Georgia’s Big Peanut is back.
The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday, nearly five years after an earlier version was felled by the winds of Hurricane Michael.
This time, the giant goober is made of sheet metal, not fiberglass.
It’s a symbol of pride in the heart of south Georgia’s peanut belt, as well as an enticement for tourists to pull off the highway in the small town of Ashburn.
The Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce raised nearly $80,000 to replace the giant groundnut, which had saluted motorists since 1975 until it was blown down on Oct. 10, 2018. The majority of the money came from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, although Turner County residents also raised thousands.
The peanut, atop a brick pedestal, has come to symbolize the county of 9,000 people, which is halfway between Macon and the Florida state line.
“I think it represents home,” said Rebecca Miller, the chamber’s executive director. “I know it’s a small town, but when you say, ‘Have you seen the peanut?’ That’s me.”
She said it’s also a fitting tribute to peanut farmers in a county where almost everyone is touched by agriculture.
Community leaders spent about $70,000 to replace the peanut, holding the remaining money for maintenance. They hired Cole Sercer, of Sercer Machine & Fabrication in nearby Rebecca, to make the new peanut.
Sercer said he and employees modeled the new nut after the remains of the one destroyed by the hurricane. But it’s made differently, with a metal pole and frame inside and dozens of custom-worked sheet metal panels forming the curvy shell of the nut. Below is a golden crown with an aluminum frame and yellow plastic panels. The peanut is painted in brown and beige architectural paint, and in a modern touch, is now illuminated by LED lights at night.
It took workers a combined 700 to 800 hours to build the landmark, Sercer said, which weighs around 5,000 pounds. From the bottom of the brick pylon to the top of the peanut, Sercer said the landmark is more than 40 feet tall.
Sercer said his company does “a little bit of everything” including customizing trucks and off-road vehicles, but it also works on farm equipment and in peanut-processing plants.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 22 (UPI) -- A gorilla who zookeepers had thought to be male was only discovered to be female when she was found holding her new baby girl.Sully and the infant live in a troop that has three males led by 39-year-old silverback Mac.
Zookeepers at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio said in a statement that the 8-year-old Sully, a western lowland gorilla, has lived at the facility with her mother and fellow troop members since 2019. For five years, the zoo believed she was a male.
"It's hard to tell the sex of younger gorillas. Until about age 8, males and females are about the same size, and they don't have prominent sex organs," the zoo said in its statement after Thursday's birth
"As gorillas age, they become sexually dimorphic, meaning males and females look very different. However, males don't develop their characteristic large size, silver backs and large head bumps -- called sagittal crests -- until age 12 or later."
Zookeepers described Sully as a "young and healthy animal" who did not need any procedures or medical care that would have led to the discovery sooner. The gestation period for a gorilla is about 8 1/2 months, meaning she became pregnant late in the fall.
Gorillas rarely show outward signs of pregnancy because the newborns are smaller than human babies and gorillas naturally have large abdomens.
"The troop is supportive of Sully and the infant, and they will remain as a social group," zookeepers said. "The infant appears to be healthy, and first-time mom Sully is taking good care of her."
Zookeepers have not yet approached the infant, also a girl, to allow time to bond with her mom. Eventually, veterinarians will approach to conduct a wellness exam. The zoo will also conduct a DNA test to determine the baby's father.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sharks may be consuming cocaine dumped in the waters off Florida and it could be making them act in "crazy" ways, scientists have said.But he said he hopes the TV programme, due to air later this month, will lead to more research in the area, and especially on how pharmaceuticals of all types affect the animals.
Researchers investigating whether drugs dumped overboard impact the region's marine life for a documentary found some sharks appeared to be acting strangely and others responded to similar stimulants.
Smugglers have left countless tonnes of cocaine in the seas around Florida, transported from South and Central America, either to be collected by associates or to avoid arrest. The drugs are then often washed into shore on ocean currents.
Just last month, the US Coast Guard seized more than 14,100 pounds (6,400 kg) of cocaine in the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, with an estimated value of $186m (£142m).
Marine biologist, Tom 'The Blowfish' Hird, and University of Florida environmental scientist, Tracy Fanara, studied sharks off the Florida Keys to see if the drugs were having any impact on them.
During one dive to observe behaviour, a great hammerhead - a species which normally avoids humans - came straight at the team and appeared to be swimming wonkily.
Researchers also recorded a sandbar shark which appeared to be fixated on something and was swimming in tight circles, despite there being nothing in sight.
Dummy drugs trigger 'crazy' shark feast
As well as monitoring the sharks, the scientists also put packages similar in size and appearance to real cocaine bales in the water next to dummy swans as part of their study.
To their surprise, the sharks headed straight for the bales - not the swans - taking bites from them.
One shark even grabbed a bale and swam off with it.
Next, the researchers made a bait ball of highly concentrated fish powder. This was designed to trigger a dopamine rush as close to a hit of cocaine as the team could feasibly (and ethically) do in an experiment.
When the sharks ate the powder, the researchers saw them going wild.
"I think we have got a potential scenario of what it may look like if you gave sharks cocaine," Mr Hird said in the film Cocaine Sharks, made for Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.
"We gave them what I think is the next best thing. [It] set [their] brains aflame. It was crazy."
Finally, the team dropped their fake cocaine bales from an aeroplane to simulate a real-life drug drop - and multiple shark species, including tiger sharks, moved in.
The biologist admitted many different factors could be responsible for the odd behaviour and the results don't necessarily show that sharks in Florida are consuming cocaine.
Mr Hird said: "We have no idea what [cocaine] could do to the shark."
