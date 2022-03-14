LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — The aroma of sizzling meat in melted butter wafts from a cast iron pan while Jaden Bales shows his favorite way to cook up the best steak cuts from a big game animal.
The deep red backstrap pieces, similar to filet mignon of beef, are organic and could hardly be more local. They’re from a mule deer hit by a car just down the road from Bales’ rustic home in a cottonwood grove beneath the craggy Wind River Range.
Bales was able to claim the deer thanks to a new state of Wyoming mobile app that’s helping get the meat from animals killed in fender benders from road to table and in the process making roads safer for critters.
State wildlife and highway officials rolled out the app — possibly the first of its kind in the U.S. — this winter when Wyoming joined the 30 or so states that allow people to collect roadkill for food.
The doe was crossing U.S. 287 south of Lander early on the morning of Presidents Day just as Marta Casey was headed out in her Subaru to go snowboarding.
She hadn’t been snowboarding in years. A world traveler who’d only settled in Wyoming a year ago, little did she know she was in for a whole new experience in rural living.
“I tried to slow down and get around it,” said Casey. “It was very ... yeah.”
After a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper took a report and promised to shoot the injured deer, Casey was a couple runs into snowboarding when she remembered the app she heard about from Bales, whom she had just recently met.
She alerted Bales, who soon found the doe and used the app to claim it by entering the species and verifying that it wasn’t killed illegally.
Next thing Casey knew, Bales had hauled the doe home in his pickup truck and Casey was helping cut it up so they could hang the quarters in Bales’ garage.
Wyoming’s new roadkill feature within the state Department of Transportation app helps people quickly claim accidentally killed deer, elk, moose, wild bison or wild turkey after documenting the animal and reviewing the rules for collecting roadkill to eat.
Another purpose is to help people follow the rules. For safety reasons, roadkill in Wyoming may not be collected after dark, along interstate highways or in construction zones.
National parks, such as Yellowstone and Grand Teton, also are off-limits for roadkill retrieval.
Unlike in other states such as Alaska, roadkill meat in Wyoming can’t be donated to anybody, including charities.
The whole carcass must be retrieved, not just the antlers or hide. In Oregon, which allows people to claim roadkill with an online form, people must surrender the head and antlers to wildlife authorities within five days but in Wyoming the whole animal is fair game.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(USA Today) Talk about bad timing.
Hours after somebody bid more than $500,000 on the football with which Tom Brady threw his "final" career touchdown pass, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on social media he was unretiring and rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
An unidentified person spent $518,628 for the ball that went for 55 yards to receiver Mike Evans in the Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 23. Twenty-three different bids were made, and the bidding started at $100,000.
Before the ball went up for sale, Jordan Gilroy estimated it would sell for at least $1 million.
"Tom Brady is the GOAT and his final NFL TD pass football is one for the ages," said Gilroy, the director of acquisitions at auction site Leland's, which facilitated the sale. "It's incredibly ironic that both his first and last ever touchdown pass footballs were tossed into the stands. The lucky person in the crowd who caught Brady's final career TD pass ball would be in for a $1 million plus payday if they put it up for auction."
Tom Brady threw his last touchdown pass on Jan. 23, 2022 in the NFL divisional round as the Los Angeles Rams beat his Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last summer, Leland's auctioned Brady's first-ever touchdown football for $428,841.60.
Now the "final" ball essentially carries no value, assuming Brady throws at least one touchdown in 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 14 (UPI) -- A Minnesota mail carrier shared video of her encounter with a deer that blocked the front walkway to a home and refused to accept the mail for the house.
Fanjie Nelson said she was delivering mail to a Duluth neighborhood in the early morning when she came face to face with a deer that blocked the front walkway of a home.
"Do you live here?" Nelson asks the deer in a video she posted to YouTube.
Nelson offers the deer a letter meant for the home, but the animal refuses to accept the mail. The deer eventually backs off, allowing Nelson to make her delivery to the house.
"Another great day of delivering mail in the Northland," Nelson wrote in the video's description.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Diamonds are forever — and, it turns out, ranch dressing is, too.
Hidden Valley has created a manmade diamond out of its famous ranch seasoning, and the novelty jewel is now up for sale on eBay.
The Chicago-based condiment company decided to create the 2-carat cut diamond last year, with the process taking five months to complete.
"When one of our custom Valentine's Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal last year, we were inspired," Deb Crandall, Hidden Valley's Marketing Director, said of the luscious gem in a press release. "We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life's most beautiful moments. It made us wonder: How can we make this act of love even more memorable?"
The company sought the help of geologist Dean VandenBiesen to make the diamond.
In order to do so, VandenBiesen first heated the Hidden Valley dry ranch seasoning to a scorching 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Out of that process, the ranch is transformed into graphite. And graphite is what's needed to go inside the diamond press in order to transform it into a diamond," the geologist explained.
