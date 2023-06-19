June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said she has no plans to remove a nearly 10-foot-tall werewolf statue from her yard, despite a warning from the city.
Mary Simmons of Dayton said she bought the 9 1/2-foot werewolf as a Halloween decoration last October, and soon decided to leave it up all year.
"He's kind of become my house mascot," Simmons told WKEF-TV. "I kind of look at it as a security thing. Who wants to break into a house with a 9.5-foot werewolf sitting outside of it? I know I wouldn't."
Simmons has been dressing the wolf in various costumes to represent seasons and holidays.
"We're going to get a big Hawaiian shirt and maybe some sunglasses," she said.
The werewolf, which Simmons dubbed Paul, now has his own Facebook page with over 2,000 followers.
Simmons said neighbors have largely been welcoming of Phil's presence in her yard, but at least one resident sent an anonymous complaint to the city of Dayton, which issued Simmons a warning.
City officials said they have no plans to further enforce the werewolf's removal at this time. Simmons said she plans to keep Phil in her yard and she has taken measures to ensure his presence is safe for neighbors.
"I don't want somebody walking by and his head falls off, hitting them," Simmons said. "I try to treat people like I want to be treated and I wouldn't want that to happen to me."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- A team of Connecticut high schoolers danced for nearly 16 miles in a conga line to break a world record and raise money for an adult day care center.
The Conga4All event, organized by Greenwich High School junior Omar Galal, saw Galal lead a conga line for 64 laps around the track at the school's Cardinal Stadium.
The students danced for nearly 16 miles to break the Guinness World Record for longest distance danced in a conga line, which was set at 15.53 miles by a group of dancers in the Netherlands in February 2020.
The Greenwich attempt is now being submitted to GWR for official recognition.
The event raised $8,500 for River House Adult Day Center by the end of the 64th lap, with fundraising efforts still ongoing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- A Maine fishermen caught three extremely rare orange lobsters in the space of one week.
Harbor Fish Market said Portland-based Captain Peter Pray hauled in two male orange lobsters June 9, then caught a third, a female, June 15.
The market said all three lobsters came from the same trap.
Pray's first catch came just a few days after Capt. Gregg Turner and his crew, Sage Blake and Mandy Cyr, caught an orange lobster while fishing aboard the boat Deborah and Megan. Turner's lobster was donated to the University of New England to allow researchers to study the cause of the crustacean's coloration.
Orange lobsters are believed to account for only one in 30 million lobsters
Pray's lobsters are being housed temporarily at Luke's Lobster on the Portland Pier. He said he would be willing to have them examined by scientists on the condition that they are returned to him so he can release them back into the sea.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- Anglers missed out on a $3.5 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin they caught at a North Carolina fishing tournament was disqualified because of bite marks, possibly caused by a shark, tournament officials said.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament started June 12 and ended Sunday with an awards brunch in Morehead City, N.C. A boat called Sensation reeled in the 619.4-pound fish Saturday, ending a fight of more than 6 hours off the 52-foot Jarrett Bay vessel.
That fish, had it been ruled eligible, would have reeled in a $2.77 million first-place prize and an additional $739,500 as the first 500-pound-plus haul at the tournament.
But officials said that the fish appeared to have been bitten by a shark, and they found a large chunk of its flesh missing during the weigh-in process.
International Game Fish Association rules state that a fish is ineligible to win if it sustains such damage before "landing or boating." Flesh penetrating or removing damage, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals or propellers, results in disqualification.
"We don't get a plaque on the Big Rock fountain, we don't get the dough," Sensation captain Greg McCoy told the Carteret County News-Times. "A year from now, we will be totally forgotten. No one will care."
McCoy told the News-Times that boat owner Ashley Bleau is protesting the decision for disqualification. He also said the parties will contemplate legal action.
"After careful deliberation and discussions between the Big Rock rules committee and board of directors with biologists ... as well as an IGFA official, it was determined that Sensation's 619.4lb Blue Marlin is disqualified due to mutilation caused by a shark or other marine animal," tournament officials said in a news release.
"It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified."
Fish injuries caused by leaders or line, scratches, old healed scars or regeneration deformities do not cause disqualification.
The boat Sushi, which hauled in a 484.5-pound blue marlin, was named the winner of the tournament and cashed in a $2.77 million prize. A total of 271 boats participated in the 65th edition of the tournament.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island police officers rescued a group of ducklings that had fallen through a sewer grate in Massapequa on Saturday, officials said.
Officers received a 911 call about an agitated mother duck dangerously walking into traffic on Old Sunrise Highway because her four baby ducklings had fallen into the sewer.
Upon arrival, officers could hear the ducklings in distress below ground. They were about 8 feet down.
Police were unable to see them and they were unable to remove the sewer grate to retrieve the ducklings, sources said.
It took four patrol officers and two Emergency Service Unit officers working together to retrieve the ducklings. Together they traced the paths of the sewer systems to a nearby reservoir where they could hear the ducklings in distress.
The officers then utilized the YouTube app on their phones to play a series of mother duck calls to lure the ducklings to the opening. All four ducklings responded to the sounds and waddled their way to safety.
Officers cleaned them up and reunited the ducklings with their mother in a nearby creek.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
After nearly 10 years of playing the same lottery number combination, a $50,000 payday has finally arrived for a man in Maryland, lottery officials said.
The winner from Prince George's County, who remained anonymous, won the big prize on May 28 after playing the Maryland Lottery's Bonus Match 5 game, according to a news release.
"I play the same numbers all the time, I've been doing so for years," the man told officials from the Maryland Lottery's headquarters in Baltimore.
He visited a liquor store in Temple Hills and bought a $4 ticket containing six lines – one of which included his usual combination of the numbers 5, 6, 8, 23 and 30, he said.
The winner, who is a retired printing press operator, says he chose four of the lines himself while the computer system randomly generated the remaining two lines.
He learned in disbelief the following day that he'd won the top prize using his special set of five digits, the Maryland Lottery reported.
As a bonus, the anonymous winner also won an additional $15 off of three numbers from another line that he'd selected himself.
He called his wife of 22 years immediately to share the good news, the news release said.
"Many lottery players tell us that they have certain combinations of numbers that they use on a regular basis," Seth Elkin, a spokesman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, told CNN in an email.
"Sometimes it's birthdates or house numbers or uniform numbers of their favorite athletes, and sometimes they've just decided certain numbers feel 'lucky' to them," Elkin said.
The winner says he plans to use the prize to pay bills and put the rest into savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------