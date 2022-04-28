CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio school board outside Cincinnati voted during an emergency meeting on Wednesday to censure a member who said she accidentally posted a link to a pornography site on her campaign’s Facebook page.
The board for the Lakota Local School District in Liberty Township also asked Darbi Boddy, 41, to resign. She refused. The link she intended to post, she said, was a site about sexual education for teens. The post has since been removed.
Boddy, accompanied by her young daughter, left the meeting after the censure vote saying, “I will not be part of this political ruse.”
Attempts to reach Boddy by telephone on Thursday were unsuccessful.
In another Facebook post that also has been removed, Boddy said that while the link was a “typo,” it is “representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children.”
Boddy was elected in November on a platform opposing the teaching of mask mandates, critical race theory, Black Lives Matter and the 1619 Project, the New York Times Magazine issue which centers on slavery in American history and was subsequently published as a book.
“The way the terms inclusion, diversity, equity, and tolerance are used on social media and in our schools is dividing our children into groups of oppressed and oppressors,” Boddy said on her website.
Boddy has repeatedly clashed with Lakota Local School Board President Lynda O’Connor since taking office in January. O’Connor said Wednesday that even if the pornography website was posted accidentally, Boddy had demonstrated “gross negligence” and “reckless conduct.”
O’Connor accused Boddy of having made “disrespectful and unprofessional comments” to district officials and board members.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) — With a round of "Happy Birthday" in Italian and English, the U.S. Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake Thursday to replace the one that U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.
Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice. The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945.
According to the U.S. Army, Mion spent that night with her mother hiding in the attic of their farm in the nearby village of San Pietro in Gù. Retreating German soldiers had fired on the house, but when Mion awoke on the morning of her 13th birthday, American soldiers were nearby.
In a statement, the U.S. Army Garrison Italy said Mion's mother baked her a birthday cake and left it on the windowsill to cool. But it disappeared — apparently nicked by hungry American soldiers who had already been feted by grateful Italians with wine and bread as they entered Vicenza along its main thoroughfare.
Mion seemed genuinely surprised that U.S. soldiers had returned the cake 77 years later. She marveled "Mama mia" and "Grazie" as a small crowd featuring U.S. commanders and Italian officials sang "Happy Birthday."
"Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget," Mion said, according to the U.S. Army.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A recent delivery at a Westchester hospital had doctors and nurses seeing double — but in the case of this couple, it was not the first time. Or even the second.
Twins Kenzy and Kenzley were born just before noon Monday at Westchester Medical Center, with mom Kimberly Alarcon over the moon.
"I'm coming along," she said with a chuckle. "My first C-section, so it's a little different."
Alarcon can't help but smile — her babies are here, they are healthy, and they far from her only kids.
"In total, we have 10," she said with another laugh. "The other kids, they're good. They're calling, the 4-year-old is like 'Did they cut the baby out?' They want us home already."
This isn't the mom's first set of twins, nor her second – it's her third!
Alarcon already had three children when she learned she was pregnant again – at the time, it was with her first set of twins. She said she thought it was a joke when she first heard about being pregnant with twins.
But it wasn't a joke, nor was it a joke a few years later when she had another set of twins. Then, somehow, it happened a third time.
For those wondering — yes, each of the pregnancies were conceived naturally, without in-vitro fertilization or other procedures.
"The odds of it happening three times in a row, its very unusual," said Dr. Angela Silber.
In her 20 years at the medical center, Dr. Silber said she's never seen anything like it. It started when Alarcon gave birth to what are called "dizygotic" — or fraternal — twins. They run on her dad's side of the family.
"Once a woman has that kind of twins, it increases, but the chances of it happening again and again make it extraordinary," said Dr. Silber.
"We're still in awe, that's all I can say. Where are we gonna fit them?" Alarcon joked. "Just know that my bedroom is crowded."
While the home likely won't get any more crowded than it already may be, the family can't rule out another child down the line.
"I would go for another, but I have to respect her wishes," said dad. "If she says we're done, I got to respect that."
For now, the parents have their hands full, but their hearts are even fuller.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- Researchers who come a 40-mile stretch of Texas beach twice a week have been using social media to document some eerie discoveries -- dozens of creepy dolls.
Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, said his team surveys about 40 miles of Golf Coast beach at the reserve twice a week, and they have frequently been finding dolls of various types that were given a creepy aesthetic by their time in the water.
"We're actually doing scientific work, but the dolls are a perk," Tunnell told McClatchy News.
Tunnell said the follower count on the Mission-Aransas Reserve Facebook page has skyrocketed since he started sharing photos of the disturbing dolls. He said about 30 dolls have been found since he started posting the photos.
