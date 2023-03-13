A young boy in Kansas found a rare pink grasshopper while searching for insects in his family's yard.
The boy, who is 8 years old and hails from Arkansas City, was originally looking for green grasshoppers, according to reporting from John Shelman of The Cowley CourierTraveler, a local news outlet.
Pink grasshoppers have a rosy hue due to erythrism, a genetic mutation that results in the "overproduction of red pigment," according to the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH).
Encyclopedia.com reports that erythrism can result in the reddish appearance of hair, skin, fur, feathers and eggshells in mammals, avian animals and several other wild creatures.
The Arkansas City pink grasshopper has been named Pinky and was reportedly kept in a jar with access to leaves, food and water.
Pink grasshoppers have a hard time surviving long in the wild because their "vivid coloring" makes hiding from predators a more challenging task, according to the AMNH.
Grasshoppers typically have a color range that ranges from green to olive to brown, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, a fact-checked online encyclopedia.
The digital encyclopedia notes that some grasshoppers can have yellow or red markings.
Last year, an Ohio man found a pink grasshopper while working in Texas as an oil and gas pipeline environmental inspector.
The Texas grasshopper was also named Pinky, Fox News Digital reported at the time.
In 2019, a British woman found a pink grasshopper in Gloucestershire — a county in South West England.
Social media users and photographers have shared their pink grasshopper finds on Facebook and Twitter.
Some have even turned to public entomology groups to inquire about what makes a grasshopper pink.
A fair amount of pink grasshopper sightings have occurred in Texas, including cities such as Dallas, Austin and Lovelady, according to posts shared online by social media users.
March 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought a scratch-off lottery ticket and ended up visiting lottery headquarters to collect his fourth prize of at least $50,000.
Kenneth Weinberg of Columbia told Maryland Lottery officials he chose the $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket from a local store because of recent good experiences with the game.
"I've been doing well these last few weeks with $50,000 Cash," he said. "When I stopped by the Royal Farms in Elkridge, that's what I played."
Weinberg said he used the lottery scanner on the ticket before he scratched it off.
"I've been having an issue with my eyesight, so I rely on the scanner. It's easier to read," he said.
The $20 ticket turned out to be a $50,000 top prize winner.
"It directed me to go to the lottery office, so I knew it was too big a winner for the store to pay," he said.
Weinberg previously visited lottery headquarters on three occasions to collect prizes of $50,000 or more. His largest prize was $100,000.
"I've been very lucky with the lottery," he said.
The player said his previous experiences did not dull the excitement of his latest win.
"It was like the first time. My heart started beating so fast," he said. "It was amazing. All I could say was, 'Wow!'"
Weinberg said his latest winnings will go toward home remodeling projects.
March 13 (UPI) -- Police in a Queensland, Australia, town came to the rescue of a baby kangaroo spotted struggling to swim in crocodile-infested floodwaters.
The Queensland Police Service said in a Twitter post that police responded in a boat when the joey was seen struggling to keep its head above the floodwaters in Burketown.
Police said a helicopter flying overhead reported two "very large crocs" swimming nearby.
The baby marsupial was plucked out of the water and given a ride back to dry land, where it was seen hopping away.
A Tyrannosaurus-Rex skeleton dating back 67-million years will be auctioned in Switzerland next month, marking the first such sale in Europe, the auction house said Saturday.
The skeleton dubbed Trinity will go under the hammer in Zurich on April 18, the Koller auction house said.
Towering 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) in the air, Trinity has been valued at between six to eight million Swiss francs ($6.5-8.7 million), according to the auction catalogue.
But Christian Link, in charge of natural history memorabilia at Koller, told AFP he believed that was a "very low estimate".
Trinity is "one of the most spectacular T-Rex skeletons in existence, a well-preserved and brilliantly restored fossil," the auction house said.
The sale would mark "the first time in Europe and only the third time worldwide (that) a skeleton of an entire T-Rex dinosaur of exceptional quality will be offered at auction".
Koller pointed to a 2021 study in the scientific journal Nature indicating that only 32 skeletons of adult T-Rex's -- one of the largest terrestrial predators ever to walk the Earth -- had been found worldwide.
- 'Incredibly well-preserved' -
The Trinity skeleton is made up of bone material from three T-Rex specimens.
They were excavated between 2008 and 2013 from the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in Montana and Wyoming in the United States, the auction catalogue said.
The two sites are known for the discoveries of two other significant T-Rex skeletons that have gone to auction: Sue went under the hammer in 1997 for $8.4 million, and Stan, which took the world-record hammer price of $31.8 million at Christie's, in 2020.
Last year, Christie's withdrew another T-Rex skeleton -- also excavated from Montana -- days before it went to auction in Hong Kong, after doubts were reportedly raised about parts of the skeleton.
Link said Koller was intent on being open and transparent about the origins of the bones that make up Trinity.
Just over half of the bone material in the skeleton comes from the three Tyrannosaurus specimens, he said.
Trinity's skull meanwhile is "incredibly well-preserved" and comes from a single T-Rex specimen, according to Koller.
The skeleton was provided by a "private individual", and had been flown in nine large crates to Switzerland, for reassembly, Link said.
Auction sales of dinosaur skeletons and other fossils have raked in tens of millions of dollars in recent years, but experts have warned the trade could be harmful to science by putting the specimens in private hands and out of the reach of researchers.
Koller noted "the rare skeletons of adult T-Rex specimens which have been unearthed are almost all now in institutional collections."
"The Zurich auction is therefore an exceptional opportunity to acquire such a fossil of the highest quality," it said in a statement.
Link also said he would like to see a museum snap up Trinity, adding that several had already voiced interest.
