(AP) When amputee athlete Jacky Hunt-Broersma says her mantra is, "I can do hard things," she's not kidding — the amputee athlete has run 104 marathons in as many days, all using a carbon-fiber prosthesis.
Hunt-Broersma, 46, completed that epic quest on Saturday near her home in suburban Phoenix, setting an unofficial world record along the way.
"What a journey," she tweeted.
The South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer, gained worldwide attention and a huge social media following after beginning her record attempt on Jan. 17.
Brick Runners, an organization that supports athletes who raise money for charities, even designed a Jacky-inspired Lego-style character complete with one of her favorite T-shirts, which reads: "Strong Has Many Forms."
Hunt-Broersma also raised more than $67,000 to help fellow amputee blade runners get the expensive prostheses they need. Health insurance typically doesn't cover the cost, which can exceed $10,000.
Every day since mid-January, she covered the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance either on a loop course laid out near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors.
Her original goal was to run 100 marathons in 100 days so she'd beat a record of 95 set in 2020 by Alyssa Amos Clark, a nondisabled runner from Bennington, Vermont, who did it as a pandemic coping strategy. But last month, after nondisabled British runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark's record with 101 marathons in 101 days, Hunt-Broersma realized she'd need to run at least 102.
In an interview with The Associated Press, she said she hoped her quest would inspire people everywhere to push themselves regardless of their physical limitations.
Guinness World Records spokesperson Amanda Marcus said the Britain-based organization was aware of Hunt-Broersma's attempt, and that it would take 12 to 15 weeks to review the evidence before the record can be confirmed.
Guinness lists the men's record for consecutive daily marathons as 59, set in 2019 by Enzo Caporaso of Italy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle launched into the Atlantic Ocean by a New York state fourth-grader was found 11 years later by a woman in the Bahamas.
The Brockport Parent, Teacher, Student Association, which serves the Brockport Central School District in New York, said in a Facebook post that the district was recently contacted by a woman in the Bahamas who found a washed-up message in a bottle.
The post said students in Chris Albrecht's fourth grade class at Fred Hill Intermediate School had created bottled messages in 2011 and they were launched into the Atlantic Ocean. The bottle found in the Bahamas contained a message from a student named Jared.
The post said Jared, now a junior at Penn State, was "shocked" to learn his bottle had been found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman caught on camera riding a stolen lawnmower and pulling a trailer with other stolen items, including a University of Alabama yard sign.
Flomaton police said the woman – whom they later identified as Madonna Barnhill – is one of several individuals charged in multiple burglaries over the past two weeks.
Police received a report on April 24 of a burglary at a residence in Flomaton, which is near Alabama's border with Florida.
Surveillance footage showed a masked woman riding a lawnmower while pulling a trailer filled with items stolen from the residence. Police said that a home had been broken into by breaking a lock with a bolt cutter-style tool.
Investigators determined that the woman drove the lawnmower down multiple streets before traveling into Florida. The lawnmower, the trailer, and the items in it – including the Alabama "A" – were all stolen, police said.
Police have signed warrants for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree property theft for the following individuals: Madonna Barnhill, Michael Adams, and Jonathan McKinley.
As of Sunday, the suspects have not been arrested and are considered wanted for arrest, police said. An investigator in the case could not be reached for updates Sunday.
The other individuals' involvement in the theft was not immediately clear. Police have urged residents, in light of the burglary, to invest in security cameras.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 2 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from Carrum Downs, Australia has won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket she originally threw away.
The woman had purchased a $5 Golden Edition ticket that she put into the garbage after thinking that she had lost.
"When I first scratched the ticket, I thought it was no good and I was going to put it into the bin. My husband said to me, 'Let's have a look again.' He did have a look and he said to me, 'You've won!" the woman told lottery officials at The Lott.
"I'm glad I didn't throw away this ticket. I guess I'll have to share this prize with my husband now," she continued.
The woman said she plays $5 scratch-off tickets every week but has never won anything like this.
The woman noted that the winnings will help out their children and that she might get a better car.
Recently, an unidentified Australian couple accidentally thought their $1.79 million lottery win was worth $179,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 29 (UPI) -- A dog stolen from a Massachusetts family was reunited with his owner 11 years later when an animal control officer found him running loose.