"The creepiest are the ones that have lost all their hair," he said. "The first one we had found was a sex doll, the head of it. I posted a picture of it and I didn't realize that's what it was. We got a lot of followers on the page after that."
Tunnell said that first doll head, found in January 2021, was purchased by a member of the public for $35, and the money was donated a sea turtle rescue program. He said the dolls are now being kept in a bucket to be sold at the reserve's annual fundraising auction.
"There's a lot of nightmares out there," Tunnell said.
A two-year study conducted by the UT Marine Science Institute found beaches along the Texas Coastal Bend receive 10 times the amount of washed-up trash as Gulf of Mexico beaches in Florida and Mississippi.
Tunnell said the culprit is a "loop current" stretching from the Yucatan Peninsula to Florida. He said the current creates eddies that washes debris toward the Texas coast.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado said a suspected pack of wolves caught on camera in unclear footage this week turned out to be five St. Bernard dogs who had escaped from their owner's home.
The Park County Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife when a video was shown to authorities depicting a group of four-legged animals running near an elk herd on April 25.
"The video was shot from a very long distance away and the lighting and shadows made it difficult to determine what type of large, four-legged animals were running near an elk herd," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The investigation ended when authorities discovered the suspected wolves in the video were actually five St. Bernard dogs who had escaped from their owner in the area.
The sheriff's office said the dogs "have a documented history of escaping their enclosure in the area."
The owner of the canines is being "cited by Park County Animal Control for permitting a dog to run at large," the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner.
The couple selected the cash option and has won approximately $66.9 million before tax withholdings. The winning ticket was worth $110 million.
The pair told lottery officials that they had their first date 30 years ago on April 17, 1990, the first day that scratch-off lottery tickets became available in Minnesota.
They spent the date scratching off tickets over pizza.
MN's new #MegaMillions mega millionaires have come forward. Our winners are remaining anonymous, but they were happy to have us share a bit of their story. No spoilers, but let's just say that it was a love story turned lottery story ❤️ Read more: https://t.co/c6mTN43Sgs pic.twitter.com/6FKNO57Y3G— Minnesota Lottery (@mnlottery) April 27, 2022
The wife has been using the same lottery numbers for years and has played faithfully since the end of 2021. The winning numbers were 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 with a Mega Ball of 17.
"I got about five minutes of work done," the wife said about returning to work the next day after realizing that she had won millions.
The couple hired a lawyer, financial advisor and an accountant before claiming the money. The winners are looking forward to retirement and will be using the money to purchase a house, car and travel.
Minnesota hasn't had a Mega Millions jackpot winner since the state joined the game in 2010. The win also represents the largest prize claimed under Minnesota's new anonymity law.
Recently, an unidentified construction worker from Bowie, N.C., won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after he decided to take a day off from work.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- A Texas family who took a break from watching a basketball game on TV to eat some pizza returned to the couch on their patio to find it occupied by a timber rattlesnake.
Jacob Gamble of Decatur, Texas, captured video after finding the snake coiled up on the couch on his family's back patio during the NBA Playoffs game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.
The footage shows the snake resting on the couch cushion in front of a pillow reading, "Live the life you imagined."
Gamble said his family had gone inside to eat pizza about 10 minutes earlier and returned to find the serpent occupying the sofa.
He posted his video to a Facebook group dedicated to snake identifications, and he learned the reptile was a highly-venomous timber rattlesnake.
Gamble said it was the first time he has had an encounter with a timber rattlesnake since moving to Decatur three years earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities announced Monday.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the 22-centimeter (6.7-inch) tall limestone head is believed to represent the Canaanite goddess Anat and is estimated to be dated to around 2,500 B.C.
"Anat was the goodness of love, beauty, and war in the Canaanite mythology," said Jamal Abu Rida, the ministry's director, in a statement.
Gaza, a narrow enclave on the Mediterranean Sea, boasts a trove of antiquities and archaeological sites as it was a major land route connecting ancient civilizations in Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia.
But discovered antiquities frequently disappear and development projects are given priority over the preservation of archaeological sites beneath the urban sprawl needed to accommodate 2.3 million people packed into the densely populated territory.
In 2017, the militant Hamas group, which had seized control of the Gaza Strip a decade earlier, destroyed large parts of a rare Canaanite settlement to make way for a housing development for its own employees.
And to date, a life-size statue of the Greek god Apollo that had surfaced in 2013 and then disappeared has yet to be found.
In January, bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project unearthed the ruins of a tomb dating back to the Roman era.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a bear broke into a car and destroyed the interior -- all to procure a tube of lip gloss.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted photos showing the car that was destroyed by a bear in the early morning of April 22.
"There was no food/trash left inside, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out," CPW tweeted.
The department said the incident should serve as a reminder that "bears know how to open car doors."
"Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent," CPW said.