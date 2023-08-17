Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Texas woman is seeking help identifying a mystery animal she caught on camera in her neighborhood.
Tina Kahlig said she quickly moved to snap pictures when she looked out from her Hill Country Village home and spotted something that left her stumped.
"I was inside and I looked out into the yard," Kahlig told KENS-TV. "And I saw an animal right here and thought, 'Wow, what is that?'"
She said the creature was feasting on berries that had fallen from a bush.
Kahlig posted her photos to NextDoor, where neighbors offered their own theories, including several suggestions that she found the mythical "chupacabra."
"Some people think it's a cross between a coyote and a dog," she said.
Local legend has it that a mountain lion lives near Hill Country Village, but city officials said it has never been caught on camera.
The City of Hill Country Village said officials have reached out to the Texas Game Wardens for help identifying the animal.
Rachel Malstaff, director of mammals at the San Antonio Zoo, said the animal in the photos could be a coyote or a dog. Zoo veterinarians said it appears to be a canine with mange or other skin issues.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SHIRLEY, Mass. (AP) — A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner said.
Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. Neither the couple nor their two children were hurt when the ice chunk, which Ilg said was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds (six to nine kilograms), hit the roof on Sunday night.
"We heard an explosion, basically," he said on Thursday. "The loudest pop, bang I've ever heard." Then they heard debris rolling down the roof onto a lower roof, he said. Initially it was thought the house was struck by lightning.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it's investigating.
The couple ran upstairs to check on their children, who were sound asleep despite the noise. They then ran around the house to see what happened and then outside where Ilg said he saw a giant partial block of ice on the back step, and debris scattered around the backyard and on the roof.
"I had no idea what this was," he said. He grabbed a flashlight and started looking for damage but couldn't see any at first. His wife called police and then he spotted hole in the roof. He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.
"Sure enough it was in there and it was big," Ilg said. The impact on the outside was about 18 inches to two feet (45 to 60 centimeters) in diameter, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.
Ilg and his wife collected 10 pounds (four kilograms) of ice in bags but there was plenty more to collect, he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Residents have reported seeing colorful birds all over an English town after 72 lovebirds escaped from their owner's aviary.
Drew Holdaway, 64, said the birds flew the coop from his Tadley, Hampshire, garden after he accidentally left an aviary door open while taking photos of some lovebirds he planned to sell.
"I was standing in my kitchen on the phone talking to a pal looking out the window and suddenly noticed my lovebirds flying around," Holdaway told the BBC. "It was totally my fault for leaving the aviary door open."
He said each bird is worth about $50 to $60.
Holdaway said he put out food for the escaped birds and he has successfully recaptured 28 of them, but 44 remain on the loose.
"Unfortunately they have flown too far now and are unable to hear the calls from their mates," he said.
Residents have reported seeing the colorful birds all over town.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A British Columbia library said a book was recently returned after being due back 86 years earlier.
The Vancouver Public Library said on social media that the book, a collection of three plays by Hugh Quinn, was recently returned "slightly past its due date."
The library called on its followers to guess when the book had been checked out, and revealed the answer the following day.
"There were many great and educated guesses, yet still no one has identified the exact year," the library said on Instagram.
The year was identified as 1937 -- 86 years before its return.
The patron who checked out the overdue tome won't have to worry about fines, as the facility did away with late fees last year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man decided to give the lottery's Racetrax a try and ended up winning $40,044 on his first attempt.
The 22-year-old Parkville man told Maryland Lottery officials he and a friend were watching the Racetrax virtual horse racing game at the Parkton Casa Mia's when he decided to ask his friend to show him how the game works.
"I picked three horses for a trifecta box randomly. I also played the bonus. I'm pretty sure I didn't know what I was doing because when I looked up and saw the odds, I figured I didn't have a very good chance of winning," the player said.
The man said he was shocked when he scanned his ticket and saw how much he had won.
"I thought I had won something like $800, but the prize flashing back on the screen was a $40,044 prize," he said.
The winner said his prize money will help him pay off his student loans and take care of other expenses while searching for a career.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DORAL, Fla. – Thirty-two vehicles were found at the bottom of a lake in Doral over the weekend by divers searching for cars connected to missing persons cold cases.
The vehicles were discovered by divers with United Search Corps, a nonprofit that seeks action and advocacy for the victims of missing persons cases and their families.
According to CNN's interview with Doug Bishop, the nonprofit's founder, the search area in Doral was just one of several hundred on the nonprofit's to-do list, with more than 40 cold cases to look into across Miami-Dade and Broward counties alone.
"It just so happened to have 32 cars," Bishop said, clarifying his team recovered no human remains from the lake and was not able to connect any of the vehicles to cases that United Search Corps was looking into.
Video of the vehicles' recovery went up on social media via the Miami-Dade Police Department, which responded to the lake along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Doral police.
Police are still investigating the possibility that any of the cars were linked to crimes, Bishop said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nearly everyone has fun on a carousel—including, possibly, fruit flies. Scientists observed some flies embarking on a spinning platform voluntarily and repeatedly, suggesting the animals may find the movement appealing for some reason, according to a study posted on the bioRxiv preprint server earlier this month.
"The flies are fulfilling all the criteria of play as we understand it in other animals," says Samadi Galpayage, a behavioral scientist at Queen Mary University of London who discovered bumble bees play with objects and who was not involved in the work. "There isn't really an alternative explanation so far. Whether that's evidence of fun in itself—that's the next question."
Sergio Pellis, a behavioral scientist at the University of Lethbridge, says he finds the study—which has yet to be peer reviewed—"very exciting." If confirmed, he notes, it would add to the small but growing pile of evidence for play in invertebrates—and would be the first instance of a type called "locomotor play" in these animals. Locomotor play involves the movement of one's own body, such as running, jumping, or swinging. It's different from object play, as bees have been observed doing, or social play, which has been observed in certain wasps and spiders.
The idea behind the study was inspired, ultimately, by a duck. Years before co-author Wolf Hütteroth became a neurobiologist, he remembers one day seeing a lone duck floating down a fast-moving river. Just as the animal was nearly out of sight, it flew back upriver, alit on the water, and floated back down—over and over again. "I never stopped wondering what motivated the duck to perform such curious behavior," he says.
In February 2016, Hütteroth attended a symposium where researchers were discussing whether insects can act with intention. He pondered how to test whether flies would do something similar to the rapids-running duck.
He and Tilman Triphan, a colleague then at the University of Konstanz, decided to build a carousel of sorts. They'd offer male laboratory fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) the chance to hop onto a spinning section of floor in a stress-free, if otherwise unexciting, environment. He didn't think the flies would actually go for it. "My expectations were extremely low," he says. Some of the flies ignored the contraption. But a small group of them acted as if they'd just discovered Disneyland.
Triphan and Hütteroth—who have both since moved to the University of Leipzig—report in their preprint that a subset of the flies spent 5% or more of their time on the turning wheel. When the researchers put two disks in the arena that alternated spinning every 5 minutes, some flies spent their time bouncing back and forth between whichever carousel was spinning.
Fruit flies are excellent spatial learners, Hütteroth notes, so if they didn't like to spin, they could have simply avoided the disk, as some did. The majority were somewhere in between—not overly enthusiastic, but also not avoidant of the spinning disks.
So, were the flies riding the carousels—for lack of a better word—playing? It's certainly possible, Pellis says. "It's clear that at least some of the flies are engaging in this locomotor behavior just for the hell of it."
The fact that some flies apparently liked the carousel and others didn't came as no surprise to University of Tennessee, Knoxville, behavioral scientist Gordon Burghardt, an expert on play in nonhuman animals who wasn't involved in the study. "You take a bunch of kids to the fairground, and some are really anxious to get on the rides while others are a little more hesitant."
Still, Hütteroth hesitates to claim the flies were having fun. After all, the flies didn't reveal their motivations to the researchers. But to Pellis and Burghardt, the idea isn't so crazy. According to Burghardt, the flies could be experiencing something akin to what we feel when we ride a roller coaster or go down a slide. "I see no reason why other species, even invertebrates, could not share in this aspect of life," he says.
The next steps in solving this riddle may come from studying the flies' brains to uncover the neural circuitry involved in the carousel behavior, Hütteroth says. Such research could help explain what benefit flies—or any other animal—might derive from locomotor play. "What is the adaptive value of this kind of play behavior? Is it good for anything?" Hütteroth asks. For example, does it perhaps refine an animal's perception of their own body, a sense known as proprioception?
Pellis notes there has been resistance to the idea that animals outside of mammals engage in play. He recalls research in the 1970s on roughhousing in cockroaches, for example, that would immediately be considered an example of play if puppies were doing it. Now, he says, there are enough solid examples of play in other species that it makes sense to ask just how widespread various kinds of play are across the animal kingdom.