The skeleton will be the star of an auction set to feature a number of other rare fossils, as well as a 2.145-kilo rock that is "among the largest Martian meteorites ever found on earth", according to the catalogue.
A raft of brown-colored seaweed in the Atlantic Ocean is so vast it can be seen from space.
Spanning roughly 5,000 miles — about twice the width of the United States — the thick blanket of sargassum floats between the Gulf of Mexico and the shores of West Africa.
In open water, these giant mats of algae are mostly harmless and even have some benefits, including serving as a habitat for certain fish and crustaceans and absorbing carbon dioxide. But ocean currents are pushing sargassum west, causing hundreds of tons of seaweed to wash up on beaches across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
There, it can choke corals, wreak havoc on coastal ecosystems and diminish water and air quality as it rots.
Scientists say this bloom is one of the largest on record, stoking fears that seaweed invasions of beaches in the coming weeks and months could be particularly severe.
"It's incredible," said Brian LaPointe, a research professor at Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. "What we're seeing in the satellite imagery does not bode well for a clean beach year."
Sargassum's growth varies from season to season. LaPointe, who has studied it for four decades, said huge piles typically come ashore in South Florida in May, but beaches in Key West are already being inundated with algae. Parts of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, including Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, are preparing for up to 3 feet of sargassum buildup in the coming days.
Giant mounds of sargassum are more than a nuisance and an eyesore, said Brian Barnes, an assistant research professor at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science.
"Even if it's just out in coastal waters, it can block intake valves for things like power plants or desalination plants, marinas can get completely inundated and boats can't navigate through," he said. "It can really threaten critical infrastructure."
Last summer, the U.S. Virgin Islands declared a state of emergency after unusually high quantities of sargassum caused water shortages on St. Croix.
Other impacts to human health are coming into focus. As the seaweed rots, it releases hydrogen sulfide, which can cause respiratory problems for tourists and residents in the vicinity, LaPointe said.
"Following the big 2018 blooms, doctors in Martinique and Guadeloupe reported thousands of people going to clinics with breathing complications from the air that was coming off these rotting piles of sargassum," he said.
Then there are the economic concerns. Sargassum invasions can stifle tourism, and removing hundreds of tons of algae from beaches is costly.
Scientists noticed more than a decade ago that sargassum blooms were beginning to grow at staggering rates. Researchers have since documented the algae's proliferation in the tropical Atlantic.
"Before 2011, it was there but we couldn't observe it with satellites because it wasn't dense enough," Barnes said. "Since then, it has just exploded and we now see these huge aggregations."
A 2019 study in the journal Science estimated that more than 20 million metric tons of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in what has been nicknamed the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt."
Barnes said the mass of seaweed appears to be increasing each year, but 2018 and 2022 had the largest accumulations. This year is approaching those records, he added.
In investigating the factors driving this dramatic growth in sargassum, scientists, including LaPointe, have found that human activities and climate change are seeding rivers that flow into the Atlantic with nitrogen and other nutrients. That then feeds the algae blooms.
"You have the Congo, the Amazon, the Orinoco, the Mississippi — the largest rivers on the planet, which have been affected by things like deforestation, increasing fertilizer use and burning biomass," LaPointe said. "All of that is increasing the nitrogen concentrations in these rivers and so we're now seeing these blooms as kind of a manifestation of the changing nutrient cycles on our planet."
Many of these effects are exacerbated by climate change, he said, which can increase flooding and runoff into major waterways.
Typically, floating rafts of sargassum accumulate in a part of the North Atlantic called the Sargasso Sea. The Gulf Stream shuttles the plants around the Atlantic basin, which allows the seaweed to spread and take hold in different parts of the ocean.
Barnes and his University of South Florida colleagues use NASA satellite data to map the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt and its movements. The bloom's size in recent years would have been inconceivable decades ago, he said.
"Historically, as far back as we have records, sargassum has been a part of the ecosystem, but the scale now is just so much bigger," Barnes said. "What we would have thought was a major bloom five years ago is no longer even a blip."
A device containing radioactive material is missing in the Houston area, and authorities said Saturday they want to find it before someone is harmed.
The radiographic camera contains radioactive material "sealed within multiple layers of protection," thus it's unlikely to pose much of a threat unless it's comprehensively dismantled, state health services officials said.
"It does have a radioactive symbol on the side of it, but if somebody were to get into the part of the capsule where the radioactive material is, it's extremely hazardous, like losing fingers," said Lara Anton, spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.
She added, "Our goal is for people to let us know if they see it, so that we can take back possession of it."
The device, a kind of portable X-ray machine used to see hidden structures, is common in the construction and oil industries. It went missing Thursday from a truck parked at a restaurant where workers went to buy lunch, Anton said.
A search for radioactive sources within a 5 mile radius of the restaurant, just north of the city line, was unsuccessful, she said.
"We've obviously already contacted pawnshops, because when it does happen and somebody tries to pawn it, pawn shops and are on the lookout for it — and scrap metal places," Anton said.
The 53-pound device belongs to Statewide Maintenance Company, according to a statement from the department.
The health services department in the past described a similar device as safe if undisturbed. "The entire camera is stored in a locked half-inch-thick steel overpack box with radiation markings. Levels of radiation outside the camera, itself, are not dangerous," it said in 2020.
In spring that year, a radiographic camera was found intact in the community of Stonewall after it washed away in flood waters on board a contractor's pickup, health services officials said at the time, according to NBC affiliate KXAN of San Antonio.
Health experts believed no radiation had been released.
In February, a small, highly radioactive capsule that fell off a truck in the Australian outback was found at the side of a road after authorities scanned an area almost the size of California.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------