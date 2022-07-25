PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Boaters and whale watchers off Massachusetts got a surprise over the weekend when a humpback whale breached and landed on the bow of a 19-foot vessel.
The boat operator reported no injuries and no damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel, according to officials in Plymouth, on Cape Cod Bay.
Several boats were around the whale Sunday when it made the jump. Video footage shows it launching its body out of the water and its head slamming onto the front of a boat, tipping the rear of the vessel out of the water as it slid back into the ocean.
Humpback whales can grow up to 62 feet long and weight up to 53 tons. They are popular with whale watchers because of their acrobatic displays — including spectacular breachings in which they launch their school-bus-size bodies entirely out of the water and slap the surface with their pectoral fins or tails.
The Plymouth harbormaster said collisions like that off Plymouth are rare and can be dangerous for both boaters and whales. The harbormaster recommends that boaters stay at least 100 yards from humpbacks to minimize such meetings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Folk Festival, known for creating electrifying musical moments — the most famous being Bob Dylan's decision to plug in his guitar in 1965 — this weekend has a small outer stage that is being powered in part by festival-goers on stationary bicycles.
The Bike Stage is the brainchild of the band Illiterate Light, an environmentally conscious indie rock duo from Virginia, who has partnered with a company called Rock the Bike to create a pedal-powered sound system, which they have already been using at small club shows.
Frontman Jeff Gorman said the "Bike Stage" at the event in Rhode Island is the first time the system has been tried at a festival. About a dozen artists are scheduled to perform mostly acoustic sets on the stage.
About 1,300 of the festival's 10,000 fans rode bicycles to Newport on Friday. Gorman said when he saw that sea of bikes during the band's appearance in Newport in 2019, he and partner Jake Cochran approached festival director Jay Sweet about setting up the stage.
"It's a way for them to just do something different and for us to start the conversation around energy use and just thinking differently and trying out new ways of creating electricity," Gorman said.
The stage is equipped with solar panels that will provide most of the power to the equipment, with the bikes providing the rest.
When the show begins, fans jump onto five bicycles adjacent to the tent. The pedaling generates electricity, which is fed through through wires to an electrical box on the stage. With temperatures in the upper 80s, fans take turns pedaling for about five minutes during the 20-minute sets. In exchange, they get a few spritzes of water from a spray bottle, a free can of iced tea and a front-row view of the performance.
Sarah Gaines, 44 of Wakefield, Rhode Island, pedaled for one song during a Friday set by singer Madi Diaz and came off the bicycle with a huge smile on her face.
"I love riding bikes, we rode our bikes here today," she said. "I also feel like it's time for us to be more proactive and come up with some (energy) solutions that aren't reliant on traditional energy sources, so I was really excited they were doing this."
Gorman said Illiterate Light was among the first of a group of bands that have been trying to find ways to make their shows more environmentally friendly. Coldplay, for example, harnesses energy from a kinetic dance floor at their shows and also uses stationary bikes to store some power.
"We don't want people to spend their fun weekend having to sweat their butt off," Gorman said. "But we do think its fun to be able to jump up for five minutes and have that bodily experience of making this music happen."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Florida woman was captured on a bizarre video appearing to hold a pitchfork and a black whip outside a Publix Super Market after trying to sell teddy bears behind the store.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in front of a Publix Super Market at 1685 N Hancock Rd in Minneola, Florida, according to an arrest report.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper responded to a woman – identified as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone of Ocoee. Dashcam footage shows the woman appearing to point the whip at the trooper.
Police said the trooper commanded her to put down the weapon, which she refused to do. The trooper managed to remove the weapon from Slone's possession, handcuff her, and place her in the back of a patrol car.
Slone began kicking at the rear right window while they were waiting for EMS, the arrest report said. Another trooper who arrived on the scene assisted the first trooper with placing Slone's feet into a hobble.
EMS determined that Slone did not need to go to the hospital. The manager of the Publix told troopers Slone was trying to sell teddy bears behind the store earlier, and later began running around with a whip and a pitchfork – which she used to stab a minivan, the arrest report said.
The trooper wrote in his arrest report that Stone appeared to be "highly intoxicated on some sort of stimulant drug." He said he observed many recent cut mark scars and bruises on her legs and body. The woman repeatedly stated that she "felt no pain anymore and that God was in control," the arrest report said.
Stone was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was transported to Orange Lake County Jail without incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 (UPI) -- Residents of an Iowa city said maintenance being performed on the municipality's sanitary sewers is having an unusual side-effect -- causing their toilets to overflow.
Locals in Johnston said their toilets have been overflowing in recent days as a result of the work being performed on the city's sewers.
"If I didn't have the toilet seat down it probably would have shot out," Amy Darling-Harding told KCCI-TV. "It was that much pressure and it was a humming noise."
The city said on its website that residents should keep toilet lids closed while not in use.
"Have you experienced water splashing out of your toilets recently? The splashing water is caused by the water cleaning system used during sanitary sewer maintenance. The water cleaning system creates increased air pressure within the sewer piping, causing water to sputter out of toilets," the city said.
The sewer work is expected to take a few weeks to complete.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (AP) — A chess-playing robot grabbed the finger of its 7-year-old opponent and broke it during last week's Moscow Chess Open tournament, Russian media reported Monday.
