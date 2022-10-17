BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread.
That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meter) bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Hannalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan, co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California, spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the life-sized sculpture using wood and two types of dough, including a type of yeastless dough with a higher sugar content that will last longer
The two worked at night, after the day’s business was done. The lovingly crafted details show Han Solo’s anguished face and his hands straining to reach out.
Hannalee said she might have gotten a bit obsessed.
“Mom made me leave it because I was obsessing over the lips,” Hannalee Pervan told the New York Times. “She was like, ‘You need to walk away.’”
Creating Pan Solo was particularly meaningful, she told the paper, because she contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 and lost much of her senses of smell and taste.
“So just to find joy in a different part of food is really important,” she said.
The sculpture is now on display outside of the bakery, located about a half-hour’s drive north of San Francisco.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fortune) Balenciaga handbags are never cheap and they always turn heads, but the fashion house's latest offering might top them all.
The Kim Kardashian favorite has created a clutch that's designed to look like a bag of Lay's potato chips.
While you can get an actual bag of Lays for less than $5 and have the snacks that come with it, these containers will run you a reported $1,800.
Of course, the actual bags are thin plastic. The Balenciaga version of the chip bag is made of leather and has a silver zipper at the top of the bag (which, come to think of it, would be a pretty handy way to keep the chips fresh between snack sessions).
The bags made their debut earlier this month at the Paris Fashion Show, but no one seemed to notice them at the time, even when Lay's pointed them out in a series of Tweets.
Last week, though, the fashion house's creative director, Demna, who uses only his first name professionally, highlighted them on Instagram, which caused a more widespread reaction.
Not all of those reactions were positive, however. One commenter called the designs "the lowest depths of crass commercialism," while another urged the designer to "leave these stunts" to a competing brand. Some fans, though, gushed over them, saying, "It's simply amazing that these are LEATHER bags. Love them."
Balenciaga has a history of offering…unusual items. Earlier this year, it offered a drawstring bag for men made of calfskin leather that was designed, quite successfully, to look like a trash bag.
"I couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?" Demna told Women's Wear Daily.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A deer caused a mess Monday morning when it crashed through a window into a police chief's office.
Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater said he was using a vacation day, but he stopped by in the morning and was headed toward the building's conference room when he was told there was a deer in his office.
The deer had crashed into the office through a window and made its way to the conference room.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to remove the wayward animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida conducted an unusual rescue when they were summoned to assist a woman whose foot became stuck in a massage chair.
City of Naples Fire-Rescue said firefighters responded to a report of a person with their leg stuck in a massage chair and they arrived to find the woman's foot was stuck in a part of the chair intended to massage the legs.
The firefighters cut off the power to the chair and used a grinder to cut through the steel rods holding the chair's rollers in place.
The woman was examined by paramedics and released at the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Coyotes surrounded a person walking their dog north of Boston over the weekend but were apparently scared off by police cruisers that arrived to help, authorities said.
Police in Swampscott received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker, who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down," police said in a Facebook post.
Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.
Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
Police also posted tips from the Humane Society for how to deal with bold coyotes, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when walking their dogs, especially in the evening, when coyotes are most active.
Police also recommended that people bring noisemakers, squirt guns or pepper spray with them to scare coyotes away.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A couple in England had the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered a stash of rare coins underneath the kitchen floorboards during a renovation project.
Gregory Edmund, an auctioneer and British coin specialist at Spink and Son, confirmed to TODAY that the coins were discovered by the North Yorkshire couple, who initially thought they had stumbled on a piece of electrical cable while working on their 18th century home in 2019.
"Why they decided to touch it who knows, but when they did, they realized it was a gold disc and there were hundreds more beneath!" Edmunds told TODAY via email.
The haul of rare coins were recently sold at auction for $852,380 against a provisional sale estimate of $231,390. According to The Yorkshire Post, the coins have been linked to a Hull merchant family, the Maisters. The coins date from 1610 until 1727, from the reigns of King James I to King George I. The period covers the time of the marriage of Sarah Maister to Joseph Fernley. According to The Sun, Fernley died in 1725 and Maister remained in the area until her death in 1745.
Over 200 years later, the Yorkshire couple discovered the hidden treasure.
Edmund said it was a unique opportunity to be involved in the auction, which included 372 global registrants and dozens of successful bidders.
