(CNN) In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom.
Tyson, 32, was arrested Sunday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas and booked into the Washington County Jail at 2:23 a.m.
According to the police report, Tyson, who is the great grandson of the founder of the meat processing giant, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass.
Tyson allegedly entered a home that wasn’t his and was found asleep on a bed by a woman who lived there, according to a news report. The woman called the police, who identified Tyson through his driver’s license.
This photo provided by Washington County, Arkansas shows Douglas Ramsey, who was suspended by vegan food products company Beyond Meat after he was arrested in September on suspicion of biting a man's nose during a fight following an Arkansas football game.
Beyond Meat executive who allegedly bit a man's nose will leave the company
The arrest report said Tyson was released the same day on bond.
“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” Tyson Foods (TSN) said in an email to CNN.
Tyson’s arrest comes on the heels of public misconduct by another high-profile senior executive at a food company.
Doug Ramsey, former chief operating officer at Beyond Meat, left the company last month shortly after his arrest for assault.
Ramsey was arrested in September on charges of “terroristic threatening” and third-degree battery after he allegedly bit a man’s nose following an Arkansas college football game. Ramsey was released on an $11,000 bond the following day, according to court records.
Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey following the incident and he left the company in October.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.
The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.
"The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.
The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.
Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.
Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.
Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.
To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune.
The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city's Ford Wyoming Center.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO, Ill.- People can now add stuffing pants to their Thanksgiving shopping lists. Kraft Heinz is bringing back its Stove Top Stuffing Pants to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the stuffing this holiday season.
"After listening to our fans and hearing the demand to bring comfort to the Thanksgiving dinner table, we are thrilled to bring back our Stuffing Pants this year," said Martina Davis, Associate Director of Marketing, Kraft Heinz.
The bright red sweats come in turkey, chicken, pork, cornbread, savory herb, and traditional sage flavors and feature:
- 360 degree stuffin'-stretch technology
- An extra-wide waistband
- An extra-large cargo pocket
Stove Top Stuffing Pants will be available for a limited-time only, starting November, 16, on Amazon for $24.90.
"We understand that one of the most important parts of holiday dinners is comfort and convenience, so we are excited to launch our stuffing pants to make Thanksgiving fun and allow you to enjoy life's special moments with friends and family," Davis said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
The Door County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the horse said the animal was a wild mustang and warned members of the public should not attempt to capture it.
The mustang was spotted running loose just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Bay Shore Drive in the Township of Sevastopol, and the horse was then seen swimming across Green Bay to Potawatomi State Park.
The horse was spotted running near multiple other roads before being corralled early Monday morning.
"We would like to send thanks to Jesus 'Chewy' Jauregui, who assisted in corralling the mustang," the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple said they received a shock when an unwelcome guest broke in through a glass door -- an adult deer.
Sue and Richard Sujecki said they were at their West Allis home when they heard a loud crash and discovered a deer had broken through their glass storm door and was ransacking their living room.
"If you tell anybody, nobody can believe that a full-grown deer is trapped inside your house and can't get out," Sue Sujecki told Spectrum News 1.
The couple said the deer ran up the stairs and investigated every room in an apparent hunt for an exit. The deer was trapped in their home for about three hours while awaiting help from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel.
"With the help of other officers we were able to scare it out of the room it was trapped into and because we had all the other doors closed off, we were able to direct it back down the stairs and out the front door," DNR warden Erik Anderson said.
Anderson said the deer may have been drawn to the home by a pair of wooden deer holiday decorations in the couple's yard. He said the buck then may have seen its own reflection in the glass door and attempted to initiate a fight.
Employees at a Wisconsin school office faced a similar situation last week.
Pacelli Catholic Schools said the deer crashed through a window into the office shared by Director of Advancement Shawna Rhodes and Director of Marketing Jodi Napiwocki at the PCS Central Office in Stephens Point.
The deer eventually made its own way out of the building without any injuries to humans or animals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A British man who feared he was going deaf used a home endoscope kit and discovered a piece of an earbud had been stuck in his ear for about five years.
