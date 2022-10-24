SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother’s safe.
Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each, according to an arrest report. Summerfield is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.
School officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500, deputies said. The teen said an unknown former student had given her the money and wanted it disseminated. Investigators said they later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500 of the woman’s life savings.
The arrest report doesn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.
By Friday, officials had recovered about $700 of the money that had been handed out to other students. That money and the $2,500 recovered from the girl’s backpack were returned to the grandmother.
The girl is facing a grand theft charge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said one bovine remains on the loose after a herd of 11 escaped cows were spotted wandering a golf course.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the 11 cows were found running loose on the Cherokee Park golf course and the surrounding area Friday, and all but four of the bovines were quickly rounded up.
Three more cattle were rounded up Saturday with the help of a volunteer cowboy. One of the captures was chronicled in a Facebook Live video by witness Tara Bassett.
The remaining cow was caught on camera in the Castlewood Avenue area, but fled before it could be captured.
Members of the public are being urged not to approach the loose cow, and to call 911 if it is spotted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Authorities on Wednesday seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that had been stuffed inside candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.
At around 7:30 a.m. local time, a suspect tried to go through security with several bags of candy and "miscellaneous snacks," the sheriff's department said. It was then discovered that the bags of candy, which included wrappers for Skittles, Whoppers and Sweetarts, were filled with pills believed to be fentanyl.
The suspect fled before they could be apprehended, the sheriff's department said, adding that the suspect has been identified, and "the investigation is ongoing."
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 50 times more powerful than heroin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounting for two-thirds of those, about 71,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana confirmed a kangaroo is on the loose in Carroll County after escaping from its owner's property.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed the kangaroo escaped Sunday afternoon from its owner's property, near the towns of Patton and Yeoman.
The sheriff's office said the kangaroo is one of two owned by the Carroll County resident, who does have permits to keep the exotic pets.
Police and animal control officers are not currently searching for the animal, the sheriff's office said.
Notices posted to lost pet groups on Facebook warn residents who spot the kangaroo not to attempt to catch it, as it will become spooked and flee the area. The posts say the animal is not dangerous, but is likely to be afraid of strangers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- A Swedish zoo was closed Monday while officials searched the premises for a highly venomous king cobra that escaped from its enclosure.
The Skansen Zoo in Stockholm said the attraction was evacuated Saturday morning when zookeepers discovered the snake had escaped from its terrarium through a light fixture.
Jonas Wahlstrom, owner of the zoo, said the cobra has been nicknamed Houdini in honor of its escape artistry.
Wahlstrom said the search for the cobra was ongoing Monday morning and officials believe the snake to be hiding somewhere in a back room, far from the public areas of the zoo.
"It's not in the visitor area, but behind the scenes," Wahlstrom told Swedish news agency TT. "It's cooler there and it's lying there and resting."
Wahlstrom said the current outside temperature in Stockholm is too cold for the snake to survive for very long outside the building.
Zookeepers said Houdini had only been in the terrarium for about a day, after being moved from another area of the zoo. Keepers had hoped the snake would mate with another cobra in the exhibit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) Some 1,000 students and a few staff members at a Virginia high school last week had to call out sick with flu-like symptoms and stomach pains.
Stafford High School Principal Allen Hicks sent out a letter to parents on Friday, alerting them of an "illness outbreak."
"We are currently investigating the symptoms and are working with the health department to identify the root cause of the illness," Hicks said in the letter.
He said the school did not anticipate closing the building and that learning will continue. Students will be given "ample time" to make up missed work when they return to school, Hicks said.
The high school's custodial staff were scheduled to conduct an "extensive and thorough" wipe-down of the entire building, Hick said, adding that high touch-point area cleaning and electrostatic cleaning were to continue through Friday and Saturday.
The Rappahannock Area Health District is investigating the outbreak, DC's FOX 5 reported. Stafford County Public Schools, meanwhile, canceled athletics and extracurricular activities through the weekend, according to the station.
Fox News Digital has reached out to the district for additional comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said they are investigating the origins of a non-native animal found wandering loose: an alligator.
Idaho Fish and Game said a resident in the New Plymouth area contacted the department Thursday night to report they had encountered a 3 1/2-foot alligator while walking their dog.
The resident was able to wrangle the alligator into a horse trailer, where Fish and Game Officer Brian Marek retrieved it the next morning.
"In all likelihood, this alligator got loose from someone, and we are interested in finding the owner," regional conservation officer Matt O'Connell said in the Fish and Game news release.
Alligators are not legal to be kept in Idaho without a permit from the state.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Transportation officials in New Brunswick said a large metal object was removed from where it was found next to a highway -- but no one knows what it is or where it came from.
The metal object, which appears to be some sort of storage tank, was found at the side of Highway 7, between St. John and Oromocto, near Base Gagetown.
The New Brunswick Department of Transportation said the object was hauled away this week.
"At this point it really is a mystery we are looking into," department spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett told CBC News. "Obviously, we would like to find out what happened, too."
Security officials at Base Gagetown said the object was in place for about a month, but Canadian Forces spokesperson Jamie Donovan said the object is not believed to be military property. He said officials are investigating.
AIM Recycling Atlantic, St. John's metal recycling plant, said it is not aware of any large metal items being lost on their way to the plant.
Another mysterious, hollow object was previously found washed up on Playalinda Beach in Brevard County, Fla. In that case, officials said the metal object may have been an old ballast tank from a ship.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley unveiled a robot that they said can fold clothes faster than any previous automaton.
The team, from the school's AUTOLAB, said the robot, aptly named SpeedFolding, can fold 30 to 40 randomly positioned garments per hour, compared to only three to six folds per hour for previous clothes-folding robots.
The robot uses a neural network called BiManual Manipulation Network to interpret input from machine vision and manipulates the clothing using a pair of industrial robot arms.
The researchers detailed the robot's creation and capabilities in a paper submitted for presentation at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems 2022 next week in Kyoto, Japan.
"Folding garments reliably and efficiently is a long-standing challenge in robotic manipulation," the researchers wrote.