Once inside the press, the graphite was crushed under 400 tons of pressure for two months, eventually creating the theoretically delicious diamond.
The jewel was subsequently polished to perfection before being set in a white-gold band with the initials HVR LVR — for "Hidden Valley Ranch Lover" — engraved on the side.
The seasoning was first heated to a scorching 2,500 degrees.
The company sought the help of geologist Dean VandenBiesen to make the diamond. The ranch seasoning was first heated to a scorching 2,500 degrees.
'In nature, it would take millions of years to create a diamond. In this case, we've created the Hidden Valley Ranch diamond in five months,' VandenBiesen stated.
The company has now put the diamond up for auction on eBay, sparking a furious bidding war between ranch lovers.
More than 70 bids have been placed on the item since it was posted for sale on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, bids have surged above $12,000.
Bidding is set to end on March 17, just in time for the winner to potentially pop the question to their ranch-loving lover on National Proposal Day (March 20).
Hidden Valley said the money raised will go to the hunger-relief nonprofit Feeding America.
Ranch flavoring isn't the first condiment to be turned into diamonds. Under extreme pressure and temperatures, numerous items containing carbon can be transformed into the jewel.
Back in 2014, a German team turned peanut butter into a diamond using heat and pressure in a lab.
In 2008, a team of Mexican scientists managed to transform tequila into diamonds by turning tequila into a vapor. The vapor was heated above 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit before being deposited onto stainless steel trays, where they hardened into heat-resistant diamond films.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who has been fighting to be allowed to keep her "FART" license plate said the Division of Motor Vehicles told her she can keep the plate -- just not on her vehicle.
Karly Sindy of Asheville said she originally applied for her "FART" vanity plate as a joke, and was surprised when the requested plate arrived in the mail.
Sindy later received a letter from the DMV saying the plate had been issued in error, as "FART" is among the letter and number combinations banned by the state.
The DMV gave Sindy the opportunity to appeal the decision, leading her to found the local group Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, or FART, to help convince officials to let her keep the plate.
Sindy said she filed her appeal, and the DMV responded by saying she could keep the plate, but it wouldn't be a legal license plate for her truck anymore.
"They said that I can't keep the plate on the truck, but I can keep the plate in my possession and do what I want with it, and they said that since they refused 'FART' for other people, they couldn't allow it for this," Sindy told WLOS-TV. "I was really hoping they would just take FART off the list because it's not a bad word, but you know that didn't happen."
FART held an event Sunday and more than a dozen people showed up to Richmond Hill Park in Asheville to celebrate the saga of Sindy's license plate.
Sindy said she plans to continue hosting FART events, even though the saga of her license plate has ended.
"I hope we can continue to meet and maybe do a little celebration for a little memorial service for the license plate at a local bar or something," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 14 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records celebrated Pi Day on Monday by announcing Swiss researchers set a new record by calculating the number to 62,831,853,071,796 digits.
Pi Day is celebrated March 14 -- 3.14, the first three digits of pi -- as a means of celebrating the irrational number, which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.
Guinness World Records said Thomas Keller and his team at the Center for Data Analytics, Visualization and Simulation, or DAViS, used the software y-cruncher on a machine using the Ubuntu 20.04 operating system to create their precise calculations.
Keller said it took his team about three days to assemble their computer and 108 days and 9 hours to perform the computation that resulted in pi being calculated to the 62,831,853,071,796th digit.
The previous record, more than 31.4 trillion digits, was set by Google employees in 2019.
"The main challenge is the enormous amount of data this calculation produces and to keep the computation running over several months without data loss," Keller told Guinness. "I did a lot of test runs, calculating pi to lower numbers of digits, to get a firm idea on what to expect during a record attempt."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Chron.com) Every month Americans are bombarded by billions of anonymous robocalls, some in violation of federal laws that forbid contacting individuals who have registered their phone numbers in the National Do Not Call Registry.
One Austin-area man has leveraged this distinction to fight back in court against illicit robocallers to the tune of thousands of dollars, according to a new report from KXAN's Arezow Doost.
Dan Graham, a financial accountant who splits his time between Dallas and Austin, told Doost he's won $75,000 in court decisions since launching a protracted effort to find and sue the companies behind intrusive telemarketing calls.
"I probably get, in any given day, 10 calls on average," Graham told Doost. "I counted one day...I got 24 that day."
Hoping to cut down on the noise, Graham listed his number on the National Do Not Call Registry. When the calls persisted, he contacted the Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission and filed complaints.
Per the FTC, "companies that illegally call numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry or place an illegal robocall can currently be fined up to $43,792 per call." With this in mind, Graham began to identify and file lawsuits against telemarketing firms who contacted him in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which states marketers "must obtain prior express written consent before robocalling" potential customers.
