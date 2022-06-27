MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican Party has declared a tie in the primary race for a state Senate seat and says the winner will be chosen by lot.
A state party news release says the party’s Candidate Committee held a hearing Saturday and said the District 27 primary race between Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley was officially a tie. It said the winner would be determined in accordance with the state election code.
News outlets reported that the committee held the hearing after provisional ballots were counted in the already close primary race and Hovey appeared to be ahead by only a single vote. The party did not release a reason for its decision.
Hovey in a message to The Montgomery Advertiser on Saturday night accused the party of counting an unregistered voter to bring the race to a tie.
“Certainly every vote is important and it’s unfortunate if anyone is mistaken that they are registered to vote,” Hovey wrote. It was unclear if he would challenge the decision.
The state election code says that in the event of a tie in a legislative race, the Secretary of State shall decide the winner by lot.
The district covers Tallapoosa, Lee and Russell counties. The GOP news release did not provide details on when the winner would be selected or the method to be used.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that one method of deciding a tie by lot is to have the candidates draw slips of paper with one of them being marked as the winner.
“It could be a roll of a dice, high card, or rock-paper-scissors,” Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.
Whoever is declared the winner of the primary will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Reese was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) An NYPD beekeeper had to corral thousands of buzzing insects in Times Square Sunday after they apparently made a hive inside an outdoor restaurant seating area.
No injuries were reported, but it was quite the sight to behold, with an NYPD beekeeper seemingly unperturbed as he managed hundreds of buzzing bees.
There were no immediate reports of injuries to humans or insects.
It's hardly the first time the insects have overtaken a corner of the Crossroads of the World. The NYPD had to move about 25,000 of them from Times Square one day in early July last summer. See how that went here.
More bees were corralled elsewhere in Manhattan as recently as Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 (UPI) -- Drivers on a New Jersey highway got an unexpected light show -- and hours of delays -- when a truck carrying a load of fireworks caught fire.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation said the truck's trailer caught fire about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 287, near Exit 14 and Route 22 in Bridgewater.
Video recorded at the scene shows fireworks shooting out of the trailer, illuminating the area.
Drivers were stuck behind the scene of the fire for hours and the roadway remained partially closed for clean-up during the morning commute Monday.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man captured video of his fearless cat facing off against a black bear that wandered into his driveway.
Brothers Gavin and Cameron Sturrock said their cat, Tigger, is known to be mischievous and fearless, and can often be found chasing neighborhood dogs away from their home.
The brothers said they were loading up the car for a camping trip outside their home in the Canyon Heights neighborhood of North Vancouver when a large black bear appeared in the driveway.
"I didn't notice right away, but my little cat was just like -- he was right here," Gavin told Global News. "He was two feet away from this bear."
Gavin said he tried to call Tigger away from the bear, and started recording video on his phone when the feline refused to comply.
The video, which he later posted to TikTok, shows Tigger facing down the bear while Gavin calls for the cat.
Cameron, who was watching nearby, said he was stunned when Tigger arched his back and walked toward the bear -- causing the wild animal to flee.
"I saw the cat just chase after the bear and I was like no way," Cameron said.
The brothers said the bear has visited their neighborhood before, but hasn't been seen since the confrontation with Tigger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.
The 35-year-old woman drove to a hospital in Salzgitter, near Hannover, early Sunday and told doctors there that one of her rattlesnakes bit her finger.
While the woman's condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.
In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren't housed in appropriate terrariums.
The reptiles were all impounded.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A "mystery rocket body" crashed into the Moon and left a "double crater," which is an even bigger mystery to scientists.
That means it wasn't your average rocket, NASA reported in a June 24 news release.
So far, none of Earth's space exploring nations have taken credit — or blame — for the crash.
NASA says astronomers spotted the rocket on a collision course with the Moon last year, and were waiting to see what might happen.
It hit March 4 and apparently put on quite a show.
"Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards)," NASA reported.
"The double crater was unexpected. ... No other rocket body impacts on the Moon created double craters."
At least 47 NASA rocket bodies have created "spacecraft impacts" on the Moon, according to 2016 data from Arizona State University.
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted the double crater site near the Hertzsprung crater, a "complex" impact crater on the far side of the Moon.
