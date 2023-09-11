Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A long-lost X-wing fighter model used on screen in the original Star Wars from 1977 has resurfaced and is being auctioned with an opening bid of $400,000.
Heritage Auctions said the model was long known as "the missing X-wing" until it was found in the collection of Greg Jein, who died last year after a career in miniature making that saw him earn awards nominations for his work on projects including Star Trek and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
The 1:24 scale miniature was one of four created for filming close-ups in key moments during the famous third act battle in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and features red stripes on its top two wings, identifying it as the Rebel Alliance squadron's "Red Leader."
The model also stood in during some shots for Red Five, the ship piloted by Luke Skywalker, and Red Two, piloted by Wedge Antilles.
Heritage Auctions said the X-wing "represents the pinnacle of Star Wars artifacts to ever reach the market."
The model was considered lost by the Industrial Light & Magic team for decades before it was identified by visual effects experts helping Jein's family sort through his extensive collection of cinematic artifacts.
The model is due to be auctioned Oct. 14-15, with a starting price of $400,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A piglet that fell from a transport truck on an Ohio highway was rescued by police and will have a new permanent home.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the side of U.S. 35 in Ross County on a report of a pig running loose.
The OSHP shared video of troopers chasing after the piglet, which apparently fell from the back of a transport truck.
"This little piggy DIDN'T make it to the market," the OSHP said in a Facebook post.
The piglet, now named Pearl Pancetta, was taken to the Ross County Humane Society. Officials said Pearl was healthy aside from some road rash and is being cared for by a volunteer.
"Pearl will be joining some pot-bellied friends in a few days where she will live out her life and not become pancetta," the humane society said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old cockatoo has claim to the title of fastest parrot on wheels after breaking the Guinness World Record for riding a pint-sized scooter.
Chico, belonging to Bulgaria resident Kaloyan Yavashev, traversed a distance of 5 meters -- or 16.4 feet -- in 17.79 seconds while riding his scooter.
The cockatoo took on his own title just a few days later on the set of Italian TV series Lo Show dei Record and broke his own record with a time of 14.58 seconds.
Kaloyan Yavashev, a professional parrot breeder and trainer, said he has had Chico since the avian was only 3 months old, and the bird quickly showed an aptitude for performance.
"He is a natural talent. We started to train him to do more serious tricks, but he did everything very easily and without any problem," Yavashev told Guinness World Records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records attempted to add another title to his name by catching 22 tennis balls behind his back in one minute.
David Rush said the record attempt for most tennis balls caught behind the back in one minute (team of two) was one of his final collaborations with neighbor and frequent record-breaking partner Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, who is moving to Michigan.
Hannon threw the tennis balls from the distance required by Guinness World Records and Rush credited his juggling skills with helping him to make the catches behind his back.
The pair ended with a total 22 catches, exceeding the previous record of 19. Evidence from the attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A British dad reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by having his daughter's name tattooed on his body a total 667 times.
Mark Owen Evans, 49, originally earned the record for the most tattoos of the same name on the body in 2017, when he had his daughter's name, Lucy, inked on his back 267 times.
Evans lost the record in 2020, when American Diedra Vigil had her own name tattooed on her body 300 times.
Evans reclaimed the title by adding 400 more Lucy tattoos -- 200 on each leg.
"I couldn't wait to claim the record back and dedicate this to my daughter," Evans told Guinness World Records.
Evans said he initially set the record to celebrate the birth of his daughter and raise money for the hospital that cared for her during her first few months of life.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police descended on a community space in Britain when some local dog walkers mistook a yoga class' group meditation exercise for the results of a "ritual mass murder."
The Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St. Leonards, England, detailed the unusual incident in a Facebook post.
"If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30 p.m. last night then please be reassured," the post said. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor... Which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation."
"Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs," the post said.
The class' teacher, Millie Laws, wrote on her Unity Yoga Facebook page that police were called when "some local dog walkers mistook the scene for a ritual mass murder."
Laws said the class had already dispersed by the time police arrived at the building. She said she learned about the police's visit in a phone call from the building's manager.
"I was very shocked," she told CNN. "It was so surreal and I didn't quite believe it was true. I have spoken to most of the people who took part and they have just said how mad it is. They were all participating in a beautiful deep relaxation and it could have never run through any of our minds that it could be taken in this way."
A police representative confirmed officers were called to the building for what turned out to be a mistake.
"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St. Leonards. Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well. The call was made with good intentions," the representative said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a 1,200-pound horse that became spooked during a storm and plunged into a swimming pool.
Wesley Chapel Fire Department said in a Facebook post that its Ladder 26 crew responded to a call for a large animal rescue and activated the Cabarrus County Large Animal Rescue Task Force, which summoned additional crews from Midland Fire and Rescue and Georgeville Fire Department.
The crews learned the horse had been spooked by a storm the previous night and ended up in the 6-foot-deep pool.
"Crews ended up making a mechanical advantage rope system, pulling the horse out of the pool on a large slide board," the post said. "Crews then used a tow truck and large animal straps to stand the horse upright."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Spilling red wine on a white carpet is one thing...but what about spilling it into the streets? Don't worry, that's not blood in the streets of this village of Portugal...it's red wine that spilled out of two tanks owned by a distillery. Officials say the tanks released enough wine to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool into the streets of São Lourenço ('saw lorenstho') do Bairro. A woman who caught it on camera says the spill stained her walls and gave her plants a big sip.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------