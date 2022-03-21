MATINICUS ISLAND, Maine (AP) — There’s an “Island of Misfit Toys” in the popular holiday classic. Now there’s an island for unwanted and banned books, too.
The tiny library on Matinicus Island 22 miles (35 kilometers) off the Maine coast is on a mission to fill its shelves with books that have fallen out of favor elsewhere.
From “And Tango Makes Three,” the story of two male penguins that raised a chick together, to classics like “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, all books are welcome including those that are being banned or canceled in other parts of the country.
Eva Murray recently returned from a trip to the mainland with a bunch of books including “And Tango Makes Three,” which the American Library Association says is one of the most banned books in the country.
“We are buying banned books in order to publicly push back against the impetus to ban books. To say, ‘If you don’t want it in your library, we want it in ours,’” Murray told the Bangor Daily News.
For years, islanders just traded books among themselves, but they decided to create a grassroots library in 2016 in a donated storage shed. It expanded in 2020 to add a second shed for a children’s library with help from a grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation.
There’s no librarian. Patrons borrow books using the honor system. Books are checked out by writing the book’s name in a notebook.
As the library grew, the island started to become the bookish equivalent of the “Island of Misfit Toys,” the place where unwanted toys reside in the Christmas classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The emphasis on banned books does not seem to be controversial on Matinicus, the state’s most remote and isolated community.
With only 100 year-round residents, a live-and-let-live tolerance and appreciation for differences is essential.
“We are in a privileged position to say, ‘We don’t ban books,’ and that we welcome people’s suggestions for books,” Murray said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Construction work on a property owned by an Iowa college resulted in an unusual discovery -- a tooth from a woolly mammoth believed to have lived more than 20,000 years ago.
Justin Blauwet of DGR Engineering said he was observing work on a lift station project for the city of Sheldon on a property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College when he spotted a massive tooth exposed by excavation.
Blauwet, who has long been interested in fossils, suspected the object was a woolly mammoth tooth, and his identification was confirmed by Tiffany Adrain, a paleontology repository instructor at the University of Iowa.
"While discovery of mammoth remains is not uncommon in Iowa, once the bones and teeth are out in the open, they can fall apart and disappear quickly because they are not completely fossilized," Adrian said in a DGR Engineering news release. "This was a lucky find."
Adrian said the tooth has likely been underground since the last glacial maximum, which is believed to have happened over 20,000 years ago.
DGR Engineering said Adrian gave officials instructions for properly preserving the waterlogged tooth, as allowing it to dry out too quickly could cause it to disintegrate.
Chis Widga, head curator at East Tennessee State University, said the 11.2-pound tooth belonged to an adult mammoth.
"This is an upper third molar, probably a right," Widga said. "Based on the degree of wear, this animal was probably in its early 30s when it died."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain chiseled through concrete blocks to rescue a fox cub that became wedged in the 3-inch gap between two walls.
The Ashfield Fire Station said crews responded to the Willis Lodge Care home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, when workers spotted a fox cub on the facility's doorstep and watched as the animal fled to a nearby property and became stuck in the narrow gap between a stone wall and a garage.
The HARC animal rescue group, which arrived on the scene before firefighters, was able to rescue a second cub found hiding under a nearby hedge, but was unable to reach the wedged fox.
Firefighters spent more than an hour chiseling through the wall of the garage to reach the trapped cub.
HARC officials said the cubs might have become separated from their mother while hunting. Officials said they will attempt to locate the mother and return the babies to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New York came to the rescue of a horse that fell into a resident's backyard pool and became entangled in the cover.
The Bohemia Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Suffolk County Police Department when a horse apparently attempted to walk on the cover of a resident's pool and fell through to the water underneath.
"Crews from both agencies worked together to move the horse to the shallow end of the water and freed her from the cover," the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The horse was guided up the stairs in the shallow end of the pool. The equine did not appear to be injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A visitor to a British beach found a message in a bottle that had been launched from the Bahamas by a Canadian girl 21 years earlier.
Crispin Benton said he was taking a post-work walk on Castle Beach in Falmouth, England, when he spotted a bottle on the tide line.
