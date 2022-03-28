ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — People donate items to classrooms and teachers all the time, but an Alabama school is turning around the theme by donating a missile and a tank-like carrier painted red, white and blue to a veterans museum.
An MGM-52 Lance Missile, once capable of delivering nuclear or conventional weapons before it was deactivated at the end of the Cold War, and an M752 launcher have sat outside the old Athens High School for decades. They were donated to the school’s ROTC program in the 1970s, The News Courier reported.
“Whenever we had visitors call and ask for our location, we would tell them to just follow the ‘tank,’” said James L. Chambers, senior Army JROTC instructor.
The building now houses Athens Middle School, and the equipment is being given to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives for restoration in coordination with Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, said museum director Sandra Thompson.
With the help of a towing company, a crew loaded the vehicle on a tractor-trailer and hauled it to the museum recently. Thompson hopes the Career and Technical School can begin restoration work immediately.
“It adds to our collection and allows visitors to see what came before the technology that we have today,” said Thompson.
Chambers said he hated to see the display go.
“Athens High School JROTC cadets spent many days and nights huddled around the launcher during training, socializing or simply waiting for rides home,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- A stranger with a metal detector came to the rescue of a British couple who lost their ring just moments after becoming engaged on a beach.
Joe McGrath, 26, proposed to his girlfriend, Becky, 28, on a beach near where she grew up in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, England, but when they were preparing to leave the beach a short time later they discovered the ring had fallen into the sand.
"At first I thought it was going to be one of those things that we will laugh about and we will find it straight away but, five minutes in, I started to think 'crikey this is scary now,'" McGrath told the BBC.
McGrath said he found a metal detector for sale nearby on Facebook Marketplace, but the $26 purchase turned out not to be of much help.
"It just didn't work at all. I don't know what it was finding but it certainly wasn't finding metal," he said.
McGrath turned to a local metal detecting group on Facebook for help, and his plea was answered by Marc Robinson.
Robinson, using his functioning metal detector, was able to find the ring in a matter of minutes.
McGrath said Robinson saved the day.
"I've been planning this for ages and I'd thought about everything. Well, everything apart from the fact that the ring could go missing," he said. "I just want to say that Marc is a legend and was our guardian angel that day. We will never forget him."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin bar shared video of the moment a herd of deer overran the establishment's patio area -- and one of the animals crashed into the pub through a window.
Dublin's Irish Pub in Oshkosh posted photos to Facebook showing the mess of broken glass left behind by "an unexpected guest that decided to use our window as the entrance."
The bar later posted an "update" after a review of security camera footage showed the deer hadn't acted alone.
The video shows an entire herd of deer vaulting over a short wall and overrunning the pub's patio seating area when one of the animals leaps right through the window, shattering it.
The pub said the deer dispersed within seconds of arriving at the business.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Into The Woods" in her onetime home state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced on Monday.
"Real news, and I'm really excited! Check out the production if you're in Little Rock," Clinton tweeted and her spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before she was the first lady of the United States, a senator representing New York, secretary of state and then presidential candidate.
The "Into The Woods" Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded.
The show runs April 19 to May 15.
Clinton has previously had cameo roles in the television shows "Madam Secretary" and "Murphy Brown."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman said more than 15 pairs of "really, really, really tacky" shoes have been mistakenly delivered to her home over the course of a year.
Simone Boutet of Oak Park said the shoes started being delivered to her home by UPS about a year ago, and between 15 and 20 pairs have since arrived.
"They're really funny," Boutet told WLS-TV of the shoes. "And they're really, really, really tacky."
Boutet said she returned one box of shoes to a UPS store.
"I explained the whole thing to her and she understood it. And so she took them back and then like four days later they came back in the mail to me," she said.
Boutet said in a Facebook post that she determined after a January delivery that the shoes were apparently supposed to have been returned to Amazon.
UPS officials said the shoes are supposed to be returned to an Amazon vendor out of China, and the vendor's return label bears the words "Simone" and an address on Elm Street in Chicago. The address is not a return center, so a UPS attempt to correct the address error led to them being sent to "Simone" in Oak Park.
UPS said "a clerical error" was to blame for the shoes arriving at Boutet's home. The company said it would work with the vendor to get the return labels corrected.
An Amazon representative said the company is aware of the issue.
"We have been able to address this highly unusual situation. We have reached out to our customer to apologize for this inconvenience involving a company selling on our site and have also asked the shoe seller to make the appropriate corrections on their end," the representative said.
Boutet said she is hoping the deliveries will now stop.
"I can't get it to stop and it's really funny because of the shoes themselves, they're just hilariously not my style," she said. "And it just, it doesn't stop. It's absurdity. You know, it's an absurdity."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - There's a mystery at Mark Twain Elementary in Bettendorf - someone has been dropping off rubber ducks to the school every day since the beginning of the school year.
"At the very beginning of the year my para was putting away books and we just found a random duck. We didn't really think anything about it. We just thought maybe someone left a duck, we don't usually find ducks," said Erin Waldron- Smith, librarian at Mark Twain Elementary, "Then the next day she found another one, and all a sudden they kept popping up. At first, they were easy to find, and then they got harder, and harder, and they started to multiply."
Waldron- Smith says they find them in the morning before school and have no idea where they come from. Ducks now adorn the library including on top of ceiling lights, desks, and bookshelves.
"We have big sparkly ducks that we call disco ducks. We have teeny tiny baby ducks, we have ducks with themes, like on presidents day we got George Washington ducks. We have superhero ducks, we have Disney ducks, we have Minecraft ducks, we have ducks that have themes for holidays, we have animal ducks, we have sport ducks, we have all the ducks. We have lost count. Easily over 200 ducks," said Waldron- Smith.
