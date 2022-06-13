BOSTON (AP) — Urine trouble no more, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority hopes, with a new program to tackle public urination in system elevators with technology.
The MBTA, which services Boston and the surrounding area, is launching a pilot program this summer in which urine detection sensors will be placed in four downtown elevators. The sensors alert transit ambassadors, who can dispatch a cleaning crew, the Boston Herald reported.
The sensors on the ceiling of an elevator have an attached fan, which allows them to suck in air and “basically smell what is present,” said Meghan Collins, a program/projects manager for MBTA.
The pilot kicks off in August. Data will be collected for several months before the agency makes a decision about whether to implement the program by year’s end, the newspaper said.
It’s not a new concept.
Nearly a decade ago, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority launched a pilot program that, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, triggered strobe lights, alarms and alerts to MARTA police when urine was detected in an elevator. The elevators were then inoperable until a cleaning. That program, deemed a success, was eventually expanded.
The MBTA hopes the program helps alleviate problems: Public urination is not only unsanitary but can also damage elevators, Collins said.
(AP) The FBI either lied to a federal judge about having video of its secretive 2018 dig for Civil War-era gold, or illegally destroyed the video to prevent a father-son team of treasure hunters from gaining access to it, an attorney for the duo asserted in new legal filings that allege a government cover-up.
The FBI has long insisted its agents recovered nothing of value when they went looking for the fabled gold cache. But Finders Keepers, a treasure-hunting company that led agents to the remote woodland site in Pennsylvania in hopes of getting a finder's fee, suspect the FBI found tons of gold and made off with it.
After Finders Keepers began pressing the government for information about the dig, the FBI initially said it could produce 17 relevant video files. Then, without explanation, the FBI reduced that number to four. Last week, under court order, the agency finally revealed what it said were the contents of those four videos — and it turns out all had been provided to the FBI by Finders Keepers co-owner Dennis Parada himself, weeks before the dig, at a time when he was offering his evidence for buried treasure.
The FBI did not say it had any video of the actual excavation, which is what Finders Keepers is seeking. The treasure hunters say they have evidence the FBI indeed shot video of the dig — and they are seeking sanctions against the FBI for what their lawyer cast as a blatant, bad-faith effort to mislead.
On March 13, 2018, Parada's hidden trail camera captured what appears to be an FBI agent in front of a video camera at the hillside dig site, with other agents in the background. The trail-cam image was included in a legal filing late Friday by lawyer Anne Weismann, who represents Finders Keepers in its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the government.
The photo "suggests either the FBI has falsely claimed to have no other responsive videotapes or the FBI illegally destroyed responsive videotapes in an effort to circumvent the FOIA's disclosure requirements," Weismann wrote.
She asked a judge to order the Justice Department to pay a portion of Finders' Keepers legal fees to compensate for the legal wrangling over the videos, and hold the FBI accountable for "covering up the results of its excavation ... that highly advanced scientific technology indicated contained multiple tons of gold."
A message was sent to the FBI seeking comment Monday.
The government's initial court-ordered release of documents last month included a geophysical survey commissioned by the FBI that suggested an object with a mass of up to 9 tons and a density consistent with gold was buried at the site. The FBI used the consultant's work to obtain a warrant to seize any gold found at the site at Dent's Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend says an 1863 shipment of Union gold was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
The agency has adamantly denied it found anything. The treasure hunters say the FBI has consistently stonewalled.
"For the FBI to now say it has no videotapes of the dig strains credulity and takes this whole affair to the next level," Warren Getler, who has worked closely with Finders Keepers, said Monday. "We have incontrovertible photographic evidence of them videotaping the dig and interviewing their operational leader at the site. It raises a lot of serious questions."
In addition to seeking legal fees, Weismann also asked the court to give Finders Keepers the ability to depose three FBI officials: Jacob Archer of the FBI's art crime team in Philadelphia, who oversaw the dig; the unidentified videographer shown in the trail-cam still; and Michael Seidel, the FBI section chief for records dissemination.
"We want to answer two questions. Did the FBI create videotapes during the excavation? The picture certainly seems to answer that question. And if so, what happened to those videotapes? It seems to me these are the people best situated to have that information," Weismann, a veteran FOIA lawyer who formerly worked at the Justice Department, said in an interview Monday.
Weismann indicated in court documents that the Justice Department opposes both requests.
June 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras inside a Missouri home recorded the moment a dog turned on the kitchen stove, starting a fire that severely damaged the house.
The Kansas City Fire Department and Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the Riss Lake neighborhood of Parkville and they rescued two dogs, who were the only occupants of the structure at the time of the fire.
Firefighters reviewed security camera footage from inside the home and discovered one of the dogs had stood on its hind legs to investigate a pan on the stove and inadvertently turned on the heat.
Investigators said the pan still had food in it from a previous meal and the heat caused a grease fire about 8 minutes after the canine activated the stove.
The dogs were not injured, but the damage to the home was severe, firefighters said.
June 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida were summoned to a store when a "giant dog" wandered into the business, browsed for a few hours and refused to leave at closing time.
The Bradenton Police Department said the "giant dog," a 135-pound canine, wandered into the Dollar General store in Bradenton and employees initially decided to let the animal go about his business, as he wasn't disturbing any merchandise or other customers.
The employees called police at closing time because the dog had been inside the store for several hours and was showing no sign of leaving.
Police shared body camera footage on Facebook showing police escorting the dog out of the store.
The department said police were able to identify the dog as a canine named Bentley and reunited the pet with his owner.
"Bentley's dad realized he was missing and was grateful that the store, and officers, looked after him," the post said.
June 10 (UPI) -- A British man put his frisbee-tossing skills to the test by breaking the Guinness World Record for throwing a tortilla.