Ultimately, the findings suggest locomotor play "might really be deeply rooted in our evolutionary history," Burghardt says. So, it's possible it's happening all around us—and we've just been too focused on the playful antics of furry critters to notice.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What was hiding in this Southern California woman's crawl space is enough to make anyone's skin crawl.
When Ashly Guardino was woken up by unusual noises at her Lake Elsinore home last Saturday, she assumed it was her landlord, making needed repairs to the roof.
But much to her chagrin, rather than finding the property owner tinkering atop the rental residence, Guardino was stunned to see what she described as a "f–king dirty ass arm" reaching out from underneath the home.
"There is a whole ass man living here for months … living underneath the house," the professional house cleaner lamented in an eye-popping TikTok tell-all.
"Do you know how creepy it is to see a f–king arm come out of a hole in your house?," she asked. "Imagine being half awake and seeing an arm, a dirty arm come out of this hole."
Ashly Guardino, from Lake Elsinore, California, was shocked to find that a man had been living under her home for about three months.
In the shocking clip, which has scared up over 6.2 million views, the freaked-out mom shared footage of police removing a shirtless man from a small opening at the base of the residence she shares with fiancée Savannah and two children.
Officers escorted the perp, covered in dirt, into a waiting police vehicle.
The unwelcome discovery is part of the ongoing "phrogging" phenomenon, which sees gate-crashers sneak onto a property and secretly live there indefinitely.
The trend, named after a frog's habit of leaping from pad to pad, is said to be a growing concern for law enforcement. Lifetime even covered a particularly harrowing case out of Hawaii in the true-crime production "Phrogging: Hider in my House," released in July.
The phenomenon appears to be more popular in places with both housing shortages and good weather. Last month, a 30-year-old man was discovered phrogging in an underground vault beneath the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
Guardino confessed that she and her partner had been disturbed by strange noises around their home, but they ignored the problem.
Guardino offered more details on her unnamed space invader in a subsequent series of snippets.
"He's a 26-year-old and on parole. Apparently, he burned his baby mama's house down," she explained, adding the man was a drug addict with a history of seeking shelter underneath other people's homes.
Still shaken after discovering the unwelcome guest, Guardino went on to discover that the guy — once he was released from prison for setting his ex's abode ablaze — had been living below a house across the street from hers. He was ultimately found out by the owners and wound up back in jail.
Once he was re-released, the repeat intruder returned to the neighborhood — only to make his new nest beneath Guardino's dwelling.
A screenshot of Ashly Guardino's crawl space access point.
Guardino was creeped out after finding a "dirty a- – arm" sticking out of her home's crawl space.
Officers at Ashly Guardino's Lake Elsinore, California, home.
Guardino claims police weren't convinced that there was an invader living under her home.
Officials could not confirm how long the man had lived there.
Guardino, however, offered a guesstimate.
"I don't really know how long he was here," she said, estimating the unwelcome visitor had been residing subsurface for at least three months.
Guardino had noticed that the screen covering the crawl space's access point had been removed several times over the past few weeks. But as a pet owner, she assumed that one of the animals was responsible.
"We remember hearing some knocking and whistling and different noises going on in the house," she said. "But we'd just brush it of thinking it was the TV, the wind or whatnot."
Guardino went on to explain that before the authorities came to her aid, she angrily confronted the violator, once he revealed himself.
"I'm yelling at him, 'What the f–k are you doin?…Get the f–k out of our house," she recalled.
Cops eventually arrived on the scene, but Guardino claimed in a post that the officers only casually cased the home at first, doubting there was a man living below the property.
Once the authorities spotted the trespasser, however, they sprang into action.
"They threatened him with dogs and guns because he wasn't responding. He was just quiet," said Guardino. "And they're yelling at him to come out, and he's ignoring the police."
Police officer arresting the man who was living under Ashly Guardino's home.
Cops ultimately coaxed the intruder out of the crawl space and placed him under arrest.
After a 30 minute standoff, the man exited the crawl space and was placed under arrest.
Rather than empathizing with Guardino and her family following the traumatic event, side-eyeing skeptics accused her of being insensitive, and even racist for reporting the offender.
"Did dirty mean black?" questioned a commenter, assuming that the squatter was African American.
"The microaggressions of, 'seeing a DIRTY arm at 6am in the dark while half asleep' and then THE REVEAL of the individual. You're shameful," another armchair critic spat.
Guardino did not reveal the ethnicity of the offender.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------