(USA Today) A badger helped archaeologists uncover a trove of more than 200 Roman-era coins concealed in a cave in Spain for centuries.
The coins were found in April 2021 in La Cuesta cave in the Asturias region in northern Spain, according to a paper published last month in the Journal of Prehistory and Archaeology, published by Madrid's Autonomous University.
A badger looking for food may have dug up some of the coins after a snowstorm that hit Spain last year, according to the research. The animal left the coins near its nest, before a man, identified as Roberto García, discovered the artifacts.
García alerted a team of archaeologists, including Alfonso Fanjul, who led the dig for the coins.
"We were shocked to find 90 coins just in the floor outside a nest of a badger," Fanjul told USA TODAY. "We didn't know how many could be underground or even if we could find more valuable objects."
The researchers uncovered 209 coins, dating back to 200 to 400 A.D. Most of the coins were forged in the Mediterranean, the newspaper El País reported. At least one of the most well-preserved coins came from London.
Fanjul told USA TODAY that he and a group of volunteers and students plan to organize other excavations in the area.
He told CNN that refugees may have hidden the coins during the late Roman period.
"We think it's a reflection of the social and political instability which came along with the fall of Rome and the arrival of groups of barbarians to northern Spain,” he said.
The coins will be cleaned and displayed at the Archaeological Museum of Asturias.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida woman was accused of a felony after she threw containers of glitter at a man this week, an arrest affidavit alleges.
The woman, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with assault or battery after the incident early Monday in Clearwater, Florida, the affidavit says.
A second woman, 29, faces the same charge after she was alleged to have "battered" the man and kicked a window in another apartment until it broke. She was also accused of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The affidavit doesn't say how she is thought to have battered him.
According to the affidavit, the first woman arrived at the man's apartment shortly before 3 a.m. and began arguing with him. As he stood on a fenced balcony, she threw a glitter container at him, striking his head and torso, the affidavit says.
She waited outside his apartment's front door until he unlocked it, the affidavit says. When he did, "she then entered the apartment and engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him."
After they were read their Miranda rights, the women declined to speak to authorities, the affidavit says.
Neither woman could be reached for comment Wednesday.
A lawyer for the first woman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records did not list a lawyer for the second woman.
Both women were released on bond, jail records show.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DALLAS (AP) — A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million.
Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' "Secret Wars No. 8" brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.
The record bidding, which started at $330,000 and soared past $3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.
The previous record for an interior page of a U.S. comic book was $657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of "The Incredible Hulk" that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.
Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No. 1, sold for $3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.
None of the sellers or buyers were identified.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Two men who tried to smuggle cocaine into Britain in cans disguised as baked beans and condensed coconut milk have been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison, authorities say.
British nationals Daniel Kelly, 43, and Steven Gilhooly, also 43, drew the sentences Wednesday at Snaresbrook Crown Court following trials earlier this month, according to London's Metropolitan Police Service.
Kelly was arrested in January 2020 while imprisoned on another charge and Gilhooly was arrested two months later. Each were charged in April 2021 with evading Britain's prohibition on the importation of a Class A drugs into the country in connection with the scheme, authorities said.
Kelly was sentenced to more than six years after pleading guilty while Gilhooly drew more than eight years imprisonment after being found guilty at trial.
An investigation carried out jointly by the Met Police and the National Crime Agency determined the pair orchestrated a plan to smuggle nearly 3 kilograms of cocaine from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia into Britain by packing the drugs into cans labeled as food items such as baked beans and coconut milk.
The cans were seized by customs officials in December 2018, prompting a probe that led them to discover that Kelly and Gilhooly had flown to St. Lucia shortly before the cans were mailed from there to addresses in Charlton and Greenwich in southeast London.
"Both men travelled to St. Lucia with the sole purpose of importing Class A drugs back into the United Kingdom," Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Matthew Webb said in a statement.
"The miserable effect that drugs supply has on our communities is undeniable and inextricably linked to violence within our communities. Both men were willing to take such risk with this offending -- thinking they were beyond the reach of the law and hoping to monetize profits.
