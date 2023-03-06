BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia is proposing transferring at least 70 hippopotamuses that live near Pablo Escobar's former ranch - descendants of four imported from Africa illegally by the late drug lord in the 1980s – to India and Mexico as part of a plan to control their population.
The hippos, which are territorial and weigh up to 3 tons, have spread far beyond the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 kilometer (124 mile) from Bogota along the Magdalena River. Environmental authorities estimate there are about 130 hippos in the area in Antioquia province and their population could reach 400 in eight years.
Escobar's Hacienda Napoles — and the hippos — have become a sort of local tourist attraction in the years since the kingpin was killed by police in 1993. When his ranch was abandoned, the hippos survived and reproduced in local rivers and favorable climatic conditions.
Scientists warn the hippos do not have a natural predator in Colombia and are a potential problem for biodiversity since their feces change the composition of the rivers and could impact the habitat of manatees and capybaras. Last year, Colombia's government declared them a toxic invasive species.
The plan to take them to India and Mexico has been forming for more than a year, said Lina Marcela de los Ríos Morales, director of animal protection and welfare at Antioquia's environment ministry.
The hippos would be lured with food into large, iron containers and transferred by truck to the international airport in the city of Rionegro, 150 kilometers away. From there, they would be flown to India and Mexico, where there are sanctuaries and zoos capable of taking in and caring for the animals.
"It is possible to do, we already have experience relocating hippos in zoos nationwide," said David Echeverri López, a spokesman for Cornare, the local environmental authority that would be in charge of the relocations.
The plan is to send 60 hippos to the Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat, India, which De los Ríos Morales said would cover the cost of the containers and airlift. Another 10 hippos would go to zoos and sanctuaries in Mexico such as the Ostok, located in Sinaloa.
"We work with Ernesto Zazueta, who is the president of sanctuaries and zoos in Mexico, who is the one who liaisons with different countries and manage their rescues," said the official.
The plan is to focus on the hippos living in the rivers surrounding the Hacienda Napoles ranch, not the ones inside the ranch because they are in a controlled environment and don't threaten the local ecosystem.
The relocations would help control the hippo population, and though the animals' native habitat is Africa, it is more humane than the alternate proposal of exterminating them as an invasive species, said De los Ríos Morales.
Ecuador, the Philippines and Botswana have also expressed their willingness to relocated Colombian hippos to their countries, according to the Antioquia Governor's Office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Canadian woman and a pediatric cardiologist from Georgia won the men's and women's contests at Key West's annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest, using different techniques to impress Saturday's judges.
Brian Cardis of Macon, Georgia, played the Jimmy Buffett song "Fins" on a a pink-lined conch shell with holes so it can be played like a flute, while Carol Whiteley of Ontario, Canada, blew a long, loud blast with her shell to best other competitors.
Cardis said he began blowing the marine mollusk shell about 10 years ago during a family visit to Key West, adapting techniques he learned playing the trumpet as a child.
"You sort of have to just buzz your lips when you're blowing into it," Cardis said. "You have to make a 'pffft' noise with your lips in order to generate the sound."
Whiteley said she plays the shell at her riverside home to celebrate sunsets.
Judges evaluated entrants ranging from children to seniors on the quality, novelty, duration and loudness of sounds they produced.
Other winners included Michael and Georgann Wachter, a couple from Avon Lake, Ohio, who performed a conch-shell-and-vocal duet parodying Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" that drew cheers and laughter from spectators.
The conch shell, an enduring symbol of the Florida Keys, has been used as a maritime signaling device in the region for more than two centuries. The island chain is nicknamed the Conch Republic.
The contest was conceived by the Old Island Restoration Foundation in 1972 and took place in the garden of Key West's Oldest House Museum.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
At least two companies in British Columbia, Canada, say they've received exemptions from the federal government allowing them to produce and distribute cocaine, heroin, MDMA, or magic mushrooms.
But it's not clear under what circumstances the companies will be able to sell the drugs, and B.C. Premier David Eby said he was "astonished" to hear the announcement.
On Thursday, Sunshine Earth Labs, a psychedelics manufacturer announced that Health Canada, a federal government agency, is allowing the company to legally produce and distribute the coca leaf and cocaine; MDMA; opium; morphine, heroin and psilocybin, the active ingredient in shrooms. The company said it plans to "bring a safer supply of drugs to the global market."
Meanwhile, cannabis extractions company Adastra announced it's now legally allowed to both produce and distribute psilocybin and cocaine.
In a statement to VICE News, Health Canada said Adastra is licensed to produce the drugs for scientific and medical purposes but cannot sell products to the general public.
