HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.
The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little interest, The Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers drove up the price from a starting bid of $15,000 to the winning bid of $192,000.
Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, told the newspaper the lighthouse comes with strings attached. The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard navigational aid, observe historic preservation standards and sign a memorandum of agreement with the Navy about when it can be accessed.
The rusting lighthouse known locally as the “sparkplug” has an outer ladder but no nearby dock for a boat to moor. A 2019 inspection also found lead-based paint, asbestos, benzene and other dangerous substances inside, where there is no water, electricity or other utilities.
“It is a unique opportunity,” Powell told the Post. “And there are people out there that love lighthouses.”
U.S. Lighthouse Society previously owned the structure, and the government auctioned it on the organization’s behalf, according to The Post. The new owner’s identity won’t be known until final documentation is signed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A bear paid a visit to a California home and was caught on camera feasting on trash and taking a dip in the house's backyard pool and hot tub.
Alon Antebi of Chatsworth said his fiancee, Mindie Hernandez, captured video of the bear spotted wandering around the couple's home on Sunday.
Antebi said the bear has been spotted in the neighborhood multiple times since Labor Day.
The video, filmed from inside the house, shows the bear, which the couple nicknamed Baloo, eating trash and pomegranates before making its way to the back yard.
The bear then took a swim in the pool and spent some time in the hot tub before leaving the area.
"Obviously, he's a dangerous animal, so we have to be careful especially with our dogs, but we've been told by our security that animal control will not come unless we're in immediate danger," Antebi told KTLA-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A New Jersey congressional candidate is committing what some in the area would consider a mortal sin: Going against the wishes of Wawa.
The popular convenience store chain has told Matt Jenkins to stop using its goose logo in his campaign signs and website. Wawa sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Democrat, who is challenging District four incumbent Chris Smith.
In the letter, attorneys said Jenkins' logo is too similar to Wawa's, and would likely get confused for theirs.
In response, Jenkins said on Twitter that's pretty much the whole point.
He said he wanted the symbols to be instantly familiar, and the Wawa customers are who he's trying to reach. Jenkins' opponent said "plagiarizing a corporate symbol is wrong."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (AP) — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence.
The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
They cut off and removed one end of a panel of the fence and that allowed the moose to push the remaining part to the ground and walk through.
The rescue came on the heels of several recent sightings in the state that prompted the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection issued an advisory to motorists last week to be on the lookout for moose.
There are only about 100 moose in Connecticut, according to DEEP, but they become more active during their breeding season in September and October.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Residents of an Ontario neighborhood said they were able to wrangle one of two loose goats seen wandering the area, but the other animal remains on the loose.
Alicia Maleau of Cambridge said she and five neighbors in the Preston Heights neighborhood went into action when the two goats were seen wandering around their homes.
Maleau said the group was able to get a leash onto one of the animals.
"The second goat, a black and white one, headed into the forest area in our back yards," Maleau told Cambridge Today. "I called animal control a while ago and no one has shown up yet."
The captured goat was returned to its home at a nearby farm.
Cambridge Animal Services is asking anyone who spots the missing goat to contact authorities.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona faced a similar situation earlier this month with a goat that "terrorized some residents of Tonopah" by damaging property and chasing locals. Deputies were able to capture the goat, but the animal managed to urinate on a deputy while being transported from the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Halloween came early to a California highway, when a crash involving two trucks caused one of the vehicles to lose its load of candy in the roadway.
The California Highway Patrol's Madera office said troopers responded to State Route 99, near Avenue 11, when a big rig and a box truck collided about 8 a.m. Monday.
Photos from the scene show the roadway littered with candy that spilled from one of the involved vehicles.
CHP said no injuries were reported from the incident.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said her fourth child turned out to be especially impatient and ended up being born in the driveway of her home.
Alyson Michael of Westfield Township said she felt stomach pains about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and around 3:20 a.m. she determined she was in active labor.
Michael said she started toward the stairs, expecting her husband, John Smith, would be driving her to the hospital.
"I was like at the bedroom door and that's when I felt it and I was like, 'Call 911 and get me downstairs,' and that's when I knew we weren't making it," Michael told WEWS-TV. "She was wanting to make an appearance. That's for sure. She has three brothers she has to keep up with."
Medina County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home first and assisted until a Westfield Fire and Rescue crew arrived.
Michael was loaded into an ambulance, but EMTs quickly realized the baby was going to be born before they could make it to the hospital.
Clara Mae Smith ended up being born in the driveway of her family's home.
"As soon as I moved the cord, she landed right in my hands," firefighter and EMT Brandy Crall said. "I looked at my monitor and I was like 3:47! Time of birth! That was the highlight of my career. Absolutely nothing tops it."
Westfield Fire and Rescue shared a photo on Facebook of the emergency responders posing with the family once they were safely in a hospital room.
"It is not everyday in this job that we have a joyful and happy outcome and I greatly appreciate these responders hard work and dedication to the Westfield community," the post said.
