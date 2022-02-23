Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A British Columbia, Canada, man working to relocate a building that formerly housed a coffee shop found a wedding ring that had been lost by a customer at the cafe 2 1/2 years earlier.
Sean Sullivan, a Cumberland councilor who was contacted to help with moving the building that formerly housed the Courtenay Grind cafe in Courtenay, said he had been told early during the project to be on the lookout for a wedding ring believed to be underneath the building.
"We split the building in two and put the pieces on the truck and we just kind of looked around and it took five minutes and there it was," Sullivan told CHEK News.
Sullivan said he had the ring, but not the name of the owner, so he posted about his find on Facebook in the hopes of reaching the person who lost it.
Monique Molnar Wilford said she stopped for a cup of coffee at Courtenay Grind about 2 1/2 years ago. She said her wedding ring was inside her wallet at the time because she had just undergone a procedure at a local hospital.
"As I opened my wallet to pay my wedding ring just went bounce, bounce and I just kind of stood there and watched it drop down into the hole," Molnar Wilford said.
She said her husband spotted Sullivan's Facebook post and immediately knew it was her ring.
"After dinner, watching hockey, my husband, Glen, was looking at Facebook and sees the post from Sean, and says to me, 'Monique, you better message him,'" Molnar Wilford recalled.
Molnar Wilford connected with Sullivan, and the ring has been returned to her finger.
"It really wasn't worth moving the building for at the time," Molnar Wilford said. "But, yes, it has a lot of sentimental value, and I'm really grateful to Sean to have it back. It's fantastic."
Sullivan updated his Facebook post with a photo showing him posing with Molnar Wilford as she happily shows off her ring.
"It's definitely the feel-good story people need right now," Sullivan said. "I mean good things still happen, and if you put your energy into it, you can find it."
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A videographer using a camera drone on a Florida beach captured footage of a massive hammerhead shark that paid a visit to a group of paddleboarders.
Evan Parness said he was flying his drone over the water in Palm Beach and taking video of paddleboarders when he spotted the large shark curiously approaching the group of people.
"This massive hammer was around all morning hunting for blacktip sharks and these paddleboarders got the experience of a lifetime," Parness wrote in a Facebook post. "This shark checked them out multiple times. It's really amazing to see just how large that shark is next to the boards."
Parness said the shark did not appear to be showing any signs of aggression toward the paddleboarders, but he still found the encounter exciting.
"I'm thrilled I was able to capture such an incredible moment between dinosaur and man," he wrote.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A New York man collected a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three years after winning that amount from another scratch-off game.
Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, told New York Lottery officials he bought a $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off ticket from the Stop & Shop store in Hempstead and discovered it was a $10 million top prize winner.
Hernandez couldn't help feeling a bit of deja vu -- he previously won $10 million from a $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket he bought in 2019.
The two-time winner took his most recent prize as a lump sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.
Hernandez said he doesn't have plans for his second jackpot. "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in '19," he said.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India lowered a metal crate into a 50-foot-deep well to rescue a leopard that had fallen into the hole and was in danger of drowning.
Rescue group Wildlife SOS said personnel responded alongside officials with the Maharashtra Forest Department after a farmer in the village of Alkuti, Maharashtra, found the leopard struggling to keep its head above the water at the bottom of the well.
Forest department officials lowered a metal crate into the well before Wildlife SOS arrived so the leopard would be safe from drowning while a rescue plan was formulated.
Wildlife SOS personnel arrived on the scene and lowered a trap cage into the well. The leopard, estimated to be about 7 years old, jumped into the cage and was lifted out of the well.
"After ensuring the feline had sustained no injuries, he was released back in the wild," Wildlife SOS said in a Facebook post.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — More than 30 people who ate at a Thai restaurant in Las Vegas this year have reported getting sick, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday.
Health officials are investigating what led up to what they called "unusual" illnesses. Patrons of the Secret of Siam restaurant located on Centennial Center Boulevard reported increased heart rates, blurred vision, disorientation, loss of consciousness, and numbness or tingling within hours of being at the restaurant.
A phone number for the restaurant, which has been closed since earlier this month, rang unanswered Friday.
The Health District is asking anyone who ate there in January or February to take a survey on its website. Las Vegas police also have fielded some reports of illness.
The restaurant opened in 2019 and consistently passed inspection reports, KTNV-TV in Las Vegas has reported.
Some customers have told local news outlets they suspect their food was tainted with THC — the compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation — after seeking medical attention and testing positive for it.
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo shared video of an attempted escape by a crocodilian that broke through the back window of a van during transport and attempted to flee down a road.
The St. Augustine Alligator Farm said in a Facebook post the animal was being transported to another area of the zoo alongside other crocodilians on Tuesday when the reptile broke through the back window of the van and fled on Anastasia Boulevard in St. Augustine.
"Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new habitat," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "At no time was there any real danger as the animal's mouth was secured."
The zoo praised its workers for their quick response.
"This is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the post said.
It was unclear whether the crocodilian that escaped from the van was an alligator or a crocodile.
PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - The Pharr Police Department on Thursday announced it seized more than 700 gallons liquid methamphetamine with an estimated value of nearly $10-million.
The discovery and capture were made Wednesday when an officer was patrolling the area of South Lamar Drive in Pharr.
The officer observed three male individuals pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into 5-gallon buckets around liquid tanker trailers and called for further investigation.
When backup arrived, the officers noticed crystallization forming around the barrels, they tested the liquid and discovered it to be methamphetamine.
Due to the large amount of this seizure, the Assistant United States Attorney will take jurisdiction of the case federally.
DEA Clan Lab agents estimated 700 gallons of liquid meth inside one of the liquid tanker trailers, eight 55-gallon barrels, and four five-gallon buckets.
The street value is estimated to be over $10,000,000.
"This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed," said Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey. "This stemmed from a patrol officer's attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate," continued Chief Harvey.
(NBC) It was a uniquely daring mission: One patrol sergeant. One bat. One bedroom.
That was what a sergeant in New Jersey's Clinton Township was up against last weekend when he was called to a home by a 61-year-old resident who asked for help getting a bat out of one of her bedrooms.
It's not clear how the animal got in, but the sergeant, who is a hunter and outdoorsman, responded in full force -- with what looked like a wicker basket.
Video posted by the department on Facebook shows the sergeant deftly creeping over toward the window shade, which is closed. A small black object -- the bat, in this case -- is clinging to the sill below the shade as the officer stealthily shifts over.
He's got a flashlight in one hand and the basket in the other. Eventually, he manages to pin the bat inside the basket, using the wall to close off the open end. He then grabs a blanket from a bed to cover the basket and pull it from the wall.
Ultimately, he secures the bat inside the basket, tucked underneath a pink blanket and heads out of the bedroom, mission accomplished. Both made it out safely.
"All set, one in custody," the police department joked on Facebook as if it were communicating via radio. Then dispatch responded, "10-4, one bat in custody."
(Space.com) There's an ongoing saga about the object that will smash into the far side of the moon early next month.
First thought to be the upper stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that launched the DSCOVR Earth-observation spacecraft in February 2015, it was then tagged as a leftover from the launch of China's Chang'e 5-T1 lunar mission in 2014. During a press briefing on Feb. 21, however, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that cannot be the case, as the Chang'e 5-T1 upper stage burned up completely in Earth's atmosphere shortly after liftoff.
But the person who led the discovery of the coming lunar impact, which is predicted to occur on the far side on March 4, isn't buying China's claim.
"There really is no good reason at this point to think the object is anything other than the Chang'e 5-T1 booster," Bill Gray, who manages the Project Pluto software used to track near-Earth objects, told Inside Outer Space. "Anybody claiming otherwise has a pretty large hill of evidence to overcome."
"We do have a small mystery, in that the U.S. 18th Space Control Squadron lists this booster (the same one I'm saying will hit the moon) as having instead hit the Earth's atmosphere in October 2015, almost a year after launch," Gray explained. "But the only trajectory data they provide are for shortly after launch. If that's all they had to work with, then the reentry date is a prediction a year ahead of time and is not particularly meaningful."
It's sort of like trying to predict weather a year in advance, Gray added.
"But as best I can tell, this particular error didn't involve tracking data," he told Inside Outer Space. "I think it just involved confusion about two similarly named missions."
Those two would be Chang'e 5-T1, which sent a prototype lunar sample-return capsule on a journey around the moon, and Chang'e 5, which returned lunar samples to our planet in December 2020.
"Basically, I don't think 18SPCS tracked the object much after launch," Gray said. "If they had, they probably would have posted updated trajectory data. If the reentry computation is based on just that initial tracking data, with no further observations taken into account, it's not going to be any good. You can't run an orbit for an object of this sort out a year and get anything meaningful."
Also, during much of that year after launch, the Chang'e 5-T1 upper stage would have been well beyond the range of radar.
"So I very much doubt 18SPCS were actually tracking it," Gray said. "But asteroid observers did keep track of it several times over that year, and in the years afterward, such that I was able to say it would hit the moon in March."
All of this confusion raises a flag in Gray's view.
"Well, we should indeed do a better job of tracking these objects," he said. "First step would be to release 'last known positions and velocities' for objects going into high Earth orbits or solar or lunar orbits. That would have avoided the initial identification issue, where I thought this was the DSCOVR upper stage."
The bottom line for Gray is the need for better tracking of high-orbiting objects.
Meanwhile, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) will monitor the moon's exosphere for any changes due to the March 4 impact, and it will look for the crater in the months to come.
LRO "will not be in a position to observe the impact as it happens. However, the mission team is assessing if observations can be made to any changes to the lunar environment associated with the impact and later identify the crater formed by the impact," NASA officials said in a statement provided to Inside Outer Space.
"This unique event presents an exciting research opportunity," they added. "Following the impact, the mission can use its cameras to identify the impact site, comparing older images to images taken after the impact. The search for the impact crater will be challenging and might take weeks to months."
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Researchers in Scotland said a winged reptile fossil found on one of the country's islands is a previously unknown type of pterosaur and the largest ever discovered from the Jurassic period.
The University of Edinburgh team, which published its paper on the discovery Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, said the pterosaur that lived about 170 million years ago was remarkably well-preserved when it was discovered in 2017 on the Isle of Skye, off Scotland's west coast.
"Pterosaurs preserved in such quality are exceedingly rare and are usually reserved to select rock formations in Brazil and China. And yet, an enormous superbly preserved pterosaur emerged from a tidal platform in Scotland," Natalia Jagielska, a doctoral student and the lead author of a paper, said in a University of Edinburgh news release.
Jagielska said the hollow bones of pterosaurs made their remains fragile and unlikely candidates to become long-lasting fossils, but the Isle of Skye discovery "remains in almost pristine condition, articulated and almost complete."
"Its sharp fish-snatching teeth still retaining a shiny enamel cover as if he were alive mere weeks ago," she said.
The research team said the fossil, dubbed Dearc sgiathanach ("winged reptile" in Gaelic), had a wingspan of 8.2 feet. The size is far smaller than the 40-foot wingspan of pterosaurs discovered from the late Cretaceous period, but is the largest pterosaur discovered from the earlier Jurassic period.
"Dearc is the biggest pterosaur we know from the Jurassic period, and that tells us that pterosaurs got larger much earlier than we thought, long before the Cretaceous period when they were competing with birds, and that's hugely significant," said Steve Brusatte, professor and Personal Chair of Palaeontology and Evolution in the School of GeoSciences at the University of Edinburgh.
Jagielska said she will continue to study the fossil in the hopes of obtaining a greater understanding of how Dearc sgiathanach lived and flew.