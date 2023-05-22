In a step away from the traditional Wall-E-shaped robots that have been sent to other planets, NASA is planning to send robots resembling snakes to explore the moons of Saturn.
These serpentine robots, named EELS (Exobiology Extant Life Surveyor), are being tested by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as a potential explorer of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus.
"It has the capability to go to locations where other robots can't go. Though some robots are better at one particular type of terrain or other, the idea for EELS is the ability to do it all," said JPL's Matthew Robinson, EELS project manager, in a statement.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A few months into her divorce proceedings, Sarita thought it was suspicious that her spouse, who earned $3 million annually, didn’t have many assets. After spending half a year on discovery and enlisting the help of a forensic accountant, the New York housewife eventually tracked down 12 bitcoins — then worth half a million dollars — in a previously undisclosed crypto wallet.
Sarita, who was married for a decade and asked to use a pseudonym to protect herself from retaliation, said she felt blindsided by her husband’s cryptocurrency investment.
“I know of bitcoin and things like that. I just didn’t know much about it,” Sarita said. “It was never even a thought in my mind, because it’s not like we were discussing it or making investments together. ... It was definitely a shock.”
The world of financial infidelity has become increasingly sophisticated, as investors “hop” coins across blockchains and sink their cash into metaverse properties. An NBC News poll found that 1 in 5 Americans have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency, with men between the ages of 18 and 49 accounting for the highest share of all demographic groups.
Airlines will usually be happy to sell you more than one seat for your trip although they really don’t advertise it. One woman, with three seats to herself, felt that wasn’t quite enough and decided to build a fort.
She turned her row in coach into a business class suite with walls, using plastic wrap. She even gave herself a roof while a passenger across the aisle from her filmed the pre-departure construction project.
The whole thing began to look like a giant spider web, and then she… covered her face in plastic wrap, which is generally inadvisable for breathing and continuing to live reasons. It turns out she was just using her face to hold onto stretched pieces of plastic wrap until she tore it off of the sheet, so she could use it for pieces of the roof.
Maybe the best part is when she climbs into her new abode and sits upside down – with feet pressed up against the overhead bins – to work on her new roof from the inside.
A weekend of rowdiness that authorities say included public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at an annual Jeep gathering in Texas led to about 230 arrests, authorities said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said it had been preparing for three months ahead of the popular annual Crystal Beach event, according to Maj. Ray Nolen.
“This event is usually very taxing on our resources,” Nolen told reporters on Sunday. He added more than 120 law enforcement officers were at the event, which spans from Thursday to Sunday.
Most of those arrested face misdemeanor charges, Nolen said. More than 200 charges were filed on Saturday alone, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.
The unofficial event – known mostly through word of mouth – involves tens of thousands of people flocking to the beach in Jeeps and other vehicles to drink and party, according to CNN affiliate KRPC.
But each year, along with droves of music-blaring beachgoers parked and driving feet away from the Gulf waters come dozens of arrests and hospitalizations, KRPC reported.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police are investigating a Sunday theft after they say thousands of dollars worth of iPads were stolen from a Costco.
Officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd. just before 1 a.m. in connection to a burglary alarm.
While driving over, the alarm company told officers they saw someone inside the merchandise pick-up area near the electronics and jewelry. The alarm company also advised that someone had broken in through the exterior brick wall, according to the incident report.
When police arrived, they found the wall and set up a perimeter. Investigators then made their way inside the merchandise pick-up area and began reviewing the surveillance video, which showed two suspects, the report states.
Sgt. Ashley Croy says it is unknown exactly how many iPads were stolen, but the devices’ approximate value is $16,000.
As of now, it is believed the suspects may have used a sledgehammer to break through the wall, according to Croy.
No arrests have been made.
A Florida man was arrested this week after leading police through a chase in a stolen fire truck. The chase ensued through multiple counties in south Florida.
Miami Fire Rescue was in the middle of a training exercise with its crew in North Miami Beach at 6:30 p.m. when one of their trucks pulled away. The truck eventually hit an Opa-Locka police cruiser, luckily no one was in the car at the time of the crash.
