MILLER PLACE, N.Y. (AP) — An 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home but found to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been taken, authorities said.
The woman was pronounced dead at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the O.B. Davis Funeral Homes in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m., police said in a news release. She was discovered breathing at 2:09 p.m., they said.
The woman was taken to a hospital. No update on her condition was available Monday.
The case has been referred to the state attorney general's office for investigation, police said.
The state health department is investigating, as well, spokesperson Monica Pomeroy said, adding that she could not elaborate.
An email seeking comment was sent to the nursing home. A person who answered the phone there Monday hung up.
Officials at the funeral home said in a statement, "Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families we are honored to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter."
The apparent premature declaration of death occurred days after a continuing care home in Iowa was fined $10,000 over a similar episode.
Authorities there said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead Jan. 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbandale, where she was receiving hospice care.
The woman was placed in a body bag and taken to the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, where workers found she was breathing and called 911, authorities said.
She was returned to hospice care, where she died Jan. 5, according to a report issued last week by the Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals.
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Customs agents say they discovered a dolphin skull in luggage left at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that agents found the skull last week when they conducted a routine x-ray scan of the luggage, which had been inadvertently separated from owners during transit. The scans revealed the skull of a young dolphin in one of the bags.
According to the CBP, importing or exporting marine mammals is prohibited. The skull was turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigators.
DALLAS (AP) — The arrest of a 24-year-old man accused of taking two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has shed some light on a mysterious string of events there as police said Friday that they've also linked him to the escape of a small leopard and a gash in the fence of another monkey habitat.
What's still unclear: What police believe led him to do it.
Davion Irvin, who was arrested Thursday, has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary, police said.
Irvin's arrest followed a sighting of him at another home for exotic animals, The Dallas World Aquarium, where an employee recognized him from news coverage of the missing monkeys.
"We do believe that (Irvin) was looking to commit another crime," Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said at a Friday news conference.
After the two emperor tamarin monkeys — named Bella and Finn — went missing from their enclosure Monday, police had released a photo and video of a man they said they wanted to talk to. Police later said that man was Irvin.
But any information about a possible motive was still part of the ongoing investigation, Lowman said.
After getting a tip from the public, Bella and Finn were found Tuesday in the closet of a vacant house in Lancaster, a Dallas suburb about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the zoo. Their disappearance though, was just the latest in a string of odd events at the zoo.
On Jan. 13, arriving workers found that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her cage, and police said a cutting tool had been intentionally used to make an opening in her enclosure. The zoo closed as a search for her got underway, and she was found later that day near her habitat.
Zoo workers had also found a similar tear in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.
On Jan. 21, workers arriving at the zoo found an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin dead. Gregg Hudson, the zoo's president and CEO, called the death "very suspicious" and said the vulture had "a wound."
Lowman said Friday that they are still investigating but the death of the vulture has not been linked to Irvin.
"The last month has been an emotional roller coaster for the team here at Dallas Zoo," Harrison Edell, the zoo's executive vice president for animal care and conservation, said at the news conference.
Police have said the six counts of animal cruelty that Irvin faces are linked to taking the emperor tamarin monkeys — three counts for each. Lowman said one of the burglary charges comes from the taking of the emperor tamarin monkeys, while the other is related to the leopard.
Lowman had said at the news conference that one of the burglary counts was related to the cut found in the langur monkeys' enclosure, but she later corrected that to say it was related to the emperor tamarin monkeys. She said Irvin has been linked to the cut in the langur monkey enclosure, though.
Police said Friday that they arrested Irvin after receiving a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at The Dallas World Aquarium. Responding officers saw him boarding the city's light rail and later spotted him a few blocks away, police said. He was then taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Waylon Tate, an aquarium spokesperson, said Irvin had stopped an employee to ask questions about an animal, and the employee recognized him from the news.
Irvin remained in jail Friday evening on $25,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on his behalf. Calls to phone numbers listed for his family were not immediately answered.
A nine-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who loves science and computer programming has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates, and he has already started accumulating some credits toward his college degree.
David Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach cyber charter school – based in his state's capital of Harrisburg – after taking classes remotely from his family home in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, the local television station WGAL reported on Saturday.
The achievement makes David one of the youngest known children to ever graduate high school, according to a list compiled by the history and culture website oldest.org.
The only person on that list younger than David is Michael Kearney, who still holds the Guinness world record for youngest high school graduate that he set when he was six in 1990, before obtaining master's degrees at 14 and 18 and then winning more than $1m on gameshows. David would come in higher on that list than the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, who was 11 when he finished high school.
David told WGAL that he already knows what he wants to dedicate his professional life to once he completes his education.
"I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said to the station.
David's parents both have advanced academic degrees, but they told WGAL that it is challenging to raise a child with such an extraordinary intellect.
"I had to get outside of the box," David's mother, Ronya, said to the outlet. "Playing pillow fights when you're not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He's a nine-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding."
David told WGAL that some of his favorite teachers helped keep him engaged with his studies and pushed him to keep progressing.
"They didn't bog me down," he said. "They … advocated for me, saying, 'He can do this. He can do that.'"
One instructor said to WGAL: "We're just proud that we (were) able to individualize his instruction."
David's teachers also said that they learned from their uncommonly bright pupil, whose loved ones describe him as a computer programming and science whiz.
His science teacher, Cody Derr, remarked: "David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching."
David, a member of the high intelligence quotient society Mensa, has done one semester at Bucks county community college since graduating from Reach charter. Meanwhile, he and his family have been doing their research into other colleges and universities to try to find the one that is best suited for a boy who – besides his academics – is pursuing a martial arts black belt, enjoys other sports and plays the piano.
"Am I going to throw my nine-year-old into Harvard while I'm living in (Pennsylvania)?" David's father, Henry, said of the family's college search. "No."
Unless, perhaps, it's the right fit.
GLEN ELLEN, Calif. (KGO) -- A pest control company had its hands full after a woodpecker's impeccable work caused damage to a home in Sonoma County.
Nick's Extreme Pest Control was called to the house in Glen Ellen.
And here's where it gets nutty.
Workers say the woodpecker was making holes to store its food, which kept falling into spaces in the walls.
When they cut into the wall, over 700 pounds of acorns were discovered.
The company posted on Facebook that there was eight bags' worth of acorns stuffed in the walls.
"Never came across anything like it," the post said.
It's notoriously difficult to secure a table at the world's greatest restaurants, but diners hoping to sample the cuisine at Le Nouveau Duluth in Montreal will have an especially hard time.
That's not only because, until recently, it had the highest Tripadvisor rating of the city's 3,678 listed eateries – although reviews on the website suggest its menu is beyond belief.
"Can't believe this place really exists," wrote one reviewer.
Not surprising, really, because it doesn't.
Disappointingly for would-be patrons, an investigation by CBC News has revealed that the restaurant – and its 85 five-star reviews – is entirely fictitious, highlighting the ability to manipulate sites that rely on user feedback, as well as the general murkiness of restaurant reviews.
Photographs on the since-deleted Tripadvisor page show a gloomy interior with a small bar, a couch and barstools.
But to even the most naive diners, Le Nouveau Duluth's near-endless list of features might have seemed excessive, offering as it did proximity to a beach, valet service, private and buffet dining, live music, a playground and a drive-through option.
Businesses located on the corner of Duluth Avenue and St-Denis Street, where the restaurant was believed to exist, were equally confused.
Yoo Jeung, who runs a flower store called Le Spot Saint-Denis, told the Guardian she had no idea where the restaurant could be – even though it purportedly occupied the same building as her business.
A picture of comedian Charles Deschamps was shown on the Tripadvisor page and a phone number associated with him was also listed. Deschamps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In recent years, both the ethics of travel companies as well as the integrity of the reviews have come under heightened scrutiny.
"On this occasion, a failure in human moderation practices meant the fake listing remained live on the platform longer than it should have," Tripadvisor said in a statement. "The listings – including the reviews and photos associated with the listing – are now inactive."
