March 27 (UPI) -- Monday marks International Whiskey Day, affording a perfect opportunity for connoisseurs to reflect on times the spirit has graced the odd news headlines.
International Whiskey Day was inaugurated on March 27, 2009, during the Whiskey Day Festival in the northern Netherlands. The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of British writer Michael Jackson, who authored numerous influential tomes about whiskey and beer.
The Humble Baron whiskey distillery, which opened its doors for the first time this month in Shelbyville, Tenn., was constructed to house the longest permanent continuous bar in the world.
A Guinness World Records adjudicator visited the establishment and verified the bar measured 518 feet long, breaking the previous record of 405 feet, 10 inches set by Beer Barrel Saloon on Ohio's South Bass Island.
Dieter Mueller of Barrie, Ontario, Canada, said he had long been fascinated by the story of several bottles of whiskey that sank to the bottom of Otter Lake in a 1964 boat crash, so he brought friend Adam Blokzyl and diving expert Dave Davison to help him search.
Davison was able to bring three bottles to the surface during a day of diving, and the men were elated to discover one of the bottles was still sealed and intact. The men said they hope to return to search for more bottles.
New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey
Whiskey maker Tamworth Distilling teamed up with the University of New Hampshire's NH Green Crab Project to develop House of Tamworth Crab Trapper, which the distillery said is "made with a bourbon base steeped with a custom crab, corn and spice blend mixture."
The crabs used in the distilling process are green crabs, a species native to Europe and considered invasive in New England. The distillery said it wanted to put the invasive species to good use while raising awareness of the threat they pose to the ecosystem.
An 82.16-gallon bottle of 30-year-old, single-malt Scotch whiskey from The Macallan Distillery was officially dubbed the world's largest by Guinness World Records when it was bottled by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in 2021.
The 5-foot, 11-inch bottle, known as The Intrepid, was auctioned the following year by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull for a whopping $1.375 million.
The world's largest bottle of whiskey, which stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and contains 82.16 gallons of single-malt Scotch, was auctioned May 25, 2022, by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull. Photo courtesy of Lyon & Turnbull
Contractor Craig Harrigan said he and a colleague were working in the kitchen of the Edinburgh, Scotland, home when they pulled up the floor and discovered a message written by the home's previous owners in 2001 and a bottle of Glenkinchie whiskey.
The message read: "Jack and May lived here -- three kids and a dog. Kitchen done up during April and May 2001. All the best, have a drink on us!"
March 24 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Alberta woman who has been regularly donating blood for nearly six decades earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).
Guinness World Records said Josephine Michaluk, 80, began donating blood at age 22 in 1965, and in the years since she has donated a total 203 units of blood. A unit of blood is roughly equivalent to a pint.
Michaluk said her sister talked her into her first donation.
"I decided I would join her and that was the beginning," she told GWR.
Michaluk, whose blood type is the in-demand O+, said she likes knowing her donations are helping others.
"I feel like I have it in me to give," she said. "I can share it to people that need it."
March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said the one time she forgot to check her Fantasy 5 lottery ticket the morning after the drawing turned out to be the time she won a $327,985 jackpot.
The 64-year-old Montmorency County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the March 13 Fantasy 5 drawing from the Family Fare store on County Road 612 in Lewiston.
"I play Fantasy 5 every day," the player said. "I usually check the winning numbers every morning, but for this drawing I completely forgot to check my ticket. When I was at the store a few days later, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot had reset, and I was bummed since it was starting to get big. That's when I remembered I hadn't checked my ticket, so I went to scan it on the lottery machine."
The woman's ticket matched all five numbers from the drawing: 19-21-31-32-35. She earned a $327,985 jackpot.
"As soon as the message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, I knew I was the big winner! I called my friend right away to tell her the good news," she said.
The woman said she plans to invest her winnings.
"Winning the lottery is still sinking in, but now that I am here claiming my prize, it's starting to feel a lot more real," she said.
A herd of elk relocated from a Utah golf course near a pair of busy highways returned to the same spot a week later, officials confirmed.
State officials closed portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 on March 19 to relocate the herd of elk that had taken up residence at the Salt Lake Country Club in Salt Lake City. Officials said the elk had caused numerous collisions and other traffic problems by repeatedly wandering onto the highways.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed about 20 of the elk had returned to the golf course during the weekend.
The herd had been relocated by a DWR crew who created a human chain to slowly approach the animals and encourage them to cross the highways and return to Parleys Canyon. The crew guided the elk up the mountains and a helicopter was then used to ensure the elk traveled a good distance up the mountain and away from busy roadways.
The DWR said there are no current plans to attempt another relocation after the animals returned, but officials said they will discuss the possibility of further efforts once the snowy weather ends.
A New York woman who spotted a black bear playing in her yard captured video of the animal climbing onto her family's trampoline.
Anna Cory-Watson said she glanced out her window in Wappingers Falls and was shocked to see a bear investigating the various items in her yard.
"I was elated when I saw the bear outside my window," Cory-Watson told Newsweek. "I knew I was seeing something I was unlikely to ever see again. And that was before it started playing with the soccer ball. Everything that unfolded in front of me felt surreal."
Cory-Watson said she knew she had to document the visit.
"I immediately grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," she told The Dodo. "I couldn't believe it."
Cory-Watson's video, which she posted to YouTube, shows the bear playing with a soccer ball, wrestling with a garden hose, carrying a broom and tentatively bouncing on the trampoline.
"The bear played in our yard for a couple of hours," Cory-Watson said. "At one point we thought it had taken off but when it came back, it got in the trampoline."