Michael said she is also grateful to the responders.
"They definitely have a part in Clara's life. That's for sure," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) The end is near for chocolate bunnies sold at the German grocery store chain Lidl.
A Swiss federal court has ordered them to be destroyed as a result of a trademark violation, according to a court press release.
The saga dates back to 2018, when Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli filed with a commercial court and said Lidl copied its popular, golden-wrapped chocolate bunny candies.
Representatives for Lindt argued the bunnies are protected by a trademark protection act. The commercial court dismissed the filing in 2021, prompting Lindt to appeal the decision.
According to Lindt, Lidl's chocolate bunnies match the shape and features of their own candies, making it hard for customers to distinguish between the two brands. Lindt also conducted public opinion polls about the two products, the release said.
Basing its decision partially on the public opinion polls completed by Lindt, the federal court overseeing the appeal overturned the commercial court's dismissal. According to the federal court, there is a risk of confusion between the two candies, even if there are some differences.
Lidl is no longer allowed to sell the rabbit candies and has to destroy any currently existing candy bunnies, the court said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Smithsonian) In 1937, Nazi Germany and fascist Italy bombed Guernica, a town in Northern Spain's Basque Country, at the request of Francisco Franco's nationalist faction during the Spanish Civil War. The aerial bombing killed hundreds of civilians, though the death toll remains disputed. It also moved Pablo Picasso to create Guernica, the large oil painting with anti-war sentiments that many consider to be his magnum opus.
Almost a century later, the horrors of war inspired another artist to get to work: Drawing from Picasso's Guernica, San Diego-based painter Andres Valencia created an abstract scene called Invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. In the top left corner, a single eye cries onto a Ukrainian flag. In the center, a menacing soldier with a Russian flag armband clutches a machine gun.
"Andres was in his bedroom as I was watching and listening to the news about the war in Ukraine," the artist's mother, Elsa Valencia, tells Forbes' Natasha Gural. "... When I walked in I saw a small 12-inch by 9-inch canvas sketched and colored with marker. I asked him about the painting. He said it was the 'invasion of Ukraine.' I was absolutely moved."
Why did Valencia's mother casually walk into his bedroom? That would be because the artist is 10 years old. During their conversation, Elsa Valencia offered her fifth-grade son a larger canvas, and he got to work.
Earlier this month, prints of Invasion of Ukraine went up for sale on the artist's website, and all proceeds went to the Klitschko Foundation, which supports Ukrainian youth.
But Valencia is no stranger to selling his artwork: He made history last December by being the youngest artist to ever show at Art Miami, where he sold his entire 17-painting collection in three days for prices ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, according to the New York Post's Jacquelynn Powers Maurice. The buyers now in possession of a Valencia original include Jordan Belfort, Brooke Shields, Channing Tatum and Sofía Vergara.
In June, Valencia brought his art to New York for a solo exhibition at SoHo's Chase Contemporary gallery. All 35 works on display sold, bringing in amounts between $50,000 to $125,000, the New York Times' Alex Hawgood reports. That same month, Valencia's Ms. Cube, a colorful, Cubist depiction of an elegant woman, sold at auction for about $160,000 at Hong Kong's Phillips de Pury.
"I'm so happy to sell my paintings," Valencia tells the New York Post. "I'm not emotionally attached because I know I can always make another one."
Valencia got his start selling watercolors for around $20 to family friends, per the Times. Bernie Chase, owner of Chase Contemporary, was one of them. He raised his offer on one work to $100, and Andres countered with a request for $5,000. Chase obliged.
"I've been in the art business for 20 years," Chase tells the Times. "I've worked with guys like Peter Beard and Kenny Scharf. Andres has the potential to be that big—or bigger."
Along with the potential, Valencia has the work ethic: He aims to paint every day. "I paint in little pieces," Andres tells the New York Post. "I work on it for an hour or two. Then I go do something else. I come back to it the next day and keep adding more."
The young artist says his work is influenced by Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat, George Condo, Salvador Dalí and Amedeo Modigliani. In the studio, he likes to listen to the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Freddie Mercury, he tells the New York Post.
Between his cultural influences and prodigious talent, Valencia is something of an old soul. At the same time, the New York Post writes, "he's also still a kid who collects GI Joe figures and plays with his friends after school. In fact, he was 20 minutes late for his Post interview because his mom took him to a toy store in between interviews."
Pokémon and Click N' Play army action figures have also inspired Valencia, he tells the Times. Perhaps they are connected to his thematic focus on soldiers and war—and his interest in the history of warfare.
"I watch documentaries because I want to learn. All wars are bad. I also learn about soldiers and what they did during the war," Valencia tells Forbes, speaking about Invasion of Ukraine. "... I think that art tells stories and I am telling the story of the Ukrainian people and what Russia is doing to them. My painting is telling a story that cannot be forgotten."