According to Doost, Graham has filed 50 lawsuits in small business court seeking redress over illegal robo-dialing. Many of his early attempts failed, but eventually, he began to win decisions that resulted in thousands of dollars in penalties for the offending companies.
"If people knew how to push back and started doing so, we could make this kind of endless spam unaffordable for the people who do it," Graham told Doost. "The hope is that there's enough of us who stand up, start pushing back, that it becomes more expensive for companies to negligently hire these telemarketers and participate in these telemarketing practices."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Tampa Bay Times) Florida wildlife officers intercepted a commercial boat in Tampa Bay on Thursday that had 11,000 pounds of illegally harvested shrimp on board.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did an inspection on the vessel, the Dona Lupa out of Port Isabel, Texas, just south of MacDill Air Force Base, the FWC said in a news release.
The boat also had several pounds of cobia filets in the freezer and officers also found turtle-excluder device violations.
The vessel's captain, who was not named in the news release, was cited for not having a restricted species endorsement on their Saltwater Products License, failure to display Saltwater Products License on vessel, possession of cobia not in whole condition and the turtle-excluder violations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A huge invasive spider that invaded Georgia from East Asia could soon take over most of the U.S. East Coast, a new study has revealed.
New research, published Feb. 17 in the journal Physiological Entomology, suggests that the palm-sized Joro spider, which swarmed North Georgia by the millions last September, has a special resilience to the cold.
This has led scientists to suggest that the 3-inch (7.6 centimeters) bright-yellow-striped spiders — whose hatchlings disperse by fashioning web parachutes to fly as far as 100 miles (161 kilometers) — could soon dominate the Eastern Seaboard.
"People should try to learn to live with them," lead author Andy Davis, a research scientist at the University of Georgia, said in a statement. "If they're literally in your way, I can see taking a web down and moving them to the side, but they're just going to be back next year."
Since the spider hitchhiked its way to the northeast of Atlanta, Georgia, inside a shipping container in 2014, its numbers and range have expanded steadily across Georgia, culminating in an astonishing population boom last year that saw millions of the arachnids drape porches, power lines, mailboxes and vegetable patches across more than 25 state counties with webs as thick as 10 feet (3 meters) deep, Live Science previously reported.
Common to China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea, the Joro spider is part of a group of spiders known as "orb weavers" because of their highly symmetrical, circular webs. The spider gets its name from Jorōgumo, a Japanese spirit, or Yōkai, that is said to disguise itself as a beautiful woman to prey upon gullible men.
True to its mythical reputation, the Joro spider is stunning to look at, with a large, round, jet-black body cut across with bright yellow stripes, and flecked on its underside with intense red markings. But despite its threatening appearance and its fearsome standing in folklore, the Joro spider's bite is rarely strong enough to break through the skin, and its venom poses no threat to humans, dogs or cats unless they are allergic.
That's perhaps good news, as the spiders are destined to spread far and wide across the continental U.S., researchers say. The scientists came to this conclusion after comparing the Joro spider to a close cousin, the golden silk spider, which migrated from tropical climates 160 years ago to establish an eight-legged foothold in the southern United States.
By tracking the spiders' locations in the wild and monitoring their vitals as they subjected caught specimens to freezing temperatures, the researchers found that the Joro spider has about double the metabolic rate of its cousin, along with a 77% higher heart rate and a much better survival rate in cold temperatures. Additionally, Joro spiders exist in most parts of their native Japan — warm and cold — which has a very similar climate to the U.S. and sits across roughly the same latitude.
"Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern Seaboard here, which is pretty sobering," Davis said.
When Joro spider hatchlings emerge in the spring, they ride the wind on a strand of silk, floating across enormous distances like the baby spiders in the E.B. White novel "Charlotte's Web." But the Joro won't just resort to its traditional means of traversal to colonize new terrain. As its accidental introduction to the U.S. shows, the spider is an expert stowaway, and it could easily arrive at a new location by riding on a car or hiding in luggage.
"The potential for these spiders to be spread through people's movements is very high," co-author Benjamin Frick, an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia said in the statement. "Anecdotally, right before we published this study, we got a report from a grad student at UGA (the University of Georgia) who had accidentally transported one of these to Oklahoma."
While most invasive species tend to destabilize the ecosystems they colonize, entomologists are so far optimistic that the Joro spider could actually be beneficial, especially in Georgia where, instead of lovesick men, they kill off mosquitos, biting flies and another invasive species — the brown marmorated stink bug, which damages crops and has no natural predators. In fact, the researchers say that the Joro is much more likely to be a nuisance than a danger, and that it should be left to its own devices.
"There's really no reason to go around actively squishing them," Frick said. "Humans are at the root of their invasion. Don't blame the Joro spider."