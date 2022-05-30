PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday that the 36-year-old man was detained following Sunday’s incident and sent to a police psychiatric unit. An investigation has been opened into the damage of cultural artifacts.
Videos posted on social media showed a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery to slack-jawed guests.
The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t damaged.
Security guards were filmed escorting the wig-wearing man away as he called out to the surprised visitors in the gallery: “Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth! Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this.”
Guards were then filmed cleaning the cake from the glass. A Louvre statement confirmed the attack on the artwork involving a “patisserie.”
The 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece has seen a lot in its over-500 years in existence.
The painting was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, an event which increased the painting’s international fame. It was also damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s, and has since been kept behind glass.
In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.
Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate last Saturday. On the phone they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.
"When I saw it, I could tell it was just a ball python and not a rattlesnake," Wilson told The Brunswick News.
He not only removed the large, non-venomous snake, but also found it a new home with a friend who has a large terrarium and a fondness for snakes.
Wilson says the python likely slipped into the Sonic's kitchen on May 21 through an open back door, finding a cozy spot for its cold-blooded body behind the hot fryer.
Police don't know where the snake came from, though Wilson says it had likely been a pet that got turned loose by its owner.
Eammon Leonard agreed. He's an invasive species biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Leonard said snakes are often an impulse buy and owners find themselves having second thoughts as their scaly pets grow larger.
"It could be somebody just didn't think through the consequences of a large snake as a pet," Leonard said. "Some people have regrets later on and just release things. It is definitely irresponsible."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie "The Conjuring" has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.
The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.
"This purchase is personal for me," buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. "It's not a real estate development. It's around my own beliefs."
Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.
Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.
The movie wasn't filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.
Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.
"I don't believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me," she said. "I look forward to experiencing things."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- The Owasso Library in Oklahoma has gotten back its copy of book Annie Annie by author Molly Cone, 46 years after it was due.
The library uploaded to Facebook a photo of the book, which looks lightly damaged.
The inside of the book also contained a card that noted that the book was originally due on Sept. 8, 1976.
"Thank you to whoever returned this copy of Annie Annie to us!" the library said.
"Only 46 years overdue!" the library continued
Annie Annie, which was illustrated by Marvin Friedman, follows a teenaged girl who goes against her unorganized family by becoming a live-in maid at a house with rules for everything.
Recently, a British library said a copy of The Loving Couple that was checked out over 60 years ago was returned after it was found at another library in Croatia.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said officers teamed up with animal control and officers from other agencies to relocate an alligator found lurking in a parking garage.
The city of Charleston Police Department said animal control officers teamed worked with harbor patrol officers and personnel from Daniel Island Patrol to take on the alligator.
Photos and video from the scene show five emergency responders wrangling the large gator.
The reptile was relocated safely to a more suitable area, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Veterinarians at a Massachusetts animal hospital rescued a bearded dragon from an unusual situation when the lizard got his head stuck inside a toy pineapple.
The New England Animal Medical Center in Bridgewater said in a Facebook post that Randy the bearded dragon's owners brought him in when he got his head stuck inside a toy pineapple -- the undersea home from SpongeBob SquarePants.
"Randy, the bearded dragon, tried to visit SpongeBob Square Pants yesterday and ended up in the ER," the post said. "We're not laughing at you Randy, we are laughing with you."
The veterinarians said they broke the toy open to free Randy without injury.
"The pineapple didn't make it, but Randy is back home happily laying in the sun," the hospital wrote.
The post said Randy's predicament was "the cutest emergency we've ever had."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 27 (UPI) -- A man from Owings Mills, Md., named Charles, has won $50,000 playing the lottery by using numbers from his job.
Charles purchased a $1 Pick 5 ticket with the numbers 7, 7, 1, 3 and 1. The numbers correspond to job identification codes that he uses as a medical coder.
Charles told lottery officials that he never watches the drawings and was shocked to discover that he had won the next morning.
"It was about 6 a.m. and I checked the numbers on my phone and just about dropped the phone on the floor. And it was like, 'Okay, let me let this sink in for a minute," Charles said.
Charles then woke up his wife, Andrea, to tell her of the lottery win.
