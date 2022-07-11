NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no less than a New York City landmark.
The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the center.
Lincoln Center’s website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.”
It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad detonated a Civil War-era cannonball found in the residence of a deceased antique collector in Mansfield on Thursday night, according to a statement from the town's police department.
Family members of the antique collector were cleaning his home on Charlene Drive and called police after finding an "apparent Civil War-era cannon munition," police said.
The State Police bomb squad responded to assess the cannonball and an X-ray revealed an unknown substance inside. The squad detonated the relic at the Mansfield Police Department range just after 10 p.m.
Mansfield police encouraged the public to call the department if they find cannonballs or old ammunition so authorities can properly assess it.
"Don't drive it to us and definitely don't walk into the station with it," the statement said.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Louvre, The Museum of Modern Art and ... the Hard Rock?
Hoping to expand their appeal beyond the slot machine and buffet crowd, some casinos are turning to fine art galleries or exhibitions to bring in new business from customers who might not otherwise visit a gambling hall.
In the process, they are helping not only broaden their own customer bases, but are also putting new eyeballs in front of some of the world's great works of art.
One such effort began Friday at Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino, where the highly acclaimed "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit opened. The 30,000-square-foot display uses over 300 of Van Gogh's works, reproducing them digitally and projecting them onto screens, walls and floors.
"The whole point of an experience like this is to bring people in," said Fanny Curtat, the exhibit's art historian. "For a lot of people, museums are intimidating. It's all about exploring and having more ways of experiencing art."
Joe Lupo, the casino's president, said casinos need to appeal to as broad a range of potential customers as possible.
"You need to try different experiential things to help the city acquire new visitation, whether it's art or some other experience to acquire that person who doesn't look at Atlantic City as just a gaming destination," he said. "The Van Gogh exhibit has been successful in every major market in the country, and Atlantic City needs to be looked at as one of those major markets. I think it elevates the city and the property with such a high-profile exhibit."
The walk-through exhibit projects Van Gogh's artwork onto the walls and floor of a viewing room, with images growing and flowing into one another: cherry trees, for example, sprout and grow blossoms, that then blow away in the breeze. Shimmering walls of color dissolve and flow into other shapes and images all around the viewer.
Other casinos are doing likewise. The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art in Las Vegas has displayed works by Picasso, Monet, Warhol, Titian and Van Gogh.
The Palms Casino Resort features modern art pieces from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Richard Prince and Andy Warhol, and numerous street artists.
MGM's Aria Resort features public art including sculptures by artists including Antony Gormley, Richard Long and Henry Moore.
The Hippodrome Casino in London in 2013 appointed a digital artist in residence, Thomas D Gray, and offers a competition for U.K. artists to have their works displayed there.
Maryland's Live! Casino & Hotel has an art collection curated by Suzi Cordish, whose husband owns the casino. The collection includes more than 40 works by artists including Warhol, Jennifer Steinkamp, Charlie Ahn, Robert Indiana and Not Vital.
"Many guests are intrigued once they realize the breath of the collection," said Renee Mutchnik, a spokesperson for the casino. "We believe that any appreciator of the arts would be impressed by our art pieces, and we are always looking for opportunities to promote the collection."
Placing fine art in casinos benefits not only the gambling halls by appealing to new customers, according to Curtat, the Van Gogh exhibit historian. She said it also helps create new art lovers.
"It might seem like an unlikely pairing, but if anybody gets out of this a feeling that they have this connection with Van Gogh, maybe the next time they are in New York they'll want to go to (The Museum of Modern Art) and see the actual 'Starry Night' on the museum wall," Curtat said. "That will be a win."
July 11 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video when he discovered a black bear helping itself to a snack from the a refrigerator in the garage.
Jason Mickel of Sanford said a neighbor alerted him to an intruder in his garage and went out to discover the bear rummaging through his refrigerator.
"Going through my fridge, I see, aren't you?" Mickel says in the video he filmed. "Take all my food?"
The bear, apparently startled by Mickel's presence, walks out of the garage, leaving a trail of snacks in the driveway.
Mickel said he got into his car and followed the bear through the neighborhood until the animal vanished into the woods.
July 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery man who has bought a Pick 5 ticket bearing the same numbers every day since the game began earlier this year had his persistence pay off with a $25,000 prize.
