PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man says he jumped from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train and sent flying into a nearby home. The sleeping residents were unharmed and the man was later arrested, authorities said.
Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort” to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early Saturday in Martin County, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach. Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.
After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies “to let them know he was still looking for his car,” the statement said.
The homeowners were fine, but “the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting,” the sheriff’s office said.
The 38-year-old faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected.
In describing the episode, the sheriff’s office said, “No title could explain this case, but the details will... well, it’s best to just read on.”
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A drawing purchased for $30 at a yard sale has been valued at more than $10 million after being identified as a previously unknown work by German Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer.
The London-based Agnews Gallery said Clifford Schorer, a Boston-based art collector and consultant for the gallery, was in a Massachusetts bookstore in 2019 when the owner asked him to take a look at a drawing purchased by a friend.
The bookseller told Schorer the drawing, which had been purchased for $30 at a yard sale in 2017, might be a Durer original.
Schorer said he was skeptical, but he visited the owner, who wished to remain anonymous, a few weeks later and was shocked to see the drawing, titled The Virgin and Child, appeared to be the work of Durer, who died in 1528.
"When you're in my world you spend your life looking for unknown things that lead to fascinating research avenues ... and I could see I was at the beginning of something extremely exciting," Schorer told CNN.
Schorer said he spent three years traveling around the world to verify the authenticity of the piece. The art collector said experts agree that technical age analysis places the drawing in the right time period and the piece bears the hallmarks of Durer's work.
Schorer said he believes the drawing could be worth more than $10 million.
"In terms of relative value, I think you have to compare it to other old master drawings," Schorer said.
HATTIEBSURG, Miss. (AP) — Residents say a mysterious smell — one that has lingered for months in past years — is back in downtown Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg American reports that its source is unknown.
The smell has also been reported in areas surrounding downtown, including Petal.
Some residents say the smell is like ammonia, with others comparing it to the scent of a rotting animal corpse.
The smell is typically most noticeable in the morning, but sometimes rolls in during the evening hours as well, the Hattiesburg newspaper reported.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said city officials will continue in their quest to track down the source.
"Finding the cause might take some time, so we ask your patience as we use every resource available to us through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality," Barker said in a recent update on Facebook.
The city has been working with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality since December to determine the cause, Barker said.
The mayor says testing found the city's sewer lagoons to be working properly. The lagoons are tested multiple times per month to see whether they are operating within limits of the city's state permit. The city hasn't had a violation at its lagoons since 2017, the newspaper reported.
The city has also reached out to several industrial employers to determine a potential source.
GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) — A home along Florida's Gulf Coast will be auctioned off in the upcoming week as a non-fungible token in what is believed to be among the first such transactions in the U.S.
Non-fungible tokens — or NFTs — use a version of the encryption technology employed to secure cryptocurrencies to create one-of-a-kind digital objects. The technology provides digital creations a kind of certificate of authenticity, allowing ownership of something that could otherwise be replicated endlessly.
In the case of the four-bedroom home in Gulfport, Florida, a California-based real estate technology company, Propy, will mint the property rights into a digital token and host an online auction, with bids starting at $650,000.
Minting property rights into an NFT would allow owners to sell a home as quickly as a Venmo transaction, Leslie Alessandra, the home's current owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.
Christopher Vasilakis, a local real estate and virtual-reality expert, described such a transaction as "essentially just selling a company and a company owns that house."
There could also be challenges given the volatility of cryptocurrency, and it's not yet clear if the value of a house tied to an NFT would be affected by the crypto market, Vasilakis said.
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois helped deliver a baby in the parking lot of a Jimmy John's sandwich shop when the parents were unable to make it to a hospital in time during a snowstorm.
The Plainfield Fire Protection District said firefighters were dispatched Wednesday morning on a report of a woman in labor in a business parking lot.
The district said in a Facebook post that a healthy baby girl was born within seven minutes of firefighters' arrival.
"The call actually came in at the parking lot of Jimmy John's, which is actually kind of crazy because you know Jimmy John's 'freaky fast' and this was a freaky fast birth," Chief Jon Stratton told WFLD-TV.
Stratton and Lt. Bryan Gallup said it was the first time they've been called out to deliver a baby.
"We wrapped the baby up, dad cut the cord, we took the baby into the ambulance from there to keep it warm because it was obviously pretty cold out," Gallup said.
Mother and baby were taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where doctors said they were doing well.
"It was really nasty weather out there and it made that day turn into a sunshine day. I mean, it's so overwhelming to be able to do this and to change somebody's life. It's crazy, it's phenomenal," Stratton said.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Hawaii Electric Company (HECO) shocked a couple with a bill for over $18,000 for streetlights.
Desha-Ann and her husband Rashaan Kealoha, who live in Waianac, Oahu, have an unpaid balance of more than $18,000, including an outstanding balance of $17,860.09, representing years of unpaid invoices, according to the HECO letter recently sent to them, obtained by KHON2.
