DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.
The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.
The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.
Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.
It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — An 18-year-old is accused of impersonating a corrections officer while talking to staff members at a Miami high school.
Miami-Dade school police noticed the young man inside Miami Palmetto Senior High School around 1 p.m. Thursday.
He was wearing a Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department jacket and traffic vest, and had a Florida corrections badge with a photo that police said did not look like him, the report said,
The young man told officers that he'd just been hired by the corrections department and that he would be attending the academy soon, WPLG reported.
Police said he had a handcuff case attached to his belt, along with a pouch on his hip in the shape of a firearm.
Officers detained him and patted him down. They found a pair of handcuffs, a thermometer shaped like a firearm, a pocket knife and two credit cards that did not belong to him.
He was arrested for impersonating an officer, trespassing on school property with a firearm, unlawfully possessing a stolen credit or debit card, burglary, and unlawful use of a police badge.
He complained of heart pain and difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being booked into jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Pleasanton police want to know if anyone is missing an "adorable" piglet.
The little porker was found wandering the East Bay suburb on Thursday, the department said in social media posts.
The owner couldn't be immediately located so the piglet they've named Bacon was turned over to Alameda County's East County Animal Shelter.
Police hope someone will bring Bacon home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension.
The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.
Ireland's national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case but said officers were investigating circumstances surrounding the "unexplained death of an elderly male" in the Carlow area. The force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man's death.
According to the Irish Times, one of the younger men had inquired about collecting someone's pension and was told that the recipient had to be present. With the help of a companion, he allegedly returned with the dead man's body, the newspaper reported.
Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said the allegations had left townspeople in shock.
"It's just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that," Murnane said. "It beggars belief. It's like a Hitchcock movie."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Twitter suspended a bot account that spams players of the smartphone game Wordle, shielding fans of the word-guessing puzzle from rude messages and spoilers.
The social media company suspended @wordlinator on Monday. The bot would access the app's code and automatically respond to tweets mentioning the game.
"Guess what. People don't care about your mediocre linguistic escapades," one recent, snarky reply stated. "To teach you a lesson, tomorrow's word is..."
For anyone who's somehow avoided the viral sensation that is Wordle -- both the onslaught of tweets with little green, yellow and gray squares, and a shoutout in the latest cold open of Saturday Night Live -- the game is simple. It gives users six chances to guess a five-letter word, letting players know after each guess which letters are correct.
Players get one new puzzle every day. The answer is the same for everyone, making spoilers particularly devastating.
It's wildly popular. After a Brooklyn-based software engineer launched the game in October, the number of users exploded from fewer than 100 to 2 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's security camera was recording when an Amazon driver making a delivery to the house came face to face with a wandering bear.
The video, posted to Ring camera's official YouTube account, shows an Amazon delivery driver approaching the gate at the end of an Upland home's driveway.
The homeowner, identified as Josh, can be heard using the camera's two-way talk feature to alert the driver that the camera's motion sensor had triggered moments earlier due to a bear wandering around the property.
The bear comes into view of the camera, and the driver, as it walks across the top of the fence next to the gate.
The driver lifts his arms in the air to make himself appear larger while facing the bear, and the animal flees into the neighborhood.
The driver completed the delivery without further incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman checking her email spam folder for a missing message made a far more surprising discovery -- she had won a $3 million lottery jackpot.
Laura Spears, 55, of Oakland County, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought a ticket for the Dec. 31 Mega Millions drawing on MichiganLottery.com.
"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," Spears said. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."
Spears said a message from the Michigan Lottery caught her eye.
"That's when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million," she said.
The winner said her prize money will allow her to plan an early retirement.
Spears said she has taken measures to prevent the same situation from occurring in the future.
"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A team of French physicists announced they blew a bubble that lasted for 465 days before popping.
The University of Lille team, whose findings were published in the journal Physical Review Fluids, said their research into soap bubbles found they tend to pop after just a few moments due to the "gravity-induced drainage and/or the evaporation of the liquid" inside the soap sphere.
The team, Aymeric Roux, Alexis Duchesne and Michael Baudoin, studied typical "fragile and ephemeral" soap bubbles and gas marbles, a type of bubble made from a liquid solution that contains plastic beads.
The researchers said they analyzed water-based gas marbles and gas marbles made with a solution of water and glycerol, a compound commonly used in various foods and medicines.
The gas marbles containing glycerol displayed particular longevity, with one of the bubbles lasting for a total 465 days before bursting. The team said the gas marble's lifespan is believed to be a new world record.
The researchers said the long-lasting bubbles they created during their project could be used to create stable foams.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she was shocked to open a package of broccoli from a local supermarket to discover a live scorpion lurking inside.
Chloe Mitchell said her father-in-law bought the broccoli from the Aldi store in Ulladulla, New South Wales, and she made a surprising discovery while preparing it for a meal.
"I put it in the steamer on the stove. I then turned around to get the last few pieces and saw something crawling along the chopping board," Mitchell told News.com.au.
Mitchell shared photos of her discovery to the Aldi Mums page on Facebook.
"I yelled for my husband to come into the kitchen, and he said some choice words," Mitchell told 9News.
She said the eight-legged creature became aggressive when she and her husband attempted to capture it.
"It was very angry," Mitchell said.
She said her father-in-law ultimately disposed of the scorpion, fearing for the damage it could do the local ecosystem if it escaped from the home.
An Aldi representative told 7 News the discovery was not a common occurrence.
"We strongly encourage customers to bring issues to our attention directly so we can review," the representative said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A retired Staten Island Ferry boat put up for auction by New York City was bought by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, along with a club owner.
A representative for Jost, Davidson and Stand up comedy-club co-owner Paul Italia confirmed the trio were the ones who placed the winning $280,100 bid for the John F. Kennedy, which shuttled commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan for 50 years before being retired due to "mechanical issues" in August.
The boat's mechanical problems are not expected to be an issue, however, as the buyers plan to find it a permanent waterfront home and convert it into a live entertainment space and event venue.
The rep said the 5,200-person capacity boat would host comedy performances, art events and serve food.