"They are only permitted for sale to other licence holders who have cocaine listed on their licence, pharmacists, practitioners, hospitals, or the holder of a section 56(1) exemption for research purposes," the agency said.
Both companies claim they received amendments under Health Canada's Dealer's Licenses, which grant manufacturers, doctors, and researchers exemptions to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, allowing them to legally possess and make banned drugs.
In a news conference, Eby said the licenses were granted without consultation from the province.
"It is not part of our provincial plan," he said, noting that he would be following up with Health Canada about the announcements. At the end of January, B.C. started a three-year drug decriminalization pilot program that allows people to possess up to 2.5 grams of drugs like cocaine and heroin without fear of arrest.
Adastra said it's license allows it to "interact with up to 250 grams of cocaine and to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize the substance."
"We will evaluate how the commercialization of this substance fits in with our business model at Adastra in an effort to position ourselves to support the demand for a safe supply of cocaine," said chief executive officer Michael Forbes in a news release. The company told VICE News it would not be commenting further.
Sunshine Earth Labs told VICE News it will defer to experts on safe supply to figure out how programs could work.
"We are currently exploring ways to leverage our expertise and global connections to facilitate the efforts of researchers and clinicians who seek to extend the scope of safer supply programs, interventions, and research studies," the company said.
According to its website, the sale of controlled substances can only take place under certain circumstances, such as to another licensed dealer, pharmacist, doctor, or an individual who has an exemption from Health Canada—like people approved to use shrooms at end-of-life.
Canada already has safe supply programs, through which people with opioid addictions can access pharmaceutical heroin and fentanyl. There are no safe supply programs for cocaine, but activist group the Drug User Liberation Front has repeatedly handed out free cocaine, heroin and meth, as part of safe supply protests in Vancouver.
Since B.C. declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency in 2016, more than 11,000 people in the province had died of overdoses.
The U.S. does not have any safe supply programs. However, a mental health plan released by New York City in March said it plans to "allow for evaluations of innovative approaches such as prescribed opioids to reduce overdose deaths from a contaminated drug supply."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 6 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey are trying to find the owner of a piebald ball python found by a surprised resident who peeked behind their fridge.
The Liberty Humane Society said the snake was found behind the refrigerator in a Jersey City resident's apartment.
The snake, initially mistaken for an albino corn snake, was taken to the Liberty Humane Society, where it was identified as a piebald ball python.
The snake, dubbed Banana by rescuers, was found on the 29th floor of the apartment in the Newport district, the humane society said in a Facebook post.
"This is a socialized, domestic snake and is likely someone's escaped pet," the post said.
Rescuers said Banana will be put up for adoption if no owner is identified within 7 days.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 6 (UPI) -- A 60-year-old Florida man bested a Guinness World Record when he completed 3,264 pushups in 1 hour.
Rob Stirling said he decided to take on the Guinness World Record for most pushups in 1 hour (male) after learning that Australian Daniel Scali set the total at 3,182 in April 2022.
Stirling said he had already unofficially broken the record during a conference in Miami, so he decided to make an official attempt, setting his personal goal at 3,200.
The athlete ended up beating his own goal with 3,264 pushups in the allotted time. He said video from his successful attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.
Stirling said he is now eyeing a second GWR title.
"There's a one-minute world record as well, it's 144 push-ups in one minute and I set out to do that while I was training for this," he told WTVT-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toblerone is to remove the Matterhorn mountain peak from its packaging when some of the chocolate's production is moved from Switzerland to Slovakia.
The pyramid-shaped bar, which mirrors the Alpine peak, will undergo a labelling revamp and include its founder's signature, its maker said.
US firm Mondelez said the image of the 4,478m (14,692 ft) mountain will be replaced by a more generic summit.
Strict rules have applied about "Swissness" since 2017.
They state that national symbols are not allowed to be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. For other raw foodstuffs the threshold is at least 80%.
In a statement to the BBC, Mondelez said it was moving some production outside of the country to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future".
It said its new packaging would include a "distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives and the inclusion of our founder, Tobler's, signature".
Toblerone, the mountain-shaped chocolate made from Swiss milk with honey and almond nougat, first went on sale in 1908 in Bern, the capital city of Switzerland.
But it was not until 1970 that the Matterhorn's jagged silhouette debuted on its packaging, with the Bernese bear and eagle featuring before then, according to the Toblerone website.
Mondelez said Bern was an "important part of our history and will continue to be so for the future".
In 2016 Toblerone courted controversy by changing the design of the chocolate bar to space out the distinctive triangular chunks in a bid to keep down costs.
After much criticism the company reverted to the original shape two years later.