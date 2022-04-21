LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — A Lake Tahoe homeowner had quite a spring surprise when she discovered five bears had hibernated under her house for the winter.
At one point during the winter, the homeowner and other residents who live in the house thought they heard an odd low rumbling that sounded a lot like snoring. But they never investigated.
“The neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn’t hear anything,” wrote the BEAR League, a non-profit organization in the Lake Tahoe area that aims to keep “bears safe and wild in their natural habitat.”
Earlier this week, a bear woke up from her long slumber and started making unmistakable bear noises in a crawl space under the house.
The startled homeowner called the BEAR League to evict the big furry animal.
“The bear family awoke and prepared to exit and the people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house. We arrived immediately. We un-invited Mama Bear, not yet aware there were four more bears under the house,” the BEAR League wrote.
Not long after mama bear emerged from under the house, four 1-year-old cubs followed her out.
“It was quite the scene to then watch the four yearling cubs emerge from the opening and join together on the other side of the fence to venture forth into 2022,” the BEAR League wrote.
Bear experts said the mother must have ushered her family into an unsecured crawl space opening because she thought it would be a cozy, safe winter den for her big family. The black bear family was likely under the house for about four months, the BEAR League estimates.
According to the BEAR Leauge, the same bear had three active, chubby cubs following her around last year. When the cubs were a few months old, their mother found and adopted an orphan cub who was the same age as her own cubs.
The incident happened in the wake of state wildlife officials alerting Lake Tahoe residents to expect “increased bear activity” as the animals wake up from hibernating.
Some of the bears enjoyed a people-free Lake Tahoe last fall because residents were evacuated from the 2021 Caldor Fire. The Caldor Fire’s evacuation period will have “rippling and lasting effects” on bear behavior for seasons to come, wildlife officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Independent) Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services made an embarrassing faux pas when it tweeted a link to a Pornhub foot-fetish video instead of the latest Covid-19 figures.
The department, also known as Santé Québec, only realised its error and deleted the tweet after it had been up for 30 minutes on Thursday, and later apologised to its 103,000 followers for the gaffe.
"Due to a situation beyond our control, a link with inappropriate content was posted on our Twitter account. We are looking for the causes. We are sorry for the inconvenience."
The link took Twitter users to a video titled "Femdom (female domination) foot worship".
The internet had a field day over the error, with hundreds poking fun at the ministry's mistake on Twitter.
Richard Bellavance tweeted: "You might think you're having a bad day, but someone at Santé Québec is having a worse one."
"Tbh femdom foot worship is almost quaint, in terms of what else they could have accidentally linked to, on there," one user wrote.
Another account, Vantage Point, said: "Looking for the causes? Maybe don't watch porn at work?"
And Twitter user Liam Allen Miller wrote: "My deepest sympathies go out to the Santé Québec employee who accidentally tweeted out foot fetish porn from the official government Twitter page along with the daily Covid-19 update."
Health Quebec later updated its Twitter feed with the correct Covid figures.
The Canadian province recorded 3190 new Covid cases and 26 deaths in the prior 24-hour period.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Several kindergartners consumed a pre-mixed tequila drink at their Michigan school, which acknowledged the "fears and frustrations" parents felt after they learned of the incident, officials said Monday.
No student at Grand River Academy in Livonia was hurt or needed medical attention, school spokeswoman Leah Nixon said in a statement.
"We understand our parents' fears and frustrations. A student did bring one pre-mixed, single-serve alcoholic beverage that was marketed as adult lemonade to school and share it with four classmates," Nixon said Monday in a statement to NBC News.
"While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that's simply not possible. It's unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks."
Staff members at the school, 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit, "quickly noticed the beverage and immediately addressed the situation" by contacting "medical professionals at poison control and calling the parents of the children involved," Nixon added.
The incident happened when a youngster took a bottle of a Jose Cuervo mixed tequila drink to campus Thursday and poured it into small paper cups for fellow kindergartners during snack time, parent Dominique Zanders said.
Zanders' 5-year-old daughter was left "woozy" and "dizzy" after she had "four or five sips" of the tequila before she told a teacher.
"That made me flip out," Zanders said. "Are you serious? My daughter, a 5-year-old in kindergarten, had liquor? And the teacher didn't see this?"
There were no classes Friday, and Zanders said she kept her daughter out of school Monday as she reassessed education options.
Sixteen of the class's 27 students were in attendance when the drink was shared, Nixon said.
The K-8, tuition-free public charter school with 740 total students is overseen by and operates under the authorization of Grand Valley State University.
A representative for the Allendale, Michigan, college said it is "reviewing the situation."
The university's Charter Schools Office "will be working with the school's Board of Directors to ensure that appropriate disciplinary action is taken, effective parent communication occurs, and policies and procedures are reviewed and amended, if necessary," Grand Valley State University said in a statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat" — but the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration.
The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m.
The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington's focus on improving security since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement Wednesday night, saying its ``apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable.'' The FAA did not respond to a request for comment.
Many who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.