This was only the beginning of the chase as Florida man, later identified as Lekambrick Hanna, continued onto I-95. The pursuit came to an end around 9 p.m. in Boynton Beach. Hanna was taken to custody without any further incidents occuring. Hanna is currently being held in Palm Beach County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
An anonymous Reddit user posted a photo of an alleged sign that suggests hospital workers at an undisclosed location are being charged for microwave usage.
Reddit user Berezis, who’s reportedly a native Floridian, uploaded the photo to the subreddit titled "Mildly Infuriating" – a popular forum that has more than 5.7 million members and allows people to share images of annoying instances.
"Sign posted at my friend’s job (hospital behavioral health unit)," Berezis wrote on Wednesday, May 17.
HOLLY, Mich. (AP) — A team of wranglers — including one on horseback — chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
State police in-car video shows the tail-end of Sunday afternoon’s chase on northbound Interstate 75 in Holly, about 57 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
A rider on horseback and three people in two ATVs can be seen chasing Lester in and around fields and woods along the east side of the freeway as the state police car follows slowly behind on the shoulder.
At one point, Lester races from near a clump of trees toward the freeway lanes and is quickly cut off by one of the ATVs before running behind the vehicle and into traffic. Three vehicles pass the steer as it runs into the northbound lanes.
The rider on horseback catches up and lassos Lester, which then runs into the median and hops a guardrail onto the freeway’s southbound shoulder before it is stopped.
An Essex couple have spent 10 months seeking compensation after 18 escaped water buffaloes stampeded through their garden, with eight of them taking a morning dip in their new swimming pool.
Andy and Lynette Smith, who are retired, say that their garden and pool were ruined after the animals, which weigh about 600kg each, got out of a rare breeds farm and on to their property, causing more than £25,000 worth of damage.
Eight of them ended up falling into the £70,000 pool, triggering a stampede that wrecked fencing and flower beds. The animals were rescued unharmed by the farmer.
The incident happened when an electric fence failed last July, allowing the herd to breach a wooden fence and hedge separating their field from the Smiths’ garden.
“When my wife went to make the morning tea, she glanced out of the kitchen window and saw eight buffaloes in the pool,” said Andy Smith. “She called 999 and was told the fire brigade don’t accept hoax calls. It took some persuading to get them to take us seriously. When they arrived, one of the buffaloes, spooked by their hi-vis jackets, headed straight at them.”
Monk seal researchers in Hawaii are stumped after finding multiple seals with eels stuck up their nostrils.
Officials with the Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program posted to Facebook about the odd occurrences stating they aren’t sure why it’s happening, but it hasn’t stopped.
The post, which has been shared more than 1,200 times, reads: “Mondays...it might not have been a good one for you, but it had to have been better than an eel in your nose. We have reported on this phenomenon before which was first noted a few years back.
“We have now found juvenile seals with eels stuck in their noses on multiple occasions. In all cases the eel was successfully removed, and the seals were fine. The eels, however, did not make it. PC B. Dolan.”
SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was attacked by a shark while fishing in the Florida Keys Friday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the 35-year-old victim was fishing off a dock on Flagship Drive on Summerland Key when the attack happened at about 8 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shark got out of the water and bit the angler on his foot.
He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami after the attack. His condition is not known.
This is the second shark attack in the Keys in recent days. Thursday, a 20-year-old from Miami-Dade County was bitten in the leg while he was spearfishing with two other people off of Marathon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Frustrated Gloucestershire villagers marked the first anniversary of the introduction of temporary traffic lights on a major road with a birthday cake.
It has now been more than 15 months since temporary traffic lights were installed at Broadham in Painswick which has restricted the traffic flow on the A46 to a single lane.
Maryland police said the guardian of four teens arrested for auto theft last week arrived to pick them up in a stolen vehicle.
The Charles County Police Department said officers patrolling in Waldorf, Maryland, at about 1 p.m. on May 16 saw two Hyundai vehicles in front of a business. A computer check revealed they were reported stolen.
When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the drivers of the two vehicles sped off.
At the same time, a dispatcher took a 911 call about a group of suspects that entered a business and stole merchandise before fleeing in two vehicles that matched the cars the officers were attempting to stop.