The 70-year-old Baltimore County man told Maryland Lottery officials he has purchased a Pick 5 ticket every day since the game started in February, and his tickets always bear the numbers 2-2-5-5-2.
"It's my birthday," he said of the numbers' significance. "As soon as Pick 5 started, I knew I had to play. I've always liked these five numbers together for some reason, so I knew the game was meant for me."
The man said he was shocked when the ticket he bought from Ingleside Liquors in Catonsville turned out to be a big winner in the July 1 drawing.
"I walked into the living room just as the Pick 5 drawing was happening on TV," he said. "I saw each number come up, the two 2s, then the two 5s and the last 2 -- each in the exact order. I couldn't believe it."
The ticket earned the man a $25,000 prize.
July 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man doing home renovations made a surprising discovery underneath the porch area -- $1,000 in $10 and $20 bills from 1934.
Rich Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, bought a 1920s-era cottage in Wildwood about four years ago, and they have since elevated the house and added a new foundation.
Gilson said he was using a mini-excavator to remove parts of the old foundation on Friday when he encountered a pair of strange objects.
"I thought they were weeds," Gilson told NJ.com. "I picked them up and just threw them aside and they went into the pile I was using for fill."
Gilson said it rained on Saturday, and when he returned to complete the work on Sunday the objects again caught his eye. He realized they were rolled-up paper bound with rubber bands.
"I got to look at the edge and it had a green tint to it and I said, 'This is money,'" Gilson said. "It looked like little mini-cigars all bound up together. As I broke it apart, I started to see what it was."
He said the bills were buried underneath where the porch used to be. He said the area was previously only accessible via crawlspace.
July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river.
Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
"Albion College received two independent sightings of a possible alligator in the Kalamazoo River at the Whitehouse Nature Center," the school said in a Facebook post. "The College is working directly with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other local agencies to resolve the situation as safely and quickly as possible."
The Whitehouse Nature Center's Facebook page said the first gator sighting was reported Saturday.
Officials said they have not yet been able to confirm the alligator's presence in the river, but the nature center will remain closed "until further notice" to "ensure the safety of the campus and the surrounding community."
July 10 (UPI) -- A pregnant woman ticketed for driving in a high-occupancy vehicle lane in Texas says her fetus should count as a second passenger, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
Brandy Bottone of Plano, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, was driving in the HOV lane on U.S. Hwy. 75 on June 29 when she was pulled over after passing a Dallas County Sheriff Department's checkpoint targeting those driving in the lane alone, the Dallas Morning News reported Friday.
When law enforcement asked her if anyone else was in the car, Bottone responded that there was and pointed to her stomach.
"My baby girl is right here. She is a person," Bottone told the officer, recounting the incident to the newspaper.
Bottone said the deputies told her that the law required there to be two people outside of the body to drive in the HOV lane.
Texas penal code defines an "individual" as a "human being who is alive including an unborn child at every stage of gestation." However, the Texas transportation code does not recognize that distinction.
"One officer kind of brushed me off when I mentioned this is a living child, according to everything that's going on with the overturning of Roe v. Wade," Bottone said.
The deputies gave her the citation despite her protest of the law but told her it would likely get dropped if she were to fight it in court.
"They still gave me a ticket. So my $215 ticket was written to cause inconvenience?" she asked. "This has my blood boiling. How could this be fair? According to the new law, this is a life. I know this may fall on deaf ears, but as a woman, this was shocking."
Bottone told KXAS-TV that she was 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the traffic stop and plans to fight the ticket in court.
"Different judges might treat this differently. This is unchartered territory we're in now," Dallas appellate lawyer Chad Ruback said.
"There is no Texas statute that says what to do in this situation. The Texas Transportation Code has not been amended recently to address this particular situation."
Amy O'Donnell, spokesperson for the anti-abortion group Texas Alliance for Life, noted that "a child residing in a mother's womb is not taking up an extra seat."
"With only one occupant taking up a seat, the car did not meet the criteria needed to drive in that lane," she said.
July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hungary responded to the southern area of the capital, Budapest, to capture an unusual animal on the loose -- a kangaroo.
Budapest Police Headquarters said officers were called to the Csepel area of the city on Sunday when a kangaroo of unknown origins was spotted hopping loose.
The kangaroo led police on a chase for more than 3 miles before officers managed to wrap it in a blanket.
The marsupial was transported to the Budapest Zoo for care while police investigate where the animal came from.