A newly married Canadian couple found out their luggage had been donated to a charity after a months-long search that involved the police, endless wrangling with Air Canada, and an AirTag.
Honeymoon returnees Nakita Rees and Tom Wilson, who documented their ordeal through TikTok updates, lost their luggage after being told to recheck it on a connecting flight in Montreal. As Business Insider reports, they found out their Apple AirTagged luggage was still in Montreal after landing in their home province of Ontario.
What followed was a months-long hunt that led them to find out their luggage had been donated to a charity by Air Canada, the airline they had flown with.
In a statement to CBC, Air Canada said: "This customer travelled late in the summer at a time when all air carriers in Canada were still recovering from the COVID-related, systemic disruption of the entire air transport industry. One consequence was an elevated rate of baggage delays."
After the couple filed a lost luggage report on Wilson's bag, the Apple AirTag inside showed the bag was at a public storage facility just outside Toronto in Etobicoke, Rees said on TikTok.
This was after the bag had reportedly been driven down a highway from Quebec to the storage facility in Ontario. On its way there, the AirTag showed the bag had stopped at two homes, Rees added in a further TikTok.
After receiving compensation of $2,300, reportedly the legal maximum for lost luggage, which Rees said covered a third of the value of what was inside the luggage, the couple turned up at the storage facility and asked a manager at Toronto Pearson Airport for assistance, but he had never heard of the facility, Insider reports.
It was at this point that the police went to the facility and opened it up for the couple. The storage facility reportedly contained "floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall luggage." It was through the police that the couple found out that their luggage had been donated to a charity, which allegedly used the storage facility, but whose name the couple is still doesn't know.
Rees announced their luggage had been returned on Jan. 23, via a TikTok update. This was after Air Canada had appointed a handler to look into their case, searched through 1,200 bags in the storage facility, and found it within 24 hours. The luggage was then delivered to their door, months after it had been reported missing. According to Rees, everything inside the bag was intact, including a bottle of wine.
Speaking to CBC, AirCanada said it worked hard to find the luggage: "In this particular case, the situation was compounded by the disconnection of the baggage tag at some point on the journey. Despite our best efforts, it was not possible for us to identify the bag's owner. It was designated as unclaimed, and we moved to compensate the customer."
PCMag reached Air Canada for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Libia Vargas De Dinas said she held tight to her faith for the three nights she spent inside a holding cell after the door closed behind her on Friday, Jan. 27.
The 72-year-old janitor was cleaning an inmate holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida, Friday night when "the door shut behind her and she was unable to open it," police said, according to WESH-TV.
Vargas De Dinas told the station by phone from her hospital bed that she knew no one would go up to the 23rd floor until Monday morning, describing that realization and the fact that her key card and cell phone were out of reach as "total despair."
"I prayed to God that he would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Vargas De Dinas told the station in Spanish.
While she didn't have food for those three nights, she was able to drink from a faucet above the cell's toilet. Complicating her problem was her diabetes and the fact that she couldn't take any insulin.
"My God, I know you are here with me," she told the station.
Vargas De Dinas was finally found on Monday morning at taken to a hospital.
"Upon hearing of the plight of the janitorial employee, Orange County has mandated that the security company walk every space within the janitorial footprint," the Orange County Government said, adding that the automatic door locking mechanism has been removed, according to WESH.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Han Solo's blaster from the original Star Wars trilogy became the most expensive prop gun sold at auction when it fetched a price of $1,057,500.
The blaster, known officially in Star Wars lore as a BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster, was one of three wielded by actor Harrison Ford during the filming of 1977's Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.
Illinois-based Rock Island Auctions said the blaster is the only one of the three to survive to the modern day.
The prop was modeled after a German-made Mauser C96, dating to World War I, and utilized parts from a World War II-era MG81 machine gun, as well as an early 20th-century Hensoldt-Wetzlar rifle scope.
Guinness World Records confirmed the price earned the blaster the title of the most expensive prop gun sold at auction.
