NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.
The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.
The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.
Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.
The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Conscripts in Norway have been ordered to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use them.
The Norwegian military said Monday that it is struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic.
The Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization said because of "a challenging stockpile situation, this move is necessary as it provides the Armed Forces with greater garment volumes available for new soldiers starting their initial service."
Its press spokesman Hans Meisingset said that with "proper checks and cleaning, the reuse of garments is considered an adequate and sound practice."
Until recently, the roughly 8,000 young men and women who every year do their military service returned their outer clothing but were allowed to leave barracks with the underwear and socks they were issued.
Military service is mandatory for both men and women in Norway and lasts between 12 and 19 months.
Meisingset said the pandemic was not the only reason why the stock of garments is low for some items. It also depends on finance, contracts and other issues.
NATO-member Norway's national defense magazine, Forsvarets Forum, reported that it was not the first time that the Armed Forces had struggled with such shortcomings, with a union spokesman saying it "has been a recurring problem" for years. In June 2020, a third of the soldiers' clothing and equipment was missing.
"A year ago, we looked at exactly the same shortcomings in close-fitting clothing that we see now, and earlier this autumn, the largest and smallest sizes of footwear were missing," Eirik Sjoehelle Eiksund was quoted as saying. adding that he believed it was due to errors in the system around ordering and delivery.
GENESEO, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois family has solved the mystery of what happened to their missing cat that likes to sit on horses and donkeys.
Ann Kandis said the cat, named Noodles, jumped into the trunk of her father's car in November 2018 while he was at the family's farm in Geneseo, the Quad-City Times reported. Her father drove off, but stopped along the road when he heard a noise. He opened the trunk and the cat jumped out.
The family posted "lost cat" notices and searched along the road but couldn't find Noodles.
Kandis had given up on finding Noodles until she stumbled across a Facebook message that a fellow horse lover posted around the time Noodles went missing. The post showed a cat sitting on a horse and asked whether anybody recognized the cat?
Kandis messaged the woman on Christmas Eve and she still had Noodles. When Kandis and her son went over to the woman's house, Noodles ran up to them.
Kandis, who works as an emergency room physician for Genesis Medical Center, said finding Noodles brought her emotional relief during a stressful time. She didn't take Noodles home because she said he has a "good gig," but added that she can still visit the cat.
(FOX) A sea lion that wandered into the middle of a freeway near San Diego on Friday was helped by good Samaritans who conducted traffic for the animal on the busy roadway.
The sighting happened at 9:40 a.m. on state Route 94 and was recorded on video by a driver who was stopped in the eastbound lanes. The video shows two people stopping and waving on traffic when a sea lion suddenly appears and scurries along behind them.
"We were just trying to keep it from going from one side of the freeway to the other, keep it in the middle," Leslie Fernandes, one of the drivers who stopped to help the animal, told FOX5 San Diego. "Couple of times he got aggressive and tried to come out towards the oncoming traffic."
California Highway Patrol officers eventually arrived and stopped traffic to help the wayward sea lion safely across.
With the roughly 250-pound male sea lion safely on the other side, a Sea World crew arrived and caught the animal in a net to bring it safely to its rescue facility.
However, officials said that this wasn't the sea lion's first run-in with rescuers.
"It was rescued in early November from Harbor Island Drive, was released shortly after and has been showing up in kind of odd situations and spots since then," said Eric Otjen, a member of the SeaWorld rescue team, told the station. "This is the weirdest, though."
The sea lion, which Sea World had tagged during a previous rescue, had also recently been along the boardwalk in Mission Beach, near a deli in Mission Bay and on the Navy Base in Point Loma, the organization told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Sea World said the National Marine Fisheries Service will determine whether the animal should be returned to the wild or kept in captivity.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman who lost a box of her grandparents' old love letters when they fell from the back of a family member's vehicle was reunited with the precious heirlooms by a man who turned out to be a distant relative.
Jennifer Rybachuk of Sudbury said she was supposed to receive the letters, which were exchanged by her grandparents between 1945 and 1949, in December, but a family member accidentally left the box on his pickup truck cover and they were believed to have fallen off in transit.
The family put out a plea for help finding the letters on Facebook, but it was three weeks before they received a response from Steven Sullivan.
Sullivan said he had been driving in December when he saw the box in the middle of a road. He looked inside and decided to put the box into the back of his truck, but he forgot about the box until he mentioned it to his family a few weeks later.