The double crater may indicate the rocket "had large masses at each end," which is not the norm, NASA says.
Spent rockets typically have a heavy motor at one end and a lighter empty fuel tank at the other, scientists say.
So what was the additional heavy mass? NASA didn't offer guesses.
"Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity," NASA says.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 (UPI) -- A pet alligator that escaped from its owner's Missouri home during a storm was safely recaptured, police said.
Amanda Mariee said her pet alligator, Zurich, escaped from his outdoor enclosure at her St. Louis home during Saturday evening's storms.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the gator was successfully captured Sunday and turned over to St. Louis Animal Control.
Mariee said Zurich is a young alligator and measures about 2 1/2 feet long. She said the gator did not pose a threat to any animals smaller than rodents.
Alligators are legal to keep as pets in Missouri and do not need to be registered unless they are more than 8 feet long, but the city of St. Louis bans the reptiles from being kept inside the city.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WALTON COUNTY, Fla – A sheriff's office in Florida is searching for the young adults who they say broke into an $8 million Seaside home, threw a party — vandalizing the property in the process — and posted video evidence on social media, according to WJXT.
The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted videos from the open house party to its Facebook page on Monday in hopes the people involved, around 200 young adults, would "come clean" and turn themselves in.
"An open house party is against the law," the sheriff's office wrote. "An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary."
The post said they discovered the illegal party after the sheriff's office received a noise complaint from security in the area of South Walton, which is about 30 miles from Panama City Beach. They were called to Blackwater Street in Watercolor, a beachside community that features "luxurious resorts," according to its website.
The owners of the home didn't know anything was happening because they were out of town, WJHG reports.
When law enforcement arrived, partygoers left the scene, deputies said. They said evidence from the party was easy to find — since those that broke in posted their own evidence on social media.
"...Videos are circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms with some of the highlights. Including where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring."
Videos and photos showed young adults smoking in what appeared to be a theatre room, drinking, boxing and play fighting. One photo showed a male wearing a handful of gold rings he found in the home.
The sheriff's office is now asking those who ransacked the home to come forward themselves before the evidence does it for them.
"Here's another sliver of information; Snapchat isn't private," the post said. "You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You'll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat."
The owners of the house told WJHG that the home is currently up for sale — and that they plan on "pressing every civil and criminal charge possible against everyone involved in the burglary of their home."
Walton County Sheriff's Office PIO Corey Dobridnia told WJHG that apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it's a complete violation of someone's home that you can't put a price on.
"It's not even so much about the items at this point, about what was stolen, or what was destroyed, it's about people going into your closet and trying on your clothes, and people being in your bathroom, in your bed, all of that," Dobridnia told the Florida station.
The sheriff's office said they know someone made a flyer for the party and passed it around. Now they want to find the person who made that flyer.
If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850) 892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reuters) SAILLON, Switzerland, June 23 (Reuters) - "I couldn't sleep," and "my room was too noisy," may be complaints hoteliers dread from guests, but for the Riklin brothers that is the entire point of their latest 'zero star hotel' art installation.
The Swiss concept artists' hotel room is essentially a double bed on a platform, with two bedside tables and lamps. There are no walls, ceiling or doors to provide any privacy or shelter.
They have set up their null stern suite - German for zero star - on a roadside next to a petrol station in the village of Saillon, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais.
The intention is to make guests think about the problems in the world, the twin brothers said, and inspire them to act differently.
They've created similar beds in idyllic spots, but this is their first 'anti-idyllic' site.
"Sleep is not the point," said Frank Riklin. "What's important is reflecting about the current world situation. Staying here is a statement about the need for urgent changes in society."
Guests are invited in their 'half sleep' to consider topics like climate change, war, and humanity's endless quest for perfection and the damage it causes the planet.
"In a nutshell, now is not the time to sleep, we have to react," said Patrik. "If we continue in the same direction we are today, there might be more anti-idyllic places than idyllic."
The project, which has been developed with hotelier Daniel Charbonnier, also features three further null stern suites in a more idyllic vineyard and on a picturesque hillside.
The suites, which come with butler service offering drinks and breakfast, will be available form July 1 to Sept. 18. The price for an imperfect night's sleep: 325 Swiss francs ($337).
($1 = 0.9656 Swiss francs)