"It was hide tide, so it was likely it had freshly washed in. I picked it up, then I thought 'Oh my goodness, there's a message in there' and got a bit excited," Benton told The Falmouth Packet.
A student photographer visiting the same beach snapped a photo of Benton and read the note with him.
The letter, dated June 21, 2001, was authored by a 6-year-old Canadian girl named Anna who was visiting the Bahamas.
"Please don't pollute. Thank you," Anna wrote.
Anna included a mailing address and asked for the finder to write her a letter, but Benton said a search online revealed the address has since been converted into an industrial estate.
Benton said he is now hoping Anna will find out about the bottle's discovery and get in contact.
"It's just one of those things you don't think will ever happen, to find a message in a bottle. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and to think someone wrote that 20-odd years ago. What's she doing now?" he said.
A couple taking a walk on Magheraroarty beach, on the Dooey Peninsula in Ireland's County Donegal, made a similar discovery in January.
Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marronn found a message in a bottle that turned out to have been authored by an 11-year-old girl named Sasha and was launched from Ocean City, Md., in 2019.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000.
The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
The man bought identical tickets for the afternoon and evening drawings for March 13-19, and his numbers came up in the March 13 evening drawing.
The player scanned his ticket with the lottery smartphone app and immediately ran downstairs to tell his wife of the win. The man's wife, who accompanied him to collect the prize, said she was in shock when he said he had won $50,000.
"I still didn't believe it," the winner's wife said.
The couple said their plans for the money include renovations to their kitchen, basement and living room.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A British man who set a Guinness World Record by harvesting 839 cherry tomatoes from a single stem broke his own record just a few weeks later when he harvested a stem bearing 1,269 tomatoes.
Douglas Smith of Hertfordshire, England, said he studied various scientific papers on tomato growing and took soil samples for laboratory analysis before planting his tomatoes so he would have the best possible chance of breaking the Guinness record for most tomatoes from a single stem/truss.
Smith broke the 10-year-old record of 488 tomatoes when he harvested 839 from a single stem, but he broke the same record a second time just a few weeks later with 1,269 tomatoes.
Smith said he was inspired to break a Guinness World Record when a 6.85 tomato grown in his garden was dubbed the largest in Britain. The tomato fell short of the Guinness World Record-holding 10-pound, 12.7-ounce tomato grown by a U.S. gardener in 2020.
The avid gardener said he is also in the process of attempting to grow the world's heaviest potato and heaviest eggplant/aubergine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A Brown tree snake slithered through a woman's car engine and appeared through her dashboard as she was driving down the highway in Australia.
The woman pulled over and called reptile specialist Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who met her on the side of the road. The woman was driving roughly 68 miles per hour when she noticed the snake.
A rep for the company searched for the snake in the car's engine and was finally able to capture it after it wrapped itself around the car's tires in a video uploaded to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 Facebook page on Sunday.
Snakes like to enter a car's engine bay as it provides shelter and a warm area to hide.
"If you ever have a snake in your engine bay or come out on the windscreen, the best thing to do is pull over safely and turn the car off and give your local snake catcher like us a call!" Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said.
Police recently had to remove a boa constrictor from a man's car in Brazil.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 21 (UPI) -- A British restaurant is trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of lost and found property: a full set of teeth.
The Barclay Pizza & Prosecco, located in Royton, Oldham, England, said workers were cleaning in the early morning hours Sunday when they found a full set of dentures on the floor in the bar area of the eatery.
Emma Whelan, owner of the establishment, posted a photo to the business' Facebook page showing a bag that employees labeled "Teeth - Saturday 19 March 2022."
"We get a lot of things left behind after a night in the Barclay.. we've had house keys, phones, even a single shoe (she must have hopped home) but this is a new one," the post said.
Whelan said the teeth were found at the end of a particularly busy night.
"It was a busy night last night. We had a party upstairs and it was busy downstairs as well. We didn't find the teeth until the end of the night," she told the Manchester Evening News. "Our supervisor Cameron found them. They were on the floor by the bar. It's a full set of teeth. I particularly wanted to post it because someone is definitely missing them."