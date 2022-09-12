ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet.
Investigators think the tiger is with someone “in New Mexico or a nearby state,” New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers said in a statement
The animal was believed to be less than 1 year old and weigh under 60 pounds (27 kilograms), but tigers can grow to 600 pounds (272 kilograms), the department said, calling large meat-eating animals such as tigers and alligators a clear danger to the public.
Wild tigers are listed globally as an endangered species. Alligators were listed as endangered in the U.S. from 1967 to 1987, but today thrive in the wild.
The alligator seized by authorities is about 3 feet (almost 1 meter) long. It was taken to a wildlife facility after state conservation officers and federal, state and local police served search warrants Aug. 12.
Albuquerque police reported a 26-year-old man was arrested and investigators seized 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of heroin, 10.5 pounds (4.75 kilograms) of cocaine, 49 pounds (22 kilograms) of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, and nearly $42,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Georgia highway was littered with cases of beer Monday when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light was involved in a crash.
The Cartersville Police Department said southbound Interstate 75 was closed for cleanup Monday morning when the overturned tractor-trailer lost its load of Bud Light in an early morning crash.
The crash involved the tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, police said.
The cause of the crash was unclear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut and was filmed feasting on cupcakes while the party-goers fled inside.
Rauf and Laura Majidian said they were hosting a birthday party for their son, Cyrus, outside their West Hartford home when a bear emerged from the woods.
The parents and the other adults at the party rushed to get the kids inside, but the bruin was more interested in the contents of the picnic table, the Majidians said.
The bear was filmed feasting on cupcakes from the picnic table while the party attendees watched through a window.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who accidentally bought tickets for the wrong lottery drawing ended up winning a $50,000 prize as a result of the error.
The 70-year-old Laurel woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited the Shoppers store in Laurel to pick up some tickets for the Sept. 1 Multi-Match drawing.
The woman said it wasn't until she was checking her tickets after the drawing that she realized she had mistakenly bought tickets for the Bonus Match 5 drawing instead of Multi-Match.
One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
"I couldn't believe it because I had only ever won $500 dollars before, so this is by far my biggest win. I have so many plans for this money," the winner said.
The woman said her plans for the winnings include paying off her mortgage and funding her retirement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia woman captured video when she looked out a window and was confronted with an unexpected site: a raccoon lounging in her hammock.
Sarah McAnulty said in a Twitter post she was at her home in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia when she spotted a raccoon using the hammock outside.
"Excuse me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a hammock?" McAnulty wrote.
McAnulty said the raccoon remained in the hammock for most of the night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A swimmer in a British Columbia channel found a ring that hade been dropped into the water by a man 17 years earlier.
Penticton police released a statement seeking the owner of a ring found in the Penticton Channel by a local swimmer, and that the ring was engraved with the names Stephanie and Noel.
The statement came to the attention of Noel Nissen's father-in-law.
"My father-in-law reached out to me. He had seen an article on another news site and sent it my way saying, 'Is this yours?'" Nissen told CBC News.
Nissen said he had lost his wedding ring in the channel 17 years earlier.
"That ring was lost so long ago. I was just in complete shock," he said.
Nissen said he and some friends had spent the day at the channel and he didn't realize until getting back to his car that the ring was missing.
He said the ring, which was returned to him just in time for his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Stephanie, remains in great condition.
"You wouldn't believe how good of a shape it's in after 17 years in the channel. I would have thought for sure that it would have been worn down from years of water and sand going over it," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a man who got his leg stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover while attempting to rescue a cat.
The Fayetteville Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded Sunday evening when a man's leg became stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover along U.S. 52, near the intersection with CR-120.
The man told firefighters he became stuck while trying to rescue a cat that appeared to have been injured by a car.
The firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to expand the gap between the bars of the grate so the man could pull his leg free.
"After freeing the victim, crews immediately went to work on rescuing the animal, putting their confined space rescue training to work and inched approximately 40 feet into the culvert and ushered the injured animal to safety," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.
The Village of Westchester said in a Facebook post that police were summoned to a home where residents reported finding an "old war relic" that may have been an explosive device.
A photo released by police shows what appears to be an old grenade, possibly dating as far back as World War II.
Police said the suspected explosive was removed from the scene by the Cook County Bomb Squad.
It was unclear where the object came from or how long it had been at the home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city.
Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
The Houma Police Department said it received multiple calls about a big cat.
"Anytime we receive multiple calls about something like this, we're obligated to perform a search," a department representative told WVUE-TV.
The representative said officers have not "laid eyes" on the animal themselves.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said it received one report of a large cat on the loose and deputies are currently speaking with local animal rescue groups about the sighting.