The librarian has used the ducks to create an incentive. When kids read a certain number of books they get to take a picture with a duck.
"They get to take a picture with the big, sparkly ducks, and then they are duck-tastic readers and they really like that so we have been able to take this and use it to create a positive reading environment," Waldron- Smith said, "I think they are doing it to bring joy and something lighthearted. Education has been rough the last couple of years and this is something that is positive. Everybody in the building enjoys it. The kids love it."
The librarian said the parents of Mark Twain students have gotten involved in the mystery.
"It's very funny. It makes a lot of the kids excited to come into the library every day and ready to sit and read books and learn," said third-grader Sydney Woomert.
To kids and teachers alike, the suspect is still a mystery.
'It was very weird. I don't think this has happened to anyone else ever," said Woomert.
"It's kinda weird to see something pop up without an explanation," said fourth-grader Oliver Shoemaker, "It's just too many at this point. Some day we are going to walk in and the entire floor is going to be yellow."
This week the school started receiving Easter eggs with a duck-themed puzzle piece inside. Students and teachers are hoping it will reveal the identity of whoever is leaving the rubber ducks. Mark Twain Elementary wants to thank whoever is leaving the rubber ducks and say the daily gifts have brought joy to teachers and kids alike.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire woman said her family was faced with an unusual problem when a black bear ended up trapped on their enclosed porch.
Melissa Champney of Grafton said she and her husband awoke late Saturday night to a loud sound that appeared to be coming from inside their home.
"I looked out the dining room window and there was a really big bear stuck on the porch - eating the porch, as a matter of fact," Champney told WMUR-TV.
Champney said the door to the mud porch is sometimes left ajar so the couple's cats can come and go as they please, but the bear had apparently shut the door behind it when it came in.
Champney posted photos to Facebook showing the damage wrought by the "worst house guest ever."
"He pretty much trashed the entire porch," she said.
Champney said her husband climbed out a window and opened the door to the mud room from the outside so the bear could escape.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina police department shared photos from the rescue of an owl that flew into a family's kitchen and couldn't find its way back out.
The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that two officers responded to an Allendale Drive address on "a call for an owl 'chilling' inside someone's home."
The post included photos of the owl perching on the stove top and in a narrow gap while trying to evade officers.
The owl, dubbed "Steve" by rescuers, was examined by animal protection officers and found to be free from injury.
"Steve was released back into the wild and flew home. He was grateful to have made some new friends along the way," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ScienceNews.org) If a tree farts in the forest, does it make a sound? No, but it does add a smidge of greenhouse gas to the atmosphere.
Gases released by dead trees — dubbed "tree farts" — account for roughly one-fifth of the greenhouse gases emitted by skeletal, marshy forests along the coast of North Carolina, researchers report online May 10 in Biogeochemistry. While these emissions pale in comparison with other sources, an accurate accounting is necessary to get a full picture of where climate-warming gases come from.
A team of ecologists went sniffing for tree farts in ghost forests, which form when saltwater from rising sea levels poisons a woodland, leaving behind a marsh full of standing dead trees. These phantom ecosystems are expected to expand with climate change, but it's unclear exactly how they contribute to the world's carbon budget.
"The emergence of ghost forests is one of the biggest changes happening in response to sea level rise," says Keryn Gedan, a coastal ecologist at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., who was not involved in the work. "As forests convert to wetlands, we expect over long timescales that's going to represent a substantial carbon sink," she says, since wetlands store more carbon than forests. But in the short term, dead trees decay and stop taking up carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, "so that's going to be a major greenhouse gas source."
To better understand how ghost forests pass gas into the atmosphere, the researchers measured greenhouse gases wafting off dead trees and soil in five ghost forests on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula in North Carolina. "It's kind of eerie" out there, says Melinda Martinez, a wetland ecologist at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
But Martinez ain't afraid of no ghost forest. In 2018 and 2019, she measured CO2, methane and nitrous oxide emissions from dead trees using a portable gas analyzer she toted on her back. "I definitely looked like a ghostbuster," she says.
Soils gave off most of the greenhouse gases from the ghost forests. Each square meter of ground emitted an average 416 milligrams of CO2, 5.9 milligrams of methane and 0.1 milligrams of nitrous oxide per hour. On average, dead trees released about 116 milligrams of CO2, 0.3 milligrams of methane and 0.04 milligrams of nitrous oxide per square meter per hour — totaling about one-fourth the soil's emissions.
Measuring greenhouse gases from the trees is "kind of measuring the last breath of these forests," says Marcelo Ardón, an ecosystems ecologist and biogeochemist at North Carolina State University. The dead trees "don't emit a ton, but they are important" to a ghost forest's overall emissions.
Ardón coined the term "tree farts" to describe the dead trees' greenhouse gas emissions. "I have an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old, and fart jokes are what we talk about," he explains. But the analogy has a biological basis, too. Actual farts are caused by microbes in the body; the greenhouse gases emitted by ghost forests are created by microbes in the soil and trees.
In the grand scheme of carbon emissions, ghost forests' role may be minor. Tree farts, for instance, have nothing on cow burps (SN: 11/18/15). A single dairy cow can emit up to 27 grams of methane — a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO2 — per hour. But accounting for even minor sources of carbon is important for fine-tuning our understanding of the global carbon budget, says Martinez (SN: 10/1/19). So it would behoove scientists not to turn up their noses at ghost tree farts.