In a rare event, a woman in Texas gave birth to one of her twin daughters while she was still pregnant with the other.
Carmen Martinez, a now-mother of three, welcomed Gabriella (Gabby) Grace Hernandez on March 7 and Isabella Rose Hernandez on March 10 at the Hendrick Health facility in Abilene, Texas, a city in Taylor County.
"Gabby was the first one born at 24 weeks and four days, and Bella was born at 25 weeks, exactly," Martinez told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.
Martinez recalled showing signs of early labor a week before the baby girls were born, but she was able to delay the birth for a few days, so they’d be able to develop more.
Typical human pregnancies last about 40 weeks.
"My doctors checked everything, and they were still there fine," Martinez said.
"There wasn't any kind of distress or anything. But they had their own separate placenta and their own separate sac, and it was just for Baby A that it ruptured and not Baby B."
Gabby was born weighing less than two pounds and had to be admitted to the hospital’s NICU.
Martinez said she was advised to delay the birth of her second baby to increase her chance of survival. She said she remained in labor without pain medication, was monitored really well and was given magnesium, which may help to slow or stop labor contractions, according to March of Dimes. "I held Gabby in for a week before I delivered her naturally."
Martinez, her boyfriend Johnny Hernandez and her 15-year-old son Ethan were shocked at the turn of events.
"We didn't call anybody immediately because we didn't know what was going to happen," Martinez told Fox News Digital.
"When we finally called our immediate family and sent a picture of Gabby, everybody was scared because all they saw was a picture of one baby — and they didn't know what to ask," she continued.
Members of the Martinez and Hernandez family were baffled to hear that the delivery of Bella was still in progress.
In the days leading up to Bella’s birth, Martinez said she could feel the infant moving around while she rested in her hospital bed.
"Bella was having her own party," she recalled. "It's kind of like she had the whole belly to herself, and she was having a good time."
Bella was born on Hernandez’s 37th birthday at one pound, eight ounces.
Dr. James L. Tadvick, an OB-GYN at Hendrick Health, helped deliver both babies.
"I’ve only seen this one other time in my career. It’s very uncommon," Tadvick told Fox News Digital, in an email.
Both infants are receiving special care in Abilene while Martinez has returned home and resumed work in Winters, a city in the Runnels County of Texas, which is about 45 minutes away by car.
Martinez said the separation has been hard on her emotionally, as was the necessary home prep to welcome two newborns into the family three months early — but she’s grateful that her twins are doing better.
"Gabby and Bella were given a 30% chance of survival for being so small and so early," she said.
"They're almost three months old now. They're doing good. Gabby's weighing four pounds, 11 ounces now, and Bella is four pounds, eight ounces. So, that's a big jump from being a pound and a half at birth."
The twins will remain in the NICU for "a little while longer," so that they can "get stronger and develop their lungs," Martinez said.
She added, "We're just ready for them to come home."
Martinez said she chose to wait a few months to share her story because she wanted to focus on the new babies' health.
Martinez said she hopes her story will help others while also raising awareness about the possibility of delayed births in multiple pregnancies.
Mothers of twins have been reaching out to Martinez to ask her about her experience.
She said she hopes her coming forward will help others while raising awareness about the possibility of delayed births with multiple pregnancies.
Earlier in the year, another mother went viral for giving birth to twins who were born 15 minutes apart on New Year’s Eve and ended up having birthdays in different years.
The hospital calculated that the birth was a one in two million chance.
At the time of publication, data and calculations on the probability of giving birth to identical twins in a span of three days were not readily available.
"Our doctors said there was a 30% chance they could be identical," Martinez told Fox News Digital.
"They ended up being identical."
And with two March birthdays to think about for the twins, Martinez already has a plan drawn up for the future.
"We'll celebrate their birthdays together while they're young and don't understand. But, once they get older and understand, then they're going to want their own birthday parties on their day," said the proud mom.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say a man has been arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after he was stopped in the city's airport with more than 23 pounds (more than 10 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in the seat cushions of a motorized wheelchair.
