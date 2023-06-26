June 26 (UPI) -- More than 1,100 people donned Dolly Parton costumes in an Irish town to attempt a Guinness World Record and raise money for charity.
The Dolly Day event in Listowel attempted to set a world record for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.
Organizers said more than 1,100 people donned blonde wigs, cowboy boots and rhinestone-covered costumes to attend the event, which raised money for Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.
Eugene Naughton, who has served as Dolly Parton's president of Dollywood since 2019, was among those in attendance. Naughton promised he would share photos from the event with the singer in an attempt to convince her to visit the town.
Officials said evidence from the gathering is being submitted to Guinness World Records and they expect to hear whether a record was officially set in eight to 12 weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE — What would you do if you were the only passenger on a commercial airplane?
That was the case for Phil Stringer, a realtor from the Greensboro area who flew into Charlotte early Monday morning.
He had a flight booked from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Charlotte on Sunday. Because of storms and other issues across the country, the flight ended up being delayed by a whopping 17 hours and 52 minutes. By that point, every other passenger had either booked another flight or given up on flying out that day -- but not Stringer.
At 12:12 a.m., Stringer was the only passenger aboard a Boeing 737 as it flew towards CLT.
Stringer posted a video of his unique experience on TikTok. The video racked up millions of views in just hours.
Stringer's jubilation is obvious in the video, but even the American Airlines employees at the gate and inside the plane seem to be excited about his VIP adventure.
A baggage handler smiled when Stringer asked how many bags he had to load for that flight.
"One."
A flight attendant laughed when Stringer pointed the camera away from the pre-flight safety check, saying, "You're not paying attention?"
According to FlightAware, The flight ended up landing in Charlotte at 3:21 a.m. Monday, 17 hours and 31 minutes after its scheduled arrival.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An irritated janitor allegedly switched off a super-cold mega fridge to stop it from beeping but accidentally destroyed decades of scientific work.
The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York claimed the storage freezer contained cell cultures, samples and experiments at minus 112 Fahrenheit.
RPI's lawyer Michael Ginsberg alleged: "People's behavior and negligence caused all this. Unfortunately, they wiped out 25 years of research."
Ginsberg claimed the Institute would need to spend an estimated $1 million to replicate the samples and experiments contained in the damaged fridge.
The damaged material was allegedly part of research into photosynthesis to further the development of solar panels.
According to a lawsuit lodged against the janitor's employer, Daigle Cleaning Services, the man allegedly turned off the fridge on September 17, 2020 to stop a beeping alarm.
His alleged actions caused temperatures to jump up to minus 25.6 degrees, destroying or damaging the material stored inside the fridge.
The fridge had been experiencing a mechanical malfunction causing the alarm to go off and maintenance was scheduled to intervene four days after the cleaner pulled the plug.
According to The Times Union, lab staff attached a guide explaining why the fridge's alarm would go off and provided a guide on how to silence it.
The sign added: "No cleaning required in this area. You can press the alarm/test mute button for five to 10 seconds if you would like to mute the sound."
RPI's public safety staff filed a report following the incident claiming the janitor believed he had been turning on the breaker rather than switching it off.
They reported the janitor had reported "annoying alarms" during the evening and went to investigate the electrical box but committed an error reading.
They claimed: "At the end of the interview, he still did not appear to believe he had done anything wrong but was just trying to help."
The lawsuit said more than 25 years of samples and research had been compromised or completely destroyed because of the temperature flux.
The file reads: "A majority of specimens were compromised, destroyed and rendered unsalvageable demolishing more than 20 years of research."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In an ironic twist in the world of behavioral science, a Harvard professor who studies honesty has been accused of data fraud.
Over the last few weeks, allegations have surfaced against Francesca Gino, a prominent Harvard Business School (HBS) professor who has been accused of falsifying results in several behavioral science studies.
On 16 June, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that Max Bazerman, a HBS professor and co-author who published a paper in 2012 alongside Gino, said that Harvard informed him that it believed one of the studies overseen by Gino had falsified results.
The paper in question is on findings published in – and later retracted by – the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and surrounds an experiment that asked participants to fill out tax and insurance paperwork.
"Many written forms required by businesses and governments rely on honest reporting. Proof of honest intent is typically provided through signature at the end of, eg, tax returns or insurance policy forms. Still, people sometimes cheat to advance their financial self-interests at great costs to society. We test an easy-to-implement method to discourage dishonesty: signing at the beginning rather than at the end of a self-report, thereby reversing the order of the current practice," the paper's abstract read.
The study claimed to have discovered that participants who were asked to sign truthfulness declarations at the top of the page were more honest than those who were asked to sign the declarations at the bottom of the page.
According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, Bazerman said that the university provided a 14-page document that included "compelling evidence" of data falsification, including the discovery that someone accessed a database and added and altered data in the file. He went on to deny any involvement in the alleged data tampering, telling the Chronicle: "I did not have anything to do with the fabrication."
