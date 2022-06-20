June 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky warned drivers to beware of a raccoon that had "taken up residence" at the top of a light pole near a store, but the animal ended up vacating its perch "on their own free will."
The Central Campbell County Fire District said the raccoon was spotted atop a light pole near the Meijer store on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.
"Please be careful if you're driving in the area. For safety and liability reasons we will not be attempting to assist the wild raccoon down," the department said in a Facebook post.
Fire officials said they contacted the Campbell County Animal Shelter, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, the Kentucky State Highway Department and some local wildlife rescues in the hopes of getting some help for the raccoon, but a follow-up post revealed the raccoon ended up rescuing itself before help could arrive.
"Sometime overnight into the early morning, the raccoon came down on their own free will," the department said.
The department thanked residents who expressed concern for the animal's safety.
"We are happy that the raccoon came down without incident," the post said.
June 20 (UPI) -- An unusual property for sale in Missouri formerly served as an 1800s-themed tourist attraction and includes two cabins, a grist mill, a schoolhouse, a general store, a tavern, a blacksmith's shop and a jail.
Marion Shipman, 64,who owns the property in Warsaw, said he and his family began constructing the 19th century-inspired theme park in the late 1960s and the attraction opened to tourists in 1979.
For a $3 entrance fee, visitors were treated to a tour of buildings including a pair of authentic 1830s cabins and recreations of 19th century buildings including a post office, a blacksmith's shop and a jail.
Shipman said he and his family were constantly adding new attractions to the park.
"We'd tear down a building during the summer and build something with it during the winter every year," Shipman told KTVI-TV. "So, every year, we had this little circle of locals that would come at the beginning of every season to see what new thing we had built."
The park closed to the public in 1995, but Shipman and his family moved into the cottage intended for the park's operators in 2005.
Shipman is now hoping to find a buyer interested in restoring the park to its former glory. He said a previous attempt to sell the property in 1989 failed to spark interest.
"We listed it and never had a single person to come and look at it, not a single one," he said.
The property has an asking price of $295,000.
June 20 (UPI) -- A 661-pound giant stingray caught in a Cambodian river is believed to be the largest freshwater fish ever encountered by researchers.
Scientists with the Wonders of Mekong research project said they were installing underwater receivers to track migratory fish in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia and had asked local fishermen to get into contact if they made any significant catches.
The group was contacted by a 42-year-old fisherman who landed a 661-pound giant stingray in the Stung Treng area.
The scientists paid the fisherman for his catch and released the stingray after they weighed, measured and tagged the fish.
Wonders of Mekong researcher Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist at the University of Nevada and host of National Geographic's Monster Fish TV series, said the massive fish could help researchers learn more about giant stingrays.
"You have a fish that's now the record holder for the world's largest freshwater fish, and we know little about it," Hogan told NBC News.
The stingray took the record for largest freshwater fish from a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005.
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he bought himself a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket as a Father's Day gift and ended up winning a $2 million jackpot.
John Rogers, 64, of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to celebrate Father's Day early when he visited the Capital Food Mart in Raleigh on Friday.
"When I was buying the tickets I said, 'This is my Father's Day gift to myself,'" Rogers said. "This will be one Father's Day I'll never forget."
Rogers said he was stunned to scratch off the $100 Million Mega Cash ticket and reveal the $2 million top prize.
"I was kind of delirious to tell you the truth," Rogers said. "It still hasn't really hit me yet."
Rogers said his plans for his winnings include paying some bills, donating to his church, helping family members and taking his wife on a special vacation.
"My wife told me, 'You don't have pocket change, you've got money now,'" Rogers said. "I've always told her I was going to take her to Hawaii and now I can."
June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.
True Rescue in Mount Juliet said in a Facebook post that a couple came in on Friday with a kitten that ran up to the humans on the back deck of their home.
The couple sought "emergency placement" for the homeless kitten, the rescue group said.
The rescue said the couple were surprised when rescue staff told them the animal they had was a bobcat kitten.
"A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden's Puddle with one of our volunteers. Never a dull moment at True Rescue," the post said.
(The Guardian) Hundreds of paratroopers have reportedly been banned from an annual Nato deployment to the Balkans after videos emerged of an orgy at a military barracks.
In a letter to generals and commanding officers, the new head of the army, Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, said he was not willing to "risk the mission or the reputation of the British army" by sending them overseas.
It emerged this month that eight paratroopers from 16 Air Assault Brigade had been placed under police investigation after being filmed having a consensual orgy with a civilian woman at Merville barracks in Colchester, Essex, while dozens of others watched.
Although military police established no crime had been committed, Sanders said the activity could have been construed to "denigrate women", and that it contravened army values and standards, reported the Times, which has seen the letter.
The newspaper reports it was believed the woman had been smuggled into the barracks as many as 31 times in five months. It said the incident followed a series of other cases of bad behaviour during an exercise in North Macedonia in May, when it was understood that members of 3 Para were accused of "unprofessional behaviour" during the exercise, along with soldiers from other battalions.
Sanders wrote: "My message to the army is clear – our licence to operate is founded on trust and confidence and we must hold ourselves to the highest standards," the Times quotes.
He added that "such behaviour is unacceptable, corrosive and detrimental to the army's reputation".
In another quoted extract, Sanders added: "Recent events indicated that 3 Para is not demonstrating the levels of discipline and respect for others expected of one of our battalions.
