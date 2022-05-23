LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A couple hundred people grabbed their pool noodles and headed to a Nebraska park again this weekend to battle over the right to the name Josh.
The event started as an online joke when Josh Swain from Tucson, Arizona, sent out a tweet challenging anyone who shared his name to fight over it. After it took on a life of its own, Swain turned it into a real event last year at the random coordinates he included in his original note, which happened to be in Lincoln, Nebraska.
“The enthusiasm from everybody here was just incredible,” Swain told the Lincoln Journal Star.
Several of the competitors this year donned costumes, including masks, animal suits and football helmets, before heading out to Bowling Lake Park. But that wasn’t enough to dethrone 5-year-old Josh Vinson Jr., who defended his title as the No. 1 Josh.
Saturday’s event raised nearly $21,000 for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, and the owners of the Josh Cellars wine label pledged to match that amount with a donation of their own. The hospital said it plans to share some of the donations with the Joshua Collinsworth Memorial Foundation that promotes water safety with its Josh the Otter mascot who attended Saturday’s battle.
Swain said he’d like to make the Josh Fight an annual event but he’s not sure if he’ll be able to keep it up.
“There’s a number of factors in this crazy world,” Swain said. “I think that the hope is to keep this trend going so that we can keep the good times rolling.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama couple who spotted the main body of a helicopter on Facebook Marketplace decided to buy the aircraft -- and converted it into a camper.
Blake Morris and Maggie Morton, both U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilots stationed in Mobile, saw the helicopter body for sale from a Florida man on Facebook Marketplace and started getting ideas.
Morris said he came up with the idea of converting the retired aircraft, which had formerly been used by German military police and the U.S. military, into a camper.
"I asked Maggie and luckily she was very supportive. I was expecting her to say I was crazy, but she actually said that's a great idea," Morris told WPMI-TV.
The couple started an Instagram account to document the process of building the "helicamper."
The pair said they were even able to track down some photos of the helicopter being used in Germany.
"It went to the German military police first, then it got bought from there and used in Afghanistan with U.S. troops for a few years then in came here in about 2011 back in the states," Morris said.
The helicamper now featured numerous amenities.
"Outdoor speakers, outdoor TV hook up, cable hook up ... we're not roughing it for sure. The TV swings around so you can watch that in bed or when you're making food in the kitchen," Morris said.
The couple said the camper also gets a lot of attention on the road.
"We've got a lot of honks and when we'd stop at some of the stoplights, people would honk and roll down their window and ask what it was or they'd give us a big thumbs up," Morgan said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- A front desk worker at a Colorado condo complex captured video when a bear wandered into the office through an open back door.
Kailee Duryea said the back door had been left open to let the warm breeze inside at The Lodge at Steamboat condo complex in Steamboat Springs and there were some cookies left out on the lobby's coffee tables.
The cookies apparently caught the attention of a bear that wandered in through the open door.
Duryea called maintenance and filmed video of the bear as she talked on the phone.
The footage shows Duryea yell at the bear to leave, driving the animal toward the closed front door before it reversed direction and strolled past the desk worker to the open back door.
Duryea said the bear did not act aggressively and did not leave behind much of a mess, aside from some cookie crumbs.
Bears are a common sight in Steamboat Springs, and are occasionally found where they are not welcome. A resident of Bear Claw Condominiums in Steamboat Springs snapped a photo in October when a bear was seen strutting through a common room.
Steamboat Springs Police Cmdr. Annette Dopplick said the bear was first spotted on the second floor of the building and was also seen in an elevator and possibly a locker room before leaving on its own through a double door.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- Officials held a ceremony Monday for removal of the last public pay phone stall in New York City.
The pay phone was removed with a crane from a sidewalk on 7th Ave. and 50th St. in Midtown Manhattan, just south of Times Square, marking what officials called "the end of the pay phone era."
Officials said it was the last public pay phone in the city, but there are still privately owned pay phones and four permanent, full-length "Superman" phone booths.
The city began removing the pay phones in 2015 as they became obsolete and replacing them with public Wi-Fi hotspots.
Since then, the city has removed thousands of pay phones across all five boroughs.
In 2014, there were more than 6,000 active public pay telephones on city sidewalks, according to the city website. They were originally slated to be removed by 2020, but the process took longer than expected.
City officials said on the website that the public pay phones, which provided free access to 911 and 311 non-emergency city services, were still used for regular calls and long-distance calls, but their usage had gone way down.
Instead of the pay phones, now, there are thousands of wireless kiosks run by LinkNYC across the five boroughs, according to the city Office of Technology and Innovation.
