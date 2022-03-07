INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said.
The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis’ north side Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet (10.7 meters) into the tree, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.
The teen, identified in the release only as “Owen,” told firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety,” wrote Rita Reith, battalion chief and the department’s spokeswoman.
“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree –- his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” she added.
Firefighting crews were called to the park and they used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground about two hours later. The department also released video of the rescue.
The teen was checked out by medics, found to have only a few scrapes, and was released to his parents, although the cat remained in the tree.
“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree,” Reith wrote.
Reith said Monday that a 21-year-old woman who was the cat’s owner ended up hiring a private company to retrieve the feline.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of "The Batman" this weekend.
An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.
Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film "bat and all," according to one moviegoer.
The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater's general manager Heidi Deno said they will be "adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry."
There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.
(FOX) Someone broke in and stole a box containing human heads from a truck in Colorado last week, according to reports.
The strange theft took place between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday while the freight company truck was parked in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, police said. The heads were being transported for medical research purposes, according to authorities.
"Pretty shocking," Isaac Fields, a local resident who routinely walks his dogs in a nearby park, told FOX 31 Denver. "I guess I don't see too many strange things happening around here usually."
The blue and white box had a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen," police said, according to The Denver Post.
A dolly was also stolen and police did not say how many heads were in the box.
The cardboard box, which was about 20 x 15 x 18 inches, also had "Science Care" written on the sides, sources told FOX 31.
Science Care is a program for donating bodies for both scientific research and education, according to the station.
The investigation is still ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been made as of Sunday.
Anyone who finds the box of human heads is asked to call the Denver Police Department, authorities said.
MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three anglers are safe after a homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile (1.6 kilometers) across a bay in Michigan by winds that neared 50 mph (80 kph), authorities said.
A person onshore called Huron County dispatchers about 8 a.m. Sunday after seeing someone struggling with the shanty as it was being blown across the ice on Saginaw Bay off McKinley Township, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said in a news release.
The shanty, which had been occupied by three men, was about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) offshore when deputies arrived. Hanson said a fire department airboat was taken to the site for a rescue, but the three men eventually were able to make it across the ice to shore on their own.
The men refused medical treatment. They told deputies that they spent Saturday night on the ice in the shanty and were aware of an approaching storm, but apparently took for granted the power of the winds, Hanson said.
The men were making arrangements to return to shore when wind gusts began to push the shanty. McKinley Township is located in Michigan's Thumb region, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Detroit.
March 7 (UPI) -- An overdue book was returned to a British library nearly 65 years after a young reader found it abandoned at the side of a road.
The Portsmouth City Council said the book, "appropriately titled" Forgotten Submarine, was found by young Jill Davies at the side of Portsmouth's Fratton Road in 1957.
The book bore markings from the City of Portsmouth Public Libraries, but Davies took it home, intending to read the tome and return it to the library.
"As an avid reader, there was no way I was going to return the book until I had read it -- which I did, and thoroughly enjoyed. But the one thing I never got around to doing was taking it to the library," Davies said in a letter to the Portsmouth City Council.
Davies said she decided to mail it back to the library when she rediscovered it on a shelf while decluttering her home in London.
She said the book had moved with her numerous times over the past 64 years.
Davies wrote that she had been concerned about fines incurred by the person who originally checked the book out and lost it at the side of the road, but she was heartened to hear Portsmouth had eliminated late fees.
"I'm delighted Jill has got in contact with us to return the book, and I hope this story inspires others to rediscover their library and not be afraid of any previous fines," said Portsmouth Councilor Ben Dowling, City Cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development.
March 7 (UPI) -- An Italian brown bear that made headlines when it broke into a bakery to feast on cookies has been captured and taken to a sanctuary.
Wildlife officials said the bear, dubbed Juan Carrito by residents of Roccaraso, Abruzzo, was taken to the Palena bear reserve in Chieti province due to the bruin's repeated bad behavior.
The 2-year-old Mariscan bear made headlines in November 2021, when the animal broke into a Roccaraso bakery late at night and feasted on cookies.
The bear was tranquilized after the incident and moved to a remote area of Maiella National Park in Abruzzo, but the animal was spotted at a Roccaraso ski resort about a week later.
Officials said Juan Carrito was ensnared in a baited trap on Sunday after being spotted lurking around a local train station.
"The intervention was necessary to protect the bear and keep it away from potentially dangerous situations and, in general, from an environment where it has been feeding almost exclusively on waste for too long," Lucio Zazzara, president of the Maiella National Park, told The Guardian.
Zazzara said officials are still hoping to eventually return Juan Carrito to the wild.
"Now the priority is to work on its return to nature by implementing the procedures that will enable this to happen," Zazzara said.
March 7 (UPI) -- Police officers in California were left scratching their heads when a boat was found abandoned in a street -- and tied to a "No Parking" sign.
The Irwindale Police Department said in a Twitter post that an officer found the boat parked without a trailer at the side of Los Angeles Street.
"Ahoy, you can't park there! At least the captain was kind enough to anchor his boat to the street sign before he abandoned ship," the department tweeted.
The boat was removed by city crews and taken to the local tow yard.
Irwindale Police Sgt. Rudy Gatto said the boat's registration was out of date and a notice will be sent to the owner. Gatto said the boat had not been reported stolen.
March 7 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana shared video of the moment a deputy was "pounced on" by a squirrel during a traffic stop.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were conducting a traffic stop involving an arrest when "things got squirrelly."
"Upon a vehicle search, a 'pet' feral squirrel -- which was inside -- pounced on the deputies," the post said.
The video shows the deputy flailing as the squirrel quickly climbs around his body.
The post said the squirrel was safely returned to its cage. The sheriff's office said the deputy and squirrel were both unharmed by the encounter.
March 4 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman who won a $100 lottery prize decided to reinvest some of her winnings in a Fantasy 5 ticket that earned her $105,000.
Tracy Vandevenne, 58, of Frankenmuth, told Michigan Lottery officials a $100 win from a scratch-off ticket left her feeling lucky, so she used some of the money to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket from the 7-Eleven store on West Genesee Street in Saginaw.
"I won $100 on an instant ticket, so I decided to use some of my winnings to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket," Vandevenne said.
"I used the Lottery app scanner to check my ticket the next morning. My phone buzzed and a bunch of confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $105,000.
"I was in complete shock. I took a screenshot and sent it to my son to tell him the good news!"
Vandevenne matched all five numbers from the Feb. 24 drawing: 04-07-08-32-35.
The winner said her jackpot will go into savings.
March 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman is fighting the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to keep her unusual personalized license plate, which reads "FART."
Karly Sindy of Asheville said she applied for the license plate in October and was pleasantly surprised when the request was approved and she was issued the "FART" plate for the back of her pickup truck.
Sindy said she received a letter in the mail from DMV on Feb. 25 telling her that complaints had been lodged about the plate.
The DMV told Sindy she might be allowed to keep the plate if she replied to the letter with an explanation of what the plate meant to her and why she believes she should be allowed to keep using it.
Sindy consulted with some friends and founded a group titled Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails, or F.A.R.T. She said the group now has a mailing list, a website and merchandise. Sindy said the group recently held its first meeting, and 15 people showed up.
Sindy sent the DMV a letter explaining she should be allowed to keep the plate as a reference to her new group. She said she is now waiting for a response.