U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered the traveler as he was arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic this week, according to a Friday news release.
"His answers didn't match up. His physical purported handicap did not match up. That was a tell-tale sign that there was something suspicious," Mike Prado, a Homeland Security Investigations deputy special agent, told WSOC-TV.
The four packages containing cocaine were discovered within the seat cushions and had an estimated street value of $378,000, according to the news release.
The 22-year-old man was charged with trafficking in cocaine. Officials say he was a lawful, permanent U.S. resident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) An Iditarod sled dog was found safe after disappearing from a checkpoint in the race three months ago and covering nearly 150 miles, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday.
Musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France was picking Leon up and returning with him to France, the trail committee said in a statement.
Leon went missing in March after what the trail committee said was his "escape" from the Ruby checkpoint. In May, residents of the Alaska city of McGrath, over 120 miles south of the checkpoint, reported to Race Director Mark Nordman that they'd seen Leon frequently near a cabin.
The resident of the cabin and another musher left food for Leon in the hopes of catching him, according to the trail committee. He was captured early Saturday morning and was safe, alert and "understandably skinny but seemingly healthy," said Iditarod spokesperson Shannon Markley.
Leon was expected to see a veterinarian in the coming days and needs a health certificate before he can fly back to France, Markley said.
The nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) race across Alaska began March 6 just north of Anchorage. The route took mushers along Alaska's untamed and unforgiving wilderness, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and Bering Sea ice along the state's western coastline. Brent Sass won the race March 15 when he crossed under the famed burled arch finish line in Nome.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 3 (UPI) -- A British Columbia music teacher who saw a bear lurking outside the school where he works managed to drive the animal away by playing the trombone.
Tristan Clausen, a music teacher at St. John's Academy in Shawnigan Lake, said he was alerted to the presence of a bear sniffing around the wooden structure that houses the trash cans outside the school.
Clausen said another teacher attempted to scare the bear away by banging on a door.
"I thought: 'Well I can do better than that,' and reached for my trombone and went out," he told Pique News.
A video recorded by a student shows the bear become startled by Clausen's playing and hurriedly leave the area.
"He had a lot of attention in my direction and was figuring out what to do, and decided discretion was the better part of valor," he told Chek News. "I'm trying not to take it personally."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- Illinois State Police said there were hours of delays Monday morning after an overturned semi trailer spilled 7,700 pounds of frozen pies onto a stretch of highway.
The ISP said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 about 2:45 a.m. Monday when the vehicle entered the center median and rolled over onto the driver's side near Shepley Road, in the Joliet area.
No injuries were reported from the crash, but 7,700 pounds of frozen pies fell from the vehicle's trailer, state police said.
Both westbound lanes of I-80 were closed until about 7:45 a.m., causing several hours of delays.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a "curious puppy" that found its way to the engine compartment of an SUV.
The Benson Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the parking lot of the McDonald's on East Main Street in Benson for an unusual animal rescue.
"A curious puppy crawled up into the engine compartment" of a vehicle, the post said.
Firefighters wrote it was a "delicate extended extrication" due to the location of the young dog.
The puppy was safely removed and reunited with its owner, firefighters said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 6 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old Genesee County woman won $4 million after a stranger advised her to buy a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket at a Mobil gas station in Grand Blanc.
"My husband and I stopped to get gas and went into the gas station to pay," said the player, who wishes to remain anonymous.
"While we were in line, someone in the store came up to us and said, 'You should purchase a $30 Lottery ticket, I bet you will win $4 million.' We thought about it for a moment and then decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket."
The couple went out to their car, scratched off the ticket and were stunned to see they seemed to win the exact amount the stranger had predicted.
"We thought we were missing something and that there was no way we had actually won. We decided to put the ticket away and look it over again when we got home to confirm what we were seeing," the winner recalled.
Confident she had, in fact, unexpectedly become a millionaire, she went to Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, opting to take a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WKSU) The Ohio House passed a resolution (House Resolution 194) late Wednesday night that urges the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom to add Canada to a religious freedom watch list.
