NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed.
“To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”
Simon & Schuster’s statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity.
“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1.
A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) A Florida suspect who ran from police after being stopped for allegedly driving 110 mph with a suspended license apparently was courteous enough to yell "I'm sorry" as he darted in between vehicles across the freeway.
Suspect Zachary Sibert decided to "play 'frogger' across I-95" after he was stopped for speeding, the Brevard County Sheriff's Department said in a release on Facebook Friday.
"The good news is that Sibert yelled 'I'm Sorry' to our Deputy as he took off running and while he was a courteous criminal, he was not very smart as after a short time of hiding out in Buffer Preserve, he located a vehicle and said he would pay the driver to take him back up to the area of the interstate," the release said.
The department said deputies later found him hiding in the backseat of the vehicle.
"I guess he forgot he was in Brevard County where we chase you and hunt you down if you run from us, so much to his surprise our Agents were still in the area and located Sibert," the release said.
Sibert was arrested with the department cheekily noting, "if you run from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office you are only going to jail tired!!"
No one was injured in the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Gray News) - Denny's is offering a $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year.
The diner chain on Wednesday revealed details of its wearable Black Friday promotion, the "Everyday Value Tee."
Denny's said the T-shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal "every single day" for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.
The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.
"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," Denny's President John Dillon said in a statement. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us."
Denny's will sell 150 of the shirts, which will be available on Denny's merchandise website, https://dinerdrip.com/, starting at 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.
The QR codes will be valid through Dec. 31, 2023, in Denny's locations nationwide for dine-in only.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Every metal detectorist dreams of unearthing something valuable. For one man the English countryside yielded an incredible find when he stumbled upon a medieval diamond wedding ring in "almost perfect condition" near Thorncombe, in the South West of the country.
Now the item is expected to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000 ($35,500 and $47,300) when it goes on auction later this month.
David Board, 69, found the "stunning" ring on his second attempt at becoming a metal detectorist after a stint in the 1970s in which he scoured local beaches but found nothing of much consequence, a press release from auction house Noonans said earlier this week.
Board called the ring "a once-in-a-lifetime" find.
During an interview with CNN, he said: "There will probably never be another one like it. Back then, each ring was individual and unique, not mass produced like today. It's stunning."
Board took up metal detecting again in 2019. During the second day of a field search, he had almost given up when he got a signal on his metal detector by a footpath.
Initially, the culprit looked like a sweet wrapper but Board soon realized that it was a gold ring.
When he dug it up all covered in mud, Board said he thought it was just "scrap metal" and popped it into his pocket.
"It was once I got home and washed it off that we realized it was a lot better than we thought," he explained.
The interior inscription reads "I hold your faith, hold mine," in French.
The ring is in "almost perfect condition," Nigel Mills, a consultant in coins and antiquities at Noonans, said in the release. The jewelery has a golden hoop of two entwined bands to symbolize marital union and an inverted diamond set into it.
Inside the band is a medieval French inscription that reads, "Ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy," translating as, "I hold your faith, hold mine," according to the auction house.
Due to the location of the find and the quality of the ring, Noonans' experts surmised that it's the wedding ring of Joan Brook, given to her by her husband, Thomas Brook.
Their marriage in 1388 brought great wealth to the Brook family, the release said, as Joan was the widow of Robert Cheddar, a wealthy cloth merchant and twice mayor of Bristol -- a city in western England.
It was at a time when medieval notions of chivalry and courtly love were at their zenith, concepts which the ring reflects, Noonans said.
Now known as The Lady Brook Medieval diamond ring, the item will be auctioned on November 29.
Board goes out three times a week, weather permitting, in hope of uncovering another great relic among the musket balls and King George I coins.
"It will be amazing if I did," he responded, adding "you never know what the next signal is going to bring."
The discovery adds to a list of incredible finds by detectorists in the UK.
One amateur uncovered a haul of Bronze Age objects in a Scottish field in 2020, in what experts at the time called a "nationally significant" discovery.