Oliver Miles told Guinness World Records he decided to attempt the world record after watching a YouTube video while in COVID-19 lockdown.
"Attempting this gave me something to focus on during lockdown, which really helped my mental health, and actually breaking the world record will really prove those efforts weren't in vain," Miles told Guinness.
Miles managed a distance of 90 feet, 11 inches.
"It's a funny feeling. It's a super silly world record. I can't believe I'm the person who can throw a tortilla the furthest in the world," Miles told The Comet newspaper.
Miles said the record stood at 30 feet,1 inch when he originally decided to break the record. That mark was bested in the meantime by serial record-breaker David Rush, who achieved a throw of 54 feet, 5 inches. Rush's mark was again beaten before Miles managed to take the top spot.
June 13 (UPI) -- Officials at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said a dog was safely rescued after being spotted running loose inside the gorilla exhibit.
Zoo visitors captured video Sunday when the dog was spotting running around the gorilla exhibit with one of the large primates chasing after the canine.
Officials said zookeepers were able to safely remove the dog from the gorilla habitat and the canine, a male shepherd, was turned over to the San Diego Humane Society.
Humane society officials said they believe the dog wandered into the park on his own. They said the dog was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped, but they are putting the canine on hold while they try to find his owner.
The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said the dog was one of two to wander into the park Sunday. They said the other dog was also safely captured and did not enter any exhibits.
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you're thinking about financing an auto repair loan, you may want to read the fine print.
A Utah-based online bank was recently flagged by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) for issuing up to 189% interest in loans.
The company, EasyPay Finance works in tandem with TAB Bank which is based in Ogden. The bank offers financing through auto repair and tire shops across the country.
Some auto repair shops that the bank issues the financing through are familiar:
AAMCO
Big O Tires
Grease Monkey
JiffyLube
Meineke
Midas
Precision Auto Care
The loans, which are disguised as 90-day payment plans, are not what they appear to be. The high rates even violate some state laws.
According to the NCLC hundreds of complaints describe:
Deceptive promises of 90-day full interest rebates that are difficult to exercise.
Shocking interest rates up to 189%, with payments mostly going to interest.
Harm to credit reports. Payments may even be reported late for loans paid in full or for
the wrong consumer. Consumers report receiving no responses to their disputes.
Debt collection harassment.
There are ways to avoid deceptive practices such as this one. The NCLC says consumers should consider a credit card or personal loan, and avoid any loan above 36% APR. The NCLC also advises consumers to always check the terms of a loan before signing and you should always get a copy of the agreement you sign.
Some may ask how illegal interest rates can be charged in some states.
According to the NCLC, TAB Bank uses its bank charter EasyPay to help evade state laws. EasyPay Finance loans are backed by TAB Bank and are available at auto repair and tire shops around the country. TAB is also supervised by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
"A car repair can be a devastating expense, and financially fragile families don't need predatory lenders amplifying the damage. EasyPay and its rent-a-bank partner TAB Bank are preying on people in a way that exploits the centrality of cars in American society. For most people, having a car that runs well is essential to their daily economic life and to managing a family," said Elyse Hicks, Consumer Policy Counsel at Americans for Financial Reform.
The NCLC also points out that in addition to excessive interest rates, complaints about the TAB Bank and EasyPay Finance loans describe tactics to conceal the interest rate, exploitation of veterans and service members, the use of impossible-to-obtain 90-day full-interest rebate offers, unauthorized direct debits, mistakes and poor customer service, damaged credit reports, and debt collection harassment.
In an effort to put an end to predatory loans, the Stop the Debt Trap coalition, comprised of more than 800 people, is working to hold lenders accountable.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help identifying a couple using a stroller with a baby inside to steal more than $3,000 worth of ammunition from the Cabela's at West Towne Marketplace.
Couple suspected of stealing $3000 worth of ammunition from Westside store (COURTESY: El Paso Police Department)
El Paso Police say it happened Saturday, May 28, 2022, just before 7 p.m. when a couple with a baby in a stroller walked into the Cabela's at 6450 North Desert.
The male went to the ammunition section of the store and placed a large amount of ammunition in a shopping cart. He then walked to another part of the store and met with the female suspect.
The couple placed $3,379.93 in ammunition into the stroller with the infant. The couple walked out of the store at 7:14 P.M. , according to El Paso Police.
The male suspect is an African American male, in his late 20’s to early 30s. The female suspect is a White or Hispanic female in her late 20’s or early 30s.
Picture of woman suspected of stealing $3000 worth of ammunition from Westside store (COURTESY: El Paso Police Department)
El Paso Police say the couple are thought to be involved in a similar theft at the same business on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
In that case, the couple allegedly stole $129.00 in ammunition and $1,600 in other items. In that case, the suspects fled the scene in a white 4-door car with tinted windows.
Picture of vehicle used by suspects in Nov. 6, 2021 crime at Westside store (COURTESY: El Paso Police Department)
Anyone with information on the identity of this couple should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
An off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and feeling and eluding in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriffi's office said in a statement.
Deputies observed a Chrysler 300 speeding northbound on U.S-1 near Mile Marker 101 at around 3:57 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies activated their lights and sirens but Donovan William Rojas, 26, continued driving reaching speeds greater than 110 mph, the statement said.
Roja's car swerved and nearly hit other cars during the pursuing, deputies said in the statement.
Once Rojas stopped, he had difficulty standing and appeared to be intoxicated, the statement said.
Deputies said Rojas identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle.
Monroe County Sheriff, Rick Ramsay, said the suspect's behavior put innocent civilian lives in danger.
"I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case," said Sheriff Ramsay. "I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office."
Rojas has been relieved of duty and his pay will be suspended while the Miami-Dade Police Department investigates the incident, the department said in a statement.