"I was shocked, overwhelmed and confused, but still remained hopeful that there is some solution to this," Desha-Ann Kealoha told KHON2. "My husband has a colorful vocabulary -- he was upset."
She added that prior to receiving the letter her neighbors had called HECO to repair a streetlight when it went out and the company told them they couldn't repair it because it was a private road.
Since June 2020, HECO has been reviewing streetlight accounts for streets located on Oahu and found "several of these accounts did not have an existing customer," the letter to the couple, dated Jan. 27, said.
The electric company said in the letter it believed that the street, Halemaluhia Place, which the couple lives on, was dedicated to the city and county of Honolulu, but in November 2020 correspondence, the city denied the street was dedicated to the city.
HECO added that upon further investigation, it "recently learned" that they own the street.
"Because you own the street upon which the streetlights are located, Hawaii Electric believes that you are responsible for the payment of electric energy supplied to these streetlights," the letter said.
Desha-Ann told KHON2 that her and her husband signed mortgage documents which did not say that they were purchasing the whole street, and she reached out to her realtor, who has reached out to the escrow office.
"We're working with all parties and have spoken with the Kealohas," HECO spokesperson Shannon Tangonan said in a statement to KHON2. "We want to assure them that we don't expect them to pay the outstanding bill. Our goal is to determine who owns the street where the streetlights are located so that the bill can be paid going forward."
"That is definitely a common goal that I hope can be resolved as well!" Desha-Ann responded. "Failure for the developers to complete the dedication process should not be my issue. Not sure who dropped the ball here, but it's out of my control."
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- An Arizona man hit a nearly $230,000 jackpot in Las Vegas last month without realizing it.
While slot machines are usually buzzing with lights and sound effects, and extra razzle dazzle when a player wins, his slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas remained silent, never informing him of the win.
He then returned home to Arizona unaware that he was supposed to be $229,368.52 richer due to a "communications error" that caused the machine to malfunction, according to the Nevada Gaming Board, whose officials eventually tracked him down.
Multiple agents of the Gaming Board's Enforcement Division initiated an investigation after the casino's multiple attempts to identify the jackpot winner were unsuccessful.
They identified Arizona resident Robert Taylor as the winner after an extensive investigation.
The investigation included reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, numerous witness interviews, a review of electronic purchase records, and analysis of rideshare data from a rideshare company and the Nevada Transportation Authority.
"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada. I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him," said James Taylor, chief of the Board's Enforcement Division in a statement Friday. "I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron. This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public."
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in South Carolina shared video of an octopus that made a rare visit to the state's shoreline.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post that Heather Leon was walking along the water with her mother in North Myrtle Beach when they spotted an octopus in the shallow water.
Leon captured video of the common Atlantic octopus resting in the water before swimming off to deeper waters.
The department the species is "native to our waters, but rarely seen inshore." The post posited the octopus "may have been warming itself in the sunny pool."
Leon said it was a powerful sight.
"It was truly a once-in-a lifetime experience, and I'm so grateful," she told the department.
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man was surprised on his birthday with the class ring he lost 40 years ago.
"Never in a million years did I think I'd find it," Dan Halloran, a 1982 Lawrence High School graduate, told WHDH.com.
Halloran remembered losing the ring the same year he graduated high school.
"I used to take my (class) ring off before I'd go to basketball practice, and put it on the top shelf of my gym locker," Halloran told The Eagle-Tribune, adding this routine didn't prevent him from losing the ring after one practice in 1982.
"I remember looking everywhere for it," Halloran also said. "I looked in my car, which was a dented Chevy Nova. I looked in my other locker at school. I gave up."
Recently, a janitor clearing out space in the high school found it behind some lockers, and called Halloran's wife, Maria, who surprised him with the ring on Saturday for his 58th birthday.
"It was so cool, the biggest surprise I could've received," Halloran, who now resides in Lawrence, Mass., with his wife and three grown children, told the Eagle-Tribune.
"I was honestly stunned," he added. "But I knew it was mine because it had a little basketball with blue diamonds around it."
He also said he's gained 50 pounds in 40 years which changed the size of his ring finger.
"It's basically a pinky ring now," he said. "But I'm not complaining. I love it."
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Britain were summoned to a home where a neighbor's wandering horse had ended up stranded in an empty swimming pool.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said its specialist animal rescue team was dispatched to the village of Grendon when a horse named Wizard ended up stranded Thursday in the 1.5-foot shallow end of an empty swimming pool that is about 5 feet deep.
Officials said Watch Managers Ben Stone and Phil Jones came up with a plan to build a makeshift staircase out of wooden pallets.
The rescue team then used hay, carrots and sugar lumps to coax the equine into climbing the stairs and exiting the pool.
"A vet was on hand to provide assistance if Wizard became distressed, but as the horse remained calm, they did not require Wizard to be sedated," NFRS said in a Facebook post.
The rescuers said Wizard had wandered into the pool area from a neighbor's property through a broken gate.