Sullivan's family members told him about the Facebook post they had seen, and he was able to get into contact with Rybachuk.
Sullivan said he recognized a family name from one of the letters and asked Rybachuk about it -- leading to the discovery that they are third cousins.
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A couple walking on a beach in Northern Ireland found a message in a bottle that was launched from the United States in 2019.
Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marronn, of Belfast, said they were walking Wednesday at Magheraroarty beach, on the Dooey Peninsula in Ireland's County Donegal, when they spotted a glass bottle in the sand.
The bottle contained $2 in U.S. currency and contained a note that revealed it had been launched from Ocean City, Md., in 2019.
"It's like a childhood dream to find something like this," Simmonds told Donegal Daily.
The note's author, an 11-year-old girl named Sasha, included a phone number and asked the finders of her bottle to get into contact. The couple said they are planning to attempt call the girl to tell her what happened to her message in a bottle.
"We've found amazing things on the beach before, like fossils and stones, but never anything like this," Simmonds said.
The bottle was far from the first of its type to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
Richard Lord said he was cleaning trash from Chouet Beach on the British Channel island of Guernsey in November when he found a message in a bottle containing a $1 bill and a message saying it had been launched in January 2020 from a location about 75 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Drivers in a Chinese city captured video when they came upon an unusual traffic hazard -- a flock of more than 80 ostriches racing through the streets late at night.
Videos captured early Saturday morning in Chongzuo City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, show dozens of the large, flightless birds running through urban roads.
Local police said the ostriches escaped from a local farm through a gate that had been left unlocked. Police said most of the ostriches were rounded up and returned to the farm.
No injuries were reported from the ostriches' time on the loose.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in India said a hog deer escaped from its enclosure and vaulted over a perimeter wall before being found roaming on a nearly vacant plot of land.
The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in Kerala said the hog deer escaped from the facility Thursday and was later found wandering on a vacant property near the zoo.
The deer was tranquilized and taken to a facility to be observed overnight before being returned to the enclosure Friday.
The escape comes after a spotted deer escaped from the zoo and was captured when it wandered into a residential area in Kanaka Nagar.
Zoo officials said work is underway to increase the height of the facility's perimeter wall to prevent future escapes.
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket placed in a Virginia college student's Christmas stocking by his mother ended up winning him a $1 million prize.
Brian Donohue, a math major at the University of Virginia, told Virginia Lottery officials he awoke Christmas morning to find his mother had placed a Bank a Million ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing in his stocking.
Donohue checked the numbers from the drawing -- 4-8-21-25-32-35 -- and discovered he had won the top prize of $1 million after taxes.
The Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million game calculates its winnings so players receive their $1 million, $500,000 or $250,000 prizes after federal and state tax withholdings.
Donohue said some of his winnings will go toward paying tuition.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, woman whose cat fled from her home in summer 2010 was reunited with the missing feline when her pet turned up at a shelter 12 years later.
Christine De Castro, of Kitchener, said she received a phone call from Vaughan Animal Services on New Year's Day saying one of her pets had been found, and she was initially confused after verifying that her cat and two dogs were at home
De Castro said her confusion turned to shock when the found animal turned out to be Loli, a cat that had fled from her home when she lived in Richmond Hill, Ontario, in summer 2010.
Vaughan Animal Services told her Loli had been picked up as a stray and scanned for a microchip, which revealed De Castro's contact information.
"I was in shock and quickly made plans with my partner to pick her up," De Castro told CBC Toronto. "I'm still in shock about a week and a half later."
De Castro said she brought the now-14-year-old cat home Jan. 3.
"When I saw her, her face looked a lot grumpier than what I remember which tends to happen with senior cats. Otherwise she looked exactly the same. She's still a very petite brown tabby that I had 11 1/2 years ago," she said.
De Castro said Loli is being kept separate from her other pets until she receives results from her veterinary check-up.
"I wish cats could talk so that she could tell me where she's been ... but I'm glad she's come to me now to be taken care of in her older golden years," she said.
A California cat was reunited with her owner last year after an even longer period -- 15 years.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said Officer Luis Leal responded to a call about an injured stray cat on a Palmdale resident's front porch in February 2020, and Leal brought the feline to the Palmdale Animal Care Center.
The cat was scanned for a microchip and identified as Brandy, a feline who had been missing for 15 years. Brandy was reunited with her owner, a man named Charles.