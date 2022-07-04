A letter written by Alexander Hamilton in 1780 and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives is going back on display — though not exactly in the room where it happened.
The founding father's letter will be the featured piece at the Commonwealth Museum's annual July Fourth exhibit, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office says. It's the first time the public is getting a chance to see it since it was returned to the state after a lengthy court battle.
It will be featured alongside Massachusetts' original copy of the Declaration of Independence.
Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury who's been getting renewed attention in recent years because of the hit Broadway musical that bears his name, wrote the letter to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French aristocrat who served as a general in the Continental Army.
Dated July 21, 1780, it details an imminent British threat to French forces in Rhode Island.
"We have just received advice from New York through different channels that the enemy are making an embarkation with which they menace the French fleet and army," Hamilton wrote. "Fifty transports are said to have gone up the Sound to take in troops and proceed directly to Rhode Island."
It's signed "Yr. Most Obedt, A. Hamilton, Aide de Camp."
The letter was forwarded by Massachusetts Gen. William Heath to state leaders, along with a request for troops to support French allies, Galvin's office said.
The letter was believed to have been stolen during World War II by a state archives worker, then sold privately.
It resurfaced several years ago when an auctioneer in Virginia received it from a family that wanted to sell it. The auction house determined it had been stolen and contacted the FBI. A federal appeals court ruled in October that it belonged to the state.
A vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war before selling for six times its estimated price at an auction in the United Kingdom.It is still unclear whether the buyer will put the kit to use. However, Hanson Auctioneers has said that belief in vampires, undead creatures said to need human blood to survive, goes back hundreds of years and persists in some parts of the world even today.
According to Hansons Auctioneers, the late 19th-century box kit containing objects reputed to ward off vampires was sold on Thursday, 30 June, for $15,736.49. It belonged to Lord William Malcolm Hailey, a British peer and former administrator of British India.
"Whether through fear or fascination, it's interesting to know a member of the highest aristocratic social order, a man with a place in the House of Lords, acquired this item. It reminds us that the vampire myth affects people from all walks of life," said Charles Hanson, owner of the auction house, as per a press release.
Hanson Auctioneers informed the items in the box included
Mr Hanson said that the task of killing a vampire was extremely serious and historical accounts suggested the need for particular methods and tools. He added that items of religious significance, such as crucifixes and bibles, were said to repel these "monsters".
As per the press note, the eerie item attracted bidders from across the globe, including Frace, the US and Canada. But in the end, an anonymous bidder from the UK won.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cinemas across the country have started banning young people from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru, over rowdy behaviour fuelled by a bizarre TikTok trend.
The popular social media trend sees teenagers donning suits and bringing bananas into the cinema to watch the new movie which was released on the 1 July.
However, teens following the #gentleminions trend have been accused of disturbing others, making noise and throwing things during screenings.
Staff at some cinemas have said they've suffered a "massive" financial impact, due to issuing out a huge number of refunds because of this behaviour.
Hundreds of videos of the trend have been shared across social media - with some racking up a million views.
They show young people going in large groups to watch the movie, and cheering loudly as it plays on the big screen.
While the movie plays, teenagers film themselves copying the hand motion the movie's supervillain, Felonious Gru, does.
Despite some cinemas condemning the celebrations, movie studio Universal Pictures have endorsed the trend.
On Twitter they wrote: "to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you".
And on TikTok, the official Minion's account comment on the most watched video, encouraging others to do the same - and writing things like: "This is the dress code".
Some viewers online are loving the new #gentleminions trend, and enjoy seeing teens participating in it.
Stace Woods, a teaching assistant from Surrey, said on social media that a group in suits when she saw the film were "so much fun" and "so well-behaved".
Another person said: "I can't believe I'm saying this but this TikTok trend is legitimately hilarious."
While a third wrote: "Brilliant. Lads having a great time, something to tell their grandkids. They could be doing worse…and they're not."
But, cinemas have been less appreciative of the trend, with many saying the trend spoils the experience for younger children on their first cinema trip.
Guernsey's only cinema had to cancel further screenings of the movie. They blamed the teens for "stunningly bad behaviour", including vandalism, throwing objects and abusing staff.
Mallard Cinema manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said: "It's been absolutely heartbreaking. We've had families who won't even go back into the screen when we've tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started, and of course the children have been in tears."
Meanwhile, the Regal Cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, posted a notice saying it would no longer admit "unaccompanied children wearing suits" to screenings of the movie.
Box office staff said the teens wearing suits "cheering, clapping, whooping" and rising to their feet throughout the film.
A staff member added: "We were trying to talk to people on the way in after a while, but that wasn't really getting anywhere.
"So we had to just decide to put a stop to it and say thanks very much, but we're not doing the whole TikTok trend thing.
"We had people coming in with children for their first cinema trip ever and we wanted to protect that, really."
Additionally, cinema company Odeon said: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."
However, the Vue cinema chain said it was still welcoming all customers to see the film, adding it was "incredibly popular" over the opening weekend.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A rare white catfish was recently caught by a 15-year-old boy in the United States.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) informed that Edwards Tarumianz was taking part in a fishing trip captained by Richard Simms from Scenic City Fishing Charters on June 28 when he snagged the unusual fish, which belongs to the species Ictalurus furcatus - commonly known as the blue catfish.
This species is typically bluish-grey in colour, however, the specimen that Edwards caught was mostly white with some light pink areas on its fins.
Take a look at the rare fish below:
Speaking to Newsweek, Richard Simms said that fish was ïncredibly rare". "Most anglers fish their entire lives and never see one. I am 67 years old, have boated literally tens of thousands of catfish over the years and it was the first I'd ever seen in person," he added.