The Stoughton Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos was called out on a report of a Yorkshire terrier running loose and she arrived to find the dog appeared to have "not been taken care of."
The Yorkie was scanned for a microchip and he was identified as Rex, a canine belonging to Marzena Niejadlik of Boston.
Niejadlik said she had bought Rex as a puppy for her family after her brother's death.
"We were all devastated, and I was thinking a dog would bring some cure to my family, especially my mom," Marzena told CBS Boston. "He snuck out between the legs when someone was leaving the house for a moment and we had a witness that someone pulled over and took him from the street."
Marzena rushed to the Stoughton Police Department and was reunited with Rex for the first time in 11 years.
"Marzena reports that Rex had a great night at their home and loved meeting her kids," the police department said. "He was treated to a day of beauty and all is right in world."
The department said the reunion should serve as a reminder to pet owners about the importance of microchipping.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) Ontario Provincial Police are trying to figure out who sent a shopping bag full of handguns across the Canada-U.S. border via drone -- and who was supposed to receive the illegal package.
Police officers were contacted on Friday about a large drone stuck in a tree along the St. Clair River near Port Lambton, a small village on the Canadian side of the river, about 40 km south of Sarnia, Ont.
One of the 11 guns Lambton OPP say was found a bag being carried via drone across the Canada-US border. (Submitted by OPP)
When Lambton OPP arrived to investigate, they found more than just a drone — attached to it was a plastic shopping bag and inside were 11 handguns, which investigators believe were coming from the United States.
The St. Clair Township Fire Department had to be called in to help officers remove the drone from a large tree.
Anyone with information about the drone, or the handguns, or any other crime in the area, can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your cell phone.
People can also report crimes anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submitting a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina school was put on temporary lockdown Thursday morning when an escaped bull went trotting through the streets of a city.
The bull was spotted Thursday morning weaving through traffic on Sams Point Road in Lady's Island, and Beaufort Academy was put on lockdown when the animal was seen wandering in the woods across the street from the private school.
Kourtney Thomson, who had left an event at the school just prior to the lockdown, captured video of the bovine trotting in traffic near the facility and posted the footage to Facebook.
Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the bull had escaped from a pasture in the Sams Point Road area.
"Deputies were able to corral the bull in a wooded area and secure it with a rope," Bromage told the Hilton Head Island Packet.
Bromage said the bull was safely returned to its owner.
Beaufort Academy ended its lockdown at 10 a.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) Neil Parish has told the BBC he is resigning as an MP after admitting he watched pornography twice in Parliament.
Mr Parish, who has represented Tiverton and Honiton in Devon since 2010, said it had been a "moment of madness".
He said the first time was accidental after looking at a tractor website, but the second time - in the House of Commons - was deliberate.
He was suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over the allegations.
Two female colleagues claimed they had seen him looking at adult content on his phone while sitting near them.
In an exclusive interview with BBC South West, Mr Parish said: "The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at.
"I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn't have done.
"But my crime - biggest crime - is that on another occasion I went in a second time."
He admitted that second time had been deliberate and that it happened in the House of Commons while he was sitting waiting to vote.
Mr Parish said what he did "was absolutely totally wrong", adding: "I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. I made a huge terrible mistake and I'm here to tell the world."
He said it was a "moment of madness" but denied watching the material in a way where he hoped other people would see it, saying he was trying to be discreet.
"I was wrong what I was doing, but this idea that I was there watching it, intimidating women, I mean I have 12 years in Parliament and probably got one of the best reputations ever - or did have," he said.
Asked about why he decided to watch the material in the Commons, Mr Parish said he did not know and that he must have "taken complete leave of my senses" and "sense of decency".
He appeared emotional as he said he was standing down after seeing the furore and damage it was causing his family, his constituency and local association.
"I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind," he said, adding that he was making a "total full apology" for his actions.
Neil Parish said last night that he would remain an MP while his conduct was investigated. But overnight, under significant pressure, he has changed his mind.
It would have been impossible for Mr Parish to avoid further questions about his conduct and he said he would quit because of the impact it would have on his family, constituency and local party.
The decision will trigger a by-election in what has been a safe Tory seat.
The party took 60% of the vote at the last election - but already the Liberal Democrats are talking up a rural backlash akin to North Shropshire.
The bigger picture here matters too. Westminster has been rocked by allegations of a sexist culture this week.