A day later, a blog called DataColada and run by three behavioral science academics published a four-part series of posts that detailed extensive evidence of the alleged fraud in four academic papers co-authored by Gino.
"We discovered evidence of fraud in papers spanning over a decade, including papers published quite recently (in 2020)," the blog authors, ESADE Business School's Uri Simonsohn, University of California, Berkeley's Leif Nelson, and University of Pennsylvania's Joseph Simmons, wrote.
"In the fall of 2021, we shared our concerns with Harvard Business School. Specifically, we wrote a report about four studies for which we had accumulated the strongest evidence of fraud. We believe that many more Gino-authored papers contain fake data. Perhaps dozens," the scholars said.
"We understand that Harvard had access to much more information than we did, including, where applicable, the original data collected using Qualtrics survey software. If the fraud was carried out by collecting real data on Qualtrics and then altering the downloaded data files, as is likely to be the case for three of these papers, then the original Qualtrics files would provide airtight evidence of fraud. (Conversely, if our concerns were misguided, then those files would provide airtight evidence that they were misguided)," they added.
To the best of their knowledge, none of Gino's co-authors carried out or assisted with the data collection for the studies in question, the scholars said.
According to Gino's HBS profile, she is currently on administrative leave.
Speaking to the New York Times, a man who identified himself as Gino's husband said: "It's obviously something that is very sensitive that we can't speak to now."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Korea will scrap its traditional method of counting a person's age and officially adopt the internationally recognized system beginning this Wednesday, the Ministry of Government Legislation announced Monday.
The change comes as the revisions to the Basic Administrative Act and the Civil Act, which were passed by the National Assembly last December to scrap the country's increasingly unpopular custom, are set to take effect that day.
This will make all Koreans one or even two years younger, as under the Korean traditional age system, a person is deemed to be a year old at the time of birth and then gains a year every Jan. 1.
The international standard calculates a person's age from zero at birth and a year is added on every individual's birthday.
For example, as of June 26, a person born on June 30 of 2003 is 19 and turns 20 on June 30 this year under the international system. But under the Korean age system, he or she is already 21.
Another example showing the complications of the Korean system is a baby born on Dec. 31 who becomes two years old right after midnight.
This unusual transition has invited criticism from many that the country has been lagging behind the times. In addition, the absence of specific rules regarding the calculation of age has led to the use of both the Korean age system and international standard, causing unnecessary confusion.
"The revisions are meaningful in that the use of the international age system now becomes a clear rule," Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu said during a media briefing. "This was one of the major campaign promises pursued by President Yoon Suk Yeol to reduce social and administrative confusion."
Under the revisions, ages will be calculated in the same way as the rest of the world in most administrative and civil matters. All ages written in laws, contracts and other official papers will be based on the international system.
This is expected to considerably reduce legal conflicts and confusion stemming from the different interpretation of age, the ministry said, citing a legal dispute over a peak wage system that began in 2014 and continued until March last year.
That dispute involved the starting period of an employee's peak wage as stated in his labor contract. The peak wage system gradually cuts the salaries of senior workers several years before retirement. There was a disagreement over implementing the peak wage according to the international age system or the Korean age system.
"Uniformly using the international age system will reduce unnecessary social disputes resulting from the mixed use of age systems," the minister said.
"The ministry will closely cooperate with relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety as well as local governments, to enhance education and promotional activities in order to establish a culture of using the international age system in people's daily lives at the earliest possible date."
Still, the old formula that calculates age based on the year of birth ― and does not take into account the day or month a person was born ― will remain in place on some occasions, including when entering elementary schools and buying alcohol or tobacco.
Currently, children enter elementary schools from March 1 of the year after they turn 6 in the international age system, regardless of their birthday. This system will continue.
For the purchase of age-restricted products, such as alcohol and tobacco, only the year of birth will continue to be taken into consideration as well.
In Korea, people can buy alcohol and tobacco from Jan. 1 of the year in which they are set to turn 19 in the international system. This year, those born in 2004 or earlier can buy such products regardless of their birthday.
Similarly, this method will remain in place for the mandatory military conscription ― those born in 2004 are eligible for service this year.
"The government decided to contain such exceptions even after the revisions go into effect, as it is easier to manage such issues on a yearly basis," the minister said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Those at Kutztown University this summer found themselves receiving a bizarre alert: an "aggressive" cow was loose in the borough and on the nearby campus.
The Kutztown University Police Department (KUPD) said it was first notified of the situation around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, as a caller explained that the cow was running along Main Street and onto the campus, much of which is situated in neighboring Maxatawny Township.
In an alert titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH," KUPD said the cow seemed scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings.
"All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach," the alert said.
The cow's owner was responding to the scene.
The department sent a follow-up email shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, saying the cow was last seen in Fleetwood, and though it had not yet been secured, it was no longer a threat to the Kutztown campus.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------