Wallace Lee of Weymouth, Dorset, said he had been experiencing hearing loss for the past few years, and ended up buying a home endoscope kit to see if he could identify the issue.
The tiny camera alerted him to a small white object inside his ear.
"Five years ago when I was visiting my family in Australia I bought these little earplugs that you can put different attachments in, depending on the noise you want to phase out on an aircraft," Lee told the BBC. "One of these little attachments had lodged in there and it had been in there ever since."
Lee visited an ear, nose and throat surgeon, who was able to remove the offending object.
"Instantly I could hear everything in the room. The fog that was in my head for all those years went and left -- and I could hear perfectly well," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBS) HelloFresh uses coconut milk obtained from monkey labor in Thailand, according to allegations from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which is calling for a boycott of the meal delivery service.
Monkeys are chained, whipped, beaten and forced to spend long hours picking coconuts, an investigation by PETA Asia alleges. Claims of animals abuse are alleged at 57 operations in nine provinces of Thailand, according to the findings released on Monday.
In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, HelloFresh said the company receives written assurances from its suppliers that its coconuts are not procured using monkeys.
"HelloFresh strictly condemns any use of monkey labor in its supply chain, and we take a hard position of not procuring from suppliers or selling coconut products which have been found to use monkey labor. We have written confirmation from all of our suppliers — in the U.S. and globally — that they do not engage in these practices."
Brokers to HelloFresh's coconut milk suppliers showed PETA the monkeys, who were chained on trash-strewn patches of dirt and flooded areas with car tires as their only shelter, according to the animal rights group, which published photos from its investigation as well as video footage.
Most of the monkeys are kidnapped from their families in nature, even though the species exploited by the coconut trade are threatened or endangered, according to the animal-welfare group.
"Monkeys are chained around the neck and forced to toil day in and day out, all for HelloFresh and other companies that lack a conscience," Tracy Reiman, PETA's executive vice president, claimed Monday in an emailed statement. "PETA is calling on everyone, including HelloFresh, to stop buying canned coconut milk from Thailand until moneys are no longer used and abused for profit."
The Berlin-based company has a global reach, operating in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.
The company had 7.5 million active customers in the third quarter, a three-month period in which the company netted it more than $1.9 billion in revenue, it said last month.
PETA for years has urged companies and people not to purchase any canned coconut milk products manufactured in Thailand due to its abuse claims. The group in 2020 obtained such a commitment from U.S. grocery brands including Walgreens and Stop & Shop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A trio of mermaids rescued a man from drowning after he lost consciousness towards the end of his scuba dive in California.
Pablo Avila, his son and a friend had chosen to scuba dive during a trip to Catalina Island — the southernmost island of California's Channel Islands — on Sunday, Oct. 23, which fell on the second day of a mermaid training course at Casino Point, which is also located on Catalina Island.
Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, a professional mermaid performer and diver who has six years of experience, was teaching an advanced mermaid course certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).
"This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
Around midday, Jimenez and her class heard someone shout, "Help! He blacked out!" a short distance from where they were training in open water.
Jimenez and her students Elaina Marie Garcia, 26, and Great Chin Burger, 37, sprang into action to provide rescue all while donning their mermaid fins.
Garcia, from Avalon, California, has a PADI certification in scuba diving and works as a firefighter — while Burger, who is from Sinajana, Guam, has a PADI certification in freediving safety.
Jimenez, Garcia and Burger were the only mermaids who could provide help, since the rest of the class was not certified in rescue or instruction. That's according to Julie Andersen, PADI Worldwide's San Diego-based global director of brand, who was present during the mermaid class and witnessed the incident.
"We safely kept our distance ensuring we did not complicate the situation," Andersen told Fox News Digital.
The three-piece mermaid pod swam to Avila and his scuba companions and helped them remove his heavy dive gear.
"Elaina got to Pablo first, and right after Great Chin then me," Jimenez said.
"I think we all went on automatic — and our rescue mode turned on."
Garcia said Avila was foaming at the mouth and was unconscious by the time they reached him.