He added that research shows different fish appear to react in different ways to the same chemical, Live Science reported.
"So we can't even say 'well this is a baseline' and go from here," he said.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Waterbury man was arrested for spilling poop from a semi-truck on Interstate 95 Northbound and causing multiple car crashes due to the slick roadways, police said.Joseph was processed and released after posting his $25,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear at the Bridgeport Superior Court.
At around 10: 33 p.m. on Monday, Connecticut State Police Troop G was called to the area between Exit 27 and Exit 30 on I-95 northbound in Bridgeport for reports of a large semi truck spilling an 'unknown substance' onto the roadway from the trailer. The tractor-trailer did not stop and exited the highway onto the local streets.
Police said multiple car crashes were reported in the area due to the slick roadway. Two Connecticut State Police cruisers were also involved in different car crashes as a result of the slick roadway.
Following an investigation, the driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Shaky Steevenson Joseph, 34, of Waterbury.
Joseph was contacted by his employer to pull over his tractor-trailer to the right shoulder of Route 8 Northbound Exit 17 off-ramp for state police.
Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines
Joseph was charged in violation of 12 counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, and operation of a motor vehicle with an unsecured load.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On July 6, a woman in the French town of Schirmeck was chatting with a friend on her terrace when she was struck by a small object. On further inspection, the black-and-gray concretion appeared to be a meteorite.
The news was first reported by Les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace. According to The Weather Channel, the object struck the woman in the ribs with enough force to leave a bruise.
Experts told Space.com that the apparent meteorite was almost certainly of terrestrial origin, based on what meteorites look like after falling through the atmosphere and no reports of such an object falling over France.
If the women were hit by a meteorite, it would be one of the exceedingly rare instances of a meteorite striking a person—at least, one of the instances in which the person lived to confirm it happened. The most famous instance was in 1954, when a woman in Alabama was struck by a meteorite that fell through the roof of her home, leaving a massive bruise on her torso.
A quick breakdown of the vocabulary: meteorites are fallen bits of space rock and metal that have landed on Earth. Meteors are the falling bits of rock and metal. Asteroids are large chunks of rock and metal in space, which are often the source of Earth's meteors.
It's not rare that such material falls from space. In fact, last year a team of researchers estimated that over 5,000 tons of asteroid and comet dust falls to Earth every year. What's relatively uncommon is that the material actually survives the fall; most larger masses disintegrate as they heat up in Earth's atmosphere.
Earlier this year, a suspected meteorite crashed through the roof of a New Jersey home. In 2021, a rare meteorite landed on a driveway in the Cotswolds, in England. And in 2013—ten years ago already!—a meteorite fell in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, shattering windows and injuring hundreds, though no one was killed. The Chelyabinsk meteorite was the largest to fall to Earth this century.
Fallen meteorites can be billions of years old—i.e., they date to the formation of the solar system—and as such can be of scientific value, besides the extrinsic value they have when they're occasionally auctioned.
What's even rarer is that of all the places on Earth a meteor can land, it strikes a person. In 2020, researchers poring over archives of Ottoman Kurdistan found documentation suggesting a falling meteorite paralyzed one person and killed another in 1888.
As reported by Atlas Obscura at the time, those events "precede the famously massive Tunguska explosion of 1908, which may have killed two people, and are more evidence-based than a 1677 manuscript from Italy—which even NASA cites—in which an Italian monk was killed by a stone 'projected from the clouds.'"
Everything has to go perfectly wrong for you to get hit with a rock from space. But counterpoint: if you're hit by a meteorite, you have a bragging right no one else has.
If I knew it would just cost a bruise, I'd get hit by a meteorite any day.
Update: This article has been updated to note that experts believe the object is of terrestrial origins, that is, originating from Earth.
Correction: A sentence in this article mistakenly referred to Alsace as a town in France. It is a region.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008 said her collection now amounts to 23,632 unique items.
Deb Hoffman of Waukesha first earned the record in 2008, when she had 2,891 pieces related to A.A. Milne's fictional toy bear, and her record has now been updated by Guinness World Records after the organization confirmed she now has 23,632 different items.
Hoffman's home is filled with Pooh paraphernalia including stuffed animals, toys, clothing, costumes, jewelry, watches paintings and more.
"I'm having so much fun collecting, meeting people, doing different things. Boy, I just don't see an end in sight," Hoffman told WTMJ-TV.
She said the recognition from GWR and previous features in news stories has led to her receiving hundreds of items from complete strangers.
"I am shocked and amazed how often the items are not duplicates," she said.
Hoffman said she plans to keep collecting for the rest of her life -- and she even has a plan for what will happen after.
"I always say when I go to the big honey pot in the sky, I'm actually going to donate the whole collection to the museum in Canada where Winnie the Pooh's story actually started," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A panicked Leeds squirrel was found with a toilet roll wrapped around its head and struggling to breathe.
A Meanwood local found the terrified squirrel on the ground in Woodlea Drive, yesterday (July 18). An RSCPA officer was deployed to the scene and found the poor squirrel 30ft up a nearby tree.
"This really helps free up our cruelty line and our frontline rescuers to focus on investigating the heartbreaking cruelty and neglect cases which flood in over summer."
The RSPCA receives around 91,500 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 5,300 reports of deliberate animal cruelty. But in the peak of summer (during July and August) calls rise to 133,000 a month, and reports of cruelty soar to 8,400 during these months; a heartbreaking 271 every day, or 11 every hour.
In Yorkshire there were 1,520 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year compared to 1,229 in 2021 - a 23 per cent increase.