Further, Mr Simms said that the catch was so unusual that had they not taken a picture of the fish, people would have found it difficult to believe.
According to the captain, the fish may have been a leucistic catfish - a condition which affects various animals and is characterised by an overall pale colour or areas of reduced colouring. There is also a possibility that the fish may be an albino. Albinism is a genetic condition that is characterised by an absence of melanin.
"Regardless, we all agree that it is a great and rare catch," a TWRA spokesperson said, as per the outlet.
Mr Simms informed that the white catfish was released back into the water after the 15-year-old caught it.
Meanwhile, internet users lauded the boy for his rare catch. One user wrote, "He will be a fisherman for the rest of his life and what a fishing tale he will have! Congrats young man!" Another said, "What a special memory for that young man! He will never forget that day for sure! Happy he caught it as no one would ever believe him with a "The One that got Away" story about a fish that looks like with of those!" "WOW! What a beautiful fish. Congratulations!" wrote third.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Scientists have discovered a creepy new type of crab that disguises itself by hair scraped from other sea creatures. The crab uses the hair to protect itself from other predators, said the experts.
The "fluffy" creature. Instead, they create a coat by trimming the living sponges using their claws.
A report in USA News Today said that the crab type has been named Lamarckdromia beagle after Charles Darwin's ship. It belongs to the Dromiidae family, commonly known as sponge crabs.
It was discovered by a family off the coast of Western Australia and they sent it to the local museum for identification, according to a report in The Guardian.
"The sponge or ascidian just keeps growing and will mould to the shape of the crab's back," Dr Andrew Hosie, a curator of crustacea and worms at the Western Australian Museum, told The Guardian. "It will never attach ... it forms a nice cap that fits quite snugly to the top of the crab."
The sponges can be bigger than the crab itself, and also provide a chemical deterrent. "Some of the compounds that these sponges are producing are very noxious," Dr Hosie said. "There's not a lot of active predators that would be interested in munching through a sponge just to get to a crab."
The photos of the fuzzy new species have been circulating on the internet, with many users posting hilarious comments on its appearance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There isn’t anything more beautiful to come out of Australian culture in recent years than the glorious mullet renaissance.If you are lucky enough to own a mullet, check out the competition here.
It really is a fashion and personality statement and is revered in all corners of the country.
There probably isn’t anyone who loves a mullet more than the people at Mulletfest, who, for the first time ever, will be holding an online mullet competition.
Mulletfest is an annual event held in Kurri Kurri that honours the very best of the ‘Business in the Front, Party in the Back’ style.
It was first established in 2018 and has been going strong for five years.
They’ve toured across the country from the nation’s capital to Dubbo, to Alice Springs, and beyond; all in search of the country’s greatest mullet.
They’re super inclusive at Mulletfest as well. They hold competitions in multiple categories including ‘ranga’, ‘grubby’, ‘extreme’, ‘international’, and ‘everyday’ to explore, highlight and champion the different shapes, sizes and colours of a mullet.
Young Australians can also get involved with categories for ages from zero all the way up to 18 years of age.
This year they are celebrating Christmas in July by holding their very first online-only entry competition, which is open to every single mullet-owner in Australia.
Entries close on July 31, with applicants going into one of the previously mentioned categories. The winners will be announced at their Dubbo event on August 20.
Entrants will be asked to upload a photo of their extravagant hairdo and to give a bit of a background story behind their mullet, such as the length of time they’ve had it and why they love their mullet.
It’s all being done for a bit of fun and to raise money for The Mark Hughes Foundation.
This year’s winner of the ‘Everyday’ Mullet in Kurri, Liam Arnold, appeared on Sunrise to talk about the competition and what the winner of the competition would earn.
The people at Mulletfest are opening up the competition to everyone in Australia to find the nation's most glorious hairdo.
Couldn’t ask for anything better.
You’d think being an event surrounded by mullets, Arnold would have seen everything, but when asked by the Sunrise team to name the most extravagant mullet he had witnessed, his description was quite something.
He said: “I think one of the best ones I’ve ever saw, was a bloke who had a few very thick dreadlocks going into a mullet, and he had a spoon attached in his dreadlock.”
Wow, what a sight to see - peak male performance if you ask me.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ice cream truck sales are no longer out in the cold in one Colorado city.
A 65-year-old ban on ice cream trucks was lifted by the Aurora City Council, KDVR-TV reported.
The ban started in 1957 and deemed the trucks a "nuisance," the news outlet said, as people saw the vehicles as a safety risk for children.
Aurora Councilman Dustin Zvonek, part of a city committee meant to examine "outdated" laws, said the ban surprised members of the City Council.
"There were five of us on that committee and it was a collective, 'What?' And we just couldn't believe it," Zvonek said.
The councilman would later be the first person to buy from a truck following the ban's reversal, according to his Twitter.
Zvonek, in a KUSA-TV story about the ban in April, said he believed the reversal could get money flowing in the Colorado community.
"I thought, 'But ice cream trucks are a small business opportunity, and who doesn't like ice cream?'" he said. "So it clearly fit into the commitee and what we were doing."
The city awarded Ice Cream Wagon, an ice cream truck company, with Aurora's "first legal license" to sell the frozen treat, according to KDVR-TV.
"It's a great day for the people of Aurora," said Paul Capley of ice cream truck company Ice Cream Wagon.
The return of ice cream trucks has become a hit in the community with children and teenagers.
"It's refreshing but also fun, because it's not like you're eating just like ice, you're eating like cool-flavored ice," 14-year-old Zoe Hepola told KDVR-TV.
"You just get to have fun, stay cool and stay amazing."