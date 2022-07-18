BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A detective who created the viral “Duck of Justice” when he rescued a faux waterfowl headed for the trash bin is retiring to write a book.
Lt. Tim Cotton combined his sense of humor with the Bangor Police Department’s social media account to show the human side of police work.
His “Duck of Justice” became a viral sensation as the fowl appeared in various locations before finding a permanent roost in police department, where author Stephen King and others have stopped by for photos.
Along the way, Cotton helped put the city of 30,000 on the social media map with 330,000 Facebook followers — including many outside Maine.
Cotton, 59, told the Bangor Daily News that it’s been frustrating in recent years to watch anti-police sentiment grow nationwide as officers grapple with how to handle tough issues like mental illness and substance abuse.
“Over the last 10 years, society has decided they don’t want police involved and yet they call police for each and every issue,” he said. “We’ve taken on that responsibility because there was no one else to call.”
In his retirement, Cotton will continue posting to the Duck of Justice’s Facebook page for the police department while pursuing his writing career. He already has published two books.
In the meantime, people should continue to heed the department’s oft-repeated advice: “Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.
Showcase Cinemas announced on its website and social media accounts that redheads can get free tickets to the movies of their choice on Monday and Tuesday as part of the chain's "Sun Protecting Flicks," or "SPF," promotion.
"Experts say the U.K. is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun's rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the website states.
The promotion is limited to one ticket per day for each red-haired person.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man says in a class-action lawsuit against Bass Pro that the outdoor outfitter is refusing to honor its lifetime warranty on socks.
Kent Slaughter of Springfield said that after years of exchanging his "Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks" every time they wore out, the Springfield-based company changed its policy in 2021 before he tried to return four pairs of socks. Instead of getting another pair with a lifetime warranty, Slaughter said he was given socks that only carried a 60-day warranty, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
A Bass Pro representative said the company won't comment on pending litigation.
The lawsuit said Bass Pro is misrepresenting the socks in its ads because it says they are "The last sock you'll ever need to buy" because of the lifetime warranty.
Slaughter said in the lawsuit that the warranty was a major factor in his decision to buy the socks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (AP) — Traffic on Florida's Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.
The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.
The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.
Florida's Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.
Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado man became the first person of the 21st century -- and the fourth person overall -- to use a contraption attached to his nose to push a peanut up Pikes Peak mountain.
The City of Manitou Springs said Bob Salem began pushing the peanut up the mountain at 9 a.m. on July 9 and reached the top in a 10 a.m. ceremony July 15.
Salem attempted the unusual feat as part of Manitou Springs' 150 Year Celebration.
City officials said Salem was the fourth person to ever complete the task, and the first person of the 21st century. They said his 7-day journey broke the record of eight days, which was set by Ulysses Baxter in 1963.
"There is no city like Manitou Springs," Salem told city officials before beginning his attempt. "I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs' 150th Celebration. I hope everyone takes the time to visit and indulge in the rich history the Pikes Peak area represents. You won't want to leave."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer.
Mariana Lambert said she recently waited on a customer at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton and received the $3,000 tip alongside the $13 payment for a stromboli.
"We ran his card, and everything went through. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a little bit to make sure it was legit and went through, and it ended up being real," Lambert told WNEP-TV.
Alfredo's manager Matt Martini said he spoke to the customer, Eric Smith, who explained he was from out of town and had left the generous gratuity as part of the "Tips for Jesus" social media trend. The phrase "Tips for Jesus" was written on the receipt.
"It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock," Lambert said.
Lambert said the extra cash will allow her to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation with her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Virginia were summoned to the home of a resident who discovered an escaped alligator taking a swim in their backyard pool.
Chesapeake Animal Services said in a Facebook post that animal control officers suspected the animal found swimming in the pool to be the alligator reported missing three weeks earlier from Jack's Jungle, a traveling animal education show.
The alligator escaped its enclosure just down the block from the home with the pool, animal services said.
An officer contacted the owner of Jack's Jungle, who responded to the scene alongside animal control officers.
The alligator, "aptly named" Splash, was safely removed from the pool.
"The owner confirmed it was his gator (lawfully owned) and they worked together to remove Splash from his vacation spot. He was then safely returned home to his enclosure," the post said. "See you later, alligator."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Texas meteorologist continued discussing scorching temperatures even after a power outage left him in the dark during a forecast on Wednesday.
Travis Herzog, a meteorologist for KTRK-TV in Houston, was talking about the chance of blackouts in Texas due to a heat wave when, well, a blackout happened in the studio.
The lights went dark a second time during another broadcast by the station, KTRK-TV reported.
I kid you not…it just happened AGAIN during my 5PM broadcast.
Maybe it's just my electrifying personality, maybe not. But this time I was fully expecting Ashton Kutcher to come around the corner and say, "You've been PUNKED!"
One of the station's engineers told Herzog that the studio lights initially went out because they weren't on a "dedicated backup power source."
For the past week, Texans have been dealing with temperatures around or over 100 degrees in Houston, Waco and Austin, ABC News reported.
The Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) told ABC News it didn't plan or implement any blackouts on Wednesday. However, ERCOT had asked people in the state to voluntarily conserve electricity that day to avoid straining the system.
The news station transitioned to generator power before returning to the grid two hours later.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Arkansas firefighters saved a kitten who was trapped in an ATM earlier this month.
On July 7, the Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a call about a kitten stuck in a Regions Bank ATM, KFSM-TV reported. First responders opened the machine and later took the "dehydrated, hungry" kitten to Fort Smith Animal Haven.
Facebook users showed their gratitude to the firefighters and joked about how the kitten wound up in such a bizarre situation.
"Wait, I can get cats out of an atm? what button do i push for that?" Facebook user John Aary asked.
"Why was the cat not arrested for attempted bank robbery? Fort Smith Police Department care to chime in here? Is the cat related to Pawciffer Fuzz and used his pull to get out of a charge?" Facebook user Wesley Rester asked.
The kitten, a male gray tabby, has since received a name fitting for his unlikely adventures in the financial world: Cash.
Ashley Deane, a vet tech with the shelter, described Cash as "a little spicy" from the ordeal. He weighs less than 1 lb., according to KFSM-TV, but is on his way to recovery.
"Generally, after a couple of days with our handlers caring for them, they become less spicy and just a little bit mild so they can come a little bit more workable," Deane said.
The shelter hopes to build up Cash's weight, give him required vaccinations and foster him before adoption.