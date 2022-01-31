Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Washington said a rail car broke away from a train and rolled nearly 16 miles on its own before being stopped.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office said the empty tank car broke away from a Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad train in Walla Walla and rolled to the Touchet area before being stopped by emergency responders.
Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt, who posted video of the loose rail car to Twitter, said the tank car reached a top speed of about 50 mph while loose, but had slowed to about 3 mph after rolling up a steep hill near Touchet.
Klundt said the reduced speed allowed a responder to climb aboard the car and apply the brake.
The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the incident.
Columbia-Walla Walla Railroad owner Paul Didelius said an investigation is underway into what caused the car to break away from the train.
Officials in Colombia seized nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with "liquid cocaine," on Jan. 27.
The narcotics were found on a large shipping container headed to Italy, according to law enforcement.
In a statement, the Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said the coconuts — 19,780 in total — were found in a container destined for Genoa. Imagery released by the office shows the coconuts laid out at the Port of Cartagena.
Investigators say a naturally occurring fluid was found inside thousands of coconuts which were then meticulously removed and replaced with "liquid cocaine."
Dissolved cocaine formulas have been documented in previous seizures, as traffickers attempt to avoid traditional drug detection.
In 2019, Italian police made one of their biggest drug busts in years in Genoa when they interdicted cocaine worth an estimated half billion Euros, believed to have been shipped from Colombia. This time, authorities say the drugs never made it out of Colombia.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has a message for singer and actress Bette Midler, who called West Virginians "poor, illiterate and strung out" in a tweet after Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.
The 70-year-old Republican governor ended his televised State of the State address Thursday night by lifting up his English bulldog and flashing its rear end to the cameras and crowd.
"Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her heinie," Justice said, grinning as people applauded and some gave him a standing ovation.
Justice had spent more than an hour touting the state's accomplishments, including two recently announced economic development projects.
"Absolutely too many people doubted us," he said. "They never believed in West Virginia. ... They told every bad joke in the world about us.
The crowd in the House of Delegates gallery included lawmakers, state Supreme Court justices, agency heads and members of the high school girl's basketball team Justice coaches, who were sitting in the gallery.
Midler shot back in a tweet with a ranking of states from an unnamed source showing West Virginia near the bottom in health care, education and the economy. Said Midler, the dog's heinie would make a better governor, though she used a stronger word than that.
Not everyone was amused by Justice. In a tweet, West Virginia Democratic Del. Shawn Fluharty called the governor's move "embarrassing and beneath the office."
"The @WVGovernor brought his Babydog and pony show to the State of the State and pulled this stunt as some bold statement. It was nothing short of embarrassing and beneath the office," he said. "Jim Justice habitually lowers the bar of our state. They don't laugh with us, but at us."
Manchin, a Democrat, effectively tanked his party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative that would have poured billions of dollars into child care, health care and other services.
"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible," Midler tweeted. "He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out."
After receiving backlash, Midler apologized "to the good people of WVA" for her "outburst" in follow-up tweet later that day.
The Associated Press sent an email to Midler's publicist Friday requesting comment.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said officers are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of misplaced property -- a donkey.
The Byrnes Mill Police Department said in a Facebook post that police initially were in disbelief Sunday when they received a call about a donkey on the loose.
"When you get a call from a resident saying that they just saw a donkey in their yard you kinda wonder what they might have really seen," the post said. "Then another call comes in so officers went into the woods to find this mare donkey wandering around."
The post said officers were able to round up the loose donkey with help from some "wonderful caring neighbors."
Police said they are trying to find the donkey's owner so the animal can be returned home.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island couple decided to keep their chosen wedding date -- despite their outdoor ceremony coinciding with a historic blizzard that dumped snow over the northeastern United States.
Adam and Sally Irujo said they chose their Jan. 29 wedding date 14 months ago, and when forecasters began to predict historic snowfall for the date, they had to decide whether to go through with their plans for an outdoor ceremony.
"We have a few cutting boards with this date on it, a couple mugs, and a marriage license with it on it," Sally Irujo told WJAR-TV.
The couple said they consulted with friends, family and their vendors and decided to go forward with the ceremony.
The wedding took place Saturday outside the Providence Public Library, with snow blanketing the area around them as the couple exchanged their vows.
"We thought it was going to be really hard and it all came together," Sally Irujo said. "The Providence Public Library worked with us so well. All of our vendors somehow were available today and I think it was just meant to be."
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A lead sculpture that spent decades on the mantle of a British farmhouse was identified as a rare piece by British artist Henry Moore, and is expected to fetch up to $70,000 at auction.