LinkNYC officials said there will 5G functionality added to the kiosks this summer, which also provide a social services directory, device charging, free domestic calls and transit and weather alerts.
"We celebrate the end of the pay phone," but also "look forward to new beginnings," said the city's chief technology officer, Matthew Fraser, 1010WINS reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Amish man in Ohio was the subject of a low-speed police chase on May 14 when he was asleep while operating a horse and buggy.
Ashtabula Sheriff's Deputy Mike Talbert attempted to stop the buggy at around 2:43 a.m. in Orwell, Ohio, but was unsuccessful and told other officers that the driver of the horse and buggy looked like he was asleep, according to Fox 8.
"There is a Bud Light can sitting in there and he's passed clean out," Talbert says. "We got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy."
"He just turned eastbound on Bogue and I yelled at the guy when he rode by," Talbert said. "There is a Bud Light can sitting in the d**n buggy and I hit the side of the buggy and hollered at the guy. He's passed clean out. He's slumped over."
Police initially responded to 911 calls from people who claimed the buggy was "all over the road."
After pursuing the horse and buggy in a low-speed chase, the deputy eventually blocked the buggy with his car, but the buggy hit the cruiser.
The person operating the horse and buggy was identified as Nathan Miller, who took a breathalyzer test and registered a .063%, according to police.
Miller was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (AP) — A man who as a child had a brief but key role in "Jaws" has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed.
Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard last week.
"I'm clearly elated and and I'm humbled and honored to have been offered the position," Searle, currently a sergeant with Edgartown police, told the Vineyard Gazette, which first reported the appointment.
The movie centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark. Scenes were filmed in various locations on Martha's Vineyard.
In the movie, Searle played one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic by swimming around with a fake shark's fin.
Searle, whose father was police chief in Edgartown, takes over in Oak Bluffs next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion.
The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
The ticket, purchased from Red Dot Liquors in Baltimore County, matched all five numbers in the May 18 midday drawing.
"I scanned it several times before I believed it was a winner," the woman said of discovering her ticket was a winner. "I play because my mom plays, so I called her immediately after seeing I won."
The woman said her mother looked up the winning numbers on the lottery's website to verify the win.
"My mom was so surprised," she said.
The winner said most of her prize money will go into savings, but some of it will allow her to take a shopping spree with her son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Woolwich, N.J., were called to wrangle a 4-foot lizard from a tree in a residential neighborhood.
The Woolwich Fire Company uploaded photos from the rescue on Facebook including shots of firefighters heading up the tree and the large lizard itself.
A resident at the High Hill estate development noticed the lizard sitting in her tree in the morning and called police.
"Not your ordinary basic animal rescue assignment," the Woolwich Fire Company said.
"The lizard was transported to the county facility for a departure to a new home," the company continued.
NJ.com uploaded to YouTube video of an animal control officer wrestling the lizard down from the tree and into a cage.
In April, a British family contacted animal rescuers after returning from a trip to Florida and discovering a pair of lizards had stowed away in their luggage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Business Insider) With just one suitcase each, a Seattle couple left their home and their jobs behind — to live permanently on cruise ships.
Angelyn and Richard Burk have been enjoying life on the seas since May last year and say living on cruises is cheaper than paying off their mortgage.
"We love to travel and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense," Angelyn, a former accountant, told Australia's 7News earlier this week.
The pair, who are in their 50s, have hopped on and off different cruise ships to travel the world, including a 51-day trip from Seattle to Sydney, the outlet said. Some of their favorite ports of call have been Singapore, Italy, Canada, and the Bahamas.
"When planning out cruises, I try to stay on the same ship as long as possible, as long as it is cost-effective," Angelyn told CNN.
While the couple has set aside enough money to spend up to $135 (R2,200) per day, it often works out to be much less than that.
"Currently, this year, we have secured 86 cruise days with an average all-in cost of $89 (R1,400)/day for both of us," she told the outlet, which works out to $32,485 (R525,000) a year. "Which includes room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees, and taxes."
As frequent cruise travellers, taking advantage of loyalty programs has also helped the couple secure major discounts on trips, she added.
According to Zillow, the typical home value of homes in the Burks' hometown of Seattle is $984,863 (R16 million), and the cost of homes in the area has increased 17.8% over the past year. The average monthly cost of a 30-year fixed mortgage with a 20% down payment in the city is about $5,034 (R81,500) per month — or $60,408 (R976,000) a year.
"We don't plan to permanently live on land in the future," Angelyn told 7News.
"Where else can you have your resort take you to different countries while relaxing by the pool or sleeping in a comfortable bed?" she told CNN.
Insider has reached out to Angelyn Burk for comment.