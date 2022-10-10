Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A group of eight skydivers over age 80 jumped out of a plane above Florida and broke a world record for the largest formation of jumpers in their age group.
The Jumpers Over Eighty Society, or JOES, organized the attempt at Skydive DeLand as part of a three-day event for the International Skydiving Hall of Fame Celebration.
Eight JOES members -- Jim Culhane, Cliff Davis, Scotty Gallan, Walt Green, Paul Hinen, Sky Huminsky, Woody McKay and Ted Williams -- made the jump and arranged themselves into formation to break the world record, which previously stood at six jumpers.
"Many of us have made significant contributions to the modern sport of skydiving over the years, and we are all proud to represent our sport with a demonstration that illustrates how the skills and expertise of our team is timeless and are always evolving," Davis told WKMG-TV.
Skydive DeLand said photos and video from the event are being submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition.
-----------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston came to the aid of a kitten found wandering the city's streets with a glass bowl or jar stuck over her head.
The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Fall River Animal Control passed along a report of a kitten seen wandering in the Danforth Street area with a round glass object stuck over its head, and field agents arrived to find the female kitten wandering a roadway.
The agents were able to remove the glass object and took the kitten ARL's Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for further treatment.
The kitten, dubbed Buzz Lightyear after the spaceman from the Toy Story franchise, wad found to be in good health at the shelter and is being socialized to make her more comfortable around humans.
----------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
A video filmed outside the eatery Oct. 4 shows a dromedary camel named Fergie walking through the drive-through lane with her handler, Brandon Nobles.
Nobles told onlookers Fergie is a 14-year-old camel rescued from her former home in Colorado.
The video shows Nobles take Fergie through the drive-though to get French fries.
"She loves the French fries," Nobles says as Fergie feasts.
Fergie now lives on Nobles' farm and has paid visits to numerous local businesses. Nobles' Instagram account features photos and videos showing Fergie visiting other restaurants including Wendy's and Einstein Bros Bagels.
-----------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who chose his lottery numbers by analyzing 20 years of drawings said he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot.
The 77-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he analyzed 20 years of drawing results to come up with his set of lucky lottery numbers.
"I can remember numbers and number groups from some of the first Bonus Match 5 drawings you ever had. They just stick in my head," the player told lottery officials.
The man used his set of numbers for multiple years, most recently to buy a ticket for the Sept. 16 Bonus Match 5 drawing from Long Gate Mobil in Baltimore.
The player said he was watching TV when the winning numbers scrolled across the screen.
"I recognized them right away," he said, "all five of them!"
The winner said he called the lottery's winning numbers phone line just to double-check.
"I've had four numbers match several times, but, to be truthful, I never expected to get all five," he said.
The ticket earned the man a $50,000 jackpot. He said he plans to put his winnings toward a new car.
----------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.
The Galax Fire Department said animal rescue officers responded to the barn in Galax about 11:50 a.m. Saturday and ended up calling the fire department for assistance when they determined the cow was stranded in the cellar.
A wrecker truck was brought to the scene and the rescuers removed a section of the barn's roof so the boom could be extended over the animal.
The cow was secured with straps that were then attached to the boom so the heifer could be hoisted to safety.
The cow was not seriously injured and was returned to its pasture.
--------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
The League City Historical Society and the Clear Creek Independent School District said the purse was recently found during renovation work at the League City Community Center, which formerly served as the League City School.
"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with," League City Historical Society Vice President Richard Lewis said in a video posted to Facebook.
The purse contained the name "Beverly Williams" and numerous photos dating back 50-70 years.
Officials said they were able to contact the family of Williams, who attended the school in the 1950s. Williams, who was born in 1945, died in September 2016.
The officials said they were able to speak to Williams' daughter.
"She was blown away by what we said to her," Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.
The historical society said it will reveal more details about the purse discovery at its Oct. 27 meeting.
-----------------------------------------
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An Idaho man said it was a "lesson in pain" breaking a Guinness World Record for longest duration balancing a guitar on the chin.
David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously held the same record, and aimed to recapture it by balancing for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds.
Rush said he was dismayed to then learn the record had already been beaten with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes and 25 seconds, invalidating his attempt by just 45 seconds.
Rush managed to beat the newest record, set by Spanish man Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez, with a time of 1 hour and 35 minutes.
The serial record-breaker said he ended the attempt because "the pain was too great and I took the guitar off my chin. That was a lesson in pain."
--------------------------------------------
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An escaped rodeo bull described at dangerous and extremely aggressive remained at large in North Carolina on Saturday as officials searched for the 700-pound animal.
Police in Norwood, N.C., revealed Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard in the town, located about 50 miles east of Charlotte.
But they quickly added it was no ordinary animal.
"This bull is chocolate in color and is extremely aggressive," the department cautioned. "If you see this bull please call 911 immediately and under no circumstances should you approach the animal, as he will chase you."
Norwood Police Chief James Wilson told the Stanly (N.C.) News & Press the aggressive bull "broke through the wall and escaped" from the stockyard at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"They brought in some cowboys from out of town to try and track this bull down," he said, adding that professionals with dogs trained to track cattle were expected to join the search.
The cowboys, however, reported no sign of the escaped bull on Friday, WBTV-TV, Charlotte, reported.
"Somebody didn't lock the gate and that big joker got out," Norwood resident Reba Luther told the station. "The way I understand it, he was charging cars on Indian Mound Road."
The escape spawned a plethora of social media posts mocking the situation. One especially humorous meme generated by the public was re-posted by the Norwood Police Department on Facebook.
--------------------------------------
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in North Carolina conducted an unusual rescue when a boa constrictor was spotted stranded on the roof of a home.
The High Point Fire Department said Engine 3 responded Thursday to a call for assistance from the High Point Police Department.
Firefighters arrived to find a snake had apparently escaped from its owner and became stranded on the roof of a vacant home.
The firefighters helped an animal control officer get to the roof and bring the red-tailed boa constrictor down to solid ground.
The snake was taken to the Piedmont Reptile Rescue.