LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman with seven prior DUI arrests wanted by Las Vegas police was back in custody Friday after commenting on the 8 News Now Investigators’ story about officers asking for help finding her.
Marion Reyes, 35, self-surrendered to Las Vegas Metro police at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday afternoon, a source told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Police issued an alert Thursday for Reyes’ arrest after they said she removed her GPS monitoring bracelet and missed a court date in a felony DUI program.
“I never cut it off!” a Facebook account with Reyes’ name and photo replied in the comments on 8 News Now’s post. “An officer cut it off when I turned myself in. They continued to release me.”--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Legendary Auburn running back and two-sport athlete Bo Jackson will undergo a procedure later this week to stop the chronic hiccups he's been experiencing since July of 2022. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama, Jackson disclosed the medical phenomenon while explaining his absence from a Frank Thomas statue dedication held in April as part of Auburn's A-Day spring game festivities.
"I wasn't [at the ceremony] because of dealing with hiccups," Jackson said. "I've had the hiccups since last July. I'm getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I've been busy sitting at the doctor's poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I've got these hiccups. That's the only reason I wasn't there."
Jackson, 60, said doctors have been unable to diagnose a clear cause for the condition, adding that traditional remedies to end the hiccups have failed. And Jackson said he has gone to some extreme lengths to try to end the 10-month-long phenomenon.
"I have done everything: scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the butt of a porcupine," Jackson added. "It doesn't work."--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thousands of electric customers in Hampton have their power back after a widespread outage caused by a raccoon.
According to Unitil, it happened overnight Saturday when a raccoon "made contact in a substation." Crews were able to restore power to the 2,000 impacted customers.
Pickleball is coming to your local mall, replacing shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and Saks Off 5th stores.
It may seem like a strange strategy, but the match offers benefits to both mall owners and pickleball players.
Malls need new tenants to fill vacant spaces and draw customers beyond their traditional department store anchors and clothing stores.
Consumers are craving fun, social experiences after years of limited gatherings during the pandemic, and they have shifted their spending from goods to experiences like theaters, arcades and amusement parks.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man and a woman attempting to flee the scene of an automobile crash went into a restaurant, ordered tacos and tried to hide inside as officers searched for them.
As the officers closed in, the man, hiding in the attic, crashed through the ceiling and fell into the men’s bathroom, according to San Antonio police.
Agrowing number of young Americans are incorporating fake British accents into their daily conversations.
While there isn't one specific reason for this trend, for Gen Z, it often serves as a way to alleviate anxiety or navigate social conflicts.
Kyra Green, a 26-year-old, explained to The Guardian that using a British accent helped her stay calm when she lost her boarding pass just before a flight. Similarly, Asher Lieberman, a 21-year-old college student, uses the accent as a "defense mechanism" to navigate awkward social situations, such as confronting his roommate or dealing with an uncomfortable date.
"It’s me being playful. It’s the British part of me asking for something that needs to be done, not the real me," he told The Guardian.
This isn't the first time Americans have adopted British accents en masse. A few years ago, parents noticed that their toddlers had started speaking with an accent because of the TV show Peppa Pig.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - It appears a man suspected of DUI in Colorado was trying to get out of the charges by putting his dog behind the wheel of the car he was driving, according to police.
The Springfield Police Department (SPD) shared details of the incident on their Facebook page. According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the Springfield area at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He was reportedly driving 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.
“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” part of the Facebook post by Springfield Police reads. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.”
Police said the suspect, who wasn’t identified in the Facebook post, had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, Colorado.
The suspect was charged with DUI, speeding, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
“No.”
It’s one of the dirtiest words in hospitality — and travelers may be hearing it more these days.
The travel agency Discover Africa had to say it when potential clients asked if their young son could ride a lion while on safari.
“When we said no to riding a lion, the guest asked what other wild animals he could ride,” said Susan Swanepoel, a senior travel consultant at Discover Africa. “I reminded them that they were wild animals, and there was no possibility of this happening.”
In the end, she said, the travelers decided not to travel with the company, saying “they were going to go to India where their son would be able to ride a tiger.”
That’s one of the strangest requests that Swanepoel and her colleagues have fielded over the years.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A senior IT worker on sick leave since 2008 tried to sue a tech giant for discrimination because he hasn't been given a pay rise.
Ian Clifford claimed he was the victim of disability discrimination because his salary hasn't been increased in the 15 years he has been off work.
Under a lucrative IBM health plan, the IT specialist receives over £54,000 a year and is guaranteed to receive the salary until he is 65 - meaning he will pocket more than £1.5 million.
But Mr Clifford argued it is "not generous enough", claiming that his £54,028 salary will "wither" over time due to inflation.
However, an employment tribunal dismissed his claims, with a judge telling him he has been given a "very substantial benefit" and "favourable treatment".--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A sign posted in a dog park in Montreal, Canada, outlawing barking has sparked controversy and ridicule.
The sign forbids dogs from barking while in the park. This illogical and unreasonable demand has unleashed a wave of fury from pet owners who frequent the park.
ANDERSON, S.C. (WNCN) — South Carolina deputies announced on Mother’s Day they busted two people with drugs, including a woman who hid cocaine in a fake rubber pregnancy belly.
The incident happened along Interstate 85 in Anderson County, which is southwest of Greenville and borders Georgia, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------