"I gave him rescue breaths in the water," Garcia told Fox News Digital. "My training kicked in, and I had the muscle memory I needed to get his scuba gear quickly and efficiently off. Great Chin helped me remove his weights, and all the while giving a breath every five seconds."
Amid the chaos, mermaid class photographer Darren Joshua Leonardi, owner of NATIV Productions, snapped photos of the rescue.
The images show the mermaid trio hoisting Avila and his scuba tank near the Gulf of Santa Catalina's surface.
Jimenez and Garcia can be seen wearing signature mermaid monofins while Burger is wearing bifins.
Leonardi helped the mermaids bring Avila to shore, Jimenez told Fox News Digital.
"I think we were all meant for these roles and that moment proved we were exactly where we needed to be," Jimenez said.
Looking back, Jimenez said she was focused on saving the life of a fellow diver.
She trusted her monofin and mermaid tail because she knows "how efficient and fast they are."
Jimenez said it's "incredible" to know that a group of mermaids can save a scuba diver in a pinch.
This includes one of Avila's dive buddies, who reportedly received swim guidance and calming breathing techniques after she noticed he was panicking and in distress.
"It has been empowering and humbling at the same time," Jimenez said.
Considering herself a "lifelong mermaid," Garcia said she received her scuba certification at age 14, She went on to become a springboard diver and mermaiding hobbyist.
"I have always been drawn to the water," she told Fox News Digital. "I officially started mermaiding with a tail four years ago and found my passion all over again."
"It feels surreal to have rescued Pablo like this. I feel so many emotions," she continued.
"I'm proud of the way we handled the rescue. It was absolutely a team effort. I also feel a great sense of relief that Pablo survived, as I believe it's rare to come back from needing full CPR to breathing, talking and smiling."
Garcia added that she feels a strong bond with Jimenez, Burger and Leonardi.
She said, "We will always be friends."
Burger, who has three years of experience as a freediver and a year of mermaiding experience, said "it feels unreal" to have rescued someone in a setting that's "supposed to be fun."
"We all dived in to help," Burger told Fox News Digital. "It feels amazing to know I not only was able to help save someone, but that person recovered well after the last time he was in our arms, unconscious and not breathing."
Burger said she can't help but cry every time she thinks about Avila's frightening condition during the rescue — yet seeing him smile and laugh afterward makes her "heart so happy."
She noted that some people struggle to believe her when she tells them she works as a professional mermaid and mermaid tail ambassador.
"I hope this incident helps the mermaid community get the respect we deserve as well as show others that it is a serious sport," Burger said.
"It's not just pretty tails and smiles, but we can save lives too ... with grace."
The emergency responders on land credited Jimenez, Garcia and Burger's quick action as the reason for Avila's "revival" and "healthy recovery," Andersen told Fox News Digital.
She recalled seeing throngs of divers and scuba divers at Catalina Island that day.
She said scuba gear includes a full cold-water kit, "which can weigh 30 to 40 pounds — and underwater weights, which can weigh 35 pounds at least."
Avila and his dive party reportedly thanked PADI and the mermaids for the remarkable fairytale-like rescue, according to Andersen.
As a student of Jimenez's advanced mermaid course, Andersen learned firsthand that it's not an easy sport.
"While many imagine a mermaid class is all bubble kisses, glitter makeup and dolphin kicks, our pool session on Saturday proved that is a small component of it," Andersen said.
"We were quickly immersed in the athleticism, confidence and composure needed in the course."
"To put it frankly, not only is mermaiding not as easy as PADI-certified mermaids make it look, the discipline requires a considerable amount of grace, water skills and most importantly, safety training," she continued.
"The PADI mermaid rescue team reminded me that not only are mermaids real, but they are the superheroes our blue planet needs — with the power to step up and spread hope wherever they flip their tails."
Avila's son and friend spoke with FOX 11 Los Angeles in October. They said Avila is recuperating.
"We had seen the mermaids before starting our dive. And were thinking how cute they were," Javier Claramunt, Avila's son, told the local news station.
"Little did we know how well-trained they really are," he said.