NEW YORK (AP) — They crawled to the surface as the coronavirus pandemic roiled New York City, scurrying out of subterranean nests into the open air, feasting on a smorgasbord of scraps in streets, parks and mounds of curbside garbage. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city’s rats.
Now city data suggests that sightings are more frequent than they’ve been in a decade.
Through April, people have called in some 7,400 rat sightings to the city’s 311 service request line. That’s up from about 6,150 during the same period last year, and up by more than 60% from roughly the first four months of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
In each of the first four months of 2022, the number of sightings was the highest recorded since at least 2010, the first year online records are available. By comparison, there were about 10,500 sightings in all of 2010 and 25,000 such reports in all of last year (sightings are most frequent during warm months).
Whether the rat population has increased is up for debate, but the pandemic might have made the situation more visible.
With more people spending time outdoors as temperatures grow warmer, will rat sightings further surge?
“That depends on how much food is available to them and where,” said Matt Frye, a pest management specialist for the state of New York, who is based at Cornell University.
While a return to pre-pandemic routines “is exciting after two years of COVID-imposed lifestyle changes,” Frye said in an email, “it also means business as usual for rat problems that are directly tied to human behavior.”
Rats have been a problem in New York City since its founding. Every new generation of leaders has tried to find a better way of controlling the rodent population, and struggled to show results.
When Mayor Eric Adams was borough president of Brooklyn, he annoyed animal rights activists — and upset the stomachs of some journalists — by demonstrating a trap that used a bucket filled with a vinegary, toxic soup to drown rats lured by the scent of food.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio spent tens of millions of dollars on efforts to reduce the rat population in targeted neighborhoods through more frequent trash pickup, more aggressive housing inspections, and replacig dirt basement floors in some apartment buildings with ones made of concrete.
The city also launched a program to use dry ice to suffocate rats in their burrows, once demonstrating the technique for reporters at an event where workers chased — but never caught — one of the fleeing critters.
During a recent news conference in Times Square, Adams announced the city’s latest effort: padlocked curbside trash bins intended to reduce the big piles of garbage bags that turn into a buffet for rodents.
“You’re tired of the rodents, you’re tired of the smell, you’re tired of seeing food, waste and spillage,” the mayor said.
Rats not only strike fear among the easily squeamish, they can also be a public health concern.
Last year, at least 13 people were hospitalized — one died — because of leptospirosis, a condition that attacks the kidneys and liver. Most human infections are associated with rats.
As some cities consider making outdoor dining permanent — an option born of necessity during the pandemic — they are mindful of a further swelling of the rat population. Even before the pandemic, experts noticed a rise in rat populations in some of the country’s largest cities.
Rats can survive on less than an ounce of food a day and rarely travel more than a city block to find food, according to rat scholars.
Some New York City restaurants erected curbside sheds to allow COVID-wary diners to eat outside. But unfinished meals left at tables have sometimes drawn brazen four-legged leftover bandits — a la Pizza Rat, who gained fame in 2015 after a video went viral showing the rodent dragging a slice of pizza down a flight of subway stairs (debates raged at the time about whether the video was staged).
As fewer people used the subways, there were fewer morsels on which to feast in tunnels.
“What happened during the pandemic was that your restaurants shut down,” said Richard Reynolds, whose rat-hunting group for years periodically takes out teams of dogs to sniff out — and kill — vermin. “When outside dining came along, there was food again.”
In planter boxes outside dining sheds, rats lie in wait for any fallen crumb. They lurk in storm drains ready to lunge.
It’s the stuff of nightmares for Brooklyn resident Dylan Viner, who recently accidentally hit a dead rat with his bicycle. In recent months, he and friends have noticed a rise in the number of rats out in the open.
“I’ve always had a phobia of rats. I’m not squeamish about snakes or bugs — but rats, there’s something about them,” said Viner, a transplant from London, who likes to keep his distance from the vermin. “It’s OK seeing them around the subway tracks. It’s when you see one jump out in front of you and dash from a trash can to a dumpster or a restaurant ... that’s when it makes you feel a bit squeamish.”
He recalled taking a recent walk in the West Village, where a stride landed on one of the creatures.
“I screamed and ran,” he recounted. The rat might have squealed, too.
“Mine was so loud,” he said, “that it’s hard to know if it was mine or the rat’s.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(loudwire.com)At a Metallica concert in Brazil on May 7, a fan who was 39 weeks pregnant went into labor near the end of the show and gave birth inside the stadium to a baby boy as the band was closing out the night with "Enter Sandman."
Joice M Figueiró documented the event on Instagram and her Story posts were even re-shared by Metallica, who helped spread the news of what is now a viral moment.