Republican Rep. Tim Ginter (R-Salem) backed the resolution for the way Canada handled lockdowns of churches and actions it took against religious leaders during the pandemic.
"This resolution is not the result of a singular incident or even a handful of incidents. It's a persistent pattern of religious rights violations that has driven us to this point," Ginter said.
Rep Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris Township) said religious leaders who violated COVID protocols in Canada were jailed. And he says that's not a behavior Ohio should condone. He said this resolution would send a strong message to Canada.
"While Ohio has stood up for religious freedom and protected the right to attend religious services, it is clear Canada has not done the same," Stoltzfus said.
Stoltzfus said this behavior is "very similar to what we see in Communist-controlled China."
But Democrats said it was unnecessary and even out of line for the Ohio Legislature to pass this resolution. Rep. Latyna Humphrey (D-Columbus) said questions about religious freedom are important. But she said Canada, not the state of Ohio, should be addressing those issues.
"We should be addressing the issues that our constituents are asking for such as stricter gun policies, legislation to protect women's rights and reforming our rigged criminal justice system. At this point in time, we are focusing on issues that are not even within our jurisdiction," Humphrey said.
Rep. Daniel Troy (D-Willowick) said Ohio has no business trying to tell Canada how to run its country.
"Before we start the War of 1812 here again with our Canadian neighbors (laughter in chamber), I just want to remind everybody that they've been a strong and loyal N.A.T.O. member. They are one of our strongest allies."
Canada is also a strong trading partner with Ohio. Canada is the top destination for Ohio businesses that export, taking in about 40 percent of all of Ohio's exports. More than $20 billion worth of Ohio goods and services are exported to Canada each year.
The resolution passed along party lines with Republicans voting for it, Democrats voting against it.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TheNationalNews.com) An Indian woman is set to get married in a grand ceremony, complete with guests, feasting and rituals ― but there will be no groom.
Kshama Bindu, 24, a digital creator from Vadodara, in western Gujarat state, is due to tie the knot with herself on June 11, in what is likely to be India's first self-marriage or sologamy wedding.
Ms Bindu has not only splurged on her wedding finery and jewellery and decided on an elaborate menu for the three-day gala, but she has also written five vows for the wedding that will be attended by close friends and solemnised at a banquet hall.
She has also decided to have a two-week honeymoon in the tropical coastal state of Goa.
"I just want to be a bride like most women, get ready, wear the best wedding outfit and be photographed, but I don't want to be a wife. And so, I am marrying myself," Ms Bindu told The National.
"I want to give all the love in my heart to myself. I might fall in love with myself even more," she said.
Ms Bindu will be wearing a dhoti-kurta, a traditional male garment consisting of a loincloth and tunic, for the henna ceremony, but she will be sticking to the nine-yard sari and lehenga, a heavy ornate skirt, for the main festivities.
"I want to be the best bride. I will include both male and female outfits for the ceremonies," she said.
Ms Bindu, who refused to talk about her parents, said she got the idea of marrying herself while discussing matrimony with her friends.
"There was a conversation about marriage and I checked on the internet if one can marry oneself. I found two or three cases that encouraged me to take the decision," she said.
Since sharing the news, she has gone viral on social media.
While many have criticised her for the decision, she says a lot of people are sending her positive messages and she wants to use her popularity to promote sologamy and "self-acceptance".
"I never thought that it would be a big deal but I want people to understand that one can be single and be happy. With my marriage, I want them to look at the positive sides of self-love and accept the concept of marrying self," she said.
Sologamy is rare but is gradually rising worldwide, although it is not recognised by the laws of any country or social norms, including in India where same-sex unions are also not legally recognised.
Brazilian model Cris Galera divorced herself in December after a 90-day-long sologamy marriage in which she read wedding vows to herself at a Catholic church.
Ms Galera, 33, from Sao Paulo said that she had found "someone special".
Ms Bindu said that while she's in love with herself, as tomorrow is uncertain, she won't mind marrying another person in future, as Ms Galera did.
"But I won't divorce myself," she said.