And last year CNN reported that a huge hoard of Iron Age gold artifacts had been found by a rookie detectorist in Denmark.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman is celebrating for a second time after scoring a $74,325.40 lottery jackpot for the second time in under two years.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Tywanna Carew bought a Crossword Tripler scratch-off ticket from the Shell store on Great Lakes Drive in Brampton.
Carew said she was on her couch at home when she scratched off six words.
"I scanned the ticket on my OLG app and a saw $100,000 ($74,325.40 USD), then turned to my husband and said, 'I did it again!'" Carew said.
Carew previously won the same amount from a Crossword Tripler ticket in January 2021.
Carew said she plans to use her latest winnings to help her children and set some aside for her young grandson.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off.
"There was this acidic, putrid smoke throughout the entire place – it burned to breathe. It was pretty scary," Kieffer admitted.
She and her colleagues determined that the smoke was coming from the staff bathroom in the back of the building. What they saw there shocked them.
"Our toilet exploded," she said. "It was black, (and) looking up at the ceiling where the vent should have been, there was just a black hole… I had no answers, just a lot of questions."
The scene was unrecognizable. What previously was a toilet had become a stub. Shards of ceramic shrapnel covered the bathroom floor, and closer to the toilet, or toilet stub, pieces of it had heated to the point that they melted into a black sludge. Thankfully, no one was injured.
The Austin Fire Department came to investigate the incident. Their theory was that the ceiling vent overheated, set on fire and dropped onto the toilet seat which started to burn. The toilet, AFD said, then got so hot that the ceramic bowl cracked.
"In my 30 years of experience, I have never seen anything like it," Lt. Ron Hutto said.
Kieffer did have another theory, though. She found a news story of a toilet in Oklahoma that suffered a similar fate. In this instance, a lightning bolt struck an apartment building, traveled through the exhaust vent and exploded the toilet. No one was injured in this event, either. She said the toilet explosion from Oklahoma looked similar to theirs.
When asked about the chance that lightning caused the damage, Hutto said he didn't think there were any storms that day. When AFD left the dental office, Hutto felt pretty confident that it was the vent fan that caused the destruction, but "it was definitely unusual," he said.
KXAN News meteorologist Sean Kelly looked at the weather archives of the night the toilet exploded. He didn't see a record of lightning during the timeframe this happened, but there was some rain. Kelly said that there could have been some lightning that wasn't detected by the radar.
And if lightning struck the toilet, it could explain why some of it melted.
"Lightning can heat the air it passes through to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit – five times hotter than the surface of the sun," Kelly said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – A viral video of how a baby made a jealous cat sick has been leaving viewers in stitches.
The meeting between the beloved pet cat and the precious newborn was supposed to be a sentimental bonding moment … until the cat's reaction.
Cayden Cazier and his wife Katie brought their 2-day-old daughter home and introduced her to their almost 3-year-old cat, Fifi.
Fifi sniffed the baby before quickly backing off and running into another room. Seconds later, Fifi was heaving.
Cayden Cazier said he knew Fifi was going to throw up when he heard her "doing that thing with her tongue and kind of swallowed."
When the video of the meeting was posted to TikTok, viewers found it hilarious.
Cats often gag when they don't like a certain smell, but with such immediate feline hostility, Cayden Crazier believes it may be because Fifi was jealous.
"I think probably jealousy 'cause the baby definitely didn't smell bad," he said. "She had a bath a few hours before."
She may have been jealous because Fifi used to be the newborn. She even barged into the interview on camera to try to reclaim some of her lost limelight.
"She just wants to be front and center all the time," Cayden Crozier said.
Since the first fateful encounter, Fifi has steered clear of the baby.
During the second union on camera, Fifi did get up and leave.
But at least she didn't throw up.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game.
The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It's also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament.
When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA's requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums — but the details were only released in September, just 11 weeks before the first kickoff, suggesting how fraught the negotiations may have been. Friday's statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums, while champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol will be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the arenas.
But the vast majority of ticket holders don't have access to those areas; they will be able to drink alcoholic beer in the evenings in what is known as the FIFA Fan Festival, a designated party area that also offers live music and activities. Outside of the tournament-run areas, Qatar puts strict limits on the purchase and consumption of alcohol, though its sale has been permitted in hotel bars for years.
