Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke until 1 PM Wednesday, September 14th. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory due to wildfire smoke from local and regional fires. * WHERE...Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman * WHEN...Until at least 1 PM on September 14th. * IMPACTS...When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Very Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for cleaner air as needed.