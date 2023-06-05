A German court says it is giving an 82-year-old man a "last warning" to avoid jail after he was found guilty of drug dealing, despite 24 previous convictions.
The retired seaman, who said he wanted to improve his meagre 800-euro ($855) monthly pension by selling marijuana, was handed a suspended sentence by a court in the northern town of Aurich on Monday.
German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors had asked the court to impose a prison term of 34 months in view of the man's lengthy criminal record and an existing suspended sentence.
But judges said they would make an exception and classify the latest crimes as "less serious offenses" due to the man's particular circumstances and recent health problems.
Dpa quoted the presiding judge telling the defendant that it was his "very last warning."
June 5 (UPI) -- It was a scene straight out of hit film Across the Spider-Verse when 685 people gathered at a mall in Malaysia while dressed as various incarnations of Spider-Man.
The event, organized by Sony Pictures Malaysia and AEON Mall, saw 685 people show up to the shopping center in Bukit Tinggi while dressed in the costumes sported by various versions of the Marvel hero, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Miguel O'Hara and Gwen Stacy.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the mall to verify the count and ensure that each participant spent at least 5 minutes in the designated area.
The adjudicator presented a certificate to organizers after confirming the total was more than the 601 people who donned Spider-Man suits at an event in India in December 2021.
June 5 (UPI) -- An 18-foot-long crocodile known as the largest in the world is celebrating what his Australian caretakers believe to be his 120th birthday.
The Guinness World Record-holding crocodile, named Cassius, was captured in the Finniss River, in the La Belle Station area of Australia's Northern Territory, in 1984.
Cassius was captured by a team of scientists after being blamed for a string of cattle deaths in the area.
"He was 16 feet, 10 inches with at least another 6 inches of tail missing and a bit of a snout missing," Graeme Webb, one of the scientists who captured Cassius, recalled in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The crocodile now lives at Marineland Crocodile Park on Green Island in the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland.
Toody Scott, whose grandfather, George Craig, purchased Cassius and brought him to Green Island in 1987, said researchers estimate the crocodile is about 120 years old.
"He still has a lot of spark in him," Scott said. "Generally, the big old reptiles tend to sort of be pretty docile and disinterested. Cassius is always up for interaction. He's one of our liveliest crocs and very engaging."
While many parents-to-be will be more than happy with a tray of cupcakes filled with pink or blue frosting to reveal their baby's gender, others will opt for something a little more opulent.
Wealthy property tycoon Steven Hamilton and his fiancée, Isabella Rowles, decided to make this exciting announcement using a freshly painted luxury Lamborghini - pink for a girl, and blue for a boy.
Six weeks before the big reveal, Steven's £300,000 Lamborghini Urus was taken to high-end car customiser Yianni Charalambous - alongside an envelope revealing the baby's gender.
Yianni was asked to paint the high-end car pink or blue accordingly, a wrap job that cost more than £40,000 to complete. This extravagant sum on top of the price of the eye-catching vehicle is said to make this unique gender reveal the 'UK's priciest'.
In a video shared to his popular YouTube channel, Ste Hamilton, Steven said: "Yianni from Yiannimize wrapped my Lamborghini Urus for my baby's gender reveal party!
"We have been planning this for weeks and Yianni really helped us bring it to life by wrapping our Lamborghini Urus in the colour of the gender of our baby. The ultimate gender reveal party!"
The team even built a timber-framed box on site for the car to be driven into and stored ahead of the all-important moment. The box - which was filled with coloured balloons - was tied up with an enormous red ribbon, just like a present.
Family and friends in attendance were asked whether they were "team boy or team girl" before the sides of the huge box were dropped- revealing a sweet baby blue shade.
Speaking after the special moment, Steven, who goes by the Instagram handle @H3steven, continued: "I didn't want a boy or a girl more than the other, but when I saw it was a boy I think something came out inside me and was like 'yes'!
"I think if it was a girl I would have been the same, but we'll never know now until next time. Baby Cruze Eleven Hamilton is here to change the world."
An Indian IT company recently sparked outrage online after it was reported that one of its managers ordered the exit of the office building padlocked to prevent employees from leaving without his permission.
A video of a security worker using heavy chains and large padlocks to seal off the exit of the Coding Ninjas office building in Gurugram, India, recently went viral on Twitter. In it, the guard claims that he had been directed by one 'Anurag sir', later identified as a manager with the company, to lock the exit to ensure no one can leave without his express permission. The video sparked outrage and once again brought issues like employee exploitation and a degrading working environment into the spotlight. As for the company, it recently issued a statement acknowledging the incident, describing it as an 'anomaly' rectified 'within minutes' of its occurrence.
"This was an aberration at Coding Ninjas and against our values and culture as an organization," a Coding Ninjas spokesperson said. "We want to assure everyone that this action was not intentional. We regret the inconvenience this incident has caused."