In Wednesday's incident, the aircraft, a twin-engine plane, took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and had been circling inside heavily restricted airspace close to the Capitol when the alert was sent. Radar tracking data shows the plane, a De Havilland Twin Otter, remained clear of the prohibited airspace over the Capitol Building and other government complexes at all times. Air traffic control recordings capture the army plane coordinating its flight with the control tower at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Investigators were still working to determine why the event wasn't properly coordinated with law enforcement officials in Washington, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies began scrambling officials as the plane circled overhead.
The capital region is defended by several surface-to-air missile sites, as well as military aircrews on round-the-clock alert. It did not appear that any of those systems were scrambled.
Officials believe, based on a preliminary review, the pilot may have not properly reported taking off or had appropriate clearance, the people said. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Pelosi said, "Congress looks forward to reviewing the results of a thorough after-action review that determines what precisely went wrong today and who at the Federal Aviation Administration will be held accountable for this outrageous and frightening mistake."
The plane landed back at Andrews around 6:50 p.m. after the parachutists descended into the middle of the field at Nationals Park. The stadium, home of the Washington Nationals baseball team, is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.
One witness to the chaos at the Capitol was Eireann Dolan, the wife of Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle. "I was walking the dogs past the Dirksen Senate Office Building," Dolan tweeted. "People started streaming out all at once. They told me to turn around and get away as fast as possible. Some people were calm but many were genuinely panicked. I know I was."
Buildings on the Capitol complex were reopened a little after 8 p.m.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When the waves wash trash onto the beaches of front-line South Korean islands, Kang Dong Wan can often be found hunting for what he calls his "treasure" — rubbish from North Korea that provides a peek into a place that's shut down to most outsiders.
"This can be very important material because we can learn what products are manufactured in North Korea and what goods people use there," Kang, 48, a professor at South Korea's Dong-A University, told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
He was forced to turn to the delicate information-gathering method because COVID-19 has made it much harder for outsiders to find out what's going on inside North Korea, one of the world's most cloistered nations even without pandemic border closures.
The variety, amount and increasing sophistication of the trash, he believes, confirms North Korean state media reports that leader Kim Jong Un is pushing for the production of various kinds of consumer goods and a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demands of his people and improve their livelihoods.
Kim, despite his authoritarian rule, cannot ignore the tastes of consumers who now buy products at capitalist-style markets because the country's socialist public rationing system is broken and its economic woes have worsened during the pandemic.
"Current North Korean residents are a generation of people who've come to realize what the market and economy are. Kim can't win their support if he only suppresses and controls them while sticking to a nuclear development program," Kang said. "He needs to show there are some changes in his era."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kang regularly visited Chinese border towns to meet North Koreans staying there. He also bought North Korean products and photographed North Korean villages across the river border. He can't go there anymore, however, because China's anti-virus restrictions limit foreign travelers.
Since September 2020, Kang has visited five South Korean border islands off the country's west coast and collected about 2,000 pieces of North Korean trash including snack bags, juice pouches, candy wrappers and drink bottles.
Kang said he was amazed to see dozens of different kinds of colorful packaging materials, each for certain products like seasonings, ice cream bars, snack cakes and milk and yogurt products. Many carry a variety of graphic elements, cartoon characters and lettering fonts. Some still can seem out of date by Western standards and are apparent copycats of South Korean and Japanese designs.
Kang recently published a book based on his work titled "Picking up North Korean Trash on the Five West Sea Islands." He said he's now also started to scour eastern South Korean front-line beaches.
Other experts study the diversity of goods and packaging designs in North Korea through state media broadcasts and publications, but Kang's trash collection allows a more thorough analysis, said Ahn Kyung-su, head of DPRKHEALTH.ORG, a website focusing on health issues in North Korea.
Kang's work also opens up a fascinating window into North Korea.
Ingredient information on some juice pouches, for instance, shows North Korea uses tree leaves as a sugar substitute. Kang suspects that's because of a lack of sugar and sugar-processing equipment.
He said the discovery of more than 30 kinds of artificial flavor enhancer packets could mean that North Korean households cannot afford more expensive natural ingredients like meat and fish to cook Korean soups and stews. Many South Koreans have stopped using them at home over health concerns.
Plastic bags for detergents have phrases like "the friend of housewives" or "accommodating women." Because the assumption is that only women do such work, it could be a reflection of the low status of women in male-dominated North Korean society.
Some wrappers display extremely exaggerated claims. One says that a walnut-flavored snack cake is a better source of protein than meat. Another says that collagen ice cream makes children grow taller and enhances skin elasticity. And yet another claims that a snack cake made with a certain kind of microalgae prevents diabetes, heart disease and aging.
Kang has been unable to verify the quality of former contents inside his trash.
North Korean snacks and cookies have generally become much softer and tastier in recent years, though their quality still lags behind that of South Korea's internationally competitive products, according to Jeon Young-sun, a research professor at Seoul's Konkuk University.
Noh Hyun-jeong, a North Korean defector, said she was "ecstatic" about the South Korean bread and cakes that she ate after her arrival here in 2007. She said the confectionaries and candies she had in the North were often bitter and "as hard as a rock."
