A man in Nebraska taking the rodeo to the road... carrying an adult bull in the passenger seat of his car. Police in Norfolk, Nebraska were notified of a "cow" inside a vehicle , and were surprised to see driver Lee Meyer taking his fully grown bull for a ride. Meyer was reportedly given a warning to be careful. The Watusi bull's name is Howdy Doody...and meter regularly takes him to parades and fairs around the state.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A drive-through safari park in Florida announced the birth of its 40th rhinoceros calf.Alissa and Anna are currently visible from the road in a maternity area of the safari's Hwange section.
The Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee said the southern white rhino, named Alyssa, was born Aug. 19 to mother Anna.
Alyssa is the 40th rhino born at the facility, the safari said in a Facebook post.
Her arrival "is not only a major milestone birth but is also a significant contribution to the long-term survival and conservation of southern white rhinos," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who hasn't cut the hair on the back of her head since 1990 earned the Guinness World Record for the longest competitive mullet.
Tami Manis earned the female version of the mullet length record when the "party in the back" part of her hair was measured at 5 feet, 8 inches long.
Manis said she keeps the front and sides of her hair short but hasn't cut the back since Feb. 9, 1990. She said she grew a mullet when she was young, inspired by a girl in Til Tuesday's "Voices Carry" video, and immediately regretted cutting it off in 1989.
"The weirdest thing I find is that people remember me from years ago," Manis said. "I've had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I've kept the same hairstyle."
Manis took second place in the "femullet" category at the 2022 U.S. Mullet Championships, earning her a $300 prize. She said she learned shortly after the contest that Guinness World Records had opened a category for the longest competitive mullet.
She said the application process was long and involved, but it was all worth it when a certificate showed up at her home.
"When I opened it, I thought, 'This is amazing,'" she said. "I confirmed it with the gentleman from Guinness World Records and then I reverified that I'm actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A large chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a California couple's home and they said authorities have thus far not been able to tell them where it came from.
Jon LeClair said he was working outside near his truck about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8 when the ice chunk crashed through the roof of his Big Bear house and landed in the attic.
"It was almost like a sonic boom. It was huge," he told KABC-TV. "My wife came out and she thinks somebody's breaking into the house. I said I don't think so; it was like a cannon shot."
LeClair and his wife, Renae, soon discovered there was a 24-inch diameter hole in their roof and a bowling ball-sized piece of ice in their attic.
LeClair said he initially suspected it was a piece of a meteorite, but he now suspects it may have fallen from a plane.
"I'm thinking plane, but it's so warm, how can that happen? I know it's 40,000 feet up, but we're pretty warm down here. I don't know," he said.
The couple said they haven't been able to reach the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said the ice chunk does not fall under their purview.
"I filed a report with the sheriff's department and they're just scratching their heads," LeClair said.
Ice balls that fall from airplanes are known as megacryometeors and have been known to impact the ground several times a year. A suspected megacryometeor left a sizable dent in a green at the Belvoir Park Golf Club in Victoria, Australia, on Aug. 15.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Arizona said a dog picked up as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to have been missing from his family's home for 12 years.
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that an officer recently picked up "a senior dog who appeared a little shy and kind of sad, he never wagged his tail."
The officer scanned the canine for a microchip and discovered his name was Minion. She called the number on the microchip and left a voicemail.
The officer received a call back hours later from Minion's owner, who said the dog had been missing since running out through a back gate left open by a maintenance worker in 2011.
"Our field officer drove 15-year-old Minion back to his home -- she explained to his owner before opening the kennel that Minion is old now and is not really a fast mover. However, once she opened up the kennel, Minion saw his family and instantly started wagging his tail and was clearly excited to be reunited with his family," the post said.
MCACC said Minion's whereabouts for the past 12 years are unclear, but his reunion highlights the importance of getting pets microchipped.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was cleaning out his truck when he came across a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $100,000.
Douglas Herbert told Virginia Lottery officials he was cleaning out his truck recently at his Richmond home when he found a few lottery tickets and decided to check them.
"I scratched my head. I had to make sure," Herbert recalled. "It's going to take time to sink in."
The ticket, purchased from Chubby's on New Market Road in Henrico, matched four white balls and the Powerball number. Herbert sprung for the Power Play option, which doubled what would have been a $50,000 prize to $100,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A hotel has caught a "sneaky" otter "red-handed" after putting up CCTV to find the thief responsible for the loss of 50 koi carp worth about £100,000.
The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel, near Chester, set up cameras after the fish, each worth about £2,000, went missing.
The footage showed the unexpected interloper avoiding electric fences and snatching a carp before escaping.
Nelson Hotels & Inns director Andrew Nelson said the otter being revealed as the cunning culprit was a surprise.
A hotel representative said they noticed they were losing fish from two ponds in the hotel spa's Asian Sensory Garden, so set up the CCTV to see if they could unmask the thief.
The resulting video, which the hotel shared on Facebook, showed the otter avoiding an electric fence, which was put in place to prevent herons from catching fish, and stealing in to catch a carp.
Mr Nelson said it was "definitely a surprise to find that an otter was the culprit for our huge loss of fish".
"With the fences we have installed previously to protect smaller fish from herons, we didn't expect any large animals to be able to access the pond areas," he said.
He added that the hotel was now "trying to find a solution to prevent any further loss".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In the forests of southern Germany, there are roving bands of wild boars wreaking havoc. The shaggy-haired swine have been known to bite and charge at humans with their tusks, and are highly protective of their young. However, the creatures are also known to be incredibly radioactive—so much so that they've been deemed unsafe to eat.
While deranged packs of radioactive pigs might seem more suited for a post-apocalyptic video game, they certainly exist and researchers have been working to understand the mysterious origins of their irradiated nature for years. Luckily, some new research offers an answer as to why the swine are imbued with radiation: nuclear bombs.
A study published Wednesday in the journal American Chemical Society found nuclear weapons testing across the globe released enough fallout into the atmosphere to irradiate the wild pigs. The findings further underscore the dangers of nuclear testing and weapons for countries around the world—even if they're not the ultimate target of bombs.
"The long-forgotten atmospheric nuclear weapons tests and their fallout still cast a shadow on the environment," co-author Georg Steinhauser, a radiochemist at Vienna University of Technology, told The Daily Beast. "Just because they took place 60 years ago doesn't mean that they no longer impact the ecosystem."
Scientists have known for years that a population of wild boars in southern Germany contained incredibly high levels of radioactive cesium. They long suspected that much of this is due to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster that released enormous amounts of cesium-137—a specific isotope produced by nuclear reactors—into the air where it spread over Europe and, eventually, leached into the boar's food source.
However, the boars differed from other creatures in the region in notable ways. For one, the amount of cesium-137 greatly declined in other animals throughout southern Germany due to its half-life. Yet, the wild boars remained fairly radioactive. That's why Steinhauser and his colleagues decided to investigate.
After testing the meat from various wild boars, they discovered that the animals actually contained a high level of cesium-135—which is a much longer lasting radioactive isotope that's produced primarily by nuclear weapons exploding. Whenever there was a nuke test, the cesium would spread throughout the Earth and eventually settle down to the ground. The isotopes eventually made their way to the wild boars' underground food source of deer truffles—which soaked up more and more cesium over time like a sponge.
"The atmospheric nuclear weapons tests conducted by any nation impacted the entire northern hemisphere quite evenly," Steinhauser explained. "There is an enormous upward draft after an explosion; by the time the fallout falls down to Earth, the radioactive material has evenly distributed in the higher atmosphere."
Roughly 88 percent of the 48 meat samples the team analyzed exceeded Germany's regulatory requirements for radioactive cesium in food. They also found that between 10 and 68 percent of the radiation was caused by nuclear weapons testing throughout the 20th century. Since the boars' food source so effectively harbored the isotopes, the radiation persists in the creatures to this day—and potentially well into the future.
That isn't to say that Chernobyl didn't add to the radiation. The disaster certainly added to the wild boar population's current state. However, the latest study has found that humans have—once again—irreparably damaged their ecosystems in surprising ways due to nuclear weapons tests.
"Our study is a cautionary tale: We as humanity must take good care of the environment and prevent any releases radioactive isotopes at all cost," Steinhauser added. "Any further release will add to existing contamination levels like a snowball effect."
So, while Oppenheimer has been making waves in the box office, it's not the only nuclear story that's bringing home the bacon. Just make sure not to eat any of the wild boar in southern Germany. You might glow a bit afterwards.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------