Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY... .Windy conditions will persist into the evening across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. There is a chance for isolated lightning strikes, mainly for zone 709, eastern 708, and zone 101 tonight. Gusty winds and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday with temperatures cooling into the mid 70s to lower 80s. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA...LOWER PALOUSE AND SNAKE RIVER AREA...AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph with local gusts to 40 mph for zone 709 and western zone 708. * Relative Humidities: 17 to 30 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&