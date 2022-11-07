RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat.
Annie Cooke said she has had barbecue at other restaurants, and it was never pink.
The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's Barbeque to either have the restaurant cook the barbecue longer, serve her something else off the menu or give her a refund. Cooke said none of these things happened after she talked with the owner of the restaurant.
Cooke said she wrote the negative review because she felt the owner was being dismissive of her concerns, explaining, "That’s just the way I felt -- that’s the reason I called the cops, because I couldn’t get my money back or I couldn’t get a different plate."
Debbie Holt, owner of Clyde Cooper's Barbeque, said she did offer the customer a different meal, but Cooke refused. When that happened, Cooke was given one piece of chicken in a brown paper bag, and not the full chicken plate she expected.
Cooke told WRAL News on Friday she is considering filing a civil lawsuit.
Clyde Cooper’s is seeing an influx of customers since the incident. The restaurant posted to Facebook on Friday thanking people for the "pink bbq" love after Cooke's criticism.
Holt said Cooke, didn't understand that it’s normal for the restaurant to cook pork barbecue that way. She took a screenshot of the review, which has since been deleted, and posted it on social media.
WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat.
Cooke eventually called 911 after leaving the restaurant, Holt said. Before the 911 call, Holt tried to explain several times to the disgruntled customer why the meat was pink. Even other customers tried to chime in.
"I kind of snickered a little bit and told her, 'Honey, that's when the barbecue is smoked. It turns pink,’” Holt said. “And she was insistent it wasn't done."
Holt said she offered to bring another meal, white-meat chicken. She said Cooke did not make a fuss, left and dialed 911.
"I had ordered some food from there and the barbecue is pink," the woman told 911. "I asked for either for them to cook it some more or exchange my order. They are saying that the meat is supposed to be pink. I asked for them to change my order and they said they are not giving me my money back or they are not going to trade out the food.”
Holt said that after she called 911, police arrived.
"When the cop came in though, he had a cute little smile in his face and rolled his eyes, and just had his arms folded,” Holt said. “ I don't even think he said much to me except, ‘I got you.’”
“The beef” didn't stop there.
Cooke left a one-star review on Google and a photo of a barbecue plate. She also complained the cheese in her mac-n-cheese was not melted, but Clyde Cooper's explained that is a special smoked cheddar that adds flavor.
Holt said she has no hard feelings.
“Tell her to come back and I'll educate her about North Carolina, southeastern-style barbecue,” Holt said. “I'd be happy to."
The last health inspection for Clyde Cooper's Barbeque showed the restaurant had a 96.5, which is an A grade.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn't buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said.
The 20-year-old man carjacked two cars and tried to steal two more, then hit several vehicles in Salt Lake and Summit counties before he was taken into custody, Salt Lake and Utah Highway Patrol officers reported.
The wild morning began about 5 a.m. when Salt Lake police received information about a 20-year-old man who became combative at the airport, said Salt Lake police spokesman Brent Weisberg. Police originally reported the man had been angry after a flight got canceled, but they clarified later Friday that he did not actually have an existing flight reservation and was "unable to obtain a ticket and became upset."
"As our officers were heading to the scene, they learned that the passenger had actually left the area and had carjacked someone at the airport," Weisberg said.
The man left the area in the stolen vehicle and crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of 900 West and 2100 South, according to Weisberg. The man then made a U-turn and allegedly crashed into a second car.
The man then tried to steal an SUV and the female driver, who was wearing a seat belt, pushed the man away and told him to get away from her as he tried to pull her from her seat, Weisberg said. He gave up and took off in the car he had taken at the airport.
Police say the man then got onto the freeway toward South Salt Lake, where he hit another vehicle and "nearly" crashed into a building at 2860 S. West Temple.
Salt Lake police initially reported the man used a gun during that carjacking, but in a later update they said they were "working to determine whether (the man) used a firearm during this carjacking."
The man drove the Dodge Durango east on I-80 and is accused of causing five crashes, including two driving up Parleys Canyon — one was a rollover near Parleys Summit and the next crash happened about 2 miles away. Two people were taken to hospitals with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
After the stolen vehicle was disabled in the fifth crash, the man tried to carjack more vehicles on the eastbound side of traffic, Roden said, but he was unsuccessful in those efforts. The man then tried to go into the westbound lanes, "throwing rocks" and hitting a truck.
The vehicle stopped and the driver got out of the pickup truck, according to Roden. The owner had removed the keys from the ignition, which prevented the man from taking it.
Two Summit County sheriff's deputies arrived and pulled the man from the pickup and safely took him into custody about 6:15 a.m., Salt Lake police said. He was taken to a hospital for observation, and police say he will later be booked into the Summit County Jail for investigation of multiple charges related to the events.
The man is being investigated for impairment as a factor in the incident, according to the UHP.
The driver was identified later Friday as John Joseph Thomas Green. Police said they believe he is not from Utah.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway.
“The Calvert City Fire Department is attempting to wash the waste material off the roadway,” the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning. “KYTC Marshall County Maintenance will apply salt to the roadway to enhance traction and cut through the slick smelly coating on the pavement.”
The spill was just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City exit, according to the post.
“To avoid the smell and getting chicken waste on your vehicle, you should avoid this area,” the post reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NBC) The Phillies and the Union may have lost over the weekend, but Philadelphia still found a victory through a man and his devotion to rotisserie chicken.
The man, deemed "The Chicken Man," became a viral sensation that had a whole lot of people showing up to an abandoned pier in South Philadelphia.
It all started when someone took a picture of a flyer posted in South Philly of a man named Alexander Tominsky inviting people to watch him eat an entire rotisserie chicken in one sitting.
Tominsky said he's been eating a rotisserie chicken every day for the last 39 days, even documenting a part of his journey online.
The big event was to mark the 40th chicken.
There was some doubt about the event, if it was real, and if anyone would show up. But videos circulating on social media showed dozens of people watching Tominsky.
You can't say Philly doesn't support its heroes.
Folks cheered him on as the "chicken man" took the last bite with Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia" playing in the background.
Tominsky later thanked the people for coming out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A bear broke into a car in British Columbia and destroyed a door while seeking out some leftovers from the owner's lunch.
Stefan Halas said his car was parked outside of his Maple Ridge home when the bear was apparently attracted to his vehicle by some left-behind food.
"There was a window on the ground and paw prints on the door," Halas told Global News. "We knew instantly it must have been a bear. It kind of turned my car into a pop can and crushed it."
Halas' car was badly damaged, but it wasn't the bear's only target.
"All of our car doors were open and our neighbor's car doors were open too," Halas' mother, Anne Taylor, said.
Taylor said paw prints on doors show the bear was apparently familiar with how to operate the handles to open unlocked vehicles. She said the family will ensure their doors are locked from now on.
Black bears across North America are more active currently as they work to consume about 20,000 calories a day in preparation for hibernation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A flock of sheep are sporting a pretty pink look after a new feeder managed to dye their wool.
The Swiss Valais Blacknose have been rubbing themselves against the red feeder while eating, turning heads at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley.
Farmer Richard Nicholson from the farm said the ewes had unintentionally joined the "pink ladies".
"Visitors to the farm certainly do a double take when walking past," he said.
"We just bought a new feeder and we just noticed their wool was gradually getting pinker and pinker," Mr Nicholson said.
After posting the photo on Instagram the bright quiffs soon became a hit.
The farmer initially thought it was his colleagues using spray markers "too enthusiastically", before realising the feeder was to blame.
"They're starting to look like a bunch of old ladies who've had the same hair do."
The woolly farm animals are unlikely to go back to their original colour any time soon, he added.
"They're a type of sheep that get sheared twice a year. I don't think it'll stop until the paint wears off the feeder, so they will be pink for a little while.
"It's a strange one."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A JCPenney store at a Pennsylvania mall was closed temporarily when a deer wandered into the store and made its way to a dressing room.
Employees at the Qdoba restaurant at the Park City Center mall in Lancaster said the deer entered the mall through a door near the eatery and ran into the nearby JCPenney store.
Witnesses said the deer wandered through the store and ended up in a dressing room.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted and personnel responded to escort the deer back outdoors. The JCPenney store remained closed Thursday afternoon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(KETV) Northern California officials are looking into if a bright ball of light seen in the sky Friday night is a meteorite that landed on and destroyed a home.
Witnesses came from all over the region following the path of the bright ball in the sky to see where it landed and that path might have led to Dustin Procita's home. He was inside the house with his two dogs when he said something hit his home and started a fire.
"I heard a big bang," he said. "I started to smell smoke. I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames."
Procita lives in a quiet, rural area amongst rolling hills where cattle graze.
He said the area is home to multi-generational cattle farmers and ranchers. He had just fed the cows and sat on the couch listening to music when it hit his home.
He managed to save his rat terrier dog and tried to get back inside for his other family dog, but couldn't save him. The dog died in the fire.
"I tried to go around to the windows but fire and smoke was dumping through and I couldn't see inside," Procita said.
Josh Miller, captain of Penn Valley Fire Department, said they had a call around 7:30 p.m. for a structure fire but because of the secluded location, knew they would have a firefight on their hands.
Firefighters ended up battling the flames for several hours.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
It appears the bright ball of light captured on car and home videos landed in the middle of nowhere. Procita believes it was a meteor that landed on his house.
"I always watched meteor showers as a kid but I didn't want them landing in my yard or through my roof," he said.
Miller said he didn't see the bright ball in the sky.
"Everyone I talked to said it was a flaming ball falling from the sky and landed in that general area," Miller said.
Miller said witnesses started arriving on the scene and are looking into if a meteorite caused the fire in the rural area.
"I had one individual tell me about it first and I put it in the back of my mind but then more people — 2, 3, 4 — started coming in and talking about it," he said.
Procita and his wife said they will pick up the pieces and realize maybe the odds are in their favor.
"They said it's a one in four trillion chance so I guess I might be buying a lottery ticket today," Procita said.
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Miller said it will take about two weeks to determine the cause of the fire.
Taurid meteor showers are currently happening in the area, with the peak taking place on Saturday. NASA said there will be an increase of bright balls visible in the sky.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was summoned to an Australian home where a resident discovered the cause of a moving microwave was a pair of mating pythons.
A video posted to Facebook shows Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers responding to a home in Buderim where a woman discovered two carpet pythons in the throes of passion in her kitchen.
The snake catching business said the woman noticed her microwave had moved and looked behind it to find the pair of mating snakes.
"We were able to get there very quickly and relocate the two love birds back out into the bush where they belong," the post said.