"I am not prepared to risk the Nato mission or the reputation of the British army by deploying 3 Para at this time."
The annual deployment to the Balkans is for a 10-day exercise with Nato allies, though troops normally stay for more than one month. More than 400 paratroopers travel to both Bosnia and Kosovo, and will lose out on a medal and extra pay they typically receive for overseas deployment.
Instead, they are asked to use the month to "reflect on where they have fallen short of what we all expect of our army." Options are said to be being discussed to replace the battalion with another for the exercise.
The soldiers directly involved in the sex tape will also be removed from the battalion's next as Air Manoeuvre Battlegroup, which is held in readiness to deploy in response to global crises.
The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.
June 20 (UPI) -- A California woman's home security camera captured footage of two bears that chose her carport for the scene of their showdown.
Lisa Quick of South Lake Tahoe said she awoke to the sound of growling outside her home and her Ring security camera captured video of the cause: two bears fighting in her carport.
The footage shows the bears charging at each other from opposite sides of the carport.
Quick said she shouted and her dogs barked at the bears, scaring the wild animals away.
She said bears often visit her property and will usually flee when she chases them away.
(CityNews) Imagine you're grabbing lunch during your break. An Alberta sheriff hands you a piece of paper and says you're coming with them, either voluntarily or in cuffs.
That happened to dozens of people Thursday at the Core Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary.
The sheriffs were able to issue the court summons using what's called the 'talesman procedure,' something Calgarians haven't experienced in 26 years.
It means the court ran out of potential jurors and people are being forced to serve with no notice, whether they like it or not.
A jury summons issued by the Court of Queen's Bench Alberta is shown.A court summons for jury duty issued by the Court of Queen's Bench Alberta is shown. (Nick Blakeney, CityNews Calgary)
"The sitting judge may, he or she may, send out the sheriffs to go round up people for jury duty, and essentially serve people with a summons to attend jury duty on the spot," explained lawyer Brian Hurley from Liberty Law.
"Under this special provision, the round-up provision, if you will, you can still tell the judge when you get to court, 'Listen Ma'am,' or 'Listen Sir, this is an undue hardship for me for these reasons,' and you might be excused but you have to follow the sheriff to the courthouse and explain yourself there," said Hurley.
CityNews captured footage of Alberta sheriffs handing people what looked like flyers in the mall. When people accepted the papers, the sheriffs offered them a choice to come with them back to the courthouse by choice or by force.
Several people were seen frustrated, reluctantly following the officers after being handed the summons.
In a statement to CityNews, Justice Minister Tyler Shandro's office explains the clause is written in section 642(1) of the Criminal Code, which provides the presiding justice to require sheriffs to summon people from nearby locations and fill vacant spots in a jury upon request of the Crown prosecutor.
"In this case, 80 potential jurors came to court for jury duty and it wasn't enough to select two juries. The first jury was selected but the second was short six jurors, so additional people were needed," explained Jonathan Denis, lawyer for the Guardian Law Group.
"Trial by jury is a cornerstone of our criminal justice system. Implicit in the right to a jury trial is that the jury will be chosen randomly, and will be impartial and representative of the larger community," said Denis.
"Jury management works hard to avoid the need to rely on the talesman procedure. Unfortunately, the number of potential jurors exempted in the days leading up to and on the day of jury selection ultimately resulted in its use."
So, what happens if you just decide to never accept any documents that a police officer may try to hand you?
"Canada doesn't work like you see on American television shows. We don't play this game of dancing around and not touching anything a process server hands you. That's not the way it works in Canada," said Hurley. "If you've got good reason to know you're being handed something, simply saying 'hot potato, I'm not touching it,' it doesn't work in Canada.
"They could say 'Listen, you see me, I see you, you're coming with me whether you touch this piece of paper or not.' So, yeah, you want to turn and walk away before it gets to that point but obviously, you probably won't know what's going on."
The last time this procedure happened in Calgary was in 1996. It happened in Edmonton in December 2020.
"If you don't go, they do have the right to arrest you. So, a person would be advised to go, at the same time you can also plead your case to the court. For example, if somebody had a significant surgery in the next couple of days, they'd like to be able to be released but jury duty in Canada is an obligation," said Denis.
"The problem is if this power doesn't actually exist the potential exists for criminal trials to be completely thrown out, charges to be thrown out, and potentially a guilty person to go free on the basis of a long delay," added Denis.
June 20 (UPI) -- A family in Birmingham, England, called for help after finding a 5-foot-long, black-and-white snake in their living room.
ITV News said the patriarch feared the creature could be venomous, so he called the emergency phone number 999 and ushered his children out of the area of their Hodge Hill home for the sake of safety Sunday night.
Somerset Live reported the local animal rescue agency wouldn't be able to help until Monday morning, so police removed the snake from its hiding place under a couch, using a grabber and a pillowcase
The reptile, which is believed to have entered the house through the pipe system, is now at a shelter.
"One of our call center staff -- our in-house reptile expert having worked in animal research for the University of British Columbia -- had offered advice on the likely type of snake and handling tips," the Midlands Police said in a statement.
"We're not sure how the snake got into the flat in Hodge Hill, Birmingham. It's suspected it may have got in through the pipe system," the statement continued. "The snake is absolutely fine and will be looking for a new home."