"It is a rare privilege for an auctioneer to be graced with a white glove sale (100% sold), but when the story of Joseph and Sarah Fernley and their misers millions came to my attention back in 2019, I just knew the story had to be told," he said. "The anonymous finders were absolutely staggered by the result. It dwarfed any pre-conceived expectations and set dozens of world records along the way."
Edmund said buyers flocked from around the world, bidding up the coins for the privilege of owning a part of their 292-year-old treasure.
"The sale was unique in so many ways," he said. "The story of the coins, the method of discovery and the rare opportunity to buy them at auction."
"I have never seen a response to an auction like that before," he said, adding that sales went three times over his provisional estimate.
Some of the highlight lots included:
Lot 5 — A Rare Scottish Issue, James VI and I Six Pounds Gold Coin — sold for $6,100. (Pre-sale estimate $1,100)
Lot 101 — A Remarkable Mint Error — Charles II, Guinea, where CAROLUS has been mistakenly spelled CRAOLVS — sold for $10,850. (Pre-sale estimate of $1,100)
Lot 164 — A Queen Anne, Guinea, 1705, struck before the Union of England and Scotland — sold for $14,920. (Pre-sale estimate of $3,400)
Lot 241 — The Unbelievable Mint Error, a coin struck with no head but two tails. A George I 'Brockage' Guinea, 1720, sold for $72,860. (Pre-sale estimate of $4,500)
"This last coin is a new world record for any 'brockage' mint error coin of any country ever sold at auction, besting a US gold dollar sold in Texas for $54,625 in October 2011," Edmund said.
He explained that while it's ordinary for rare coins to be sold at auction, the unique history of these coins and their amazing discovery made the sale extraordinary. Still, he hopes that it won't cause people to start renovating their homes in hopes of making a similar discovery.
"I do hope people think before ripping up their floors," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A foster dog that escaped at a New Jersey airport just after arriving from Puerto Rico in mid-September has been safely recaptured weeks later.
Adri Galler Lastra, founder and emeritus director of Puerto Rico animal shelter Amigos de los Animales, said Sukie, a light brown Labrador Retriever mix, escaped from a crate just after arriving at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.
Galler Lastra said Sukie fled while an airport employee was removing her crate from the plane.
She announced on the shelter's Facebook page that Sukie was found early Monday morning, 31 days after she went missing.
Galler Lastra said a trapper used a trap baited with food smells to lure Sukie.
She said Sukie will be cared for by a shelter volunteer for a few days while she receives veterinary care and will then continue on to a foster up in upstate New York.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A Utah man who went viral for renting out a Salt Lake City-area billboard to read "WEEZER" received a billboard response from the band four months later.
Cory Winn, CEO and founder of online T-shirt retailer Lucca International, took out a billboard near 5800 S. State Street in Murray in June and had the advertisement read simply "WEEZER" in comic sand font.
Winn told KSTU-TV he and his business partner Creed Stump thought it would be funny to put the band's name on a billboard in the "worst font ever." He said the stunt, which went viral after he posted a video of the billboard to TikTok, was inspired by a shirt sold by Lucca.
"It actually has the band members of Weezer on it in cartoon form, but it says 'I love One Direction' on it," Winn said.
The billboard has now received a response from the band itself, with a new billboard being erected about a mile away with the message: "Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. -Weezer."
Weezer shared photos and video of the new billboard on its Twitter and TikTok pages.
How it started https://t.co/rvcBtA31aT
vs
how it's going pic.twitter.com/bnl1UpxWqA— weezer (@Weezer) October 14, 2022
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that just putting 'Weezer' on a billboard would warrant a response from the band themselves," Winn said. "It wasn't even a call out to them."
Winn said he is preparing a response to the band's billboard.
"We'll likely exchange the panel we already have there, but I'd like to keep this little text message thing going with them, see how far we can take it," he said. "We have a message prepared, ready to go right now, and it'll get up ASAP."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Motorcyclists preparing for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island experienced two close calls when wallabies bounded across the track.
A wallaby hopped out onto the track in front of a group of bikes during a practice session Friday morning, but the animal successfully crossed the tracks without causing any incidents for the riders.
"Yep, we're definitely back in Phillip Island," the official MotoGP account tweeted along with a video of the animal.
Spanish biker Aleix Espargaro ended up having an even closer call later in the day when a wallaby jumped out in front of him while he was traveling about 135 mph on the track, and the marsupial and rider missed colliding by only a fraction of a second.
It was unclear whether both incidents involved the same wallaby.