"We want to clarify that the incident that recently occurred in one of our offices was due to a regrettable action by an employee," the IT company stated on Twitter the other day. "It was immediately rectified within minutes, and the employee acknowledged his mistake and apologized for the inconvenience caused."
The incident reportedly took place over two weeks ago, at the Coding Ninjas headquarters in Gurugram, but the video showing the padlocked exit only went viral last week. Many accused the company of trying to sweep the whole ordeal under the rug, only issuing an apology and explanation after it was exposed online.
"Imagine what could happen if an accidental fire broke out. How can any organization function with that level of empathy," one outraged Twitter user wrote.
"Micromanagement in the worst possible way," someone else commented.
Coding Ninjas is an online learning platform offering courses in various coding languages. It was founded by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal, and Dhawal Parate.
This bone-headed move landed this box-wearing thief in criminal trouble.
A robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a cardboard box over his head while allegedly stealing phones from a Florida store — but he briefly removed the ill-fitting, ad-hoc mask, according to a report.
The owner of Irepair Tech, located in Miami Gardens, shared footage with NBC 6 of the bizarre break-in carried out around 4 a.m. Saturday.
The footage shows the unidentified man smashing glass displays and swiping phones while sporting the box in an apparent attempt to conceal his face.
He briefly removes the box from his head at one point as he rummages through the store's merchandise
Store owner Jeremias Berganza told NBC 6 the man stole 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash.
Berganza said that after he saw the man's face, he began to look around the plaza where his cellphone repair business is located and asked others to let him know if they saw the suspect.
Eventually, the alleged thief was found in the same plaza drinking with buddies at a nearby liquor store, leading to his arrest by Miami Gardens police later that day, according to the outlet.
Authorities have not released the suspect's name or more information about the robbery.
NEW YORK — It had been a quiet April afternoon until about a dozen teenagers began running up Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville, yelling and cursing. They were chasing a girl of about 14, and it was clear they wanted a fight.
Five plainclothes police officers watched warily. Across Pitkin stood about a half-dozen men, civilians in jeans and purple-and-gray sweatshirts.
"They got it," an officer said.
The teenagers slowed as they spotted the men, workers from an organization called Brownsville In Violence Out, who calmly waved them in different directions. They scattered as the girl fled down a side street.
The brief encounter encapsulated a simple yet unorthodox concept that is at the heart of a bold experiment organizers believe could redefine law-enforcement in New York: letting neighbors, not the police, respond to low-level street crime.
Several times a year, workers from Brownsville In Violence Out stand sentry on two blocks for five days. Police channel all 911 calls from that area to the civilians. Unless there is a major incident or a victim demands an arrest, officers, always in plainclothes, shadow the workers.
The civilians have no arrest powers. But they have persuaded people to turn in illegal guns, prevented shoplifting, kept a man from robbing a bodega and stopped a pregnant woman from hitting a boyfriend who had not bought a car seat and a stroller as he had promised.
They are part of the Brownsville Safety Alliance, a group of neighborhood and city groups, police officers and members of the Kings County District Attorney's office that is trying to ensure that fewer people are arrested and entangled in the criminal justice system.
As the men and women from Brownsville In Violence Out watch for mayhem, agencies offering services such as free child care and addiction recovery sit at folding tables, distributing pamphlets and luring passersby with games, stress balls and pens.
Over the next three years, the city will provide $2.1 million to help link the local organizations that participate most frequently in the Safety Alliance so that they can work cohesively throughout the year.
The effort mirrors others that have sprung up after demonstrations swept New York and much of the country to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They are meant to modulate the use of officially sanctioned force, using a neighborhood's innate desire for order as a tool.
Residents have embraced the concept, said Nyron Campbell, 37, an assistant program manager at Brownsville In Violence Out.
"They say, 'We feel more safe. We can walk without feeling anxiety,'" he said. "While they know that we do need police, it's possible that we can police ourselves."
The idea came from Terrell Anderson, who in 2020 took over as commander of the area's 73rd Precinct. Raised in Brownsville, he promised to rebuild the precinct's relationship with a wary community.
Residents had complained that officers had become aggressive, grabbing men off the street to arrest them for minor offenses. The neighborhood was reeling from the 2019 shooting of Kwesi Ashun, a T-shirt vendor with paranoid schizophrenia, killed as he swung at an officer with a chair at a nail salon.
Anderson asked residents what the department could do to engender trust.
Among them was Dushoun Almond, a jocular and self-deprecating man who goes by the nickname Bigga.
Almond, who runs Brownsville In Violence Out, said Anderson realized that sometimes all that is needed to keep the peace is a person with credibility — not necessarily a badge — telling someone: "'Get out of here. You're bugging.'"
"Members of the community see themselves in Bigga," said Jeffrey Coots, director of the From Punishment to Public Health initiative at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. The group works closely with the Brownsville Safety Alliance, conducting surveys about the initiative and tracking its progress.
"This is someone who is like me, who understands me and is calling me out on the fact that I'm out of pocket a little bit," Coots said.
Deputy Inspector Mark A. Vazquez, who was also raised in Brownsville, took over last year after Anderson was transferred, and said that he continued the project because public safety is "shared responsibility."
Vazquez said he was 4 when his father was shot and that many family members have been incarcerated.
"I know how it is," Vazquez said.
Not everyone is convinced. Lise Perez, owner of Clara's Beauty Salon on Pitkin Avenue, has 26 cameras around her store and works behind a counter protected by a thick plastic partition. No one can get in or out without her pressing a button.
"In this area, nobody feels too safe," she said. "We're all here surviving."
The idea of five days in which police refer 911 calls unsettles her.
"It's like they left us without protection," she said. "It doesn't give me peace."
But Minerva Vitale, 66, who lives on the avenue, said the effort was "incredibly important."
"We call them and, poof, they come right away," she said. "You think they ain't ready for this? Yes, they are."
Tiffany Burgess, 42, one of the Brownsville In Violence Out outreach workers, said she was mystified by the skeptics.
"If we can calm them down and get them to walk away, what's the problem?" she said. "You should want that."
More people around the country do. The Brownsville initiative is part of a movement called the "community responder model," which aims to reduce the use of armed officers to handle many calls.
Similar programs are underway in Eugene, Oregon; Denver; Rochester, New York; and other places, according to the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank. The group has estimated that almost 40% of calls to police could be handled by community responders.
In Brownsville, the effort not only gives residents more say over what public safety looks like but can deter crime if people know there are more eyes watching, said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.
"A lot of people worry that if police systems are not fully active, crime will go up," he said.
But the Safety Alliance has been thriving amid a positive trend in the 73rd Precinct, Gonzalez said. In the first half of this year, homicides fell 50%, shootings fell 25% and the rate of grand larcenies of automobiles also fell even as it rose in other neighborhoods, he said.
One set of watching eyes belongs to Almond, 47, a former gang member who spent more than 13 years in prison for a bank robbery. He returned to Brownsville in 2014 and got a tattoo of a smoking gun behind his right ear to hide a small scar left from a bullet wound.
His past, along with his calm, straightforward approach, helps him navigate conflicts. During one Safety Alliance week, he persuaded a man going into a bodega with a gun to give him his weapon and go home. The next day, that same man returned, but this time to volunteer.
He spent the day "squashing beefs," Almond said. "He broke up like three fights."
Just as he told the story, a 911 call came in about a fight at a deli on the corner of Watkins Street and Pitkin. Almond slowly walked over to size up the dispute between two men — one of whom had taken out a restraining order against the other, a person named Lala.
Lala had disappeared, but the other man remained outside the deli.
"From now on, so there won't ever be problem like this in our community, call me," Almond told the man, who nodded. "Go in the store. Don't antagonize each other."
Almond then told one of the outreach workers to find Lala and order him to stay away.
Almond walked toward Sgt. Jared Delaney and Officer Nickita Beckford.
"It's all good," he said. "I took care of it."
The workers take on a heavy load, handling cases that fall into the yawning gap between law enforcement and social services.
On the second-to-last day of the Safety Alliance week, a chilly, overcast Friday, a car pulled up. The driver pushed a woman onto the street, then drove off. Crying, screaming and intoxicated, she had no money or identification and did not seem to know where she was.
Almond's team surrounded her. Burgess learned that her name was Alicia and it was her 23rd birthday. She told Burgess she had paranoid schizophrenia and kept insisting on going to Rite Aid. Burgess was worried she was planning to steal something.
Dana Rachlin, executive director of We Build the Block, a Brooklyn-based public safety organization that helps run the alliance, bought Alicia some Chinese food to calm her. As she ate her meal, Rachlin called the city's mental health hotline.
She waited while on hold for 10 minutes before someone told her it would be 24 hours before a team could come, and that she could call the police.
Rachlin rolled her eyes and hung up.
It was getting colder. Rachlin sat on the bench at the bus stop and Alicia sat next to her, put her head on her shoulder and fell asleep.
Finally, Rachlin and Almond and an executive from a social services group drove Alicia to an intake center for a shelter. She could not get a bed until Monday, but she could stay at the center through the weekend.
When Rachlin called the center the next morning to check on her, Alicia was gone.
"We've been looking for her," Rachlin said. "We have our eyes open."
She said the eventual goal was to close that gap and create a system where someone like Alicia, who might have been arrested for fighting or shoplifting, could get shelter, cash and an identification card immediately.
At least on that Friday, Rachlin said, the alliance "provided a moment of safety."