Although medical personnel arrived with intentions on taking her to a nearby hospital via ambulance, that was out of the realm of possibility as the baby was on the verge of arrival and the delivery had to be carried out at the venue, Estàdio Couto Pereira, while Metallica played on.
The baby boy, Luan, was born at 11:15 PM "to the sound of 'Enter Sandman," per Figueiró, who entered labor "three songs before the show was set to end," likely meaning that the birthing process had started right around the same time the encore did as Metallica returned to the stage with the Master of Puppets opening track "Battery" — talk about "Smashing through the boundaries!"
"In every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I've outdone myself," Figueiró added with a laugh (all transcriptions via Google translate).
View the screenshots of Metallica's re-shares on Instagram and view a photo of Luan further down the page.
Congratulations to the Figueiró family and horns up for Luan — we can't wait for the day when he learns how he came into this world!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 9 (UPI) -- Customers at a fast food restaurant in North Carolina spotted something unusual on the sidewalk next to the drive-through: an alligator.
Bart Gore said he was waiting in line for the drive-through at the Bojangles eatery in Southport when he noticed the unusual customer.
"Right before I got to the speaker to place my order, I noticed the alligator crossing the parking lot, heading towards the building," Gore told McClatchy News. "I was quite surprised. It didn't seem like anyone really noticed him at first."
Gore captured video of the alligator walking on the sidewalk next to the restaurant and his wife posted the footage to Facebook.
"I filmed for just a moment and then continued on up to the speaker to order my breakfast," Gore said.
It was unclear what eventually happened to the gator.
"He was still laying down in front of Bojangles when I left," Gore said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey woman who investigators said led police on a chase through Orlando International Airport while riding a motorized suitcase is headed back to Florida, according to law enforcement sources.
The U.S. Marshals New York - New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Chelsea Alston this afternoon at a catering business in Irvington.
Florida prosecutors say Alston was a no-show at court after the bizarre incident in April 2021, in which she was barred from getting on a New York City-bound flight from Orlando. Investigators said the ordeal started when Alston threw a fit when airline employees told her she was too drunk to fly.
According to an arrest report, Alston spit at a police officer multiple times as the officer was trying to remove her from the terminal. She was later put into a police patrol car, where she damaged the seat and defecated inside.
She faces a slew of charges including assault on a police officer, resisting with violence and criminal mischief.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 9 (UPI) -- Police and animal control officers responded to a busy Boston highway to round up a family of geese that found themselves stranded in the roadway.
Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post that troopers responded alongside Boston Animal Control when a family of geese were spotted wandering in the high-occupancy vehicle lane of Interstate 93.
"Like all good parents, the mom and dad refused to abandon their young ones," state police wrote.
The post included photos of troopers and animal control officers rounding up the mother, father and baby geese.
The rescuers "were able to secure the family and relocate them to a safe location," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player said he was unaware of his $242,256 jackpot until he came across some forgotten tickets in his wallet.
The 65-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he decided to buy some tickets for the April 30 Fantasy 5 drawing from the BP gas station in Clawson after making note of the large jackpot.
"When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets," the man said.
The player said the drawing passed without his paying attention to the results.
"I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later," he said.
The man checked his tickets using the Michigan Lottery app and was shocked to see a ticket bearing the numbers 14-16-25-29-39 had won the $242,256 jackpot.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the winner recalled. "I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the lottery website to make sure there wasn't a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!"
The winner said he plans to use his jackpot to start college funds for his grandchildren and bolster his retirement savings.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 9 (UPI) -- A bear wandered into the back lot of California's Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park and ended up getting trapped between two trailers, authorities said.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said Engine 76 and Battalion 6 responded to the Valencia theme park on a report of a bear trapped between two trailers in the park's back lot.
"The crew was quickly joined by Heavy Rescue 103, USAR 136, California Fish and Game, and the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control. They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear," the fire department said in a news release.
The bear was sedated and rescuers used heavy equipment to move one of the trailers and gain access to the trapped animal.
The bear was relocated to a safe area by California Fish and Game personnel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- About $19,000 worth of watches was stolen during an overnight robbery in West Hollywood, authorities said.
It happened at around 1 a.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Larrabee Street.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies spoke with a man and a woman who said they had been robbed by a group of men seen driving a black Rolls-Royce vehicle.
The woman told deputies the suspects approached them while they were in their car after an altercation in a nearby parking lot.
Investigators said the suspects stole one watch from the woman and another from the man.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 9 (UPI) -- Residents of a New Zealand town were surprised to discover the culprit who smashed a business window late at night was an escaped sheep.
Michael Walsh posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from the late-night act of vandalism at a business in Onehunga, a suburb of Auckland.
The video shows the sheep repeatedly attacking its own reflection in the business window until its third headbutt shatters the glass.
"Yet another ram raid last night. It's really getting out of hand," Walsh wrote.