"Instead, they now face hefty prison sentences. I hope this provides them the opportunity to reflect on their behavior and demonstrates that crime doesn't pay," he added.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Police in England said a seal wandering near the center of a town led officers on one of their "slower pursuits" when it fled to a nearby lawyer's office.
Humberside Police said the seal was spotted underneath a parked car in Grimsby early Thursday morning, and the animal fled when officers approached.
"Unfortunately, the seal didn't want to hang around, resulting in one of our slower pursuits," police tweeted.
Personnel from Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue were summoned to the scene and were able to wrangle the seal outside of the Wilkin and Chapman law firm's building.
Wildlife rescuers said they do not know how the seal ended up in the middle of Grimsby.
"We would be hopeful that there was no human factor in his location, although it has been known elsewhere in the U.K. to happen," a spokesman for the group told Grimsby Live.
"We know he couldn't have come in via Grimsby Docks due to the large water turbines outside B&M. The only other way we can imagine is that it's traveled with the flow of water along the river and got lost from another connection to the estuary," the spokesman said.
The seal, nicknamed Oreo, was taken to the Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday.
In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science's Andrew Steele.
Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water — flowing over the rock for a prolonged period, Steele said. The findings appear in the journal Science.
During Mars' wet and early past, at least two impacts occurred near the rock, heating the planet's surrounding surface, before a third impact bounced it off the red planet and into space millions of years ago. The 4-pound (2-kilogram) rock was found in Antarctica in 1984.
Groundwater moving through the cracks in the rock, while it was still on Mars, formed the tiny globs of carbon that are present, according to the researchers. The same thing can happen on Earth and could help explain the presence of methane in Mars' atmosphere, they said.
But two scientists who took part in the original study took issue with these latest findings, calling them "disappointing." In a shared email, they said they stand by their 1996 observations.
"While the data presented incrementally adds to our knowledge of (the meteorite), the interpretation is hardly novel, nor is it supported by the research," wrote Kathie Thomas-Keprta and Simon Clemett, astromaterial researchers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
"Unsupported speculation does nothing to resolve the conundrum surrounding the origin of organic matter" in the meteorite, they added.
According to Steele, advances in technology made his team's new findings possible.
He commended the measurements by the original researchers and noted that their life-claiming hypothesis "was a reasonable interpretation" at the time. He said he and his team — which includes NASA, German and British scientists — took care to present their results "for what they are, which is a very exciting discovery about Mars and not a study to disprove" the original premise.
This finding "is huge for our understanding of how life started on this planet and helps refine the techniques we need to find life elsewhere on Mars, or Enceladus and Europa," Steele said in an email, referring to Saturn and Jupiter's moons with subsurface oceans.
The only way to prove whether Mars ever had or still has microbial life, according to Steele, is to bring samples to Earth for analysis. NASA's Perseverance Mars rover already has collected six samples for return to Earth in a decade or so; three dozen samples are desired.
Millions of years after drifting through space, the meteorite landed on an icefield in Antarctica thousands of years ago. The small gray-green fragment got its name — Allan Hills 84001 — from the hills where it was found.
Just this week, a piece of this meteorite was used in a first-of-its-kind experiment aboard the International Space Station. A mini scanning electron microscope examined the sample; Thomas-Keprta operated it remotely from Houston. Researchers hope to use the microscope to analyze geologic samples in space — on the moon one day, for example — and debris that could ruin station equipment or endanger astronauts.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Drivers on a Tennessee highway encountered an unusual oversized load traveling down the road -- a 14,360-pound cast-iron skillet said to be the world's largest.
South Pittsburg's Lodge Cast Iron store, the future home of the Lodge Cast Iron Museum, had the gargantuan skillet, which measures about 18 feet from handle to handle, created to serve as a draw for the attraction.
The store shared video on Facebook showing the massive pan, which Lodge Cast Iron bills as the world's largest cast-iron skillet, being hauled on Interstate 59 on the back of a flatbed truck.
The Lodge Cast Iron Museum is under construction and expected to open in late summer.
"The museum will offer visitors from across America a destination to immerse themselves in the history and behind-the-scenes making of some of the most beloved cast iron products, cast iron cooking and the robust culture that surrounds it," the museum's website states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped from a Belgian recreation park was safely recaptured when the marsupial was spotted in the area after multiple days on the loose.
The Ark Van Noe recreation park in Lichtaart, Antwerp, said the wallaby, named Skippy, was captured Wednesday evening when he was seen wandering near the park, and a veterinarian was summoned to safely tranquilize the Australian animal.
The park said Skippy had escaped from his enclosure earlier in the week and was spotted wandering in the Geel area, several miles from the park, during his time on the loose.
The park said in a Facebook post that Skippy, a "national hero," will return to public display in a new enclosure in April.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A London man said he was awakened in the early morning when a sugar glider flew through an open window into his sixth-floor apartment.
John Zou, 27, said he woke up about 5 a.m. to an odd sound.
"I was asleep and woke up to the noise of something running around the bedroom. I was scared it might be a rat, but when I went to investigate, I found this little creature," Zou told the RSPCA. "I didn't know it was a sugar glider, so I sent photos to some friends and they helped me to identify it."
Zou kept the sugar glider, a type of Australian possum that can glide through the air, in his bedroom.
"I left the window open to the balcony, so he must have come in from outside. I guesss he's someone's pet and flew into my flat from theirs," Zou said.
"I put some messages through the letterboxes of my neighbors, but wasn't able to find his owner so he could have come from further afield," he said.
Zou contacted the RSPCA, and Inspector Francesca Tambini responded to his apartment in the Leather Lane area of London.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(UPI) A walk along Lake Michigan this week was a lot like a stroll through a museum gallery thanks to some weather elements coming together to create an incredible phenomenon. Small, delicate sand sculptures casually littered the beach at Tiscornia Park in St. Joseph, Mich.
"It was like a different planet," Terri Abbott told Fox 2. "I've never seen anything like them, and I spend a lot of time there!" Tiscornia Park is on the southeastern shore of Lake Michigan, about 190 miles west of Detroit.
Photographer Joshua Nowicki has taken many incredible photos of the phenomenon and other beautiful winter scenes in the Midwest and says the sculptures are a fleeting creation of nature.
"They do not last very long. The wind completely erodes them or knocks them down. If the temperature goes up above freezing they crumble, and often in the winter, they soon get covered by drifting snow," Nowicki told Colossal. The sculptures this year are the biggest he's ever seen with the largest being about 15 inches tall.
The otherworldly phenomenon is caused when a combination of weather elements occurs simultaneously: wind, cold and snow or rain. The wind erodes the frozen sand, which is slightly wet from precipitation then the cold air holds the delicate shapes in place.
Alan Arbogast, the chair of the Geography Department at Michigan State University who also studies the state's dunes, explained to Fox 2 how the sand formations are created just like a sculptor chisels away at stone until a form emerges.
"I imagine what happened is that the sand is frozen. Then, we had a big storm roll through a couple weeks ago with strong winds. The wind blew along the beach and blasted out the areas that were a little less frozen," he explained. "Those things aren't being built up. Everything around the features that are standing up was eroded from it. Those are the things that are left behind."
Like much of the country, parts of Michigan experienced cold weather and brutal winds in early January, making for perfect conditions for the phenomenon to occur. Brutally cold air from the Arctic made its way through the North Central states and into the Northeast.
The gusty conditions across portions of the Midwest led the outside air to feel even colder than the thermometer reading as AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dipped below zero at times across northeastern Iowa, northern Illinois and central Michigan. AccuWeather forecasters say Tuesday was the coldest day of the winter so far in the region. The high on Monday was 20 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of 15 degrees. Overnight into Tuesday, the temperature dropped as low as 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
The average high temperature for this time of year in St. Joseph is 34, with the low bottoming out at 20, on average, according to the latest 30-year climate normals. Meanwhile, lake water temperatures have been running above normal this winter across the Great Lakes, with Lake Michigan's water temperature 1.1 degrees above average as of this week.
While the frigid temperatures aren't ideal for humans, it's clearly the perfect weather to form these sandy creations that caused several people, including meteorologist Dave Caulfield, to brave the cold for some stunning shots. Nature is incredible and can sometimes make sub-freezing temperatures a little more bearable.