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada. A Friday break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood is the latest, according to CBS Sacramento.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in North Carolina said 6,364 tickets won top prizes when a Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 3-3-3 for the second time in a single month.
The North Carolina Education Lottery said Sunday night's Pick 3 drawing saw those numbers selected, fewers than two weeks after the same combination was drawn in the Feb. 9 afternoon drawing.
Officials said Sunday's drawing made 6,364 tickets into top prize winners, for a total $2.4 million owed. Players who paid $1 for their tickets will receive $500 prizes, while those who selected 50-cent tickets will be paid $250.
The same number combination resulted in 12,406 tickets winning top prize amounts Feb. 9.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, was sold for $143,750 at auction in Alaska on Sunday.
The opal, dubbed the "Americus Australis," weighs more than 11,800 carats, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It also has a long history.
Most recently, it was kept in a linen closet in a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose family has deep roots in the gem and rock business.
The opal is larger than a brick and is broken into two pieces, which von Brandt said was a practice used decades ago to prove gem quality.
Von Brandt said the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer named John Altmann.
Von Brandt said the opal for decades was in the care of his father, Guy von Brandt, who decided it had been "locked up long enough, that it's time to put it back out in the world and see what interest it can generate."
"He entrusted me to figure out which direction we wanted to go to part with the stone," von Brandt told The Associated Press.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A treehouse is causing trouble on New Hampshire's Seacoast.
The parents of an 8-year-old boy say they checked with neighbors before building a treehouse, and there were no objections.
But neighbors were shocked by the immense construction project: The treehouse is 25 feet (7.6 meters) long and 8 feet (2.4 meters) high, with a 168 square-foot (15.6-square-meter) platform, WGME-TV reported.
"Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house," neighbor Mark Moses said.
Portsmouth resident Jill Maloney said she didn't mean to create a backyard battle royal. She only wanted to build a treehouse for her son.
"My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies," she said.
John Raczek, who built the treehouse, said the family tried to please the neighbors by checking with them first.
"Her neighbors were fine with it. They didn't have an issue," he said. "She bent over backwards trying to make everybody happy."
Portsmouth Board of Adjustment ruled last week that the treehouse was more like a deck structure. As a result, they said it requires a 5-foot (1.5 meters) to 8-foot (2.4 meters) setback from the fence.
"My objection to this has to do with the fact that it is so intrusive on the other property," Phyllis Eldridge of the Portsmouth Board of Adjustment said.
That means it has to be moved.
The treehouse trouble was first reported by Seacoastonline.com.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southeastern Denmark on Monday appealed for public help to track down what appeared to be a kangaroo that was filmed hopping across a field.
Police said on Facebook that a driver saw the marsupial "hopping around" near Øster Ulslev, a village 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the port city of Rødbyhavn where ferries connect to northern Germany. They said the driver, whom they didn't identify, had the presence of mind to film the animal, although they acknowledged the three-second video they posted was "short and grainy."
Nobody has reported a kangaroo missing.
The South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police requested any sightings or information on the animal's whereabouts to be reported using non-emergency number 114. The animal is not considered to be dangerous.
Despite the fact that kangaroos are not common in northern Europe, it is the second time the same police district has reached out for help in finding one: in 2014, a kangaroo escaped from a private animal farm in the same area.
And in July 2018, a kangaroo was on the run elsewhere in Denmark for half a day before its owner found it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her engagement ring in the Colorado snow during a vacation with her fiance was reunited with the precious item, thanks to a stranger with a metal detector.
Paulina Morales said she and her fiance, Deven Maraj, were visited Breckenridge earlier this month when her engagement ring fell from her finger while she was playing in the snow on a trail just west of the Blue River.
The couple spent days searching the area for the ring, which had been custom designed by Maraj's father, but eventually had to go home to Texas.
Morales and Maraj offered a $500 reward for the ring's return, and Summit County resident Tony Pizzamigalo decided to take up the search after seeing a CBS Denver report on the missing item.
Pizzamigalo, who used his metal detector, said it took him only a short time to find the ring in the area specified by the couple.
Pizzamigalo said he plans to donate the $500 reward to the Summit Rescue Group, a volunteer team of mountain rescuers.
Morales said in a Facebook post that her "prayers were answered."
"I am forever grateful, and I know this crazy story will go down in the books for a lifetime, and we will be able to laugh about this in the future," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India assisted a leopard cub seen wandering for at least 48 hours with a plastic jar stuck over its head.
Forest officials and personnel from local group Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue said they spent about 48 hours searching for the leopard cub after it was spotted with the jar on its head in the Thane District.
The cub was located in Goregaon village, and the rescuers were able to remove the jar. Rescue team members said the big cat had been unable to eat or drink water for at least two days.
The leopard was taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park to be evaluated by veterinarians at the park's rescue center. Officials said the cub will be released back into the wild once it has been cleared by medical staff.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC.com) Perhaps the worst part of it all for Finland's Remi Lindholm is that it was not even the first time it had happened.
Such was the chance of athletes suffering frostbite, freezing conditions at the Winter Olympics in Beijing had already seen the blue riband men's 50km cross-country ski delayed by an hour - and shortened to a 30km event.
But even those alterations could not save Lindholm from an "unbearable" fate.
The immediate concern for the 24-year-old, in the aftermath of completing the final event of his debut Olympic Games, was thawing out his frozen penis.
A heat pack eventually helped the Finn salvage the situation at the end of what was a gruelling race.
However, having spent almost one hour and 16 minutes out on the course in howling winds and appendage-threatening temperatures of -17C, he was, understandably, left in a tremendous amount of pain.
"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," Lindholm told Finnish media.
"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through.
"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable."
Poor Lindholm previously suffered a similar incident at a competition in Finland last year, with the thin suits and under layers worn by racers offering minimal protection from extreme cold.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said a dog that went missing from its owner's home in 2010 was reunited with the family 12 years later when the canine was left on a rural property.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin responded to a recent report of a dog that apparently had been abandoned at a rural property and appeared "old and unwell."
Levin scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered the dog, named Zoey, had been reported missing from its Lafayette home in 2010.
"Zoey had been missing for so long, in 2015 the microchip company had actually listed her as 'deceased' in their records," the post said.
The sheriff's office was able to reach Zoey's owner, Michelle, who now lives in Benecia.
Michelle met with sheriff's office personnel in Rio Vista and was reunited with her long-lost pet.
"Honestly, I'm still in shock, like, I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen, so, I'm really excited," Michelle said in a video shared by the sheriff's office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A religious work of art has been removed from an Italian basilica after a local priest and the businessman who commissioned the painting were found among the holy images.
The painting was gifted to the cathedral of Canosa in Puglia, southern Italy, but caused controversy upon further inspection.
The image featured the boss of the charity which commissioned the £17,000 painting of St Sabinus meeting St Benedict, as well as the priest who runs the cathedral.
People shared their own reproductions of the artwork online featuring other famous faces inserted on to the canvas.
Giuseppe Antonio Lomuscio, the artist behind the painting, told local media that he claims "full autonomy in my interpretive choices".
He said his choice of the subjects represented in the composition was the "result of a free artistic interpretation dictated by the need to tell the story of devotion to the Saints".
Mr Lomuscio said he had decided to portray "two authoritative representatives" of the local community.
He said during the process they had both asked not to be portrayed.
But it seems he tried to make them less evident by adding a COVID face mask to Sergio Fontana, president of the Archaeological Foundation of Canosa, and hiding Father Felice Bacco behind a cross.
Mr Lomuscio has since said he is willing to revise the work before it goes back on display.