This story - and others - have damaged Parliament's reputation.
They've also damaged the Conservative party. Both will be hoping Mr Parish's resignation will help them start to move on.
But many will want a far bigger review of the culture in the Commons.
Mr Parish's resignation will trigger a by-election in his Devon constituency, in which the Conservatives held a 24,239 majority over Labour in the 2019 general election.
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said it was "the right decision" for Mr Parish to quit and that the people of Tiverton and Honiton "deserve better".
"It's shocking that the Conservatives have allowed this debacle to drag out over many days," she said.
Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, tweeted: "He was looking for tractors but ended up with porn actors? Neil Parish must think you were all born yesterday."
The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats called on the Conservatives to "swiftly call a by-election".
"It is appalling that Neil Parish had to be pushed to resign after those in charge of the Conservative Party spent days dragging their feet," said Daisy Cooper.
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon said there could have been no other outcome than Mr Parish's resignation and that his actions had been "unacceptable".
Mr Parish's local party, Tiverton and Honiton Conservatives, said it supported his decision to step down and thanked him for his service.
Questioned by the BBC about his wife Sue finding out about the situation through the media, Mr Parish said: "I know I should quite rightly be ashamed of that."
He said she had been "amazingly supportive" but admitted it was not something he "particularly wanted to discuss with her".
In an earlier interview with the Times, Mrs Parish said the allegation was "very embarrassing" and described her husband as "quite a normal guy" and "a lovely person".
"If you were mad with every man who looked at pornography, you would not have many wives in the world," she said.
Mr Parish - who was also chair of the environmental select committee - had been facing an investigation by Parliament's standards commissioner.
MPs found to have violated the code of conduct can face punishments including apologising to the Commons, or being suspended or expelled.
Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes had criticised the delay by the Tory whips office to act and suspend Mr Parish from the Conservative party, saying the whips office was "still too blokey".
On Wednesday, it emerged that a female minister had reported a male colleague for viewing pornographic material while sitting beside her in the Commons chamber. The female minister said she had also seen the MP watching pornography during a hearing of a select committee, The Times reported.
A second female Tory MP said she had tried unsuccessfully to capture video proof of him doing so.
The allegations were subsequently revealed to have been made about Mr Parish.
The government's safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean denied that the Conservative Party was institutionally sexist, saying: "I think there is clearly a problem in the House of Commons. And I think it extends to all parties actually."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Futurism) A 38-year-old man named Akihiko Kondo, who married a holographic representation of nerd-popular virtual star Hatsune Miku back in 2018, has been separated from his virtual partner due to a software glitch.
The Japanese newspaper The Mainichi first reported on the marital troubles back in January, with the New York Times providing further details this week.
The issue is that the startup that developed a "limited production model" of Kondo's wife has "run its course," according to The Mainichi.
The device, a $1,300 machine called Gatebox, allows users — the target demographic seems to be largely young men — to interact with holographic fictional characters and chat with them.
During the height of the pandemic, the company behind Gatebox announced that it was discontinuing its virtual Miku service. Instead of a good evening, Kondo was greeted with the words "network error" when he got home after work one day, the NYT reports.
Kondo, however, told the newspaper that "my love for Miku hasn't changed. I held the wedding ceremony because I thought I could be with her forever."
Two years before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kondo spent around $17,300 on a very unique wedding ceremony, allowing him to converse with a three dimensional and artificial intelligence-powered hologram of Miku, tucked inside a small cylinder.
Miku reportedly told Kondo that she hopes "you'll cherish me" when he proposed, according to The Mainichi.
Kondo is one of at least 100 people referred to as "fictosexuals," who unofficially married fictional characters, according to NYT.
According to The Mainichi, Kondo fell in love with Miku's somewhat robotic Vocaloid voice. Vocaloid is a Japanese voice synthesizer software used to give a literal voice to cyber celebrities like Miku.
"I stayed in my room for 24 hours a day, and watched videos of Miku the whole time," Kondo told The Mainichi, adding that her voice allowed him to return to work and kick off a social life.
It's unclear if Kondo will ever be able to have an AI-facilitated conversation with his wife ever again — but given recent advancements in the field, anything's possible.
For the time being, the NYT reports, he's commissioned a life-size Miku doll to keep him company.