Kang Mi-Jin, another defector who runs a company analyzing North Korea's economy, said that when she had South Koreans try new North Korean cookies and candies in blind taste tests, they thought they were South Korean. But Ahn, the website head, said the North Korean cookie he obtained in 2019 was "tasteless."
Kang said his trash collection is an attempt to better understand the North Korean people and study how to bridge the gap between the divided Koreas in the event of future unification.
In 2019, Kang said he was denied entry at Shanghai's airport, apparently because of his earlier, mostly unauthorized work along the China-North Korea border. During a previous period of inter-Korean detente that ended in 2008, Kang said he visited North Korea more than 10 times but could only buy limited goods that didn't help him understand the country.
Picking up trash on the islands, about 4-20 kilometers (2.5-12 miles) from North Korean territory, is a tough job. He most often visits Yeonpyeong, an island shelled by North Korea in an attack that killed four South Koreans in 2010.
On some trips, South Korean marines quizzed Kang because residents who saw him collecting trash thought he was doing something suspicious. He was sometimes stranded when ferry services were canceled because of bad weather. Kang said he occasionally cried in frustration on the beach when he failed to find North Korean trash or received calls from acquaintances jeering or doubting his work.
"But I was heartened after collecting more and more trash ... and I determined that I must find out how many goods are in a country where we can't go and what we can find from that trash," Kang said. "When the wind blew and the waves ran high, something always washed ashore and I was so happy because I could find something new."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- A cat who became famous on social media for her unusually large eyes and feet is set to become the first non-human to serve a day as mayor of Hell, Mich.
The town of Hell, which offers anyone the chance to serve as mayor for one day for $100, agreed to allow Jinx the cat to become the town's first animal mayor.
Jinx, who lives in California with owner Mia, has 735,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 followers on Instagram.
"I made a joke on Twitter saying, imagine Jinx will run for President. I had also seen animal mayors before and I sent a tweet out asking how to make Jinx mayor and someone mentioned Michigan and that you could pay to be mayor of Hell for a day," Mia told MLive.com
Mia adopted Jinx three years ago after finding the kitten in her back yard.
"I rescued Jinx in 2018 and I wasn't even looking for a cat," Mia said. "I came home early from a football game. I was supposed to be home much later. I heard meowing in my backyard and discovered her. She was super tiny, only about 3 weeks old."
She soon noticed the cat was unusual.
"She had big eyes and as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't get smaller and I also noticed she had big feet. She doesn't have a condition and the vet says she's healthy. She just has these birth defects. She's also not as agile as most cats and is a little clumsy. She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago," Mia said.
Jinx will be sworn in as mayor virtually on April 24. She will serve as mayor for the day, ending with a call from Reverend Vonn, the town's "Minister of Hell," informing her of her impeachment.
"We love our in-person and distant mayors," Reverend Vonn said. "Our Mayor of the Day package is the perfect gift for those who are hard to buy for and/or have everything. They get to have one Helluva fun day and at the end of it, will receive the dreaded phone call to be impeached."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected a total prize of $147,500 when he bought 30 identical tickets for a single lottery drawing.
Benjamin Shuler of Herndon told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 30 tickets for the March 28 Pick 4 night drawing, all bearing the numbers 0-8-1-6.
Shuler said his cousin, who played the same set of numbers, called him after midnight to tell him their numbers had come up.
Shuler paid $1 for 29 of his tickets, earning $5,000 per ticket, and 50 cents for one ticket, earning $2,500. His total prize was $147,500.
The Virginia Lottery said 27 of the tickets were purchased from the High Up Food Mart in Sterling and the other three were bought from the 7-Eleven store at Towncenter Plaza in Sterling.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared body camera footage of a foot chase and "arrest" involving an unusual suspect -- a loose goat.
The Tallahassee Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when officers responded to an apartment complex to capture a goat running loose around the property.
"Am I supposed to tackle a goat, are you crazy?" an officer asks in the video. "That thing has got pointy things. I'm from New Jersey, we don't see goats!"
The footage shows the officers chasing the goat until it flees into a hallway and is placed under "arrest" by the officers.
"Our officers handle a wide variety of calls for service which occasionally includes the wrangling of stray livestock," the video's description reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas junior college baseball conference has suspended a pitcher for four games after he tackled an opposing batter after a home run, and the batter also was suspended for two games because he was ejected for taunting.
The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Thursday it suspended both players and many more from both teams due to the resulting brawl.
Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged on to the field.
Weatherford officials have said Woodward could face expulsion from school as the play caught widespread online attention.
But the league office handed out most of its punishment for the North Central Texas program because of the players who ran onto the field after the hit.
The league suspended for two games "all team members for NCTC that were in the dugout or bullpen" and any assistant coaches who stepped onto the field. It also suspended four additional Weatherford players and assistant coaches for two games.
If that leaves North Central Texas without enough players for its next two games against Weatherford, it will have to forfeit, the league said. Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game that was stopped.
The teams are scheduled to play each other this weekend.
"We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today," Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said after the game. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated."