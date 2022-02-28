SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer’s inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday.
A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer’s shipment of onions on Sunday and officers found nearly 1,200 small packages of meth, the agency said Friday in a news release.
The 46-year-old driver, a Mexican national who was not named, was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt at the Otay Mesa port-of-entry commercial vehicle facility, officials said.
The packages of meth — more than 1,336 pounds (606 kilograms) — were shaped into small globes with a white covering, the agency said, and meant to blend into the onions. The drugs are estimated to be worth $2.9 million on the street.
“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, in the news release. “While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Scottish woman who rediscovered a bank account she hadn't touched in over 60 years was surprised to learn her $3.35 balance had ballooned into $335.
Carol Allison, 74, who grew up in the Philippines, said she was visiting her grandmother in Scotland when she was 6-years-old when the older woman helped her open an account at Trustee Savings Bank, which is now TSB.
Allison said her grandmother kept the bank book from the deposit and it was passed down to her when her grandmother died at the age of 80 in 1969.
Allison, who now lives in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh, said she recently rediscovered the bank book, and two others, while cleaning her house.
She took the book to the bank and discovered her account was still active. She said the $3.35 she had invested in the bank more than six decades earlier was now $335.
"I was really pleased and thanked my grandmother, under my breath, when they told me I had £250 ($335 USD)," Allison told the BBC. "They said it had continued to gain interest all that time."
Allison said she is now planning to find out if the other two bank books bring any further unexpected windfall.
"I'm now going to see how much has accrued in the other two now, it's very exciting," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia couple whose 3-year-old bulldog gave birth to a litter of eight puppies said they immediately noticed something unusual about one of the newborns -- her fur was dyed green.
Trevor and Audra Mosher of Middle Sackville said they thought their dog, Freya, was finished after delivering her first seven puppies, but while they were cleaning the canine mother she started to go into labor again.
Background ImageFreya delivered an eighth puppy, this time encased in a black sac, contrasting with the translucent sacs of its older siblings.
The couple said they initially feared the puppy was stillborn, but they rushed to clean the newborn canine when she started to move.
"We started to dry her off and noticed she was green and immediately again thought there was something wrong. So we googled it, 'my puppy is green, what's wrong,' and apparently it is very rare and it has happened a few times all over the world," Trevor Mosher told Global News.
The rare discoloration, which has been documented before, is believed to be caused by light-colored puppies coming into contact with the green pigments from bile while in the womb.
"I'm kind of amazed, really. As rare as it seems to be, I feel very lucky to have witnessed it and be a part of it. I know you hear stories about things like that but to be there and witness it, it was good," Mosher said.
Freya Mosher said in a Facebook post that the names being considered for the puppy include Hulkette, Fiona, Wasabi, Lucky Irish and Pistachio.
The couple said the puppy's green coloring has started to fade in the days since the birth, and experts said it will continue to fade in the coming weeks until it is gone completely.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man dining out with his wife at one of the couple's favorite restaurants made a surprising discovery inside a raw clam -- a large pearl that could be worth thousands of dollars.
Michael and Maria Spressler said they were dining at The Lobster House in Cape May recently when Michael ate the last of his dozen clams on the half shell and felt something hard in his mouth.
"I thought one of my molars cracked," Michael Spressler told NJ.com.
The couple said they were shocked when Michael spat out the .35-inch pearl.
"He's eaten dozens and dozens of clams, and we've never found anything like that, so it was pretty exciting," Maria Spressler told KYW-TV.
The Spresslers said they have been eating at The Lobster House for 34 years and never heard of anyone finding a pearl in their clams there.
Sarah Stadnicar, an employee at The Lobster House, confirmed the discovery was extremely rare.
"I have worked here for around 10 years now and I've never heard of someone finding one in one of our oysters or clam shells," Stadnicar said.
The Spresslers said their research indicates the pearl could be worth thousands of dollars, but they've decided to keep it for themselves.
"I would like to have it set into a nice piece of jewelry, maybe a mermaid or something nautical," Maria Spressler said. "It's a beautiful remembrance of that day and what we have is so special."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man walking on a shoreline wound up clinging to a chunk of ice for more than 30 minutes in frigid water when the shoreline ice broke loose and carried him out into Cook Inlet.
Jamie Snedden, 45, of Homer, was rescued Saturday near the community of Anchor Point on the Kenai Peninsula. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia. He was expected to fully recover, Alaska Wildlife Troopers said.
Snedden "was reported to have been walking along the shoreline on the ice when it broke free and drifted into Cook Inlet with the outgoing current," Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said in an email to The Associated Press on Monday.
Snedden was swept about 300 yards (274 meters) out into the inlet, near the mouth of the Anchor River.
Alaska Wildlife Trooper Jeremy Baum arrived and saw only Snedden's head and arms visible above water as he clung to the ice chunk.
Snedden was not wearing any type of personal flotation device.
The fishing vessel Mistry was about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) away and responded to an urgent marine broadcast seeking help. The Misty arrived about the same time as Baum, who launched an inflatable pack raft and rowed to Snedden's location.
Snedden was pulled aboard the Misty, with assistance from the ship's captain, Shane Balkely, and his clients.
"Without their help it would have been much more challenging to rescue Snedden and get him to EMS as quickly as we did," Baum said.
Snedden was conscious and breathing, but very hypothermic after being in the cold water between 30 and 40 minutes. The U.S. Coast Guard reported the air temperature was 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1.11 Celsius), and the water was 38 F (3.33 C).
The Misty maneuvered to within 100 yards (91 meters) of the Anchor Point boat launch area to meet awaiting medics.
Snedden was then transferred to the Misty's 8-foot (2.4-meter) inflatable raft. Using both the smaller pack raft and the Misty's raft, Baum rowed Snedden back to shore.
Attempts Monday to contact Snedden were not immediately successful.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
APPLETON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen skid-steer loader Thursday morning.
Investigators accuse the man, 37-year-old Tyler Peschke, of being drunk at the time.
The Appleton and Grand Chute Police departments followed the stolen skid-steer around 8 a.m. as it traveled down various city streets, eventually turning onto railroad tracks.
The suspect later got off the railroad tracks and into a field behind a series of homes. There, officers were able to approach, remove the suspect from the skid-steer and arrest him.
Court documents show Peschke's charges include operating while intoxicated and fleeing/eluding officers; if convicted, it would be his fourth OWI.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TheGrio.com) A college project has turned into a life-altering experience for a 23-year- old jailed Black man who now has a future.
Brandon Harris, a Davidson College student, embarked on a research project that told the story of his childhood friend, Sura Sohna. As a result of Harris' work, Sohna — who could have been in prison another 12 years — was released from jail on February 8.
Walking out of prison was "one of the most beautiful days I ever had," Sohna told ABC News. "It's like my mind can't really comprehend everything, but I know it's go-time now."
There would be no "go-time" without Harris and his project, "Telling stories of the ignored and forgotten."
Hospital patients urgently need blood for serious injury, major surgery and devastating illness. Your blood donation helps save lives.
Harris and Sohna grew up together in Annapolis, Maryland, but their lives took different turns, according to Davidson College. The friends went to the same middle and high schools, but that's where the similarities end. While in high school, Harris received a scholarship to a prestigious private school. He did so well there that he received a full scholarship offer from Davidson.
Sohna, on the other hand, had been getting in trouble since he was 12-years-old. A search of electronic court records shows a litany of cases that goes back years.
In 2016, the 17-year-old Sohna was charged as an adult on 25 criminal counts that include burglary and theft. The Washington Post said prosecutors dropped many of those charges, and Sohna was released but continued to commit crimes. Court records show he failed to show at a December 2018 appearance on the burglary charge.
In February 2019, Maryland State Troopers arrested Sohna and another man on motor vehicle theft charges during a traffic stop. Troopers discovered Sohna had several outstanding warrants, including for burglary and theft, according to a state patrol press release.
This time, he went to jail. He was sentenced to 15-years in prison in January 2020 on one count of burglary.
Harris told the Washington Post he had seen Sohna's mugshot in local media over the years and wondered about his friend. He reached out to him, first by letter and then with phone calls. Then, Harris approached his professor about doing the semester-long "telling stories" project, but with a shift.
"Originally, I planned to research different stories and write an essay every two weeks," Harris said, according to Davidson College, "but I quickly realized that in order to do this well, I needed to dive deeper into a single story, instead."
He researched Sohna's life and interviewed the victims of his crimes, police, prosecutors, Sohna and his family. Harris presented his findings during a more than two-hour Zoom presentation now on YouTube that includes information on what it's like to spend time in jail.
He also received permission from the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan so Sohna, in jail at the time, could attend the broadcast.
In December 2021, Sohna's lawyer asked a judge to reconsider his client's 15-year sentence, and the judge agreed. The judge also let Harris present his findings during a February 8 hearing.
Harris, according to the Washington Post, told the judge of Sohna's difficult upbringing marked by poverty and instability. Harris said his research shows Sohna simply made bad choices that aren't indicative of who he really is.
The judge agreed. Sohna was released the day of the hearing.
"We're so quick to judge a person based on one action or one decision," Harris said in the Davidson story. "I believe everyone is a product of their own experiences, and we've moved away from trying to understand where people are coming from. Sura has great potential in his life; he just needs people who believe in him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A video captured in Queensland, Australia, shows frogs, mice and beetles surviving in a water tank amid heavy rains by riding on the back of a floating snake.
The video, posted to TikTok by user @carleen2332, shows a group of people attempting to rescue the animals trapped in a rainwater tank in the Brisbane area amid heavy rains.
The snake is seen swimming in the water with mice, frogs and beetles riding on its back. The serpent was identified as an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world.
The uploader said all of the animals were successfully rescued from the water tank.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina responded to an unusual call for help when a resident reported a snake was trying to get inside.
The Pickens Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers "jumped into action" when they "learned that a citizen had a black rat snake attempting to enter their home without permission."
"We surrounded the home, tactically entered the residence and successfully took one black rat snake into custody without injury to the suspect or officers," the post said.
Police wrote that residents might start to see more snake activity as the weather gets warmer.
"The suspect was given time served and released back into the wild," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Euroweekly News) THE Taliban calls on Russia and Ukraine to "resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means," according to a statement released by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The statement reads: "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.
"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguard in the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine."
Sadly, despite Taliban warnings, the conflict has not been peaceful, with loss of lives after the first day of the invasion said to be in the hundreds.
Earlier, video footage was released showing Russian and Ukrainian aircraft being shot down of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
On February 24, the day the war started, a Russian helicopter was shot down and crashed into the sea.