"The robot broke the child's finger," Sergei Lazarev, President of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian TASS agency. "Of course, this is bad."
A video shared on social media shows the robot taking one of the boy's pieces, and then grabbing his finger as he attempts to make a move.
Four adults then rush in, struggling to free the boy before leading him away from the chessboard.
Lazarev said the chess federation had rented the robot that appeared in many previous events without incident.
He said the boy was able to play again the next day and finished the tournament with his finger in a cast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 (UPI) -- An Ohio couple found an old firefighter's helmet while cleaning out the basement of their new home and were able to use social media to return it to the family of its original owner.
Alicia Zadorozny said her family was cleaning out the basement of their new home in Lorain when they found a decades-old firefighter's helmet in a storage space.
Zadorozny and her husband, Andrew, decided to see if they could find the owner of the helmet, which had the name "Wilker" written on it.
Zadorozny posted photos to a Facebook page for Lorain residents, and the post soon came to the attention of current and former members of the Lorain Fire Department.
Locals determined the helmet had probably belonged to Clarence Wilker, who served in the department for more than 25 years before retiring in the 1980s and dying in 1990.
Zadorozny took the suggestion from some commenters to contact Westlake Firefighters Local 1814, as Wilker's son, Brian Wilker, served as a lieutenant in Westlake before retiring in 2021.
"I get a text message from one of the guys I worked with in Westlake and another guy in Avon, and they both texted me that 'Hey, is this your dad?' and I looked at it, I said 'Yeah, that's the helmet,' I remember seeing the helmet in the back there years ago," Brian Wilker told WJW-TV.
Wilker said he does not know how the helmet ended up in the basement of Zadorozny's home, but he remembered the helmet was given to his father's girlfriend when he died.
Wilker said his father's helmet will now go on display at his home, next to his own helmet.
"It's some important memorabilia for us and they were able to give it back to us, because we completely lost track of it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in England responded to a burglar alarm at a DIY store and arrived to find the culprit -- a squirrel -- stealing nuts and bird food.
Norfolk Police tweeted officers responded to the B&Q store in Norfolk while the business was closed on Saturday night.
The officers arrived to find the alarm had been triggered by a trespassing squirrel "stealing nuts and bird food."
"Unfortunately he was too quick and nimble for us and got away," police tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO - Velveeta is no stranger to unique marketing campaigns and collaborations, including a line of nail polish that smells like actual cheese. Now, the brand is getting into the cocktail space with a new martini inspired by its golden, shelf-stable cheese.
The Kraft Heinz-owned cheese brand on Wednesday announced the launch of its new "Veltini," which takes the classic martini "to a whole new level" with a cheesy twist.
The Veltini cocktail includes "Velveeta infused vodka," olive brine and vermouth. The drink is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo Velveeta Shells & Cheese for the finishing touches.
The brand teamed up with the BLT Restaurant Group, which operates steakhouses around the world, to bring the cheesy martini to life.
"We worked closely with the brand to make this vision a reality, balancing the flavors of a typical martini with the nostalgic cheesy flavor we all know and love from VELVEETA, and are excited for fans to experience this delicious over-the-top cocktail," Scott Cronin, senior vice president at BLT Restaurant Group, said in a statement.
Those who think they'd like to try a Velveeta Veltini can do so for $15. But the drink is only available to order in person at select BLT locations during "Golden Hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited time.
The locations offering the drink include BLT Steak New York, BLT Steak Washington D.C., BLT Steak Charlotte, BLT Prime New York, and The Florentine in Chicago.
For customers who can't make it to one of those locations, Velveeta is also offering a limited amount of Veltini kits via the online food marketplace Goldbelly for $50.
The kit includes two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two Velveeta coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of Velveeta Jumbo Shells & Cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce "to infuse vodka and rim glasses," a Velveeta brick to stuff olives, and a Veltini recipe card.
As one can imagine, the reaction to the new happy-hour martini was mixed.
"Nobody asked for this," one person wrote on Twitter.
"do not send me any press about the velveeta martini i am very aware," another quipped.
"In June, they introduced the Velveeta Nail Polish and in July, a new martini to go with it. I like my Velveeta stirred and never shaken," a third Twitter user added.
Other food companies have made headlines for their unique marketing ideas in recent days. Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme started selling a dozen glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gas. In April, it also teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to debut three new cereal milk-inspired doughnuts.
In May, KFC sold Mother's Day bouquets full of fried chicken, and Taco Bell made a whole TikTok musical with Dolly Parton about its beloved Mexican Pizza that recently returned to menus nationwide.
The Girl Scouts also debuted a cookie-inspired makeup line of eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ONTARIO—On July 19, officers were dispatched to a call in a local shopping district.
Officers contacted two male suspects and after a short foot pursuit recovered two loaded handguns and a large amount of suspected drugs.
Shown is a photo of the drug seizure and guns located on the males.
The Ontario Police Dept. is sending this notification as a public safety warning that in the seizure was located suspected ecstasy that is made to appear to be lucky charm marshmallows.
If anyone has any additional information please contact the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Department.
Anyone that has any information in regards to additional criminal activity involving this vehicle is encouraged to call the detective bureau at the Ontario Police Department at 419-529-2115.