The sculpture, which is scheduled to be auctioned March 16 by Dreweatts, was identified as a work titled Mother and Child by 20th century Modernist sculptor Henry Moore.
The auction house said the sculpture was on the mantle in John Hastings' Wiltshire, England, home from the 1970s until his death in 2019.
The family had Hastings' belongings appraised after his death, and the appraiser pointed out the sculpture's similarities to works by Moore.
The Hastings family contacted Dreweatts and the Henry Moore Foundation, both of which had the artwork authenticated by their respective experts.
Dreweatts specialist Francesca Whithams said the sculpture is considered especially rare, as Moore only worked with lead briefly in the 1930s. She said the piece was previously unknown to experts.
"What is significant is that the Henry Moore Foundation was not aware of the sculpture, despite Moore keeping meticulous records," Whitham told The Times of London.
The sculpture is believed to have been a gift from Moore to Hastings' father, Hubert de Cronin Hastings, who was an editor at the Architectural Review for nearly 50 years. The magazine frequently featured Moore and his artwork.
The piece was then later passed down to John Hastings.
"John was a countryman and farmer who bred sheep and livestock," a representative of the family told The Times. "He was more interested in his animals than fine art. He was not concerned or bothered who the sculpture was by."
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Domino's will start Monday tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order amid a shortage of delivery drivers.
The promotion for carryout customers who order online runs through May 22, amid a shortage of drivers and ahead of one of the company's busiest days, Super Bowl Sunday, Domino's said in a statement.
Customers can claim the $3 coupon code when they order online, and the company will send them an email with their discount promo code, which is redeemable to use on another carryout order the following week with a minimum $5 purchase before tax, the company noted.
"Domino's carryout tips come just in time for the biggest football game of the year, which is also one of the busiest days of the year for pizza," Art D'Elia, Domino's executive president and chief marketing officer, said in the company's statement. "Domino's typically sells about 2 million pizzas on football's favorite Sunday, so if you're throwing a party and feeding hungry fans, make it a carryout order and get tipped! Then you can treat yourself to a delicious pizza with a great deal the week after."
While pizza sales increased during the pandemic, Domino's same-store sales fell for the first time since 2011 in its most recent earnings, CNN reported.
Last week, the National Retail Restaurant Association sent a letter to Congress asking for more pandemic relief.
"Two years into the pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to keep their doors open amid a surge in coronavirus cases, inflation, a labor shortage, and supply chain delays," the letter reads. "Congress must act now to replenish the RRF in the upcoming Restaurant Revitalization Fund in the upcoming legislative package to fund the government."
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A retired 747 passenger plane purchased for less than $2 underwent more than $600,000 worth of renovations to transform it into a museum and party venue at a British Airport.
Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of England's Cotswold Airport, purchased the former British Airways passenger jet for $1.35, and the plane then underwent $627,000 worth of renovations, including turning a portion of the vehicle into a bar and dance hall.
The plane, which made its final landing at the airport in 2020, was redecorated with the Negus livery that British Airways featured in the 1970s and 1980s.
The airport said the plane isavailable for event bookings, with the first events scheduled to take place in February.
Public tours are also being booked for the rest of the plane, which was transformed into a museum space.
"We want to share her with everyone in the local community and local educational institutions, as well," Harvey told the BBC.
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in Utah said a red-tailed hawk became lodged in the front car grilled at high speed, but somehow managed to avoid serious injuries.
The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah said in a Facebook post that the mature bird of prey encountered a "sudden stop" Sunday when it "became embedded at high speed into the grille of a car."
The center said X-ray images taken after the hawk was extracted from the vehicle were difficult to read, but veterinarians examined the bird and do not believe it broke any bones or incurred other serious injuries.
The post said the hawk's condition after the rescue was a "miracle."
Officials said veterinarians will take radiographs to ensure the hawk is ready to be released back into the wild.
"She's feisty and standing, and wings and body seem fine," the post said.
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Teachers at a London school arrived at the building to find a wild fox had made itself comfortable and was taking a nap on a staff room sofa.
A biology teacher at St. Richard Reynolds Catholic College, in the Twickenham area of West London, posted a photo to Twitter showing the fox sleeping on a couch in the biology department staff room Thursday morning.
The teacher, who uses the name Miss McIntosh on the microblogging site, said she and her colleagues locked the door to the staff room and contacted the RSPCA for help.
McIntosh said the building's alarms hadn't been triggered, so teachers theorized the animal might have come in when support workers unlocked the school in the early morning.
The teacher said RSPCA rescuers arrived quickly and took the fox away to be examined by veterinarians.