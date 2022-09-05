(FOX) It’s not a stain…it’s a statement.
That’s Heinz’s take on a new collection of thrifted clothes that come complete with, you guessed it, ketchup stains.
The ketchup maker has partnered with online resale retailer thredUP for the Heinz Vintage Drip collection, which features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces. Every piece comes with its own unique glob of dried ketchup.
HEINZ and thredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection Celebrating the Iconic Ketchup Stain (CNW Group/Kraft Heinz Canada)
“At thredUP, we believe every piece of clothing deserves a second life — even summer barbeque casualties,” says Erin Wallace, the VP of Integrated Marketing at thredUP.
Heinz says the collection is their response to eco-conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
A thredUp resale report found more than 60% of Gen Z and Millennial customers try to buy an item used before buying it new.
Wallace continued, “We’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like HEINZ to create the first-ever line of ketchup-stained secondhand clothes, celebrating reuse. This collection offers a unique way for fashion risk-takers and food lovers alike to participate in the circular economy, while doing good for people and the planet. We hope it makes a splash… err… drip!”
All of the proceeds from each sale will go to Rise Against Hunger, an international effort to feed the hungry.
You can see the collection exclusively at thredUP.com/HEINZ.
While one part of the collection is available now, more items will be added on September 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Two earthquakes hit Liechtenstein just as lawmakers in the tiny Alpine principality were debating the pros and cons of quake insurance.
Lawmaker Bettina Petzold-Maehr had just warned that the chances of all Liechtenstein citizens being affected by an earthquake striking the country was high when the first small temblor hit shortly before 2 p.m. (1200GMT) Thursday.
Petzold-Maehr laughed and continued until the second quake struck, visibly shaking the room.
"This is getting a bit much, you never know if there'll be aftershocks," speaker Albert Frick said, announcing a 15-minute recess.
Records by the German Research Centre for Geosciences showed a magnitude 4 earthquake hit Liechtenstein, which is sandwiched between Switzerland and Austria, Thursday afternoon.
Liechtenstein police said no injuries or damage were reported, and gave a magnitude of 3.9 for the quake.
Liechtenstein has a population of just under 39,000 and a surface area of 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), making it slightly smaller than Washington, D.C.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) — A drug-sniffing dog led frontier police Friday at a Milan airport to some 13 kilograms (nearly 30 pounds) of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said.
The specialized canine unit was being deployed at Malpensa airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage from a flight from the Dominican Republic, since previously drug couriers had used that route, the Financial Guard police said in a statement.
When a dog drew officers' attention to the traveler, police first checked his luggage, which yielded nothing, then slashed the wheelchair's upholstery, discovering the cocaine.
Police said that when the cocaine was found, the chair user — a Spaniard who had requested airport personnel to help guide the wheelchair — got up, walked without assistance and was taken into custody.
The passenger was brought to a local jail, where judicial authorities upheld his detention pending investigation of the case, the statement said.
Police said the 11 packets of cocaine, weighing a total of 13.35 kilograms (nearly 30 pounds) could have yielded some 27,000 individual doses of the drug and had a street sale value of some 1.4 million euros (dollars).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are making a feathered addition to their injured reserve list.
In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday, coach John Harbaugh announced that Poe, the team's bird mascot, was going on IR. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens' preseason game against Washington last weekend. Poe was joined by other mascots for a halftime game before being injured.
On Sunday, the Ravens tweeted a picture of the mascot with ice on his left knee, saying he was "resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results."
In his video Thursday, Harbaugh said Poe had a season-ending injury to his drumstick, and the team would find a replacement.
"We're going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next," Harbaugh said. "See if we can find somebody to replace
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a Queensland school to remove a large carpet python spotted lounging inside a window.
Stuart McKenzie, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he was called out to a local school Friday.
"We headed over to a local school where a rather healthy carpet python was hanging out in the windows of the main hallway," McKenzie wrote. "A few of the teachers and students didn't feel comfortable with it being there, so we headed out and relocated it."
McKenzie said the snake "didn't come out easily" and he ended up cutting through a screen to reach the python.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — In the past year, many libraries have ended their late fees, leading to a large number of books being returned.
Bob Jablonski returned an overdue book — 77 years later.
In 1947 Bob was a sophomore at James Ferris High School in Jersey City. That's when he and this book first met.
Bob said, "I don't know if I stole it or it was inadvertently put in my backpack. Ha ha!"
He was assigned to do a book report on a country.
"And I picked Germany because it was after the war," he explained. "It's a history of the people who made up the government."
The book is titled "Hitler" written in 1936. It was an ominous warning about the dangers of his politics. But it's not the content that means so much to Bob. It's the time period.
"This book is a remembrance of guys going down to the corner sitting there after supper, playing basketball with the basket on the pole. Those days are gone," he said. "And this book brings back a lot of those memories of downtown Jersey City. It was something that I don't think exists anymore — neighborhoods."
When he checked out this book, Jackie Robinson hadn't even put on a Brooklyn Dodgers uniform. It's been in his home for decades, but now at the age of 89, Bob is righting a wrong.
"This book had to go back," he said. "I felt uncomfortable having this in my house knowing it was overdue."
The book was overdue by 28,185 days. The late fee would amount to about $3,000.
"Luckily, we're fine free now. That's the reason we went fine free. We want everyone to feel welcome to return the books. Even if they're 70 or 80 years overdue," said Assistant Director of Jersey City Public Library Kate Davis.
Back in the library's possession, it will now become part of its history— an example to return your books with a clear conscience.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used her old license plate number to enter the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning the $50,000 prize.
The 43-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she bought her Pick 5 ticket at the Food Stop Mini Mart on Frederick Road in Baltimore and decided to use her old license plate number to place a $1 straight bet.
The woman said she had to check her ticket twice before she called her mom to say: "I think I really hit the lottery big."
The player scored a $50,000 jackpot.
"I never thought I would hit the five-digit," she told lottery officials.
The winner said she plans to use her prize to pay off some bills, fix up her car for winter and treat her three children and one grandchild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said a truck crash on a Sacramento-area highway covered the roadway in tomatoes for the second time this week.
The Cosumnes Fire Department said the crash Friday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove resulted in the vehicle's load of tomatoes being spilled across the roadway.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The fire department said the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans were leading clean-up efforts.
The incident comes after a truck crash Monday morning on Interstate 80, near Vacaville, spilled about 50,000 pounds of tomatoes onto the freeway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Texas captured an alligator found lurking next to an ATM and hissing at customers making withdrawals.
The Lake Worth Police Department said in a Facebook post that a woman who used the ATM reported hearing a "hissing" sound while withdrawing money, and officers arrived to find a 3 1/2-foot alligator lurking next to the machine.
A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden was summoned to the scene and helped the officers subdue the alligator.
The gator was relocated "to an appropriate habitat nearby."