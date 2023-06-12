SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A British man was detained after climbing more than half way up the world's fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands on Monday, authorities said.
More than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-story, 555-meter (1,820-foot) -tall Lotte World Tower, after the man was spotted scaling the building on Monday morning, the Seoul fire agency said in a statement.
The man, in his 20s, reached the 72nd floor, which is about 310 meters (1,020 feet) high, before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building, the statement said.
South Korean media identified the man as free climber George King-Thompson. The reports said he was carrying a parachute and told police that he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.
Fire and police authorities didn't immediately confirm the man's name or his motive.
King-Thompson was arrested in 2019 after scaling the Shard in London — the U.K.'s tallest skyscraper at 310 meters (1,017 feet) — after the owners of the building pressed charges against him for trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in prison and served three.
In 2021, he climbed the 36-story Stratosphere Tower, a residential block in east London's Stratford neighborhood and reached the top in less than half an hour. He said he picked the building because he was shocked by the flash floods that recently hit the area and wanted to raise awareness to the seriousness of climate change.
Police confirmed they took custody of the man but didn't provide further details.
The Lotte Property & Development, which operates the tower, said the man didn't suffer any major injuries. The fire agency statement said he suffered a cut on his skin on the right knee.
In 2018, French climber Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman" for his daring stunt, was also detained after climbing the 75th floor of the Lotte World Tower. Lotte officials said they heard he was eventually released and left South Korea after they told police they didn't want to press charges for obstruction or trespassing.
The Lotte Property & Development said company officials were expected to discuss what to do with the British man.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest June in 91 years of recordkeeping.
Snowfall on Saturday atop Mount Washington brought the total amount to 8.4 inches (21.3 centimeters) for the month of June, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.
But with a return to warmer weather, nearly all of it had melted by early Monday.
The observatory posted on Facebook that statistically speaking, the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years.
A quasi-stationary low sat over the region, delivering snow early every day of the month.
"With another low and cold air approaching in the days ahead, we could see that total grow further," the observatory said in a statement.
The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast's highest mountain, at 6,288 feet (1,916.5 meters).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.
Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie's costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets.
The Heat said Saturday that the employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.
McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.
McGregor then tried to "spray" the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat's in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.
McGregor hasn't fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Located in an abandoned mine, 419 meters under the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales, the 'Deep Sleep' hotel is the world's deepest hotel.
Comprised of four private twin-bed cabins and a grotto room with a double bed, a dining area, and toilet facilities, Deep Sleep is a hotel unlike any other. Set deep within a section of the abandoned Cwmorthin slate mine, 1,375 feet (419 meters) underground, it is being advertised as the deepest hotel in the world. If that sounds like the kind of place you'd actually want to spend the night, know that you'll not only have to pay up to £550 ($688) per night, and traverse a 'steep and challenging' route through the old mine shafts to reach it.
The Deep Sleep Hotel was inaugurated in April by outdoor activity company Go Below and is only open for business one night per week, on Saturdays. Patrons begin by making reservations online, and on Saturday evening begin their adventure by traveling to the Go Below base near the town of Blaenau Ffestiniog, where trained guides await to accompany them to the underground hotel.
After trekking for 45 minutes through the mountains, visitors gear up at a small cottage and prepare for their descent into the abandoned Cwmorthin mine, the world's largest abandoned slate mine. The challenging route consists of old stairways, derelict bridges, and slacklines, and reaching the hotel takes about an hour.
Once at the Deep Sleep Hotel, guests are treated to a warm drink an an expedition-style meal, before they retire for a 'deep sleep'. The temperature in the world's deepest hotel remains a constant 10 degrees Celsius all year round, but the thickly insulated cabins are reportedly quite cozy. They also feature running water, electricity and even Wi-Fi through a one-kilometer-long ethernet cable from a 4G antenna on the surface.
The Deep Sleep Hotel took the title of 'world's deepest hotel' from a suite in Sweden's Sala Silver Mine, at 508ft (154m) underground.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- An Ontario man said a 68-foot-tall poison ivy plant he found growing on his property left him itching for Guinness World Records recognition.
Robert Fedrock of Paris told Guinness World Records he was walking in a wooded area on his property several years ago when he first spotted the large vine growing up a tree.
"It took me a while to figure out what kind of vine it was because the leaves only started about <10 feet> off the ground, and the aerial roots were such a tangled mass that I didn't recognize it as poison ivy right away," Fedrock told GWR.
Fedrock said he suspected the vine might be poison ivy, but he had to dig out some buckthorn to get a better view. The experience left him with a positive identification, as well as poison ivy rashes on his hands, arms, face and stomach.
"I was hoping to avoid it, but some hazards are inescapable, and the cause was worthy," he said. "The oil that causes the rash is also in the dead leaves which litter the area. It seeps into the dirt, and the underground roots also contain it and were likely intermingled with the common buckthorn roots I was digging out."
A friend suggested Fedrock submit the 58-foot vine to Guinness World Records, and the organization confirmed it is the tallest poison ivy plant in the world.
"I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I am fascinated by the natural world and I'm always looking for the most interesting things in the woods; they make good destinations for my trails, but in this case the trail found the interesting thing," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Christmas tree is still standing in a market town six months after the end of the festive period - because a pigeon has taken up residence.
The tree in Beverley, East Yorkshire, was supposed to be removed by the local council in January, but a wood pigeon is now nesting in it which means it cannot be taken away.
According to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is illegal to take, damage or destroy the nest of any wild bird while that nest is in use or being built.
The law means that the Christmas tree will stay in place until the pigeon decides to leave.
Local councillor Denis Healy, from Beverley Town Council, said the council 'don't want to remove the bird' and will wait for the pigeon to leave.
He said: "The council came to move it earlier in the year and the guys who found it said they shouldn't be moving it, so they didn't.
"We had lights on the tree and they are still on it because we were advised moving them might disturb the bird. But the lights aren't switched on.
"Quite a few people were wondering why there was a tree still there and why it had been left.
"People were writing it so we had to put notices on to tell people.
"As a green council, we care about biodiversity, nature and green issues, we wouldn't want to remove the bird. But even if we did, it would be illegal."
Wildlife experts have told the council that the pigeon may move move from its nest next month as the breeding season comes to an end.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------