"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from ... stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.
Several soccer fans took the decision in stride, with some noting that they knew the rules would be different in Qatar.
"We're not here to drink beer," said Adel Abou Hana, a fan from the United States. "We're here to watch the world-class soccer."
But Federico Ferraz lamented that the decision came on such short notice. "I think it's a bit bad because for me, beer and football go hand in hand," said Ferraz, who was visiting from Portugal.
As the news broke, Budweiser's Twitter account tweeted: "Well, this is awkward..." without elaborating. The tweet was later deleted.
Ab InBev, the parent company of Budweiser, acknowledged in a statement that some of its plans "cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control."
The company pays tens of millions of dollars at each World Cup for exclusive rights to sell beer and has already shipped the majority of its stock from Britain to Qatar in expectation of selling its product to millions of fans. While the actual sales at the tournament might not be a significant percentage of the massive company's revenues, the World Cup nonetheless represents a major branding opportunity.
The company's partnership with FIFA started at the 1986 tournament, and they are in negotiations for renewing their deal for the next World Cup in North America.
Ronan Evain, the executive director of the fan group Football Supporters Europe, called the decision to ban beer sales at the stadiums in Qatar "extremely worrying."
"For many fans, whether they don't drink alcohol or are used to dry stadium policies at home, this is a detail. It won't change their tournament," Evain wrote on Twitter. "But with 48 (hours) to go, we've clearly entered a dangerous territory — where 'assurances' don't matter anymore."
Qatar, which is governed by a hereditary emir who has absolute say over all governmental decisions, follows an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism like neighboring Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Qatar has transformed into an ultra-modern hub following a natural gas boom in the 1990s, but it has faced pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.
Islam forbids the consumption of alcohol, and several Muslim residents of Qatar cheered the decision on Friday, noting that visitors should respect the country's customs.
In the runup to the World Cup, rights groups have raised concerns about how the nation will host millions of foreign fans, some of whom might violate Islamic laws criminalizing public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality.
Qatar's government and its Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Friday's was not Qatar's first backtrack — but it was the most significant. Last weekend, AB InBev was left surprised by a new policy insisted on by Qatari organizers to move beer stalls to less visible locations within the stadium compounds.
And Qatar also changed the date of the opening match only weeks before the World Cup began.
Previous World Cup hosts have been asked to make concessions. For the 2014 tournament, Brazil was forced to change a law to allow alcohol sales in stadiums — but the same cultural issues were not at play.
AB InBev's deal with FIFA was renewed in 2011 — after Qatar was picked as host. However, the Belgium-based brewer has faced uncertainty in recent months on the exact details of where it can serve and sell beer in Qatar. And some have balked at the price, which was confirmed at $14 for a beer.
At the W Hotel in Doha — where the company will be based — workers continued putting together a Budweiser-themed bar planned at the site. Its familiar AB logo was plastered on columns and walls at the hotel, with one reading: "The World Is Yours To Take."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas woman has pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in a box she alleged was carrying beer, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials said Sunday.
Savannah Nicole Valdez, 20, was arrested on March 21 when she tried to enter the United States through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, with the primate, officials said in a statement.
Eagle-eyed officers at the border spotted a wooden box with holes inside her car, which she said contained beer she had bought in Mexico.
Officers opened the box and discovered the live spider monkey inside and directed her to pull over for a secondary inspection.
Valdez refused and sped off, running a traffic light and "nearly colliding with officers and other vehicles," officials said.
Investigators later found online ads for the sale of a spider monkey with her phone number listed.
Valdez turned herself in to law enforcement on March 28 and pleaded guilty to smuggling wildlife into the United States without first declaring and invoicing it and fleeing an immigration checkpoint on Nov. 2.
The monkey was taken to an animal shelter in Florida where it is "safely living," according to officials.
Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023, and faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.
"Smuggling in endangered species for commercial gain is a tragic crime against nature's precious resources," said Craig Larrabee, acting special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.
"HSI takes every opportunity to join our federal, private sector and international partners to share our knowledge, experience and investigative techniques designed to protect and preserve threatened and endangered species."