"She said, 'Get outta here!'" Charles said.
"It may have had a little more emphasis on it than that," Andrea replied.
Charles plans on using the money to get a gift for his two granddaughters who recently graduated from college.Charles and Andrea are also planning on going on vacation.
Recently, an unidentified woman from Maryland won $25,000 from a Pick 5 ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) A woman who lived on a diet of cheese and onion flavored potato chip sandwiches for 23 years has finally eaten a proper meal – after being hypnotized.
Zoe Sadler, 25, of Coventry, England, has munched on Walkers potato chips in buttered white bread since she was a toddler.
She scoffed two packs of her favorite potato chips every day for more than two decades after other foods left her feeling physically sick.
"My mom and dad say I tried other foods as a toddler but I always turned my nose up or refused to put them in my mouth," she said.
"Apparently the only thing mom could get down me were potato chips which I used to suck until they were soft.
"I remember being at school when I was little and having potato chip sandwiches in my lunch box. They were the only thing I liked to eat.
"I usually had a bowl of dry cereal for breakfast and then a potato chip sandwich for lunch and another one for dinner.
"Sometimes I'd try other flavor chips because the texture wouldn't bother me.
"Christmas was always hard for me because I'd never want very much to eat.
"I'd be able to have a Yorkshire pudding but never with gravy."
After developing multiple sclerosis three years ago, Sadler decided to improve her health and turned to hypnotherapist David Kilmurry for help.
After undergoing two two-hour hypnotherapy sessions, Sadler has been able to enjoy her first taste of fruits and vegetables alongside other foods.
She said: "I was diagnosed with MS and I just thought, I need to get healthier and feel better.
"I looked around on the internet and read some articles where David had helped other fussy eaters so I contacted him.
"We had two two-hour sessions which felt like they lasted five minutes each and after the second one I was able to try loads of different foods.
"I can't believe how nice strawberries are and I even tried a Wagamama chili squid which was really spicy.
"I'm looking forward to trying curry and lots of other different foods."
Sadler was also motivated to overcome her obsession with potato chip sandwiches in time to enjoy a hearty meal at her wedding next March.
She added: "I really don't just want to be eating potato chip sandwiches on my wedding day. Now I'm looking forward to planning our wedding day menu with Jason."
London-based therapist and hypnotist David Kilmurry hypnotized Zoe after diagnosing her with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID).
He said: "Huge credit to Zoe on her recovery; her progress has been phenomenal and has superseded my expectations.
"In a very short amount of time with myself and at home, she has been calmly eating new meals and incorporated many new high-grade fruits and vegetables to her 'safe' foods list.
"Recently diagnosed with MS, it is dangerous for her to live on a diet of just potato chip sandwiches, even if you counteract it with exercise.
"Straight after hypnotism in the chair, Zoe was open to trying new fruits and vegetables including cabbage, blueberries, and left with a pot of nuts, cranberries and several other foods which she excitedly ate."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Betty Ashley made headlines as a lively senior who walked the Gasparilla 5K during her 90s and served as Grand Marshal this year at the age of 100.
She now is facing a different challenge involving a federal government payment she had received every month for more than 20 years.
"It just stopped and it hasn't started again," Ashley said.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is an agency that disperses the payments from the annuity of Ashley's late husband who served as a U.S. Postmaster.
When Ashley and her daughter Thelma Metzger looked into the six months of missing payments, Ashley was asked to prove she is still alive.
"Someone from OPM said, 'My goodness. She's 100 years old. Why would we think she is still alive?'" Metzger said.
Ashley sent a notarized form to OBM and a picture of her with a current newspaper. It has not been enough to unlock the payments.
"I am alive," Ashley said with a smile. "I'm going to celebrate 101 in June."
OPM has not responded to requests for comment.
Metzger shared a May email from OPM that stated, "Upon approval, she should receive all missing payments on Friday, May 13, 2022." But Friday the 13th was unlucky for Ashley who is still waiting, with a quarterly federal tax bill due in a couple of weeks.
"Those payments helped me pay that tax over the years. The payment went up this time," Ashley said. "It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet."